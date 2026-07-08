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Learning has expanded in the digital age. With everything at our fingertips these days, information is as easily accessible as the tap water from our kitchen faucets.

That’s where Instagram pages like Bread Falling Over Experiment thrive. It features easy-to-digest facts and trivia that can either give you the fulfillment of learning something new or send you down a deeper rabbit hole to know more.

Here are some of the posts that stood out to us. Be sure to upvote those that piqued your curiosity the most.