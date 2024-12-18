ADVERTISEMENT

Explore Indonesia through the eyes of photographer Okka Supardan.

Okka captures everyday life that often features children, elderly people, mesmerizing landscapes, and more. Whether shooting in rugged environments or serene riversides, Okka's images exude warmth, nostalgia, and the essence of life. It’s no surprise that the photographer's talent has garnered him a devoted following of 166K fans on Instagram, where his photos continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

Scroll down to check out Okka's latest pictures and share your thoughts below!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

okkasupardan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    The Vibrant World Of Okka Supardan: Capturing Life’s Simple Joys

    okkasupardan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!