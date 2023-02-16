When we use Google Maps, we usually have an idea of what we’re looking for. Directions to your favorite pizza place from your home, where your best friend’s new apartment is, how long you’ll be sitting in traffic when driving home from work, or which bus route will get you to that concert fastest. But have you ever spent time on Google Maps purely exploring? According to one online group, you might be surprised by what you’d find…

We took a trip to the Google Maps Oddities subreddit and discovered that there are many bizarre treasures just waiting to be discovered on this famous map platform. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might inspire you to go treasure hunting on Google Maps, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most surprising!

A 40 Year Old Man Went Missing After Night Out. 22 Years Later, A Local Man Was Looking On Google Maps And Spotted A Car In The Lake. When The Car Was Searched, The Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Were Found Inside

A 40-year-old man went missing after a night out. 22 years later, a local man was looking on google maps and spotted a car in the lake. When the car was searched, the missing man’s skeletal remains were found inside.

Creepy but glad they found him.

Um, What?

In Letea, Tulcea, Romania, Google Maps Car Was Actually A Carriage

House

This Drawning Shed I Found In The Middle Of Nowhere In Finland

Drowning. I was looking for a drawn shed and I could not figure it out.

It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A... Flying Rabbit In Poland?! 49.9179962,19.9373255

I think this was because car hit the bunny :(

What The Hell Lmfao

poor Bojack and his depression :(

Does This Count As Odd?

Surprised BP have not censored it.

There Is A Jeep(?) Ditched In A Pond Near Key West, Fl

What's the other thing - a little further out in the water?

The Google Maps Driver Forgot To Stop The Recording

This is a triple whammy. He accidentally filmed himself committing a crime. The crime was captured on company equipment. And his employer didn’t review the image before posting it on line so now the whole world can see his crime.

Found In A Panorama In The Middle Of The Mcclintic Wildlife Management Area Outside Point Pleasant, Wv

Deep Forest Hole (Russia). (67.8961230, 145.1598760)

i think it's the earths poop hole

Censored Spot

It’s a prison in France

It's Just A Little Longer, Doc

New Plant Species

It's the crazy plant lady living her dream

Got You !

Looking At A House On Street View I’m Interested In Buying And Found A Mysterious Naked Big Foot On Street View

Plane Entering Warp Speed?

A Blurred B2 Bomber

Distorted View Of Some Kid's Bedroom, Found In The Atlantic Ocean. Coordinates Are -51.2630635,8.3682772

Interstellar vibes. Cooper is looking through somehow.

The Seattle Center Has Fallen To Giant Spiders! Flee, For There Is No Salvation From Their Hunger!

Red Indian Lake, Newfoundland With A Square Of Winter Weather Around Millertown

I Found A Ghost!

It looks like bad photoshop

Google Earth Finally Revealing The Truth About The Pyramids!

Aww they are wearing hats!

“The End!” Spelled Out In Shipping Crates Next To The Rivian Car Manufacturing Plant In Normal, Il. (40.5140640, -89.0546155)

My only friend-the end

Random Hand Pointing The Way On Campus

"There ... follow .. the road ... for the last ... pizza slice!"

Weird Facility Near White Sands Missile Range Nm

In An Effort To Boost Tourism The Xinhua Village In China Built A Giant Qr Code From 130,000 Trees So It Can Be Scanned By Passing Planes

If only it was a Rick roll ... they would be immortalised!!

Remnants Of An Old Building. (60.5179954, -1.4660173)

Strange Obelisk And Markers In The Middle Of The Mexican Desert

So I Was Looking Through South China Sea And Found This Photosphere

The Great Glitch Of Russia? 46°29'02"N 47°57'13"E

Declaration Of Love I Found On The Island Of Gotland, Sweden

I Think The Matrix Is Low On Energy

Strange Sand Sculpture On Google Maps!

Conspiracy theorists on vacation

Strange Square Pool Found In The Middle Of Nowhere In Texas

Escaped Prisoner Found Near A Jail

He looks like he's just casually taking his daily walk lol

This Low Overpass Knocked The Streetview Camera Off Its Mount

4d Bananana Car

Is This Normal In Finland?

Google Maps Captures A Train Accident In Rogers, Ar, Us. 34.113589, -93.053563

What Happened To This Bridge? My Dad Drives Over It Almost Every Day And He Said He Has No Idea What’s Going On In This Photo

Looks like a rotating bridge that turns to the side to let ships pass

Pick-Up In Creek. (38.7283390, -91.3021620)

It's their landmark. "You just walk till the Totalled Pickup and turn left."

What Is This? Partially Buried Structure In The Middle Of The Taklamakan Desert (Links And Coords In Comments)

Guy Climbing Through Window With A Lookout?

Two Planes At The Same Time

And this is how little planes are made.

A Weird Figure Looking Like A Standing Longhorn Or Something. Really Weird. Around The Area The Figure Is In The Same Position. 30.906786, -98.962897

Hole In The Midwest Sky

"Honey! the world forgot to load again"

Is This A Cartel Village With Landing Strip? Near Chiapas, Mexiko Https://Goo.gl/Maps/Pfyf6zy4t3bkmmyd7

Antartica, Coordinates: -75.0089380, 0.0564898

Some Unidentified Man-Made Objects Near The Coast Of Bintan Island And Southern Malay Peninsula

The Leaves Are Covering The Camera!

No they are giant leaves for super bunny man

The End Of A Highway In Costa Rica

Shirtless Old Man Riding An Electric Scooter Down The Road Past A Cow Sitting On A Hill In Norway (Made Into Fake Album Cover)

Squid Game Type Beat In Norilsk, Russia

Why Does North Korea Have So Many Causeways? Do You Think They Are Just Roads Or Do They Generate Power Somehow? Gr57+qm6 Sinmi-Dong, North Korea (39.5094200, 124.8141352)

Philadelphia Airport Is Now Known As Philly Pretzel Factory. Someone Goofed While Adding A Restaurant In The Airport

Interesting Looking Facility Is Southeast Arizona 31°22'18"N 109°12'37"W

South Eastern United States In South America. 1.4803580, -65.8451562

The Fake City, Yodaville (32.437242, -114.331526)

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2170984/Target-Yodaville-The-town-middle-Arizona-desert-built-U-S-Air-Force-practice-bombing-raids.html

What's Up With This Weird Line Of Cloud?

Found An Unidentified Shipwreck On An Unnamed Atoll, East Of Queensland Australia: 17°21'43"S 152°02'49"E

https://www.queensland.com/au/en/things-to-do/adventure/diving-and-snorkelling/shipwreck-dives-queensland

Giant Whale? Kraken? Cthulu?

That battery level is giving me anxiety

Air Force Base In Alaska Glitched Military Plane

