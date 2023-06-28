You don’t fully realize how peculiar our world is until you start using the internet. It’s not just the memes that you might find on social media that are strange—real life is pretty bizarre, too! And some of that weirdness gets immortalized in the places that you might least expect: on Google Earth and Google Maps.

That’s where the ‘Weird Google Earth’ project comes in. It curates some of the funniest, oddest, and most mysterious snaps that people stumble upon using the two tools, and it makes Planet Earth seem like Alice’s Wonderland. Scroll down to see the world from a bunch of new perspectives. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and follow the WGE socials if you enjoy their content!

Nik Ianevitch, the founder and curator of 'Weird Google Earth,' was kind enough to tell Bored Panda about the project. Check out our full interview with him below!

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | WeirdGoogleEarth.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Dab With Style". Location: Victoria, Australia

"Dab With Style". Location: Victoria, Australia

Weird Google Earth Report

19points
POST

According to Ianevitch, who runs 'Weird Google Earth,' there "wasn't any particular inspiration" behind the project itself. "Google Maps was new [back] then and many of the things that it showed looked out of place," he told Bored Panda via email.

The curator gave us a few notable examples of the weird and mysterious things that he and others spotted. He drew our attention to the circular irrigation rings in the desert or bomb targets in Nevada, the pink bunny in Italy, and the Japanese bird people.
#2

"Serpent D’ocean". Location: Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, France

"Serpent D’ocean". Location: Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, France

Weird Google Earth Report

18points
POST
Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a sculptural installation by artist Huang Yong Ping for those who are interested. https://www.levoyageanantes.fr/oeuvres/serpent-docean/

3
3points
reply
#3

"Hidey Spidey". Location: Manchester, England

"Hidey Spidey". Location: Manchester, England

Weird Google Earth Report

17points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Google maps shoots from inside buildings?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"I soon realized there were loads of locations that are weird, out-of-place, even provocative," he said. " I started collecting those and very soon had enough to share with others. So the project kind of 'just happened.'"

Bored Panda was interested in getting Ianevitch's thoughts on why the project draws internet users' attention. "The content resonates with many [people] because it is always fresh, captivating, in short, bite-sized pieces, easy to consume, and easy to share," he told us.

"Also, I always make sure that real coordinates are posted, so people can go to Google Maps or Street View and poke around for themselves. Map embeds are also always there," he shared how this sort of convenience helps people enjoy the content even more.
#4

"Busted". Location: Piaquara, Brazil

"Busted". Location: Piaquara, Brazil

Weird Google Earth Report

17points
POST
#5

"Confessions To The Chicken Farmer". Location: Newbury, New Hampshire, USA

"Confessions To The Chicken Farmer". Location: Newbury, New Hampshire, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

16points
POST
#6

"Robin Hood". Location: Nottingham, England

"Robin Hood". Location: Nottingham, England

Weird Google Earth Report

15points
POST

We were also curious how the curator of 'Weird Google Earth' would classify a truly good post, worthy of the entire project. "A truly good post is one that people come back to over the years," he said that something that really takes the cake for him is the snapshot of the Japanese bird people.

Meanwhile, the content that enjoys the most success tends to either hit a nerve or to starts a discussion. "A little controversy is great, too!" he told Bored Panda.

"It is very rewarding to have such posts and see them have a life of their own. The best ones are those where people have discussions in the comments!" he said, giving an example of a flying rabbit.

Ianevitch said that new fans of the WGE project should simply come to the site, browse it, and enjoy themselves. "Oh, and if you like it—share it with your friends!" he urged.

"I love it when people submit their finds on the website—in fact, we get quite a few of our posts through that mechanism. So if they have things to share, they should not keep those to themselves.
#7

"Smile Into The Camera". Location: Fenning-Siedlung, Austria

"Smile Into The Camera". Location: Fenning-Siedlung, Austria

Weird Google Earth Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

"Hanging On". Location: Michalow, Poland

"Hanging On". Location: Michalow, Poland

Weird Google Earth Report

14points
POST
#9

"Battle Of The Century". Location: Drummondville, Quebec, Canada

"Battle Of The Century". Location: Drummondville, Quebec, Canada

Weird Google Earth Report

14points
POST
Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never knew these things showed inside! 😮

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The ‘Weird Google Earth’ project has been up and running for over a decade now, which shows how dedicated the curators are and how much they enjoy what they do.

The project’s Twitter page, for instance, was launched all the way back in April 2013. Since then, WGE has carved out a small but significant niche for itself online: it has a dedicated community of followers who enjoy the freshest finds.

Over 2.2k people follow the project’s Twitter page and another 1.4k follow it on Facebook. All the numerous entries also end up being shared on Instagram, as well as the WGE website, so that everyone has access to the full archive of mysterious, and out-of-place pics, no matter which of the social sites they visit.

According to the curator of ‘Weird Google Earth,’ their goal is to “dig up” the weirdest and most hilarious Google Earth and Google Maps finds in order to share these discoveries with the wider public.
#10

"Panda Man". Location: Lviv, Ukraine

"Panda Man". Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Weird Google Earth Report

13points
POST
#11

"Into The Unknown". Location: Vera Cruz, Mexico

"Into The Unknown". Location: Vera Cruz, Mexico

Weird Google Earth Report

13points
POST
#12

"Hide And Seek This Face". Location: Palma, Spain

"Hide And Seek This Face". Location: Palma, Spain

Weird Google Earth Report

13points
POST
Torza
Torza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention the disembodied feet??

2
2points
reply

However, it’s not just the curator working hard. You can “report a curiosity” on the project’s website as well. And if you’re lucky, what you’ve stumbled upon will get featured. Though if you’re a bit shy (or simply enjoy your privacy), you have the option of having your find published without your real name being shown. 

Google Earth has been around far longer than many folks realize! It was launched on June 10, 2001, over 22 years ago. And here we were, thinking that it was still a fairly new computer program. Time sure does fly.

The idea behind Google Earth is simple: it uses satellite imagery, aerial photography, and GIS data to superimpose it on a three-dimensional globe. Internet users can use the program to look at landscapes and cities from various angles.
#13

"Italy-Ception". Location: Umbria, Italy

"Italy-Ception". Location: Umbria, Italy

Weird Google Earth Report

13points
POST
Smashing Saturn🪐
Smashing Saturn🪐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sort of the shape of Italy, or my geography is way off

0
0points
reply
#14

"Penguin Season". Location: Danco Island, Antarctica

"Penguin Season". Location: Danco Island, Antarctica

Weird Google Earth Report

12points
POST
#15

"Sunken Car". Location: Creole, Louisiana, USA

"Sunken Car". Location: Creole, Louisiana, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

12points
POST

What this means, essentially, is that anyone who’s curious and has an adventurous spirit can explore practically the entire globe… so long as they have an internet connection, as well as plenty of patience to navigate from area to area, field to field, hill to hill, and street to street. And that patience is well-rewarded if the photos in this list are anything to go by.
#16

"Childhood Nostalgia". Location: Tijuana, Mexico

"Childhood Nostalgia". Location: Tijuana, Mexico

Weird Google Earth Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#17

"Money Maker". Location: Padova, Italy

"Money Maker". Location: Padova, Italy

Weird Google Earth Report

10points
POST
Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Google maps" huh? Since when does Google maps go inside someone's office?

0
0points
reply
#18

"Magnificent Pier". Location: Brighton, England

"Magnificent Pier". Location: Brighton, England

Weird Google Earth Report

10points
POST

In 2019, Google announced that the program covers over 97% of the entire planet, having captured a jaw-dropping 10 million miles of Street View imagery. However, you can’t see everything and anything using Google Earth. There are some national security and privacy concerns. For instance, you wouldn’t be able to navigate your way around the locations where you might find military and other sensitive facilities. 
#19

"Windowless Home". Location: North Adams, Massachusetts, USA

"Windowless Home". Location: North Adams, Massachusetts, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

10points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks more like a business of some kind. There's a sign out front.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

"Abandoned City Of Pripyat". Location: Pripyat, Ukraine

"Abandoned City Of Pripyat". Location: Pripyat, Ukraine

Weird Google Earth Report

10points
POST
#21

"Is There Treasure Here?". Location: Whicham, UK

"Is There Treasure Here?". Location: Whicham, UK

Weird Google Earth Report

10points
POST

Google Earth does more than what it says on the tin, however. The project also allows you to travel across the Moon, look at an infrared map of Mars, and see what the Earth looks like when it’s nighttime. But probably our favorite tool is Google Sky, which lets you navigate around the cosmos. It’s a lot of fun to play around with all the different tools. It’s also something fun to do on your next coffee break.
#22

"Dog Ritual". Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria

"Dog Ritual". Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria

Weird Google Earth Report

10points
POST
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Summoning the goodest boy... hey, it worked!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

"Man Hanging Out". Location: Prague, Czech Republic

"Man Hanging Out". Location: Prague, Czech Republic

Weird Google Earth Report

9points
POST
#24

"Sus Street". Location: Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

"Sus Street". Location: Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

Weird Google Earth Report

9points
POST

Meanwhile, Google Earth’s younger sibling, Google Maps, was launched on February 8, 2005, 18 years ago. Google Maps is a web mapping platform that is very similar to Google Earth, but is focused on Street View, viewing traffic conditions in real-time, and planning your routes whether you’re traveling by car, public transportation, bike, plane, or on foot.
#25

"Penguins Crossing". Location: Oamaru, New Zealand

"Penguins Crossing". Location: Oamaru, New Zealand

Weird Google Earth Report

9points
POST
#26

"Devils Marbles". Location: Warumungu, Australia

"Devils Marbles". Location: Warumungu, Australia

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#27

"Cool Street Art". Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

"Cool Street Art". Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST

Odds are that if you’re reading this, you’ve used the program at least once before. As of 2020, a whopping billion people use Google Maps every single month. The application offers a top-down view of areas, but you can also use its Street View to navigate around the locations you’d like to explore. 
#28

"Spooky Season Is Here". Location: Hamnavoe, Scotland

"Spooky Season Is Here". Location: Hamnavoe, Scotland

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST
#29

"Crash In California". Location: Oak Run, California, USA

"Crash In California". Location: Oak Run, California, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST
#30

"A Dabbing Project". Location: Lyon, France

"A Dabbing Project". Location: Lyon, France

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST

We’d love to hear your thoughts about the ‘Weird Google Earth’ project, dear Pandas. Which of the snapshots did you enjoy the most? Which ones did you find the funniest and/or spookiest? Have you ever found anything odd while using Google Earth or Google Maps? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

Meanwhile, for some more ‘Weird Google Earth,’ check out Bored Panda’s previous feature right here. And for some ‘Google Maps Oddities,’ take a peek at our piece right over here. Happy adventuring!
#31

"The Windows Are Eyes To The Soul". Location: Lazio, Italy

"The Windows Are Eyes To The Soul". Location: Lazio, Italy

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST
#32

"The Birds Got Google". Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

"The Birds Got Google". Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST
#33

"Shenanigans". Location: Liverpool, England

"Shenanigans". Location: Liverpool, England

Weird Google Earth Report

8points
POST
#34

"Harry’s House". Location: Holmes Chapel, England

"Harry’s House". Location: Holmes Chapel, England

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#35

"Liminal Train Station". Location: Kyoto, Japan

"Liminal Train Station". Location: Kyoto, Japan

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#36

"Skull Shore". Location: Biliran, Philippines

"Skull Shore". Location: Biliran, Philippines

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#37

"Non Playable Character Parking?". Vancouver, Washington, USA

"Non Playable Character Parking?". Vancouver, Washington, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#38

"Beelden Aan Zee". Location: The Hague, Netherlands

"Beelden Aan Zee". Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#39

"Paultons Park Home Of Peppa Pig World". Location: Romsey, UK

"Paultons Park Home Of Peppa Pig World". Location: Romsey, UK

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As immortalised by Boris Johnson

0
0points
reply
#40

"Looks Like He Drank Too Much". Location: Birmingham, England

"Looks Like He Drank Too Much". Location: Birmingham, England

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#41

"Giant Bucket Of Fish". Location: Emilia-Romagna, Italy

"Giant Bucket Of Fish". Location: Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#42

"Running Horses Not Allowed". Location: Cornish, New Hampshire, USA

"Running Horses Not Allowed". Location: Cornish, New Hampshire, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#43

"Uta Flight 772 Memorial". Location: Nguigmi, Niger

"Uta Flight 772 Memorial". Location: Nguigmi, Niger

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being lost under the sand?

0
0points
reply
#44

"Fort Henricus". Location: Steenbergen, Netherlands

"Fort Henricus". Location: Steenbergen, Netherlands

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#45

"This Or That Street". Location: Nova Scotia, Canada

"This Or That Street". Location: Nova Scotia, Canada

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#46

"Party Animals". Location: Enzing, Austria

"Party Animals". Location: Enzing, Austria

Weird Google Earth Report

7points
POST
#47

"Out Of Place". Location: Mungeranie, South Australia

"Out Of Place". Location: Mungeranie, South Australia

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
Smashing Saturn🪐
Smashing Saturn🪐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just gotta get chicken and the cows and be opening very very soon. The building though???

0
0points
reply
#48

"Creepy Bar". Location: Manchester, England

"Creepy Bar". Location: Manchester, England

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#49

"Baegaebong Hotel". Location: Samjiyon, North Korea

"Baegaebong Hotel". Location: Samjiyon, North Korea

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#50

"Giant Spider". Location: Tainan, Taiwan

"Giant Spider". Location: Tainan, Taiwan

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#51

"The Kingdom Of Permafrost". Location: Yakutsk, Russia

"The Kingdom Of Permafrost". Location: Yakutsk, Russia

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#52

"What Are You Doing There?". Location: Solna, Sweden

"What Are You Doing There?". Location: Solna, Sweden

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#53

"Whale Mural". Location: Urayasu, Japan

"Whale Mural". Location: Urayasu, Japan

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#54

"The Eye Of Sahara". Location: Chinguetti, Mauritania

"The Eye Of Sahara". Location: Chinguetti, Mauritania

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#55

"Two Totoros". Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

"Two Totoros". Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
Spooderman
Spooderman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

whoever painted that must be very talented

0
0points
reply
#56

"Darth Vader In Lviv". Location: Lviv, Ukraine

"Darth Vader In Lviv". Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#57

"Everywhere All At Once". Location: Occitanie, France

"Everywhere All At Once". Location: Occitanie, France

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#58

"Cool Jacket". Location: New York City, New York, USA

"Cool Jacket". Location: New York City, New York, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#59

"Standing Cat". Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria

"Standing Cat". Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria

Weird Google Earth Report

6points
POST
#60

"Creepy Hanging Man". Location: Cochabamba, Olivia

"Creepy Hanging Man". Location: Cochabamba, Olivia

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#61

"Unusual Pool". Location: Edmonton, Canada

"Unusual Pool". Location: Edmonton, Canada

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#62

"House Of Forgotten Memories". Location: Detroit, Michigan, USA

"House Of Forgotten Memories". Location: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#63

"Where Is Dino Going?". Location: Milan, Italy

"Where Is Dino Going?". Location: Milan, Italy

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#64

"Trailing Along". Location: Chiapas, Mexico

"Trailing Along". Location: Chiapas, Mexico

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#65

"Bonneville Salt Flats". Tooele County, Utah, USA

"Bonneville Salt Flats". Tooele County, Utah, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh... usually photos of Bonneville have a bunch of cars and motorcycles ruining the shot.

0
0points
reply
#66

"Nacho Libre Lite". Location: Big Water, Utah, USA

"Nacho Libre Lite". Location: Big Water, Utah, USA

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#67

"Extreme Accident". New South Wales, Australia

"Extreme Accident". New South Wales, Australia

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#68

"Hurry Up". Location: Bahia, Brazil

"Hurry Up". Location: Bahia, Brazil

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#69

"Watch Where You Step". Location: Santa Catarina, Mexico

"Watch Where You Step". Location: Santa Catarina, Mexico

Weird Google Earth Report

5points
POST
#70

"Not Quite Christmas Yet". Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil