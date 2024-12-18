ADVERTISEMENT

Explore Indonesia through the eyes of photographer Okka Supardan.

Okka captures everyday life that often features children, elderly people, mesmerizing landscapes, and more. Whether shooting in rugged environments or serene riversides, Okka's images exude warmth, nostalgia, and the essence of life. It’s no surprise that the photographer's talent has garnered him a devoted following of 166K fans on Instagram, where his photos continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

Scroll down to check out Okka's latest pictures and share your thoughts below!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com