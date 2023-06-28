139 Times People Found Such Strange Things On Google Maps, They Just Had To Share Them (New Pics) Interview
You don’t fully realize how peculiar our world is until you start using the internet. It’s not just the memes that you might find on social media that are strange—real life is pretty bizarre, too! And some of that weirdness gets immortalized in the places that you might least expect: on Google Earth and Google Maps.
That’s where the ‘Weird Google Earth’ project comes in. It curates some of the funniest, oddest, and most mysterious snaps that people stumble upon using the two tools, and it makes Planet Earth seem like Alice’s Wonderland. Scroll down to see the world from a bunch of new perspectives. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and follow the WGE socials if you enjoy their content!
Nik Ianevitch, the founder and curator of 'Weird Google Earth,' was kind enough to tell Bored Panda about the project. Check out our full interview with him below!
More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | WeirdGoogleEarth.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"Dab With Style". Location: Victoria, Australia
According to Ianevitch, who runs 'Weird Google Earth,' there "wasn't any particular inspiration" behind the project itself. "Google Maps was new [back] then and many of the things that it showed looked out of place," he told Bored Panda via email.
The curator gave us a few notable examples of the weird and mysterious things that he and others spotted. He drew our attention to the circular irrigation rings in the desert or bomb targets in Nevada, the pink bunny in Italy, and the Japanese bird people.
"Serpent D’ocean". Location: Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, France
"Hidey Spidey". Location: Manchester, England
"I soon realized there were loads of locations that are weird, out-of-place, even provocative," he said. " I started collecting those and very soon had enough to share with others. So the project kind of 'just happened.'"
Bored Panda was interested in getting Ianevitch's thoughts on why the project draws internet users' attention. "The content resonates with many [people] because it is always fresh, captivating, in short, bite-sized pieces, easy to consume, and easy to share," he told us.
"Also, I always make sure that real coordinates are posted, so people can go to Google Maps or Street View and poke around for themselves. Map embeds are also always there," he shared how this sort of convenience helps people enjoy the content even more.
"Busted". Location: Piaquara, Brazil
"Confessions To The Chicken Farmer". Location: Newbury, New Hampshire, USA
"Robin Hood". Location: Nottingham, England
We were also curious how the curator of 'Weird Google Earth' would classify a truly good post, worthy of the entire project. "A truly good post is one that people come back to over the years," he said that something that really takes the cake for him is the snapshot of the Japanese bird people.
Meanwhile, the content that enjoys the most success tends to either hit a nerve or to starts a discussion. "A little controversy is great, too!" he told Bored Panda.
"It is very rewarding to have such posts and see them have a life of their own. The best ones are those where people have discussions in the comments!" he said, giving an example of a flying rabbit.
Ianevitch said that new fans of the WGE project should simply come to the site, browse it, and enjoy themselves. "Oh, and if you like it—share it with your friends!" he urged.
"I love it when people submit their finds on the website—in fact, we get quite a few of our posts through that mechanism. So if they have things to share, they should not keep those to themselves.
"Smile Into The Camera". Location: Fenning-Siedlung, Austria
"Hanging On". Location: Michalow, Poland
"Battle Of The Century". Location: Drummondville, Quebec, Canada
The ‘Weird Google Earth’ project has been up and running for over a decade now, which shows how dedicated the curators are and how much they enjoy what they do.
The project’s Twitter page, for instance, was launched all the way back in April 2013. Since then, WGE has carved out a small but significant niche for itself online: it has a dedicated community of followers who enjoy the freshest finds.
Over 2.2k people follow the project’s Twitter page and another 1.4k follow it on Facebook. All the numerous entries also end up being shared on Instagram, as well as the WGE website, so that everyone has access to the full archive of mysterious, and out-of-place pics, no matter which of the social sites they visit.
According to the curator of ‘Weird Google Earth,’ their goal is to “dig up” the weirdest and most hilarious Google Earth and Google Maps finds in order to share these discoveries with the wider public.
"Panda Man". Location: Lviv, Ukraine
"Into The Unknown". Location: Vera Cruz, Mexico
"Hide And Seek This Face". Location: Palma, Spain
However, it’s not just the curator working hard. You can “report a curiosity” on the project’s website as well. And if you’re lucky, what you’ve stumbled upon will get featured. Though if you’re a bit shy (or simply enjoy your privacy), you have the option of having your find published without your real name being shown.
Google Earth has been around far longer than many folks realize! It was launched on June 10, 2001, over 22 years ago. And here we were, thinking that it was still a fairly new computer program. Time sure does fly.
The idea behind Google Earth is simple: it uses satellite imagery, aerial photography, and GIS data to superimpose it on a three-dimensional globe. Internet users can use the program to look at landscapes and cities from various angles.
"Italy-Ception". Location: Umbria, Italy
"Penguin Season". Location: Danco Island, Antarctica
"Sunken Car". Location: Creole, Louisiana, USA
What this means, essentially, is that anyone who’s curious and has an adventurous spirit can explore practically the entire globe… so long as they have an internet connection, as well as plenty of patience to navigate from area to area, field to field, hill to hill, and street to street. And that patience is well-rewarded if the photos in this list are anything to go by.
"Childhood Nostalgia". Location: Tijuana, Mexico
"Money Maker". Location: Padova, Italy
"Google maps" huh? Since when does Google maps go inside someone's office?
"Magnificent Pier". Location: Brighton, England
In 2019, Google announced that the program covers over 97% of the entire planet, having captured a jaw-dropping 10 million miles of Street View imagery. However, you can’t see everything and anything using Google Earth. There are some national security and privacy concerns. For instance, you wouldn’t be able to navigate your way around the locations where you might find military and other sensitive facilities.
"Windowless Home". Location: North Adams, Massachusetts, USA
It looks more like a business of some kind. There's a sign out front.
"Abandoned City Of Pripyat". Location: Pripyat, Ukraine
"Is There Treasure Here?". Location: Whicham, UK
Google Earth does more than what it says on the tin, however. The project also allows you to travel across the Moon, look at an infrared map of Mars, and see what the Earth looks like when it’s nighttime. But probably our favorite tool is Google Sky, which lets you navigate around the cosmos. It’s a lot of fun to play around with all the different tools. It’s also something fun to do on your next coffee break.
"Dog Ritual". Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria
"Man Hanging Out". Location: Prague, Czech Republic
"Sus Street". Location: Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Meanwhile, Google Earth’s younger sibling, Google Maps, was launched on February 8, 2005, 18 years ago. Google Maps is a web mapping platform that is very similar to Google Earth, but is focused on Street View, viewing traffic conditions in real-time, and planning your routes whether you’re traveling by car, public transportation, bike, plane, or on foot.
"Penguins Crossing". Location: Oamaru, New Zealand
"Devils Marbles". Location: Warumungu, Australia
"Cool Street Art". Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Odds are that if you’re reading this, you’ve used the program at least once before. As of 2020, a whopping billion people use Google Maps every single month. The application offers a top-down view of areas, but you can also use its Street View to navigate around the locations you’d like to explore.
"Spooky Season Is Here". Location: Hamnavoe, Scotland
"Crash In California". Location: Oak Run, California, USA
"A Dabbing Project". Location: Lyon, France
We’d love to hear your thoughts about the ‘Weird Google Earth’ project, dear Pandas. Which of the snapshots did you enjoy the most? Which ones did you find the funniest and/or spookiest? Have you ever found anything odd while using Google Earth or Google Maps? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments.
Meanwhile, for some more ‘Weird Google Earth,’ check out Bored Panda’s previous feature right here. And for some ‘Google Maps Oddities,’ take a peek at our piece right over here. Happy adventuring!
"The Windows Are Eyes To The Soul". Location: Lazio, Italy
"The Birds Got Google". Location: Los Angeles, California, USA
"Shenanigans". Location: Liverpool, England
"Harry’s House". Location: Holmes Chapel, England
"Liminal Train Station". Location: Kyoto, Japan
"Skull Shore". Location: Biliran, Philippines
"Non Playable Character Parking?". Vancouver, Washington, USA
"Beelden Aan Zee". Location: The Hague, Netherlands
"Paultons Park Home Of Peppa Pig World". Location: Romsey, UK
"Looks Like He Drank Too Much". Location: Birmingham, England
"Giant Bucket Of Fish". Location: Emilia-Romagna, Italy
"Running Horses Not Allowed". Location: Cornish, New Hampshire, USA
"Uta Flight 772 Memorial". Location: Nguigmi, Niger
"Fort Henricus". Location: Steenbergen, Netherlands
"This Or That Street". Location: Nova Scotia, Canada
"Party Animals". Location: Enzing, Austria
"Out Of Place". Location: Mungeranie, South Australia
Just gotta get chicken and the cows and be opening very very soon. The building though???
"Creepy Bar". Location: Manchester, England
"Baegaebong Hotel". Location: Samjiyon, North Korea
"Giant Spider". Location: Tainan, Taiwan
"The Kingdom Of Permafrost". Location: Yakutsk, Russia
"What Are You Doing There?". Location: Solna, Sweden
"Whale Mural". Location: Urayasu, Japan
"The Eye Of Sahara". Location: Chinguetti, Mauritania
"Two Totoros". Location: Jakarta, Indonesia
"Darth Vader In Lviv". Location: Lviv, Ukraine
"Everywhere All At Once". Location: Occitanie, France
"Cool Jacket". Location: New York City, New York, USA
"Standing Cat". Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria
"Creepy Hanging Man". Location: Cochabamba, Olivia
"Unusual Pool". Location: Edmonton, Canada
"House Of Forgotten Memories". Location: Detroit, Michigan, USA
"Where Is Dino Going?". Location: Milan, Italy
"Trailing Along". Location: Chiapas, Mexico
"Bonneville Salt Flats". Tooele County, Utah, USA
Ooh... usually photos of Bonneville have a bunch of cars and motorcycles ruining the shot.