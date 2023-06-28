You don’t fully realize how peculiar our world is until you start using the internet. It’s not just the memes that you might find on social media that are strange—real life is pretty bizarre, too! And some of that weirdness gets immortalized in the places that you might least expect: on Google Earth and Google Maps.

That’s where the ‘Weird Google Earth’ project comes in. It curates some of the funniest, oddest, and most mysterious snaps that people stumble upon using the two tools, and it makes Planet Earth seem like Alice’s Wonderland. Scroll down to see the world from a bunch of new perspectives. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and follow the WGE socials if you enjoy their content!

Nik Ianevitch, the founder and curator of 'Weird Google Earth,' was kind enough to tell Bored Panda about the project. Check out our full interview with him below!

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | WeirdGoogleEarth.com