Female Tourist “Abandoned” By Guide During Hike On Indonesian Volcano, Falls And Goes Missing
Smiling female tourist in blue top surrounded by flowers, linked to abandoned hike incident on Indonesian volcano.
News, World

Female Tourist “Abandoned” By Guide During Hike On Indonesian Volcano, Falls And Goes Missing

A rescue team is searching for a 26-year-old Brazilian woman who slipped and fell while hiking in Indonesia with a group of tourists in the early hours of Saturday (June 21).

Juliana Marins fell while hiking on Mount Rinjani, one of Indonesia’s best-known tourist attractions but also one of its most dangerous due to its steep trails and unpredictable weather.

  • Juliana Marins, a 26-year-old publicist from Brazil, slipped and fell while hiking on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia.
  • The accident occurred on Saturday (June 21); rescuers continue to search for the missing woman.
  • Juliana’s family claims she was “abandoned” by her group after feeling tired on the second day of the hike.

In a social media post, Juliana’s sister, Mariana, said the 26-year-old publicist had gone hiking with a group of five people and a local guide.

On the second day of the trail, Juliana said she was too tired to continue and was allegedly left behind by the group.

    The search continues for Juliana Marins, a 26-year-old woman who slipped and fell while hiking on Indonesia’s Mount Rinjani

    Hikers trekking near the summit of an Indonesian volcano under bright sun in a rocky mountainous landscape.

    Image credits: Marius Karp / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Smiling female tourist in blue top posing in lush garden before hike on Indonesian volcano where she was abandoned and went missing

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    “The guide only continued on his journey to reach the summit. We only have this information from local media. Juliana was desperate because no one came back for her, and she fell. They abandoned Juliana,” wrote Mariana.

    According to Brazilian media outlet G1, the hiker fell about 300 m (approx. 980 ft) below the original trail. Around three hours later, she was located by a group of tourists passing by the site. The tourists used a drone and shared videos of Juliana in online groups, which eventually reached her family in Brazil.

    Juliana was “abandoned” by her guide after feeling tired during the second day of the hike, her family said

    Female tourist wearing helmet and sunglasses enjoying a ride before hiking on an Indonesian volcano.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    On Sunday (June 22), Juliana’s family received information released by Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian Embassy in Jakarta that the backpacker had received food, water, and clothing after the accident.

    However, Mariana later denied these reports, telling Folha de S. Paulo, “We spoke to people at the scene of the incident with Juliana and what we received is that the information that the rescue team brought her water, food, and clothing, as reported by the Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian embassy in Jakarta, is not true.

    “The information we have is that so far, they have not managed to reach Juliana, who has been missing for more than 36 hours.”

    Group of hikers posing on a dirt trail near an Indonesian volcano during a tourist hike with guide and backpacks.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

    Mariana also reported that videos released as being from the moment of the rescue were “forged.”

    “All the videos that were made are lies, including the one of the rescue team reaching her,” she said, as per G1.

    “The video was forged to look like that, along with this message associated with it.”

    Footage shared by tourists who passed by the site showed Juliana alone and trapped on the volcano

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @resgatejulianamarins

    Female tourist abandoned by guide during hike on Indonesian volcano, sitting on rocky terrain looking distressed.

    Image credits: g1 / YouTube

    On Sunday, Juliana’s family reported that the search had been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions, including heavy fog that significantly reduced visibility.

    Mariana confirmed the authenticity of the images captured by the tourists and believes her sister may have moved since then.

    “She is still missing and our expectation is that in the next few hours this rescue will be resumed in an attempt to find Juliana,” she stated.

    “We would like an update with real information and we are worried about the race against time to save my sister.”

    Juliana’s family has denied reports by the Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian Embassy in Jakarta that the young woman had been rescued

    Image credits: oi.marin / Instagram

    The family said that sending a helicopter is their last hope for rescue.

    Her father, Manoel Marins, criticized the Brazilian Embassy in Indonesia for its alleged lack of support in efforts to save Juliana.

    “We don’t know where she is. The authorities haven’t reached her. She hasn’t received water, she hasn’t received food,” he told TV Globo.

    “She’s been alone for more than 36 hours, and it seems like they don’t even know where she is now.”

    The publicist fell about 300 m (approx. 980 ft) below the original trail

    Map showing the approximate fall location of female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike.

    Image credits: g1 / YouTube

    Hiker trekking on Indonesian volcano trail amid clouds and misty campsite with tents and chairs on foggy terrain.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

    Comment from user brubarcaroli expressing disbelief about rescuing a female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike.

    Comment on social media questioning why the female tourist was abandoned by her guide during a hike on an Indonesian volcano.

    Comment from user reflecting concern about lack of planning at a tourist spot related to female tourist abandoned during Indonesian volcano hike case.
    The father continued: “The embassy is not providing any support. The Brazilian government, which we tried to contact, is not helping us either. This is very sad and very serious. She is a 26-year-old girl, a Brazilian citizen, and no one aside from family and friends cares.”

    Juliana was last seen around 5:30 pm (local time) on Saturday in footage taken by the tourists’ drone.

    “We would like an update with real information and we are worried about the race against time to save my sister,” said Mariana Marins

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @resgatejulianamarins

    Indonesian volcano with clear sky above, showing parking area and text about weather conditions at 9 AM.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

    The Rinjani volcano, a popular hiking destination for backpackers in the country, is located 4 hours away from the nearest urban center.

    Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Juliana has a degree in advertising from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and also works as a pole dancer. 

    She has been backpacking through Asia since February, having visited the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand before arriving in Indonesia.

    The family shared on Sunday that the search operation had been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions

    Female tourist hiking on steep trail near Indonesian volcano overlooking ocean and cliffs during outdoor adventure

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    Tourists who visited Mount Rinjani have shared warnings on TripAdvisor about the dangers of the hike. In one post from last September, a user wrote, “We left on an expedition that we knew was difficult, but not as dangerous!

    “One person d*ed two days before our trek, we were not informed that 3/4 of the guides do not climb to the top because they do not have life insurance […] so you are left to do the last part to the top.

    “The winds were so strong that people were afraid to tip over, and the guides said they had never seen it in years.”

    Female tourist wearing sunglasses and bandana, smiling while hiking on rocky terrain near Indonesian volcano.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    Another user complained about an “incredible lack of communication in terms of order of proceedings” with their guides, who they said “jetted off ahead of us and we just had to assume where we were going.”

    Juliana has been backpacking through Asia since February

    Female tourist smiling while relaxing on a ledge overlooking steep green hills during a hike on an Indonesian volcano.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    A third reviewer, who said they had previously climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, described the hike as “dangerously difficult,” writing, “The guide told us that there was no emergency plan for if someone gets hurt up there and that many porters have d*ed up there. Like it was no big deal.”

    Netizens criticized the guide for leaving the hiker behind before the accident

    Instagram comment from user milena_nobregaa expressing concern about a female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike.

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike.

    Instagram comment criticizing rescue efforts after female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike goes missing.

    Comment from a user expressing support with heart and prayer emojis in a social media post about a female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike.

    Comment on social media by user leticiaseiberlich saying there will be stories to tell grandchildren, in black top and sunglasses.

    Comment expressing sadness and hope for female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike who went missing.

    Social media comment expressing hope for the safe recovery of a female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike.

    Comment on social media by jehsantana2023 expressing frustration about neglect and hopelessness regarding rescue efforts for a missing female tourist.

    Comment by user defending female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike, urging prayers and understanding.

    Comment on Instagram discussing concerns about the rescue of a female tourist abandoned during an Indonesian volcano hike.

    Comment from Bruno Rafael Carvalho Elias expressing concern and hope for rescue of female tourist abandoned during Indonesian volcano hike.

    Comment discussing empathy for a female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike, mentioning her suffering and prayers needed.

    Comment about guide irresponsibility, discussing a female tourist abandoned during a volcano hike in Indonesia.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing tourism safety related to a female tourist abandoned during an Indonesian volcano hike.

    Comment from Capitu expressing empathy for female tourist abandoned by guide during Indonesian volcano hike, facing a desperate rescue wait.

    Comment by Celi Vasconcelos expressing hope for a rescue of a female tourist missing after a volcano hike accident in Indonesia.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
