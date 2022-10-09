We also asked Telamon why the average person should be interested in maps in the first place. “Maps are about us. They can also be a tool, just as a graph is a tool, to help us envision or visualize relations across space,” he shared. “Maps tell stories. Even just choosing one projection of a map over another can tell a different story or prioritize one story or another. The Mercator map, especially centered on Greenwich, is infamous for how it can prioritize and give extra padding to Europeans,” he noted.

“Why the average person should be interested in my reprojection of the world, however, is because the story I'm trying to tell is something that is hard to piece together when you are living your everyday life,” Telamon explained. “It's hard to access this sort of narrative, this collection of facts, this story of us with this particular set of themes/focus. Here's a quick 5 minute video I made as a teaser/trailer for the project. It's not great, but it helps expand on this idea of ‘reprojection’ that I'm getting at. The political world map of Altera is like a warped projection, one that highlights certain truths over the conventional truths of your average political world map.”

He also added that people often glance at his maps or see them hanging on the wall and don’t even realize they aren’t accurate depictions of the real world. “To me, that's almost a subversive performative act of art, sneaking in fiction into the everyday,” Telamon said. “What this also tells me is that a lot of people are not curious. But the 1/3 of people who do notice a difference or are suspicious enough to look closer, are in for a real treat: genuine moments of ah-has and discoveries or rediscoveries await them as they pore over the details of my map.”