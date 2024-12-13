ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a firm believer that you’ll never know if you like something unless you try it. Why be scared of spicy food when there’s a chance that your tastebuds would love it? And there’s no reason to be terrified of rollercoasters unless you’ve experienced the thrill of riding one! 

But sometimes, the risks definitely outweigh the potential rewards, and it’s just not worth it to try everything. Redditors have recently been discussing activities, habits and more that they refuse to ever dip their toes into. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the things that you’ll happily go your entire life without trying too!

#1

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Spelunking in tight caves. I like my caves big and echoey, thank you very much.

#2

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Go on a cruise. It sounds horrific to me. So many people. No.

#3

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What I am proud to say I have never seen a single episode of the bachelor/bachelorette, the Kardashians or any of the real housewives. Zero interest.

Me either, I don't get the appeal. My mindless tv is more Bob's Birgers and Corner Gas

#4

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Cheating whilst in a committed relationship.

#5

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What An Alexa or other in-home listening assistant.

#6

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Go to a high school reunion! High school was a miserable experience for me and I have no desire to relive it.

#7

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Give birth. I'm not a fan of children and the whole ordeal looks terrifying.

#8

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane and hoping your parachute isn't faulty.

Yup. Never gonna happen. I don't even like flying as a mode of transportation. I'm sure af not jumping out of one for funsies.

#9

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Smoke I never had and never will smoke due to many people in my family have cancer and I don’t wanna get something they wish they never had.

#10

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Hot air balloons.

#11

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What TikTok. I’ve made it this far not watching the videos people send me, why start now.

#12

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Climb Mt. Everest. There’s nothing, from the chance of death, to the crazy heights, to the thin air, to the sleeping in a tent for 3 months in zero degree weather that is remotely attractive to me.

#13

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Clubbing.

#14

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What You know those hardcore mountain biking videos shot from a go pro atop the bikers head? Yeah that.

#15

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What No, I don't need to try your death pepper inferno sauce. Keep it for yourself.

Yet, pictured is Frank's. And while I am one of those people who will put that *splat* on everything, it's hardly the hottest thing out there.

#16

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Open relationships.

#17

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What A calm mind.

#18

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Join a cult, or anything that looks like a cult.

Believe it or not, cults don't exactly advertise as such. Plenty of people who get sucked in are educated and intelligent because cults prey on your emotions and insecurities-something everyone is susceptible to. OP best bring their ego into check.

#19

Bungee jumping.

#20

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Run a marathon. I’ve never voluntarily run 26 miles, and I’m not about to start unless there’s free pizza at every mile marker.

#21

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Be a stay at home mom. Absolutely nothing wrong with it, but I know I want my own career, so it isn't for me.

#22

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Indoor home cameras, up there recording all of the household activity..

I don't care if it's closed circuit, SD card, just for your own personal use ..

I don't need to walk around my house, with a camera watching and recording 24/7.

People post their bedroom videos of them sleeping all night; or just sitting in their living room watching TV..

it's just weird to me.



of course it comes in handy as evidence in the event of a home crime; but that's the only
purpose I can see. I'll take my chances on that.

#23

I have no desire to go skydiving or anything else where I am very high up and only have a little bit of safety equipment to help me out.

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What I've never earned a million dollars in a year and I never will.

#25

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Licking booty holes. No thanks.

#26

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Becoming a parent. No thanks.

Well ty for recognizing u don't want to b a parent! Too many ppl have kids n r incapable of caring nurturing maturing teaching the next generation.

#27

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Driving 6 beers and drinking or something along those lines.

#28

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What I'll never drink Prime. I see kids drinking it and feel bad they've been brainwashed by a serial scammer.

#29

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Posting pictures of my children on social media. It disgusts me how normalised it has become for parents to post pictures of their new born babies literally minutes after they’ve entered the world. A child cannot consent to having their privacy obliterated like that. Urgh.

#30

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Get a tattoo.

Okay, I haven't had one, but whatever floats ur boat

#31

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Attend a silent yoga retreat. I've never done it, and I never will because I can't go 10 minutes without making a sarcastic comment or accidentally cracking a dad joke.

#32

Use Linkedin.

#33

Buy a start up crypto that’s “going to the moon” same with NFTs lmao.

#34

36 Things People Refuse To Do No Matter What Worn crocs. Seen a Twilight movie.

#35

Watch Game of Thrones.

#36

I’ve never eaten sushi and never will raw fish isn’t appealing!

