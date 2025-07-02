Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mother Reveals Final Text From Hiker Who Was Abandoned 1600ft Inside Active Volcano By Her Guide
Mother and daughter smiling together, highlighting the hiker abandoned inside an active volcano by her guide.
Society, World

Mother Reveals Final Text From Hiker Who Was Abandoned 1600ft Inside Active Volcano By Her Guide

Juliana Marins sent heartbreaking text messages to her mother before setting out on her doomed adventure in Indonesia.

“I’m not afraid,” she said before finding herself alone on the side of a cliff, screaming for help after a fatal fall from a volcano.

It took four days for rescue teams to reach the trapped woman, who was confirmed to have passed away on Tuesday, June 24.

  • Juliana Marins shared heartfelt messages to her mother before her doomed adventure in Indonesia.
  • Her messages now seem like a farewell note she never meant to write.
  • The 26-year-old was hiking Mount Rinjani in Indonesia when she went tumbling down the side of the volcano.
  • Rescuers managed to reach her four days later.
    Juliana Marins shared heartfelt messages to her mother before her doomed adventure

    Young woman smiling and enjoying clear water, related to hiker abandoned inside active volcano by her guide story.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    The 26-year-old Brazilian tourist sent a series of text messages to her mother, Estela Marins, as she began her stay in the Southeast Asian country.

    She expressed her love for her family in the texts and said she wasn’t “afraid of much” because she was raised by a woman who is not afraid to take the plunge.”

    Her messages now seem like a farewell note she never meant to write.

    Mother and daughter smiling together at an indoor location, related to hiker abandoned inside active volcano story.

    Image credits: g1

    “Mami, I love you so much. I was heartbroken when we said goodbye,” read the text messages, obtained by Brazilian news program Fantástico, as reported by The Sun.

    “In fact, that’s the only thing that worries me: letting you, papi, or my sister be disappointed,” she continued. “Other than that, I’m not afraid of much, much less trouble.”

    Juliana fell more than 1,600 feet down a cliff while hiking Mount Rinjani in Indonesia

    Woman sitting on rocky ground inside an active volcano, related to hiker abandoned 1600ft by her guide.

    Image credits: g1

    The backpacker praised her mother’s fearless nature and for raising her to be the same.

    “I was raised by a woman who can solve any problem and who is not afraid to take the plunge and go after her dreams. I am like that too. I have different desires and dreams,” she said.

    “I love you all very much! And I will always be grateful for all the support, care, and affection,” she continued. “That is what makes me not afraid.”

    “I love you all very much! And I will always be grateful,” she texted her mother

    Young female hiker wearing a sun hat and sunglasses smiling outdoors, related to abandoned inside active volcano news.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    Comment by Almita Chiquita discussing fear and understanding of the outdoors in a social media post.

    On June 21, Juliana was hiking up Mount Rinjani with a group of tourists when she slipped and fell down the side of the volcano.

    She initially fell about 490 feet (nearly 150 meters) down the cliff and later slipped to more than 1,600 feet (more than 487 meters) down.

    Three people wearing sunglasses sitting inside a rocky cave with a view of green landscape outside, related to hiker volcano story.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    Mother reveals final text from hiker abandoned inside active volcano, expressing bravery and love for family.

    Her family blamed the rescue team for “negligence.” They believe the daughter could have survived if help had reached her sooner.

    “Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team,” the family wrote on social media last week.

    “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” they added.

    Juliana’s family believes she could have survived if help had arrived sooner

    Close-up of a phone screen showing a text message as a mother reveals final text from hiker inside active volcano.

    Image credits: g1

    User comment on mother revealing final text from hiker abandoned 1600ft inside active volcano, expressing tragedy and condolences.

    They also blamed the group’s guide, Ali Musthofa, for abandoning her.

    “Juliana was in this group, but she got very tired and asked to stop for a while,” her sister Mariana Marins wrote in a post. “They kept going, and the guide didn’t stay with her.”

    “She didn’t know where to go, she didn’t know what to do. When the guide came back, because he saw that she was taking too long, he saw that she had fallen down there,” the sister continued.

    Mother and daughter smiling outdoors, related to mother revealing final text from hiker inside active volcano guide incident.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    However, the 20-year-old guide denied claims of abandoning her and said he was only ahead of her for three minutes.

    “Actually, I didn’t leave her, but I waited three minutes in front of her. After about 15 or 30 minutes, Juliana didn’t show up,” he told O Globo.

    “I looked for her at the last resting place, but I couldn’t find her,” Ali added. “I told her I would wait for her ahead. I told her to rest.”

    Guide Ali Musthofa denied abandoning the tourist and said he realized she had fallen when he heard her screams

    Smiling woman wearing sunglasses sitting on a cliff overlooking ocean and coastal landscape near an active volcano.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    Within moments, he began hearing the voice of a woman screaming for help.

    “I realized [she had fallen] when I saw the light of a flashlight on a ravine about 150 meters deep and heard Juliana’s voice calling for help,” he told the outlet. “I told her I would help her. I tried desperately to tell Juliana to wait for help.”

    Rescue team at an airport near a plane preparing equipment related to hiker abandoned inside active volcano incident.

    Image credits: Brazil Urgente

    Juliana’s body was finally recovered on June 24 by Agam Rinjani, a trekking guide who led a group down the volcano’s dangerous slopes.

    “He’s the one who assembled a team to go after Juliana while the government did nothing,” read a viral post online.

    Local trekking guide Agam Rinjani was hailed as a hero for leading the team that retrieved Juliana’s body

    Hiking guide wearing helmet and radio equipment during active volcano expedition inside volcanic terrain

    Image credits: agam_rinjani

    “He’s the one who descended the volcano to retrieve her body. And it was he who carried Juliana back up,” the post continued. “He deserves our gratitude—not the Indonesian government.”

    Agam received plenty of love and praise from across the world for stepping in.

    Image credits: agam_rinjani

    “While many watched from afar, he climbed back carrying the weight of her body, of exhaustion, and of a grieving Brazil on his shoulders,” read a poem dedicated to the trekking guide that circulated online.

    It was reported that Juliana’s body would reach Brazil on Tuesday, July 1.

    The Brazilian government is expected to conduct a second autopsy on her body.

    A second autopsy on Juliana‘s body is expected to take place in Brazil

    Image credits: g1

    The first autopsy was done in Bali, Indonesia, and found that she passed away from trauma within 20 minutes.

    However, many have poked holes in the findings because of witness accounts and drone footage that caught her alive.

    “Following her story was heartbreaking,” one commented online

    Comment expressing sympathy for the hiker abandoned 1600ft inside active volcano and praying for her family’s support.

    Comment from Dayna Schwartz discussing a hiker's sacrifice and parents blaming rescuers for dangers inside an active volcano.

    Comment from Ariele Nicole expressing condolences and warning about common sense while traveling abroad after hiker abandoned inside active volcano.

    Comment from Wendy Evans expressing sadness about risks taken by hiker abandoned inside active volcano by guide.

    Comment expressing sadness and sympathy for hiker abandoned inside active volcano, sending hugs to family and friends.

    Comment expressing sympathy about the hiker abandoned inside active volcano and rescue team efforts discussed online.

    Comment from Ais Chuahiock expressing disbelief about no way to save hiker abandoned inside active volcano.

    Comment from user OpheliaLives7 expressing fear and hope after hiker was abandoned 1600ft inside active volcano by guide

    Text post discussing authorities stopping experienced volunteers from rescuing hiker abandoned inside active volcano.

    Comment text from user scarypearl questioning why the group of friends left the hiker abandoned inside an active volcano.

    Comment text on a white background about reaching the body of a hiker abandoned inside an active volcano.

    Comment from former tour guide reflecting on guilt after hiker was abandoned 1600ft inside active volcano.

    Text conversation showing a mother revealing the final message from her daughter abandoned inside an active volcano.

    Binitha Jacob

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

