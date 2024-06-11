People have recently been discussing some of the things in life that just aren’t worth the risks that come along with them anymore, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. From trying extreme sports to starting a family , enjoy scrolling through these potentially dangerous activities, and be sure to upvote the things you’re not willing to try either!

I’m usually of the opinion that I would rather regret the things I did do rather than the things I didn’t. Moving halfway across the world for love ? Let’s try it! Spontaneously getting a piercing just because it sounds like fun? Sure! But it's still important to weigh the risks versus the rewards before making a decision, because being saddled with regrets certainly doesn’t sound like fun.

#1 Having children. The money, time, effort, energy it requires for the rest of your life. No time for yourself and your own aspirations.



It's just not worth it. Plus, we could use some reduction in terms of world population.

#2 Working yourself to death. Work on seperating your work life and normal life. When I leave work, I don't check emails, text/call about work, nothing.

#3 Climbing Mount Everest. Too many people have done it and planted a cr*ppy flag up there that it looks like a beach coast covered in trash.

#4 Road Rage. Just not worth responding to anything while driving. Ignore them and stay away. Make no gestures and just ignore them.

#5 Dating. While I could make this a whole rant and get all the "You're just dating the wrong type of people" comments... let's just make it easy.



There are enough people that are selfish, entitled, and deluded enough to where it isn't worth the trouble.

#6 Moving to a bigger city, rent will eat you alive.

#7 Fast food. It isn't fast anymore. Last time I went to taco bell I didn't even get my food before I had to go back to work because I only get 30 minutes for lunch.

#8 Answering a call not in your contacts.

Bridgebrain:

Ugh yes. And that you can't even trust the "legitimate" types of calls now. Scams dressed up as surveys, calls that just hang up because they're checking if you exist, even wrong numbers could be someone trying to record your voice to make an AI model to call family and pretend to be you.

I set my voicemail message to say that I screen all calls now due to spam, and it barely helps.

#9 Answering the door when someone unexpected rings the doorbell. It's always a salesman. I don't need solar, pest control, meat, a hard water treatment system, satellite TV, or any other damn thing they're selling, and I have no interest in dealing with them not taking No for an answer. Get off my lawn.

#10 Salvaging furniture from the curb. Thank you, bedbugs.

#11 Variable rate mortgages.

#12 Unprotected sex. Kids are f*****g expensive.

#13 Casual sex.

#14 Consumerism, save your money and think about your future.

#15 Serious crimes….w/ DNA, smartphones & cctvs around, you’re bound to get caught someday.

#16 Giving your whole heart to someone you aren’t sure wants it.

#17 Having children while having anxiety/depression - there’s no community/village structure to raise them in, schools are failing in the US, cost of living just keeps increasing. The guidelines for raising kids and being a gentle parent have changed so much since I’ve grown - I don’t even know where to start. Everything is frowned upon - “a fed baby is a happy baby but don’t you dare use formula, red dye #40, only buy organic, is that processed?!”.



I’ve come to acknowledge if I want any chance at retirement, we have to be child free.

#18 Getting hurt. In this economy you can be charged for stubbing your toe.

#19 Giving out your phone number. People can find out a lot of your info.

#20 Just got rid of our Harley.

We loved to ride, but we don't live in a very large town, and I can count at least ten people who have been killed in bike vs car accidents this year. We had two people die in the same spot a week apart. I became convinced that if we got back on our bike something bad would happen. My wife told me to wait on getting rid of it because perhaps I was being paranoid and it would be best to think it over. Two weeks later we came up on an accident where a guy on a bike at a stop sign had been rear ended by a car. It had just happened, he was lying on the ground and appeared to be "ok". His bike was just like ours, only black while ours was white. After that, my wife gave me the go ahead to get rid of ours.

There are just too many distractions for drivers now a days for me to ever feel safe on a bike again. Hell, I have nearly pulled out in front of a bike myself. The problem is, if you are sitting in your car and you see a bike approaching, if you hold up your thumb, the person and the bike will disappear behind it. Now couple that with the phone, or the Bluetooth, or the radio, or whatever... It's no longer a matter of if someone will be in an accident on their bike, but a matter of when.

I live a VERY nice life, my wife and I enjoy everything we do, no sense in wasting any of it in a hospital bed if I can avoid it.

#21 Drinking and driving. Never was but especially not anymore. Get an Uber people.

#22 Getting into crowds. You know, parades, carnivals, especially protests. You never know what’s going to happening during these times.



Stay safe yall.

#23 Back in 2010 when it was mostly eBay at its height, I used to sell a ton of electronics to buy the newest model (iPhone, game consoles, laptops). did a few sales on facebook around 2013. Nowadays there's way too many sites, scams, s****y buyers trying to talk you down on price, I don't ever feel like it's worth the hassle.

#24 Downhill mountain biking. I've had 4 friends need surgeries in the last two summers. I'm selling my bike next spring.

#25 Going after stability when the whole system has been built to make everyone disposable.

#26 Mischievous mischief, that ventures into "barely criminal" territory. Like playing tag in your neighborhood at night, running through people's yards or on their rooftops. Used to do this all the time as a kid. When cops would catch you they'd give you a tongue lashing, maybe drop you off at home and tell your parents.



Now you'd get the cuffs and your parents would have to post bail. Not to mention that American culture is so degraded there are now countless homeowners who think murdering children for stepping on your property is legally and morally justified.

#27 State lotteries. It’s a tax for poor people.

#28 Going in a homemade billionaire submarine.

#29 Hitch hiking, for obvious reasons.

#30 Skiing and snowboarding. I could afford a day pass to the local man-made slope, but could not afford medical care for two broken legs.

#31 Flying on a tight schedule. The airlines are not functioning well anymore… I think COVID really damaged air travel.

#32 That old-school mentality of intervening in public conflicts: i.e. jumping in the middle of a guy raging at his girl out in public. you don't know who's packing a weapon anymore, and if i get myself hurt and land in the hospital, or end up in jail, that means i'm not working which means i'm not bringing in any income which means bills don't get paid which ultimately puts me in a worse situation.

#33 Chanel, most luxury items… multiple price increases each year over multiple years….

#34 Discussing any remotely controversial topics in the workplace.

#35 Swimming in a lake or the ocean.



Too much weird s**t in the water, things that will eat you, etc.



I know it's always been this way, but my perspective has changed as I get older.

#36 Talking politics. It just isn’t worth it anymore. I cast my vote, and wait for the next election. Other than that, I don’t need to discuss anything with anyone.

#37 Putting a political sign on your front lawn urging a vote for a candidate or an issue.



Nowadays that triggers violence, shunning by your neighbors or vandalism to your property.

#38 Going into the woods/nature in the Northeast US or Eastern Canada. The tick population and Lyme disease have perpetually increased over the past 20 years and it has really ruined the outdoors.

#39 Fist fights. Health care is expensive. A lot of people are armed. Also, the legal repercussions are harsh these days. It is best to check your ego and pride and walk away.

#40 Streaking. Nowadays anything like that will get you put on a public registry forever.

#41 Any “hard” d***s. I’ve done almost all of them and had a bunch of fun but I wouldn’t touch anything today. Fentanyl is turning up in everything and it’s just too dangerous now.

#42 Going 60 or more on country roads. Used cars are so expensive now.

#43 Stating an opinion especially on social media ( you're bound to p**s off someone and get doxxed ).

#44 Running from the cops.

#45 Cryptocurrency.

#46 Start a small business. Get a high-paid job, preferably in the public sector and join the property ladder is the way to build wealth in this country. Actually, almost any job is better than start a small business really. Most of the small businesses nowadays are more like self-contractor with tax benefit rather than proper business. Similar to lots of jobs position with salary packaging to gain tax benefits.

#47 Shared bike lanes with cars. The statement answers itself.

#48 Hacking. But hacking like they did it in the 70's/80's.



They'll bury you under the jail even if your intent is just simple curiosity. Too much money at stake these days. The laws are beyond draconian.

#49 Biking in nyc.

#50 Marriage. The family court system is completely broken.

#51 Protesting



You can get punched by counter-protesters, tear gassed, arrested by police, dragged into a van by anonymous men in camo, doxxed, shot, or run down by a car.

#52 When we were little no one had Ring cameras.



You could “ding-dong dash” every house in the neighborhood. Some multiple times the same night.



Not so much anymore.

#53 Getting a wife and kids in your 20's.



It's not like the old times where marriage would be solid, right now one of the two doesn't like the color of the sheets and they are on their way to divorce.



It's simply not worth anymore!

#54 Approaching females in public. I once asked a woman in public if she had the time (my phone was flat), and she bit my head off. I honestly wasn’t trying to pick her up. Lesson learnt. Now, I won’t approach at all, no matter what the circumstances, getting yelled at in public is rather embarrassing. I'm not saying all females would have that reaction but for me, it's not worth the risk.