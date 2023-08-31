Google Earth is a lot of fun to play around with in your spare time. You can visit and explore the far corners of the world during your coffee break, even if your actual vacation isn’t due for a few more months. However, you might stumble upon some truly bizarre things during your digital travels.

That’s where the popular ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ Facebook group comes in. Its members are all big fans of the Google Earth project and post the strange structures and cool anomalies they’ve come across while using it. We’ve collected some of the group’s most interesting featured mysteries to share with you.

Bored Panda also reached out to the team running the group, and Josie, the founder and one of its administrators, was happy to tell us all about the inspiration behind it and its success. Put on your explorers’ hats, Pandas, and let’s go!

#1

Cat

Cat

Oh my goodness, thats like a dream, whats better than a cat? Big cat!

#2

Found Where I Should Have Been Born

Found Where I Should Have Been Born

#3

Noor 3 In Morocco. The Mirrors Direct Light To The Tower, Where The Light Heats Up Molten Salt. The Molten Salt Creates Steam To Turn The Turbines And Run The Generators

Noor 3 In Morocco. The Mirrors Direct Light To The Tower, Where The Light Heats Up Molten Salt. The Molten Salt Creates Steam To Turn The Turbines And Run The Generators

I have no idea how that works but prettyyyyy! 🤩

Founded just over three years ago in late March, 2020, the Facebook group has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, the ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ online community had nearly 1.1 million members on the social media platform.

The band of administrators and moderators curating the entire project asks all members to “give more to this group than you take.” That means avoiding spam and self-promotion.

The online group also has no tolerance for “bullying of any kind” and there’s no place for degrading comments. What’s more, all members—new or old—ought to be polite to the admins and mods, as well as treat other members with the respect that they deserve. In any community of this size, it becomes especially important to have clear rules and a team that enforces them fairly and quickly.
#4

Western Australia

Western Australia

Anyone else see a velociraptor?

#5

Arizona’s Meteor Crater. Look How Close It Came To Hitting The Visitor Center!!

Arizona’s Meteor Crater. Look How Close It Came To Hitting The Visitor Center!!

And the meteor hit the middle of the crater. What a miracle! 😉

#6

I Wonder What They Don’t Want Us To See, This Is Near The Athens Airport

I Wonder What They Don’t Want Us To See, This Is Near The Athens Airport

Josie, the founder of the ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies' Facebook group, has been a huge fan of the Google Earth project for a very long while now.

"I have been looking on Google Earth for about 12 years," she shared with Bored Panda. "It is a hobby of mine and during lockdown I had more time on my hands," she shared that she made a group so that she had "somewhere to store my interesting finds."

Three years later, the group continues to be a resounding success. However, Josie noted that she "never imagined it would turn into what it has." 
#7

Baarle, The Most Complex Border In The World. The Dutch Municipality Of Baarle-Nassau Is Home To More Than 20 Belgian Enclaves, Some Of Which Contain Dutch Enclaves

Baarle, The Most Complex Border In The World. The Dutch Municipality Of Baarle-Nassau Is Home To More Than 20 Belgian Enclaves, Some Of Which Contain Dutch Enclaves

Fun fact: the laws being different between Belgium and the Netherlands, in particular with regard to private property (In the Netherlands the property of the ground is sometimes separated from the property of the building), that must pose serious headaches to lawyers.

#8

Amazon Is Going To Be Pissed When They Have To Deliver Here

Amazon Is Going To Be Pissed When They Have To Deliver Here

Lol knowing Amazon they won't even bother 😂

#9

😱😱😱

😱😱😱

Dammit Thanos! That was my uncle Jerry!

Josie highlighted the fact that the group has a great community and a very active team of administrators and moderators. "We are a really friendly group and have an amazing admin team that works 24 hours around the clock to keep everything running smoothly," the founder shared. She added: "I would like to say 'thank you' to them all."

Bored Panda was interested in getting the group founder's take as to why strange Google Earth content resonates with so many social media and internet users in the first place.

"I generally believe people are curious about the world we live in," she shared her perspective.
#10

In A French Village To Slow Drivers Down

In A French Village To Slow Drivers Down

Oh buddy, thats just gonna cause more problems

#11

This Is The Largest Baobab In Madagascar And Is Called The 'Tree Of Life' Or 'Mother Of The Forest'

This Is The Largest Baobab In Madagascar And Is Called The 'Tree Of Life' Or 'Mother Of The Forest'

This has to be protected at all costs

#12

A Freight Ship That Crashed Into North Sentinel Island In 1981. This Island Is Home To The Supposed Last True (Mostly Unbothered) Indigenous People On The Planet

A Freight Ship That Crashed Into North Sentinel Island In 1981. This Island Is Home To The Supposed Last True (Mostly Unbothered) Indigenous People On The Planet

Isn't this the island where the indigenous people are, "unbothered" because they kill anyone who tries to go there? 🤨

Not only that, ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies' may have seen so much growth because there weren't many competitors at the start of the lockdowns, three years ago.

"There weren't many Google Earth groups when I created my one," Josie said.

In the meantime, we were curious what advice Josie would give someone who's completely new to exploring the world using Google Earth. Though the program is widely known across the far reaches of the globe, there are, nonetheless, people who are new to it.

According to her, the best thing to do is to just get stuck in. "I would just start looking at somewhere you have always wanted to visit, and maybe anywhere else that has piqued your curiosity and you have always wanted to see up close," she told Bored Panda.

"Photo Sphere, a tool of Google Earth, is a great way to see photos people have took and shared with the app," she said.
#13

North Korea

North Korea

#14

What Is This?

What Is This?

#15

Monuriki Island Where The Movie Cast Away Was Filmed

Monuriki Island Where The Movie Cast Away Was Filmed

Soo did the name of island come first or the movie? 🤔

The ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ is very active, with members sharing new posts every single day. There have been a whopping 6,822 posts on the group in the last month alone, which should tell you about the type of traffic there. As it turns out, people love exploring the globe with Google Earth.

The Google Earth project is, in fact, older than many folks might think: it was launched all the way back in June, 2001. At the time of writing, it was over 22 years old. The program uses satellite imagery, aerial photography, and GIS data to superimpose it on a three-dimensional globe. Users can then look at cities and landscapes from various angles. 
#16

Welcome To Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapiki-Maungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitnatahu

Welcome To Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapiki-Maungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitnatahu

Found this legend who can say it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjS1dUJnVRQ

#17

Island Shaped As A Heart In Galesnjak, Croatia

Island Shaped As A Heart In Galesnjak, Croatia

Awww! mother nature DOES have a heart! 🥰

#18

A Local Sight In A Field

A Local Sight In A Field

I was so sure that would have been in Wales, but to my surprise, it's in Suffolk, England

Back in 2019, Google announced that the Google Earth program captured 10 million miles of Strew View imagery, and 36 million square miles of Google Earth imagery, and covered over 97% of our planet. That doesn’t mean that the project is all-powerful, though! Internet users are forbidden from viewing certain sensitive areas and locations due to national security and privacy concerns. Some military bases, for instance, would be off-limits.
#19

I Found This "Man Emerging From Water" By Accident On Google Earth

I Found This "Man Emerging From Water" By Accident On Google Earth

"Accidently" Yeah right, I know its you Poseidon, your disguise doesn't work anymore!

#20

Manaos Brésil

Manaos Brésil

This one is just sad.

#21

Some May Say That What Started Out As A Heartfelt Tribute To Otis Redding, Somehow Went Very Very Wrong..... To View This Go To 32°33'26.24"N 83°49'29.38"W, Then Go Back In Time To March 2017

Some May Say That What Started Out As A Heartfelt Tribute To Otis Redding, Somehow Went Very Very Wrong..... To View This Go To 32°33'26.24"N 83°49'29.38"W, Then Go Back In Time To March 2017

Well...its certainly impressive

Google Earth is a far more varied project than some people realize. For one, the name is a bit of a misnomer because you can use the program to explore the Moon, our neighboring planet Mars. You can also access Google Sky which lets you navigate space. There’s a lot of cool stuff to be found if you’ve got a bit of time and a spot of patience! 
#22

Found Me Another Plane In Flight Do They All Look Trippy!?

Found Me Another Plane In Flight Do They All Look Trippy!?

#23

Pac-Man !!! Near Edwards Washington!

Pac-Man !!! Near Edwards Washington!

#24

The Massachusetts Chainsaw Massacre

The Massachusetts Chainsaw Massacre

Meanwhile, Google Maps was launched a bit later than Google Earth, seeing its debut in February 2005, (18 years ago at the time of writing). Google Maps focuses on Stree View, looks at traffic conditions in real-time, and lets users plan their routes, no matter what mode of transportation they’re using. As of 2020, a billion people around the world use Google Maps every month. The program adds a lot of additional opportunities for digital explorers.
#25

Found This A Few Years Ago

Found This A Few Years Ago

That is an adorable pupper...wait its supposed to be a dog right?

#26

Not Too Far From York. UK. On A Clear Day You Can See This From 28 Miles Away. Weird

Not Too Far From York. UK. On A Clear Day You Can See This From 28 Miles Away. Weird

#27

Why Does Venice, Italy Look Like Patrick Needing Water?

Why Does Venice, Italy Look Like Patrick Needing Water?

Lmao, I'm sending this to my nonna 🤣

The ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ Facebook group isn’t the only internet community dedicated to the program. Recently, Bored Panda spoke to Nik Ianevitch, the founder and curator of the ‘Weird Google Earth’ project, focusing on the interesting things found using Google Earth and Google Maps.
#28

It’s Categorized As A Synagogue

It’s Categorized As A Synagogue

#29

Ribbit

Ribbit

I'm not sure what I was expecting with that name but I certainly did not expect a literal frog rock

#30

Wolfe Creek Meteorite Crater In Western Australia Made Impact Within The Last 120,000 Years

Wolfe Creek Meteorite Crater In Western Australia Made Impact Within The Last 120,000 Years

Around 1855km from Perth. Western Australia is a pretty big state

There are plenty of oddities to be found with the two programs. "I soon realized there were loads of locations that are weird, out-of-place, even provocative. I started collecting those and very soon had enough to share with others. So the project kind of 'just happened,’” the founder of ‘Weird Google Earth’ told Bored Panda during a recent interview.

According to Ianevitch, from ‘Weird Google Earth,’ people love this type of content because it’s “always fresh, captivating,” as well as easy to consume and share because it’s bite-sized. “A truly good post is one that people come back to over the years," he said.
#31

Afrika

Afrika

#32

I Said We’re Going Back; Back To The Future Doc!

I Said We’re Going Back; Back To The Future Doc!

#33

Biggest Open Pit Mine In The World

Biggest Open Pit Mine In The World

#34

Private Backyard Golf Course Of The Owner Of D**k's Sporting Goods Outside Of Pittsburgh

Private Backyard Golf Course Of The Owner Of D**k's Sporting Goods Outside Of Pittsburgh

#35

Here’s A Cool One In Florida

Here’s A Cool One In Florida

#36

$$$$

$$$$

#37

A Giant Croc

A Giant Croc

Haha nope! 🏃‍♂️

#38

Nevada Nuclear Test Site

Nevada Nuclear Test Site

#39

Any Survivor Fans? On An Island In Fiji You Can See A Survivor Challenge Set Up, And Boats Bringing Either Contestants Or The Testers Out To It

Any Survivor Fans? On An Island In Fiji You Can See A Survivor Challenge Set Up, And Boats Bringing Either Contestants Or The Testers Out To It

#40

Yearly Sd Farmers

Yearly Sd Farmers

#41

The Great Orme North Wales

The Great Orme North Wales

#42

Now I Wanna Eat Some Spaghetti

Now I Wanna Eat Some Spaghetti

#43

Near Spokane, Wa. Zoom In And You Can Find A UFO. Visible From I-90 As You Pass By

Near Spokane, Wa. Zoom In And You Can Find A UFO. Visible From I-90 As You Pass By

#44

My Hometown’s Library

My Hometown’s Library

Lmao, they did not think that out did they 😂

#45

The Big Merino, Goulburn Nsw Australia

The Big Merino, Goulburn Nsw Australia

#46

How Cool !! In Dallas

How Cool !! In Dallas

#47

A Harbour, With Nothing But Sea Around? So Why?

A Harbour, With Nothing But Sea Around? So Why?

#48

All The Empty Streets, No Houses…. Nw Coast Of The Salton Sea. So Weird!

All The Empty Streets, No Houses…. Nw Coast Of The Salton Sea. So Weird!

#49

"The Band Of Holes" - Andes Mountains

"The Band Of Holes" - Andes Mountains

Trypophobia alert!

#50

Another Scientology Location

Another Scientology Location

#51

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

#52

Anybody Seen This Man Appeared In Australia

Anybody Seen This Man Appeared In Australia

#53

California Desert, North Of China Lake. Very Curious As To It’s Use

California Desert, North Of China Lake. Very Curious As To It’s Use

#54

Ft Chaffee In Arkansas What Does It All Mean?

Ft Chaffee In Arkansas What Does It All Mean?

#55

Those Who Know….know!

Those Who Know….know!

#56

A Quarry Until They Hit Water! Near My House In Sw Virginia

A Quarry Until They Hit Water! Near My House In Sw Virginia

#57

Russian Stand Off (53.1765011, 158.4490708)

Russian Stand Off (53.1765011, 158.4490708)

#58

Open Pen Salmon Farm In Digby Nova Scotia. Not Alien Base Unfortunately

Open Pen Salmon Farm In Digby Nova Scotia. Not Alien Base Unfortunately

#59

The Wienermobile In Kirksville Missouri

The Wienermobile In Kirksville Missouri

#60

Farm Crops In Colombia, South America. Probably Corn, Or Something

Farm Crops In Colombia, South America. Probably Corn, Or Something

#61

Race You Through The Parking Lot... 41°51'23.67"N 87°36'53.88"W

Race You Through The Parking Lot... 41°51'23.67"N 87°36'53.88"W

#62

Why There's Plane In The Middle Of Ocean . 25.1048972, 63.8332704

Why There's Plane In The Middle Of Ocean . 25.1048972, 63.8332704

#63

You See These Around Submarine Bases. I've Only Found 3, But They're Apparently All Over The World

You See These Around Submarine Bases. I've Only Found 3, But They're Apparently All Over The World

#64

Here Is Another Home In The Green Bay Area. Was Built In The Early 2000’s And I Believe To This Day No One Has Actually Lived In This Home

Here Is Another Home In The Green Bay Area. Was Built In The Early 2000’s And I Believe To This Day No One Has Actually Lived In This Home

#65

Peculiar Sidewalk Formation At Monterey Naval Post Graduate School

Peculiar Sidewalk Formation At Monterey Naval Post Graduate School

#66

Free Hugs!

Free Hugs!

