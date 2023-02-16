71 Oddities Discovered On Google Maps
When we use Google Maps, we usually have an idea of what we’re looking for. Directions to your favorite pizza place from your home, where your best friend’s new apartment is, how long you’ll be sitting in traffic when driving home from work, or which bus route will get you to that concert fastest. But have you ever spent time on Google Maps purely exploring? According to one online group, you might be surprised by what you’d find…
We took a trip to the Google Maps Oddities subreddit and discovered that there are many bizarre treasures just waiting to be discovered on this famous map platform. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might inspire you to go treasure hunting on Google Maps, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find most surprising!
A 40 Year Old Man Went Missing After Night Out. 22 Years Later, A Local Man Was Looking On Google Maps And Spotted A Car In The Lake. When The Car Was Searched, The Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Were Found Inside
A 40-year-old man went missing after a night out. 22 years later, a local man was looking on google maps and spotted a car in the lake. When the car was searched, the missing man’s skeletal remains were found inside.
Um, What?
In Letea, Tulcea, Romania, Google Maps Car Was Actually A Carriage
House
This Drawning Shed I Found In The Middle Of Nowhere In Finland
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A... Flying Rabbit In Poland?! 49.9179962,19.9373255
What The Hell Lmfao
Does This Count As Odd?
There Is A Jeep(?) Ditched In A Pond Near Key West, Fl
The Google Maps Driver Forgot To Stop The Recording
This is a triple whammy. He accidentally filmed himself committing a crime. The crime was captured on company equipment. And his employer didn’t review the image before posting it on line so now the whole world can see his crime.
Found In A Panorama In The Middle Of The Mcclintic Wildlife Management Area Outside Point Pleasant, Wv
Deep Forest Hole (Russia). (67.8961230, 145.1598760)
Censored Spot
It's Just A Little Longer, Doc
New Plant Species
Got You !
Looking At A House On Street View I’m Interested In Buying And Found A Mysterious Naked Big Foot On Street View
Plane Entering Warp Speed?
A Blurred B2 Bomber
Distorted View Of Some Kid's Bedroom, Found In The Atlantic Ocean. Coordinates Are -51.2630635,8.3682772
The Seattle Center Has Fallen To Giant Spiders! Flee, For There Is No Salvation From Their Hunger!
Red Indian Lake, Newfoundland With A Square Of Winter Weather Around Millertown
I Found A Ghost!
Google Earth Finally Revealing The Truth About The Pyramids!
“The End!” Spelled Out In Shipping Crates Next To The Rivian Car Manufacturing Plant In Normal, Il. (40.5140640, -89.0546155)
Random Hand Pointing The Way On Campus
"There ... follow .. the road ... for the last ... pizza slice!"
Weird Facility Near White Sands Missile Range Nm
In An Effort To Boost Tourism The Xinhua Village In China Built A Giant Qr Code From 130,000 Trees So It Can Be Scanned By Passing Planes
If only it was a Rick roll ... they would be immortalised!!
Remnants Of An Old Building. (60.5179954, -1.4660173)
Strange Obelisk And Markers In The Middle Of The Mexican Desert
So I Was Looking Through South China Sea And Found This Photosphere
The Great Glitch Of Russia? 46°29'02"N 47°57'13"E
Declaration Of Love I Found On The Island Of Gotland, Sweden
I Think The Matrix Is Low On Energy
Strange Sand Sculpture On Google Maps!
Strange Square Pool Found In The Middle Of Nowhere In Texas
Escaped Prisoner Found Near A Jail
He looks like he's just casually taking his daily walk lol
This Low Overpass Knocked The Streetview Camera Off Its Mount
4d Bananana Car
Is This Normal In Finland?
Google Maps Captures A Train Accident In Rogers, Ar, Us. 34.113589, -93.053563
What Happened To This Bridge? My Dad Drives Over It Almost Every Day And He Said He Has No Idea What’s Going On In This Photo
Looks like a rotating bridge that turns to the side to let ships pass
Pick-Up In Creek. (38.7283390, -91.3021620)
It's their landmark. "You just walk till the Totalled Pickup and turn left."
What Is This? Partially Buried Structure In The Middle Of The Taklamakan Desert (Links And Coords In Comments)
Guy Climbing Through Window With A Lookout?
Two Planes At The Same Time
A Weird Figure Looking Like A Standing Longhorn Or Something. Really Weird. Around The Area The Figure Is In The Same Position. 30.906786, -98.962897
Hole In The Midwest Sky
Is This A Cartel Village With Landing Strip? Near Chiapas, Mexiko Https://Goo.gl/Maps/Pfyf6zy4t3bkmmyd7
Antartica, Coordinates: -75.0089380, 0.0564898
Some Unidentified Man-Made Objects Near The Coast Of Bintan Island And Southern Malay Peninsula
The Leaves Are Covering The Camera!
The End Of A Highway In Costa Rica
Shirtless Old Man Riding An Electric Scooter Down The Road Past A Cow Sitting On A Hill In Norway (Made Into Fake Album Cover)
Squid Game Type Beat In Norilsk, Russia
Why Does North Korea Have So Many Causeways? Do You Think They Are Just Roads Or Do They Generate Power Somehow? Gr57+qm6 Sinmi-Dong, North Korea (39.5094200, 124.8141352)
Philadelphia Airport Is Now Known As Philly Pretzel Factory. Someone Goofed While Adding A Restaurant In The Airport
Interesting Looking Facility Is Southeast Arizona 31°22'18"N 109°12'37"W
South Eastern United States In South America. 1.4803580, -65.8451562
The Fake City, Yodaville (32.437242, -114.331526)
What's Up With This Weird Line Of Cloud?
Found An Unidentified Shipwreck On An Unnamed Atoll, East Of Queensland Australia: 17°21'43"S 152°02'49"E
