There’s something truly fascinating about ancient maps, right? It’s like looking at and touching (if you’re lucky enough!) an actual piece of history and proof of the evolution of civilizations. The details these old maps give us about our past are like anything else, and it is always exciting to see the world through the eyes of our forefathers. And even though you might not be as interested in geography, the detailing and the map drawings on these charts are just so aesthetically pleasing that you find yourself immersed in the tiny worlds in front of you. So, to please your and our own curiosity, we’ve gathered this list of old world maps - from the Babylonian Imago Mundi to the Da Ming Hun Yi Tu (and everything in between!); you’ll find the most elaborate and the most interesting maps here.

Now, think about how these cool maps were made way back when. Travelers and cartographers did not have any of the modern technologies, like satellites and GPS devices, to help them map out their geographical surroundings. Instead, they had to rely on things like an astrolabe for navigation and, you know, plain pencils and sheets of paper to draw it all out. That, hands down, makes these old maps even cooler! And then, look at how beautifully some of them are presented to their users - the elaborate drawings of whales, sea monsters, and all the peculiar stuff you might see on your voyages make these interesting maps into story-tellers rather than just navigation devices.

So, ready to take a look at our collection of ancient maps? To make it all the more worthwhile, we added interesting facts about each of them; who knows, you might just learn something new, too! After you’re done reading, share this article with your friends who also share your passion for ancient artefacts.