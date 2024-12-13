But sometimes, the risks definitely outweigh the potential rewards , and it’s just not worth it to try everything . Redditors have recently been discussing activities, habits and more that they refuse to ever dip their toes into. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the things that you’ll happily go your entire life without trying too!

I’m a firm believer that you’ll never know if you like something unless you try it. Why be scared of spicy food when there’s a chance that your tastebuds would love it? And there’s no reason to be terrified of rollercoasters unless you’ve experienced the thrill of riding one!

#1 Spelunking in tight caves. I like my caves big and echoey, thank you very much.

#2 Go on a cruise. It sounds horrific to me. So many people. No.

#3 I am proud to say I have never seen a single episode of the bachelor/bachelorette, the Kardashians or any of the real housewives. Zero interest.

#4 Cheating whilst in a committed relationship.

#5 An Alexa or other in-home listening assistant.

#6 Go to a high school reunion! High school was a miserable experience for me and I have no desire to relive it.

#7 Give birth. I'm not a fan of children and the whole ordeal looks terrifying.

#8 Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane and hoping your parachute isn't faulty.

#9 Smoke I never had and never will smoke due to many people in my family have cancer and I don’t wanna get something they wish they never had.

#10 Hot air balloons.

#11 TikTok. I’ve made it this far not watching the videos people send me, why start now.

#12 Climb Mt. Everest. There’s nothing, from the chance of death, to the crazy heights, to the thin air, to the sleeping in a tent for 3 months in zero degree weather that is remotely attractive to me.

#13 Clubbing.

#14 You know those hardcore mountain biking videos shot from a go pro atop the bikers head? Yeah that.

#15 No, I don't need to try your death pepper inferno sauce. Keep it for yourself.

#16 Open relationships.

#17 A calm mind.

#18 Join a cult, or anything that looks like a cult.

#19 Bungee jumping.

#20 Run a marathon. I’ve never voluntarily run 26 miles, and I’m not about to start unless there’s free pizza at every mile marker.

#21 Be a stay at home mom. Absolutely nothing wrong with it, but I know I want my own career, so it isn't for me.

#22 Indoor home cameras, up there recording all of the household activity..



I don't care if it's closed circuit, SD card, just for your own personal use ..



I don't need to walk around my house, with a camera watching and recording 24/7.



People post their bedroom videos of them sleeping all night; or just sitting in their living room watching TV..



it's just weird to me.







of course it comes in handy as evidence in the event of a home crime; but that's the only

purpose I can see. I'll take my chances on that.

#23 I have no desire to go skydiving or anything else where I am very high up and only have a little bit of safety equipment to help me out.

#24 I've never earned a million dollars in a year and I never will.

#25 Licking booty holes. No thanks.

#26 Becoming a parent. No thanks.

#27 Driving 6 beers and drinking or something along those lines.

#28 I'll never drink Prime. I see kids drinking it and feel bad they've been brainwashed by a serial scammer.

#29 Posting pictures of my children on social media. It disgusts me how normalised it has become for parents to post pictures of their new born babies literally minutes after they’ve entered the world. A child cannot consent to having their privacy obliterated like that. Urgh.

#30 Get a tattoo.

#31 Attend a silent yoga retreat. I've never done it, and I never will because I can't go 10 minutes without making a sarcastic comment or accidentally cracking a dad joke.

#32 Use Linkedin.

#33 Buy a start up crypto that’s “going to the moon” same with NFTs lmao.

#34 Worn crocs. Seen a Twilight movie.

#35 Watch Game of Thrones.

#36 I’ve never eaten sushi and never will raw fish isn’t appealing!