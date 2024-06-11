ADVERTISEMENT

I’m usually of the opinion that I would rather regret the things I did do rather than the things I didn’t. Moving halfway across the world for love? Let’s try it! Spontaneously getting a piercing just because it sounds like fun? Sure! But it's still important to weigh the risks versus the rewards before making a decision, because being saddled with regrets certainly doesn’t sound like fun.

People have recently been discussing some of the things in life that just aren’t worth the risks that come along with them anymore, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. From trying extreme sports to starting a family, enjoy scrolling through these potentially dangerous activities, and be sure to upvote the things you’re not willing to try either!

#1

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Having children. The money, time, effort, energy it requires for the rest of your life. No time for yourself and your own aspirations.

It's just not worth it. Plus, we could use some reduction in terms of world population.

Upstairs-Corgi-640 , Germán TR/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

shreshtasreenatha avatar
Shreshta Sreenatha
Shreshta Sreenatha
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get what they mean but by their logic, we as a species would die out if everyone chooses to not have children

#2

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Working yourself to death. Work on seperating your work life and normal life. When I leave work, I don't check emails, text/call about work, nothing.

chichilover , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be the norm, and not considered a radical act. I do remember, before cell phones and constant connectivity, this actually *was* the norm.

#3

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Climbing Mount Everest. Too many people have done it and planted a cr*ppy flag up there that it looks like a beach coast covered in trash.

WorstLuckChuck , Prabin Sunar/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everest is covered in the bodies of go-getters, the driven, the focussed and the ambitious. Be less driven, chill out, don’t die on a mountain.

#4

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Road Rage. Just not worth responding to anything while driving. Ignore them and stay away. Make no gestures and just ignore them.

Robby777777 , Sherman Trotz/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But keep an eye on them, because you don't know what those people are willing to do.

#5

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Dating. While I could make this a whole rant and get all the "You're just dating the wrong type of people" comments... let's just make it easy.

There are enough people that are selfish, entitled, and deluded enough to where it isn't worth the trouble.

TheTrueGoldenboy , Tirachard Kumtanom/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Couples are not found. Couples are built, every day, every minute. And if you are afraid to date because of what other people say, you're screwed...

#6

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Moving to a bigger city, rent will eat you alive.

baadbarbie69 , Helena Lopes/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#7

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Fast food. It isn't fast anymore. Last time I went to taco bell I didn't even get my food before I had to go back to work because I only get 30 minutes for lunch.

M54dot5 , Marco Fischer/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this were me, I would change it to "My lunch break is too short for me to get lunch."

#8

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Answering a call not in your contacts.
Bridgebrain:
Ugh yes. And that you can't even trust the "legitimate" types of calls now. Scams dressed up as surveys, calls that just hang up because they're checking if you exist, even wrong numbers could be someone trying to record your voice to make an AI model to call family and pretend to be you.
I set my voicemail message to say that I screen all calls now due to spam, and it barely helps.

anon , Christina Morillo/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

bols avatar
Bols
Bols
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The websites when you can check who's calling are one of the best things in the internet now

#9

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Answering the door when someone unexpected rings the doorbell. It's always a salesman. I don't need solar, pest control, meat, a hard water treatment system, satellite TV, or any other damn thing they're selling, and I have no interest in dealing with them not taking No for an answer. Get off my lawn.

TheRealOcsiban , Alexa LaSpisa/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are still door-to-door salesmen? Maybe in the more rural areas?

#10

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Salvaging furniture from the curb. Thank you, bedbugs.

tritium_awesome , cleverclever/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#11

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Variable rate mortgages.

DeadlyToeFunk , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#12

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Unprotected sex. Kids are f*****g expensive.

Mioraecian , Roberto Nickson/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#13

Casual sex.

ZenoSalts Report

#14

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Consumerism, save your money and think about your future.

Xero_Daymo , Tim Douglas/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#15

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Serious crimes….w/ DNA, smartphones & cctvs around, you’re bound to get caught someday.

GamerGirl-07 , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#16

Giving your whole heart to someone you aren’t sure wants it.

SweetPhilosopher4232 Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh? Why would you give your heart to someone you're unsure of? That's just asking for trauma.

#17

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Having children while having anxiety/depression - there’s no community/village structure to raise them in, schools are failing in the US, cost of living just keeps increasing. The guidelines for raising kids and being a gentle parent have changed so much since I’ve grown - I don’t even know where to start. Everything is frowned upon - “a fed baby is a happy baby but don’t you dare use formula, red dye #40, only buy organic, is that processed?!”.

I’ve come to acknowledge if I want any chance at retirement, we have to be child free.

Somanycatsinhere , Andre Moura/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only a******s say don't use formula. And yep, we learn what's better with each generation, don't feed your kids processed junk everyday, whole food has always been healthier. And if you don't have the mental capacity to be a parent then don't be one. You should never expect the community/villiage to raise your kid. You're the one that chose to have them, and it's no secret that it's hard work. And it was always bad to hit your kids.

#18

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Getting hurt. In this economy you can be charged for stubbing your toe.

anon , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#19

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Giving out your phone number. People can find out a lot of your info.

brain_fog_expert , ira dulger/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#20

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Just got rid of our Harley.
We loved to ride, but we don't live in a very large town, and I can count at least ten people who have been killed in bike vs car accidents this year. We had two people die in the same spot a week apart. I became convinced that if we got back on our bike something bad would happen. My wife told me to wait on getting rid of it because perhaps I was being paranoid and it would be best to think it over. Two weeks later we came up on an accident where a guy on a bike at a stop sign had been rear ended by a car. It had just happened, he was lying on the ground and appeared to be "ok". His bike was just like ours, only black while ours was white. After that, my wife gave me the go ahead to get rid of ours.
There are just too many distractions for drivers now a days for me to ever feel safe on a bike again. Hell, I have nearly pulled out in front of a bike myself. The problem is, if you are sitting in your car and you see a bike approaching, if you hold up your thumb, the person and the bike will disappear behind it. Now couple that with the phone, or the Bluetooth, or the radio, or whatever... It's no longer a matter of if someone will be in an accident on their bike, but a matter of when.
I live a VERY nice life, my wife and I enjoy everything we do, no sense in wasting any of it in a hospital bed if I can avoid it.

unchainedcouple , Javier Aguilera/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The amount of people I see texting and driving is just disgusting. It should be an instant loss of licence for at least 12 months, plus mandatory training before you can get it back. And a big juicy fine in the thousands. There is literally no reason or excuse to be driving while you're f*****g reading or writing a text

#21

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Drinking and driving. Never was but especially not anymore. Get an Uber people.

uvaspina1 , energepic.com/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Japan went from being incredibly lax on their drink driving laws (people would often drive home absolutely hammered) to an almost absolute zero tolerance. Traffic accidents and deaths really improved after that.

#22

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Getting into crowds. You know, parades, carnivals, especially protests. You never know what’s going to happening during these times.

Stay safe yall.

Beefyx2 , Kelly/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is messed up. There is something incredible wrong in a society who is afraid to protest...

#23

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Back in 2010 when it was mostly eBay at its height, I used to sell a ton of electronics to buy the newest model (iPhone, game consoles, laptops). did a few sales on facebook around 2013. Nowadays there's way too many sites, scams, s****y buyers trying to talk you down on price, I don't ever feel like it's worth the hassle.

thenorussian , Andrew Neel/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

bols avatar
Bols
Bols
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg same, I have so much stuff to sell and 0 energy to deal with it

#24

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Downhill mountain biking. I've had 4 friends need surgeries in the last two summers. I'm selling my bike next spring.

1210am , Irene Lasus/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#25

Going after stability when the whole system has been built to make everyone disposable.

jayzeeinthehouse Report

#26

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Mischievous mischief, that ventures into "barely criminal" territory. Like playing tag in your neighborhood at night, running through people's yards or on their rooftops. Used to do this all the time as a kid. When cops would catch you they'd give you a tongue lashing, maybe drop you off at home and tell your parents.

Now you'd get the cuffs and your parents would have to post bail. Not to mention that American culture is so degraded there are now countless homeowners who think murdering children for stepping on your property is legally and morally justified.

PowermanFriendship , Hitesh Patel/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this person talk about running on people's rooftops as if it's no big deal? Where I'm from, that wouldn't be tolerated by anyone, then or now.

#27

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk State lotteries. It’s a tax for poor people.

CherryManhattan , Peaton Hugo/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's only a 'tax' if you choose to pay it. I agree your chances of winning are extremely small, which is why I don't play. But nobody is being forced to play.

#28

Going in a homemade billionaire submarine.

FewTrainer4636 Report

#29

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Hitch hiking, for obvious reasons.

Lost-Citron-1099 , Alex Moliski/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to BP, I guess that includes....regular hiking?

#30

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Skiing and snowboarding. I could afford a day pass to the local man-made slope, but could not afford medical care for two broken legs.

NotGoodISwear , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#31

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Flying on a tight schedule. The airlines are not functioning well anymore… I think COVID really damaged air travel.

BobEvansBirthdayClub , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Naw, they got bailed out. They're just being greedy by limiting services and charging more.

#32

That old-school mentality of intervening in public conflicts: i.e. jumping in the middle of a guy raging at his girl out in public. you don't know who's packing a weapon anymore, and if i get myself hurt and land in the hospital, or end up in jail, that means i'm not working which means i'm not bringing in any income which means bills don't get paid which ultimately puts me in a worse situation.

kbyyru Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree, but if I'm able I'd still intervene for serious stuff. In a world where everyone pretends they don't see, it might be your wife / girlfriend / daughter / grandma getting beat up or bullied. Maybe you don't try to be all 'macho'. Maybe you just video it and provide it to the police. But if attackers know nobody will lift a finger they will just do more.

#33

Chanel, most luxury items… multiple price increases each year over multiple years….

wampey Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The older I get, the less I'm interested in luxury items. I'd be lying if I said price wasn't part of it, but it's more of a restructuring of my priorities and interests.

#34

Discussing any remotely controversial topics in the workplace.

ZacharyTaylorORR Report

miliukovoleksandr avatar
Miliukov Oleksandr
Miliukov Oleksandr
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Workplace, like collective workplace is not worth the risk for a start

#35

Swimming in a lake or the ocean.

Too much weird s**t in the water, things that will eat you, etc.

I know it's always been this way, but my perspective has changed as I get older.

TemperatureTop246 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It really depends on the "where". I recently swam with whalesharks and sardines in the Philippines and that was pretty cool. There isn't much to harm you in the ocean close to the coast of Washington but our water is rather cold.

#36

Talking politics. It just isn’t worth it anymore. I cast my vote, and wait for the next election. Other than that, I don’t need to discuss anything with anyone.

DadJoke-24-7 Report

poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad once told me when I was a young teenager that there are 3 things you never discuss in a conversation. Sex, politics and religion. That has stuck with me my whole life and I've never had probs with friends, acquaintances or the general public.

#37

Putting a political sign on your front lawn urging a vote for a candidate or an issue.

Nowadays that triggers violence, shunning by your neighbors or vandalism to your property.

Celtiberian2023 Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like the US again ...and if so, considering one rather vocal member of a political party actually calls for violence *coughjanuary6thcough* then no freaking wonder

#38

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Going into the woods/nature in the Northeast US or Eastern Canada. The tick population and Lyme disease have perpetually increased over the past 20 years and it has really ruined the outdoors.

MagicReveler , Erik Karits/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my area it is no longer just lyme, it is also the one that makes you not able to eat meat anymore. I love the outdoors, but I'm not taking the chance.

#39

Fist fights. Health care is expensive. A lot of people are armed. Also, the legal repercussions are harsh these days. It is best to check your ego and pride and walk away.

freezingprocess Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in my 60s and fist fights were never a good idea. I've only ever been in two - back in the my school years. Self defense and I ended the fight. As in, enough to stop them and then walked away - not blind rage. But always better to diffuse or avoid if possible. That hasn't changed.

#40

Streaking. Nowadays anything like that will get you put on a public registry forever.

wisebloodfoolheart Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lived through the streaking 70s but never did it. But I have skinny dipped which would now also be considered public exposure if the wrong people saw it. These days I wouldn't unless it was a designated nudist area or something

#41

Any “hard” d***s. I’ve done almost all of them and had a bunch of fun but I wouldn’t touch anything today. Fentanyl is turning up in everything and it’s just too dangerous now.

BuffaloInCahoots Report

#42

Going 60 or more on country roads. Used cars are so expensive now.

quickbrassafras Report

#43

Stating an opinion especially on social media ( you're bound to p**s off someone and get doxxed ).

cuntybunty73 Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has always been the case since social media .. heck, the internet happened. The responses are just more angry now.

#44

Running from the cops.

Remarkable_Orange_59 Report

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Running from the cops will always be a classic

#45

Cryptocurrency.

bhalseyvt02 Report

#46

Start a small business. Get a high-paid job, preferably in the public sector and join the property ladder is the way to build wealth in this country. Actually, almost any job is better than start a small business really. Most of the small businesses nowadays are more like self-contractor with tax benefit rather than proper business. Similar to lots of jobs position with salary packaging to gain tax benefits.

Swankytiger86 Report

#47

Shared bike lanes with cars. The statement answers itself.

HolisticAdmissions Report

#48

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Hacking. But hacking like they did it in the 70's/80's.

They'll bury you under the jail even if your intent is just simple curiosity. Too much money at stake these days. The laws are beyond draconian.

BoredBSEE , Mati Mango/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"even if your intent is just curiosity" yeah it's not draconian laws that are the issue here. Just don't f*****g hack people. Much like other crime. If you don't commit crime, then you don't get punished. What an absolutely absurd thing to complain about.

#49

Biking in nyc.

SonOfBodega Report

#50

Marriage. The family court system is completely broken.

rb577511 Report

#51

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Protesting

You can get punched by counter-protesters, tear gassed, arrested by police, dragged into a van by anonymous men in camo, doxxed, shot, or run down by a car.

anon , Joshua Santos/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations, you just have found out what protesting an authoritarian government looks like. And I have news for you: most democracies end this way.

#52

When we were little no one had Ring cameras.

You could “ding-dong dash” every house in the neighborhood. Some multiple times the same night.

Not so much anymore.

Master_Grape5931 Report

#53

“The Laws Are Beyond Draconian”: 55 Things People Gave Up On Because They’re Not Worth The Risk Getting a wife and kids in your 20's.

It's not like the old times where marriage would be solid, right now one of the two doesn't like the color of the sheets and they are on their way to divorce.

It's simply not worth anymore!

Financial_Ocelot_256 , Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the ol days most marriages weren't "solid"; they required the unpaid labour of the wife to work all hours to be the housekeeper/laundress/ chef/ personal assistant/ mother whole being unable to leave because she couldn't even open a bank account in her own name...

#54

Approaching females in public. I once asked a woman in public if she had the time (my phone was flat), and she bit my head off. I honestly wasn’t trying to pick her up. Lesson learnt. Now, I won’t approach at all, no matter what the circumstances, getting yelled at in public is rather embarrassing. I'm not saying all females would have that reaction but for me, it's not worth the risk.

cm80292 Report

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad to have anyone who refers to women as females staying away from as many people as possible.

#55

Overclocking PC hardware. It used to be you could squeeze a ton of extra performance out of a CPU or GPU by feeding it more power or simply adjusting the clocks upwards. The manufacturers do this before it even gets to you now. There is so little performance gain that it's just not worth it.

Yoink1019 Report

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no they ship stuff that's already optimal..

