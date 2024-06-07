Man Left With “More Questions Than Answers” After Hiking To Eerie Site He Found On Google Earth

ADVERTISEMENT

A YouTuber made an eerie discovery on Google Earth and decided to make his way to the isolated spot, taking his audience along with him for the rare adventure.

Known as thePOVchannel online, Nolan Fisher has 132k subscribers on YouTube and is known to find the wildest geological structures on Google Earth. Once he lands on a bizarre spot, he invites his audience to join him on the adventure to the chosen spot.

“This geologic structure is one of the most bizarre I have ever found on Google Earth. I knew it was hiding something. I just didn’t know what it was,” he said in one video uploaded in December.

Nolan Fisher, known as thePOVchannel on social media, sets out on crazy adventures to find strange structures, which he picks out from Google Earth

Image credits: thePOVchannel

Image credits: thePOVchannel

“The only way to get to this thing is through several miles of intricate and treacherous petrified sand dunes. I wasn’t sure if I would make it or what I would find, but I ended up leaving this place completely exhausted,” he added.

Since he first laid eyes on the strange shapes on Google Earth, Nolan said he wondered how they were created and if others had seen them as well. He also said he wasn’t sure if he would even be able to make his way to the structures.

Nevertheless, he decided to set out on the adventure with his adorable canine companion, and a few hours later, he reached the large and “complex-looking chunk of sandstone rising into the sky in the desert.”

One video the content curator posted in December followed him trekking to the “most bizarre” geologic structure he had ever found on Google Earth

Image credits: thePOVchannel

Image credits: thePOVchannel

“When I visited this place, I found several things that lead me to believe that there may have been something here, but probably a very, very long time ago,” he wrote in the YouTube description of the video.

“This intense journey lead me through a very difficult landscape and took many hours. But, when I finally made it to my destination, I was honestly blown away by what I somehow discovered,” he continued.

The YouTuber and his furry, tail-wagging companion crossed a long stretch of difficult terrain to reach the spot

Image credits: thePOVchannel

Image credits: thePOVchannel

Footage from the adventure included clips of the explorer and his four-legged partner encountering numerous obstacles, from large rocks obstructing their path to the massive amount of sand dunes. Along the way, he also noticed some “really cool lines in the sandstone,” including one shaped like an ‘S.’

Upon completing his journey, he said: “I wasn’t sure I would make it or what I would find. But I ended up leaving this place completely exhausted and with more questions than answers.”

Fans praised the adventurous YouTuber for taking them along to see sights that they would “otherwise never see”

Image credits: thePOVchannel

Image credits: thePOVchannel

The content creator’s video racked up thousands of views, and many praised him for venturing beyond his computer screen and taking them along for the adventure.

“Obviously the vast overwhelming majority of people will never ever venture to such places. That is why I applaud you for taking us along to see sights we would otherwise never see. Thank you and your dog… Thumbs Up!” one comment said, while another wrote, “Is it possible you are the first human in thousands of years to see and walk through that arch/tunnel?”

Nolan revealed in a LinkedIn post that he decided to nurture his YouTube channel after being let go from his tech job

Image credits: thePOVchannel

Image credits: thePOVchannel

“Freaking love your channel man. I live in SW United States, and I do a lot of Google Earth scouting for my hunting,” one fan said. “Sometimes I’ll come across something odd, and check it out- but it’s quite rare due to familial obligations and time restrictions. Really like the concept of what you have going on here, and makes me want to get out more often and do the same. Keep up the great work!”

The digital adventurer explained in a LinkedIn post that he decided to pour all his effort into his YouTube channel after being let go from his tech job.

“This may be my last ever post on LinkedIn,” he wrote. “To make a long story short, I got let go last year, and I used the little runway I had to put all my effort into a crazy idea I started years ago – A YouTube channel.”

Some of the crazy finds the explorer has laid eyes on, with help from Google Earth, include a “weird spiral structure”

Image credits: thePOVchannel

Image credits: thePOVchannel

He explained that the idea behind his YouTube channel was to locate strange objects on Google Earth and set out on a hike until he could set foot on top of the bizarre formations.

“The point of this post is not to give myself credit, but to hopefully spark a thought for someone who can relate to where I was,” he added. “I am so grateful for my time working in Tech, even though at times it was terrible for my mental health. I am grateful to all the amazing people and friends I worked with that taught me a lot. I miss you guys.”

“Your company tanking, or getting laid off isn’t the worst thing in the world. It might just give you the incentive you need,” the daring Google Earth enthusiast said

“Theres nothing wrong with viewing your job as a means to an end, as a potential diving board to pursue your actual passions. It’s not all about climbing the corporate ladder and no, you aren’t stuck. Maybe you just need to try something new. That little passion project you have always been thinking about doing- just do it. Certainly doesn’t hurt to try,” he went on to say. “Also- your company tanking, or getting laid off isn’t the worst thing in the world. It might just give you the incentive you need.”

In one video, Nolan scoured remote parts of the American Southwest using Google Earth and found a canyon that he believed was rich in ancient history. He backpacked to the spot for three days and was blown away by the site he laid eyes on.

Thousands of fans virtually join the YouTuber on his crazy adventures, and some videos have racked up millions of views

Another video that the daring YouTuber uploaded earlier this year revealed a “weird spiral structure” that was part of another geologic formation he found on Google Earth. Determined to get a closeup of the structure, he went on a hike to reach the Cabezon Peak, a large volcanic formation in northwestern New Mexico.

“Located on the top of a most unusual geologic structure, it is possible to see a strange looking shape on Google Earth,” he wrote in the caption of the video. “I wanted to get a close – up look at this thing, but it required some pretty extreme measures to reach.”

“This unique location ended up being a fantastic challenge, and I found other things in the distance during this hike that may lead to future expeditions,” he continued. “The history of ancient / extinct volcanoes here tells a pretty amazing story.”

One fan said Nolan’s videos included some of “the most beautiful things” they’ve ever seen in their life

