Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Disturbing Claims Emerge About Volcano Tours After Abandoned Tourist’s Passing Sparks Outrage
Smiling woman in black top and cap raising arms, standing in green terraced landscape related to volcano tours controversy.
News, World

Disturbing Claims Emerge About Volcano Tours After Abandoned Tourist’s Passing Sparks Outrage

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A troubling picture of Mount Rinjani is being painted after the tragic passing of Juliana Marins, who tumbled down hundreds of feet while hiking on the active volcano in Indonesia.

The Brazilian woman was trapped for four days, with her final screams echoing into the fog as rescuers failed to reach her in time.

Now, disturbing claims are surfacing, raising serious questions about whether tourists are being misled about the dangers of this popular trekking destination.

Highlights
  • Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins lost her life after falling over 1,600 feet down a cliff on Mount Rinjani.
  • The tourist was trapped for four days before her motionless body was discovered.
  • Her passing has left the public shaken over the dangers of the popular trekking destination.
  • “I went on a deep dive & discovered they cover up de*ths at Mt Rinjani, have no way to rescue people,” claimed a viral tweet.
RELATED:

    Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins lost her life after falling over 1,600 feet down a cliff on Mount Rinjani

    Young woman smiling and raising hands outdoors in lush green area, related to volcano tours and tourism controversies.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarin

    Juliana, 26, was climbing Mount Rinjani with a group of five friends and a guide when she slipped and fell off a cliff on Saturday morning, June 21.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She tumbled down the side of the 3,726-meter (12,224 feet) mountain but not into the volcano crater, located on the Indonesian island of Lombok.

    The tourist initially fell about 490 feet (nearly 150 meters) down the cliff and later slipped to more than 1,600 feet (more than 487 meters) down.

    Volcano tours landscape at sunrise showing crater and lake with mountains, linked to disturbing claims after tourist's passing.

    Image credits: Giorgi Shakarashvili/Unsplash

    After a days-long frantic search, officials confirmed on Tuesday, June 24, that the Brazilian publicist had lost her life.

    The Brazilian government said in a Tuesday statement, “after four days of work, hindered by adverse weather, terrain and visibility conditions in the region, teams from Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist.”

    “No signs of life were found,” noted Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

    The tourist was trapped for four days as fog and the steep terrain delayed rescue efforts

    Aerial view of dark volcanic terrain with rough, cracked lava flow and sparse vegetation near the edges.

    Image credits: g1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some reports claimed that Juliana was abandoned by her guide when she showed signs of fatigue during the trek.

    However, her 20-year-old guide Ali Musthofa opposed the claims and said, “I did not abandon Juliana.”

    The guide said he walked on for “three minutes” before realizing that Juliana wasn’t with him.

    “I went ahead to wait, just a few minutes,” he told O Globo. “When she didn’t arrive, I looked back and then I saw her light down in the darkness.”

    Juliana’s guide reportedly denied abandoning her but admits he only realized she was missing minutes after walking ahead

    Hiker with backpack walking on a trail surrounded by greenery and mountains in the background on volcano tours.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As tributes poured in for the young traveler, a deeper feeling of uneasiness has been spreading online.

    One viral tweet, which was viewed nearly 30K times, accused tour operators in the area of sending tourists to the summit without warning them about its challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling woman posing outdoors near hills, related to disturbing claims about volcano tours after tourist's passing sparks outrage.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    Tweet by user sharing disturbing claims about volcano tours, highlighting dangers and lack of rescue at Mt Rinjani.

    Image credits: lauramiers

    “I went on a deep dive & discovered they cover up de*ths at Mt Rinjani, have no way to rescue people, & many guides don’t accompany people to the summit because they don’t have life insurance,” an X user Laura Miers tweeted online.

    “Evidently the extreme dangers aren’t appropriately communicated. So sad,” she added.

    Juliana’s family announced her passing in a statement after her motionless body was found 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @resgatejulianamarins

    Laura suggested hopeful trekkers are misled by travel websites and tour operators about the difficulty level of the hike, often sold as a beginner-friendly journey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It really is. It sounds like many of the operators are profit-driven, at tourists’ expense,” she wrote in her thread.

    A viral tweet claimed that tragic passings on Rinjani are allegedly covered up

    Person sitting distressed on rocky ground during volcano tours amid disturbing claims and outrage over abandoned tourist's passing

    Image credits: g1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Laura Miers discussing hidden dangers and brutality of volcano tours despite magical summit views shared on social media.

    Image credits: LauraMiers

    “They apparently hire locals to work as porters who carry tourists’ tents/food, etc, & apparently a lot of them die too. Hopefully this tragedy will inspire change,” she added.

    She claimed pictures shared online did not reflect the apparent “brutality and danger” of the trek.

    “On socials all you see is the end result: glowing people atop the summit with their little ‘Mount Rinjani summit’ signs, set to assorted Rüfüs Du Sol tracks,” she wrote. “It looks so magical, but the brutality & danger isn’t shown.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I went on a deep dive & discovered they cover up de*ths at Mt Rinjani, have no way to rescue people,” Laura Miers claimed online

    Tweet discussing disturbing claims about volcano tours, mentioning difficult Mt. Rinjani climb with unsafe volcanic gravel conditions.

    Image credits: LauraMiers

    Laura further suggested that the “suitable for beginners” tag gives tourists a false sense of safety.

    “A lot of folks on TripAdvisor were SHOCKED by how difficult the Mt. Rinjani climb was,” she wrote. “It takes 2+ days. To summit, you leave at 2am to climb on loose, volcanic gravel with no safety features, *for hours.* Apparently travel sites listed it as ‘suitable for beginners.’”

    Woman sitting on rocky cliff overlooking ocean and forest, related to disturbing claims about volcano tours controversy.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing disturbing claims about volcano tours, highlighting profit-driven operators and tragic consequences for local porters.

    Image credits: LauraMiers

    Though there is no official confirmation about Laura’s claims, the thread reflects how shaken the public is after Juliana’s tragic end.

    Other tourists have left similar reviews on TripAdvisor, warning others about the challenges of climbing Mount Rinjani.

    One complained about the “incredible lack of communication in terms of order of proceedings” and claimed the guides “jetted off ahead of us and we just had to assume where we were going.”

    Multiple TripAdvisor reviews shared concerns about lack of safety protocols and misleading marketing

    Hiker in blue jacket walking volcano trail with distant mountains and clouds, highlighting volcano tours and tourist safety concerns.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarin

    A second reviewer said the hike was “dangerously difficult” and also stated, “The guide told us that there was no emergency plan for if someone gets hurt up there and that many porters have d*ed up there. Like it was no big deal.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A third reviewer said they knew the trek would be “difficult” but did not expect it to be “dangerous.”

    “One person d*ed two days before our trek, we were not informed that 3/4 of the guides do not climb to the top because they do not have life insurance […] so you are left to do the last part to the top,” they claimed. “The winds were so strong that people were afraid to tip over, and the guides said they had never seen it in years,” another said.

    “Disgusting and unforgivable,” one said about the Juliana’s “mistreatment,” while another said, “she was failed by her guide”

    Tweet expressing concern that an active volcano should be off limits amid disturbing claims about volcano tours.

    Image credits: SATQuiros

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing disturbing claims about abandoned tourist's death due to toxic gas during volcano tours sparking outrage.

    Image credits: ElaNoorMusk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet warning about the dangers of hiking active volcanoes like Mt. Rinjani amid disturbing claims about volcano tours.

    Image credits: dropoutnation

    Tweet discussing safety concerns and deaths related to volcano tours and extreme adventure tourism risks.

    Image credits: MarieBbw

    Tweet expressing sadness and urging a deep investigation into disturbing claims about volcano tours after tourist's passing.

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing shock and outrage over abandoned tourist’s death during volcano tours, questioning rescue efforts.

    Image credits: TheDejaKing

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing disturbing claims related to volcano tours and an abandoned tourist incident.

    Image credits: heyyitsjanea

    Screenshot of a Twitter post expressing outrage over lack of care during volcano tours after abandoned tourist’s passing.

    Image credits: dont_wannadoit

    Social media post criticizing volcano tour company for abandoning tourists, raising concerns about safety and Indonesian tourism.

    Image credits: SceneByAshlix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing outrage over abandoned tourist during volcano tours, calling for accountability of the responsible guide.

    Image credits: MysariasAccent

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about disturbing claims on volcano tours as a tourist was abandoned and left alone, sparking outrage online.

    Image credits: goodtogo00

    Screenshot of a tweet calling the volcano tour operator a public danger after an abandoned tourist’s passing sparks outrage.

    Image credits: alisadoc1

    Twitter user criticizes the mistreatment of a tourist, highlighting outrage over disturbing claims about volcano tours.

    Image credits: fruitsa05423056

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing disturbing claims about racism and abandoned tourists on volcano tours, sparking outrage over tour treatment issues.

    Image credits: TommieAByrd

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concerns about rescue missions and capitalism in relation to volcano tours and public access to nature.

    Image credits: mstiInskis

    Social media post discussing lung damage risks from inhaling active volcano fumes on volcano tours and related safety concerns.

    Image credits: angstywhoure

    Tweet expressing concern about the handling of an abandoned tourist during volcano tours sparking outrage.

    Image credits: _nellerita_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing safety concerns about volcano tours in Indonesia following an abandoned tourist's passing and public outrage.

    Image credits: lifeofsucktits

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet describing disturbing claims about volcano tours, including abandoned tourists during hikes.

    Image credits: lifeofsucktits

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC, BP! Yes, her passing is tragic but nobody forced her on that volcano, nobody forced her to leave the safe trail which lead to her fall and nobody is obligated to risk their own life to safe you (which they did, nevertheless). It's a damnn active volcano, feel free to travel to Indonesia yourself and climb into an active crater to pull out some people yourself! Nobody forced her to take on a difficult hike without food, water or warm clothing (so the very basic gear). She didn't even follow the real basic rule of staying put after she was spotted by the drone. It was a tragic, avoidable accident and she's responsible for her own demise. This was a full grown woman!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The point is, she thought it was a beginner hike. NOT a two day hike, she likely DIDNT THINK HER GUIDE WOULD TAKE OFF ON HER. The point is the MISLEADING, LIES, and LACK OF CONCERN for their followers’ safety from the guides. Yea, they may not have a ton in the way of choices but they still could’ve done SO many things BETTER. JFC person who wants to act like that but can’t even put their real name. Mine is Alysha Pursley. Btw

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binitha, back to ambulance chasing? Is the trend about the Air India crash over? Are you sure you are OK with dealing with a single victim this time?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC, BP! Yes, her passing is tragic but nobody forced her on that volcano, nobody forced her to leave the safe trail which lead to her fall and nobody is obligated to risk their own life to safe you (which they did, nevertheless). It's a damnn active volcano, feel free to travel to Indonesia yourself and climb into an active crater to pull out some people yourself! Nobody forced her to take on a difficult hike without food, water or warm clothing (so the very basic gear). She didn't even follow the real basic rule of staying put after she was spotted by the drone. It was a tragic, avoidable accident and she's responsible for her own demise. This was a full grown woman!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The point is, she thought it was a beginner hike. NOT a two day hike, she likely DIDNT THINK HER GUIDE WOULD TAKE OFF ON HER. The point is the MISLEADING, LIES, and LACK OF CONCERN for their followers’ safety from the guides. Yea, they may not have a ton in the way of choices but they still could’ve done SO many things BETTER. JFC person who wants to act like that but can’t even put their real name. Mine is Alysha Pursley. Btw

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binitha, back to ambulance chasing? Is the trend about the Air India crash over? Are you sure you are OK with dealing with a single victim this time?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT