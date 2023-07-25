Human talent knows no bounds, and this holds true both for the people of the past and those in our current times, especially when it comes to crafting impressive structures. These range from small yet stunning creations like hand-carved coins bearing the faces of past rulers to large-scale structures as vast as the Colosseum's Basement in Rome.

Historical landmarks and artifacts continue to inspire and fascinate people all over the world, even hundreds or thousands of years later. Thanks to Facebook groups such as 'Ancient Wonders of Archaeology, Art History & Architecture,' we are able to keep track of these captivating examples, some of which prove to be quite elusive. With that being said, feel free to scroll down and see what we have in store for you!

Colosseum's Basement, Rome

Colosseum's Basement, Rome

The whole entire structure looks incredible, with incredible history behind it too. Glad it’s still standing as is and has held up well over the years. And to think, as with everything else featured in this article, all man made, perhaps the most incredible part of all.

#2

Known For Their Building Skills, The Khymer Empire Created Many Structures Between The Ninth And Fifteenth Century

Known For Their Building Skills, The Khymer Empire Created Many Structures Between The Ninth And Fifteenth Century

Barshawn Lopez Report

#3

Collection Of Ancient Greek Silver Coins

Collection Of Ancient Greek Silver Coins

Ketty Key Report

#4

The Ancient Roman Theatre At Hierapolis. Denizli, Turkey

The Ancient Roman Theatre At Hierapolis. Denizli, Turkey

Jb Namias Cayetano Report

Very nice, the picture itself is a winner

#5

Bazaar Of Kashan Is An Old Bazaar In The Center Of The City Of Kashan, Iran

Bazaar Of Kashan Is An Old Bazaar In The Center Of The City Of Kashan, Iran

It is thought to have been built in the Seljuk era with renovations during the Safavid period. The bazaar has an interesting spatial structure, especially at its Timche-ye Amin od-Dowleh section, where a grand light well was built in the 19th century. The bazaar is still in use and is a few miles in total length. In the bazaar’s complex, there are several mosques, tombs, caravanserais, arcades, baths, and water reservoirs, everything built up in a different periods.

Myra Clergé Report

Wowww absolutely gorgeous

#6

Embark On A Journey Through Time And Marvel At The Exquisite Renaissance Architecture Of The Royal Château Of Blois, Nestled In The Stunning Loire Valley Of France

Embark On A Journey Through Time And Marvel At The Exquisite Renaissance Architecture Of The Royal Château Of Blois, Nestled In The Stunning Loire Valley Of France

This magnificent complex of buildings spans several centuries of construction, from the 13th to the 17th century, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich history of this storied region.

Myra Clergé Report

This is really nice, I’d love to go see it in person

#7

The Grand Staircase At Palace Of Knossos (2200-1400 Bc), Crete, Greece. It Is The Oldest Palatial Center Of Europe

The Grand Staircase At Palace Of Knossos (2200-1400 Bc), Crete, Greece. It Is The Oldest Palatial Center Of Europe

Ketty Key Report

#8

The Main Stairway Up The Ziggurat Of Ur. Still Standing With Its Original Baked Mud Bricks From The Euphrates River, Created Over 4,000 Years Ago In The Oldest Parts

The Main Stairway Up The Ziggurat Of Ur. Still Standing With Its Original Baked Mud Bricks From The Euphrates River, Created Over 4,000 Years Ago In The Oldest Parts

Madia Renzo Giuseppe Report

not exactly. this one was "restored" meaning a lot of what you see except the ruined part in the middle is not original.

#9

The Well Preserved State Chariot Of Pharaoh Thutmose Iv (R. 1401-1388 Bc, 18th Dynasty), Showing Pharaoh Smitting His Enemies. It Was Discovered From His Tomb Kv43, Luxor, Egypt. Museum Of Egyptian Civilization, Cairo

The Well Preserved State Chariot Of Pharaoh Thutmose Iv (R. 1401-1388 Bc, 18th Dynasty), Showing Pharaoh Smitting His Enemies. It Was Discovered From His Tomb Kv43, Luxor, Egypt. Museum Of Egyptian Civilization, Cairo

Ketty Key Report

smiting. Smitten is the past tense.

#10

The Column Of Marcus Aurelius, Located In Rome, Italy, Is A Remarkable Historical Monument That Depicts Various 𝚋𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚜𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚜 And Narratives From The Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius' 𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚢 Campaigns. It Is Situated In The Piazza Colonna, In Close Proximity To The Palazzo Chigi

The Column Of Marcus Aurelius, Located In Rome, Italy, Is A Remarkable Historical Monument That Depicts Various 𝚋𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚜𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚜 And Narratives From The Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius' 𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚢 Campaigns. It Is Situated In The Piazza Colonna, In Close Proximity To The Palazzo Chigi

Naru Parmar Report

Fascinating Emperor: Not only an incredible military strategist, but also a human rights pioneer. He had a great interest in Law and was one of the first to introduce concepts like freeing of slaves and protection of orphans and children.

#11

St Pancratius Skeleton In Armor. Church Of St Nikolaus, Switzerland. 16-19th Century

St Pancratius Skeleton In Armor. Church Of St Nikolaus, Switzerland. 16-19th Century

Jolee Jay Santos Report

#12

"Devil's Bridge" In Ceredigion, Wales

"Devil's Bridge" In Ceredigion, Wales

Myra Clergé Report

According to legend, the original bridge was built by the very Devil himself, as it was too difficult for mortals to build. The Devil agreed to build the bridge in exchange for the soul of the first being to cross the bridge. However he was tricked of his prize by a canny old woman, who threw bread across the bridge, which her dog ran after, thus becoming the first ‘being’ to cross the new bridge. In Switzerland there is a devil's brigde too, with a similar legend. The only difference was that the townfolk rushed a goat to cross the bridge, it's located in the Schöllenen.

#13

Victorian Courting Conversation Chair, Europe 19th Century. Three Tub Back Chair With Fine Turned Wood Spindles Over Finely Turned Legs Ending In Castor Wheels Upholster In Deep Green And Botanical Velvet

Victorian Courting Conversation Chair, Europe 19th Century. Three Tub Back Chair With Fine Turned Wood Spindles Over Finely Turned Legs Ending In Castor Wheels Upholster In Deep Green And Botanical Velvet

Myra Clergé Report

#14

Khotyn Fortress Is A Fortress Of The 10th-18th Centuries Located In The City Of Khotyn, Ukraine. Founded 1325 Construction 1250 - 1340s Status State Historical And Architectural Reserve

Khotyn Fortress Is A Fortress Of The 10th-18th Centuries Located In The City Of Khotyn, Ukraine. Founded 1325 Construction 1250 - 1340s Status State Historical And Architectural Reserve

History Ancient Archeology Report

I hope it’s still safe during the war. It’s not just people and everything else that is lost…the world looses cultural heritage sites like for future generations.

#15

Michelangelo Buonarotti Was Only 23 Years Old When He Created The Famous Pietà. A French Cardinal Commissioned The Work And It Took Michelangelo Only Two Years To Complete (1498-1500). It Was Made From A Single Block Of Carrara Marble And It's The Only Sculpture The Artist Ever Signed

Michelangelo Buonarotti Was Only 23 Years Old When He Created The Famous Pietà. A French Cardinal Commissioned The Work And It Took Michelangelo Only Two Years To Complete (1498-1500). It Was Made From A Single Block Of Carrara Marble And It's The Only Sculpture The Artist Ever Signed

Ancient History & Mystery HV Report

It’s so beautiful it’s make me want to cry.

#16

The Gold Roman Ring In The Form Of A Snake. 2000 Years Old

The Gold Roman Ring In The Form Of A Snake. 2000 Years Old

Jolee Jay Santos Report

Ngl…this is so cool looking, I’d wear it now.

#17

Schwerin Castle, Is A Schloss Located In The City Of Schwerin, The Capital Of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State, Germany. It Is Situated On An Island In The City's Main Lake, Lake Schwerin

Schwerin Castle, Is A Schloss Located In The City Of Schwerin, The Capital Of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State, Germany. It Is Situated On An Island In The City's Main Lake, Lake Schwerin

For centuries the castle was the home of the dukes and grand dukes of Mecklenburg and later Mecklenburg-Schwerin. Today parts of it serve as the residence of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state parliament (German: Landtag), other parts are open for tourists

Jolee Jay Santos Report

#18

The Hearth, Still In Good Condition Of A Popina. Pompeii

The Hearth, Still In Good Condition Of A Popina. Pompeii

Madia Renzo Giuseppe Report

Oh wow would I love to have scaled down version of this to cook outside !

#19

Dracorex Hogwartsia : This Fossil Is Truly Amazing, Hard To Believe It Is Real

Dracorex Hogwartsia : This Fossil Is Truly Amazing, Hard To Believe It Is Real

 It looks very much like a dragon. This is the skull of Dracorex hogwartsia a dinosaur with a armoured skull. Upper Maastrichtian, Late Cretaceous

History Ancient Archeology Report

Dracorex hogwartsia. How pathetic.. And for those interested, that’s not a species, that’s just an individual juvenile of another species, the name means nothing and shouldn’t be used.

#20

The Mystery Of Göbekli Tepe; Humanity's First Temple Intrigues Researchers. The Structure Was Erected Around 10,000 Years Before Christ By Nomadic Societies Of Hunter-Gatherers From The Neolithic Period

The Mystery Of Göbekli Tepe; Humanity's First Temple Intrigues Researchers. The Structure Was Erected Around 10,000 Years Before Christ By Nomadic Societies Of Hunter-Gatherers From The Neolithic Period

Ketty Key Report

#21

The 4,000-Year-Old Al Naslaa Rock Formation Has A Mystery Laser-Like Cut Through Its Center This Incredible Pair Of Standing Stones Of Al-Naslaa, Is Located At The Tayma Oasis In Saudi Arabia And Of Course, It Looks Like A Huge Boulder Cut In Half With Laser-Like Precision

The 4,000-Year-Old Al Naslaa Rock Formation Has A Mystery Laser-Like Cut Through Its Center This Incredible Pair Of Standing Stones Of Al-Naslaa, Is Located At The Tayma Oasis In Saudi Arabia And Of Course, It Looks Like A Huge Boulder Cut In Half With Laser-Like Precision

Ever since it was first discovered in 1883 by Charles Huvor, the formation has fuelled debates amongst academics, alternative researchers and tourists, and there are many who believe that what we are looking at is evidence of Ancient High

Ancient History & Mystery HV Report

The « mystery » remains to attract tourists. That’s a joint fracture.

#22

Taking Care Of The Extraordinary "Mosaico Di Orione" (Orion Mosaic) From The Late II Bc - Early I Bc. This Amazing Piece Of Art Is Located In The “House Of The Orion”, Pompeii. The “House Of Orion” Survived With Much Of Its Interior Preserved

Taking Care Of The Extraordinary "Mosaico Di Orione" (Orion Mosaic) From The Late II Bc - Early I Bc. This Amazing Piece Of Art Is Located In The “House Of The Orion”, Pompeii. The “House Of Orion” Survived With Much Of Its Interior Preserved

Myra Clergé Report

Stunning. I recently learned they are still excavating Pompeii and Herculaneum even today.

#23

This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap

This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap

A cat was paid a penny each week, to keep down the rats and mice in the north tower, and a cat flap was cut into the door below the astronomical clock to allow the cat to carry out its duties.
Records of payments were entered in the Cathedral archives from 1305 to 1467, the penny a week being enough to buy food to supplement a heavy diet of rodents

Myra Clergé Report

So that's why my cats never catch anything, I'm not paying them.

#24

Acropolis Of Athens

Acropolis Of Athens

Ancient History & Mystery HV Report

Isn't it the Parthenon? I thought the Acropolis was the hill that it sits on.

#25

The Hanging Temple, Also Known As The Hanging Temple Of Hengshan, Is A Remarkable Architectural Marvel Located In Shanxi Province, China

The Hanging Temple, Also Known As The Hanging Temple Of Hengshan, Is A Remarkable Architectural Marvel Located In Shanxi Province, China

Perched precariously on the side of a cliff in the Hengshan Mountains, the temple defies gravity with its unique design and construction

Jitender Malik Report

Nope. Nopity Nope. Beautiful but that’s gonna be a hard no from dawg.

#26

Petra

Petra

Jitender Malik Report

Visiting Petra last year was a mind-blowing experience! Just incredible to see the carved out temples, churches, tombs, and diversion dams. Need to go back one day to hike up to the Monastery (Ad Deir)

#27

The Hidden Treasure Of Bharat! Built 1000+ Years Ago In The Abhaneri Village Of Rajasthan. India 64 Ft Deep, 13 Floors, And Has 3,500 Narrow Steps Arranged In Perfect Symmetry! The Chand Baori Is One Of The Largest Stepwells In The World And Also One Of The Most Beautiful Ones

The Hidden Treasure Of Bharat! Built 1000+ Years Ago In The Abhaneri Village Of Rajasthan. India 64 Ft Deep, 13 Floors, And Has 3,500 Narrow Steps Arranged In Perfect Symmetry! The Chand Baori Is One Of The Largest Stepwells In The World And Also One Of The Most Beautiful Ones

D Kailash Report

The symmetry is just mind blowing!

#28

The Old Bath Of Pompeii

The Old Bath Of Pompeii

Madia Renzo Giuseppe Report

Was able to wander through several public bath houses in Pompeii during my visit last year. I especially enjoyed the beautiful mosaics and frescos - was amazed how many of them retained their vivid colors

#29

Sacsayhuaman Also Spelled Saksaywaman (Quechua Word Meaning Satisfied Falcon), Is One Of The Most Stunning Inca Ruins, Located On The Northern Outskirts Of The Old City Of Cusco, Peru, The Former Capital Of The Inca Empire

Sacsayhuaman Also Spelled Saksaywaman (Quechua Word Meaning Satisfied Falcon), Is One Of The Most Stunning Inca Ruins, Located On The Northern Outskirts Of The Old City Of Cusco, Peru, The Former Capital Of The Inca Empire

It is one of the most important archaeological complexes of the Inca Empire, is admiring the precision of the engineering used and delving into the history of what was once the greatest civilization in America pre-Columbian. Built like a fortress, the complex cover a huge area, but they constitute perhaps only a quarter of the original complex, which could easily house more than 10,000 men

Myra Clergé Report

#30

Ionic Temple Of Garni Armenia. 1st Century Ad

Ionic Temple Of Garni Armenia. 1st Century Ad

Mike Mackey Report

that's a really gorgeous photo. wish I'd known about this place when I went to Armenia last year!

#31

Egyptian Stele From The Sunken City Of Heracleion

Egyptian Stele From The Sunken City Of Heracleion

Mike Mackey Report

#32

Pair Of 4,000-Year-Old Ceramic Pipes Discovered In 2020. Pingliangtai, China, Longshan Culture, 2200-2000 Bc

Pair Of 4,000-Year-Old Ceramic Pipes Discovered In 2020. Pingliangtai, China, Longshan Culture, 2200-2000 Bc

Jb Namias Cayetano Report

#33

Sumela Monastery, Trabzon, Turkey

Sumela Monastery, Trabzon, Turkey

Ancient Library HV Report

#34

Colossal Statues Of Pharaoh Amenhotep III On The West Bank Of The Nile, Luxor, Egypt. I Have Put More Photos And Stories About The Treasures Of Luxor

Colossal Statues Of Pharaoh Amenhotep III On The West Bank Of The Nile, Luxor, Egypt. I Have Put More Photos And Stories About The Treasures Of Luxor

Jim Clayton Report

#35

Roman Road-Construction. Cross Section Of An Ancient Roman Road!what Do You Think About Their Technique ?

Roman Road-Construction. Cross Section Of An Ancient Roman Road!what Do You Think About Their Technique ?

Fiona Pham Report

It worked. Some places ypu can still walk on the surface of a roman road, 2000 years old. That is amazing.

#36

Intricately Carved Violin Of Domenico Galli, 1687

Intricately Carved Violin Of Domenico Galli, 1687

Ancient Library HV Report

Absolutely incredible work of art.

#37

The Trilingual Inscription Found At The Bisitun Pass In Iran Is Indeed A Significant Archaeological Discovery That Played A Crucial Role In Deciphering Cuneiform, One Of The World's Oldest Writing Systems. The Inscription, Which Dates Back Approximately 2,500 Years, Provided A Key Breakthrough In Understanding And Translating Cuneiform Texts

The Trilingual Inscription Found At The Bisitun Pass In Iran Is Indeed A Significant Archaeological Discovery That Played A Crucial Role In Deciphering Cuneiform, One Of The World's Oldest Writing Systems. The Inscription, Which Dates Back Approximately 2,500 Years, Provided A Key Breakthrough In Understanding And Translating Cuneiform Texts

Naru Parmar Report

#38

Hallgrímskirkja Is A Lutheran Parish Church In Reykjavík, Iceland

Hallgrímskirkja Is A Lutheran Parish Church In Reykjavík, Iceland

At 74.5 meters (244 feet) tall, it is the largest church in Iceland, and its tower offers a spectacular panoramic view over the city. It has become one of Reykjavik’s best-known symbols

Myra Clergé Report

I've been here! Incredibly cool

#39

Chimneys Of The Palau Güell, Designed By The Architect Antoni Gaudí, Built Between 1886 And 1888, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. It Is Part Of The Unesco World Heritage Site "Works Of Antoni Gaudí"

Chimneys Of The Palau Güell, Designed By The Architect Antoni Gaudí, Built Between 1886 And 1888, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. It Is Part Of The Unesco World Heritage Site "Works Of Antoni Gaudí"

Myra Clergé Report

*looks at pictures* but they look like butt pl....

#40

Among All The Varying Façades Of Ambleside Sits The Bridge House

Among All The Varying Façades Of Ambleside Sits The Bridge House

This fine example of 17th-Century architecture is a rare survival in a region where the climate is bitter and the weather rules all. The little stream of Stock Beck meanders its way through the quaint town of Ambleside. Towering above it stand a whole array of houses dating from various periods; Victorian, Georgian and earlier are all represented in the slates and stones that make the region’s architecture so famous, and ever so iconic. This is also where you’ll find Bridge House, straddling both sides of the river

Myra Clergé Report

#41

The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 160 Years Apart. Stunning!

The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 160 Years Apart. Stunning!

Ancient Library HV Report

#42

Bridge Of Sighs, Italian Ponte Dei Sospiri, Enclosed Limestone Bridge In Venice, Italy, Spanning The Narrow Canal (Rio Di Palazzo) Between The Doge’s Palace And The Prisons

Bridge Of Sighs, Italian Ponte Dei Sospiri, Enclosed Limestone Bridge In Venice, Italy, Spanning The Narrow Canal (Rio Di Palazzo) Between The Doge’s Palace And The Prisons

Commissioned by the doge Marino Grimani, whose familial coat of arms is depicted in the centre of the facade, the Baroque-style bridge was built about 1600 by the architect Antonio Contino

Ancient Library HV Report

#43

This 18th Century Sculpture Called Disillusion, Which Includes An Intricate Net Carved From A Single Block Of Marble, Was Created By Francesco Queirolo Without Assistance, Since No Apprentice Would Touch It For Fear Of The Delicate Net Crumbling In Their Hands. It Took Him Seven Years. Amazing

This 18th Century Sculpture Called Disillusion, Which Includes An Intricate Net Carved From A Single Block Of Marble, Was Created By Francesco Queirolo Without Assistance, Since No Apprentice Would Touch It For Fear Of The Delicate Net Crumbling In Their Hands. It Took Him Seven Years. Amazing

Ancient Library HV Report

#44

Corinthian Helmet From The Battle Of Marathon (490 Bc) Found With The Warrior's Skull Inside

Corinthian Helmet From The Battle Of Marathon (490 Bc) Found With The Warrior's Skull Inside

Ketty Key Report

#45

Bust Of The Pharoah Userkaf, Founder Of The Fifth Dynasty And Builder Of The First Egyptian Sun Temple At Abusir

Bust Of The Pharoah Userkaf, Founder Of The Fifth Dynasty And Builder Of The First Egyptian Sun Temple At Abusir

Jb Namias Cayetano Report

#46

Everyday Life In Pompeii Fantastic Fresco Fragment Showing A Woman Drinking Water On A Balcony. End Of First Century Bc Getty Villa Malibu

Everyday Life In Pompeii Fantastic Fresco Fragment Showing A Woman Drinking Water On A Balcony. End Of First Century Bc Getty Villa Malibu

Madia Renzo Giuseppe Report

#47

Ephessus

Ephessus

Ketty Key Report

#48

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India

Tarun Kumar Sarkar Report

#49

This Is A 5,000-Year-Old Crystal Dagger Discovered In A Megalithic Tomb In Present-Day Spain

This Is A 5,000-Year-Old Crystal Dagger Discovered In A Megalithic Tomb In Present-Day Spain

Ancient History & Mystery HV Report

Megalithic = Prehistoric civilizations. This crystal did not come from the area and is not unique to the region. It was buried with someone. When it was found between 2007-2010…there were 25 bodies buried there along with several crystal arrowheads. Archeologists believe that because if it’s rarity, someone very elite and wealthy sources and paid a craftsman handsomely to create this. For its time, it is considered technologically advanced.

#50

Colossal 16th-Century Sculpture Unveiled In Florence, Italy

Colossal 16th-Century Sculpture Unveiled In Florence, Italy

Jitender Malik Report

IIRC there's a stairwell inside so you can look out his eyes, but I could have been dreaming.

#51

An Ancient Egyptian Faience Ring Depicting A Mother Cat With Kittens Would Have Been A Charming And Significant Artifact In The Context Of Ancient Egyptian Culture

An Ancient Egyptian Faience Ring Depicting A Mother Cat With Kittens Would Have Been A Charming And Significant Artifact In The Context Of Ancient Egyptian Culture

Faience is a type of glazed ceramic material that was commonly used in ancient Egypt for various decorative and functional objects. These objects were often crafted with great skill and attention to detail

Jitender Malik Report

I need a replicat! Hehehe

#52

The Beryl Intaglio With A Portrait Of Julia Domna Is An Ancient Roman Artifact Dating Back To The Late 2nd Or Early 3rd Century Ad, Specifically Around 210-220 Ad. It Is An Engraved Gemstone Known As An Intaglio, Which Means The Design Is Carved Into The Surface Rather Than Raised Edit This Submission

The Beryl Intaglio With A Portrait Of Julia Domna Is An Ancient Roman Artifact Dating Back To The Late 2nd Or Early 3rd Century Ad, Specifically Around 210-220 Ad. It Is An Engraved Gemstone Known As An Intaglio, Which Means The Design Is Carved Into The Surface Rather Than Raised Edit This Submission

Naru Parmar Report

#53

Parigoritissa Or Paregoretissa Church Is The 13th-Century Byzantine Metropolitan Church Of The Greek City Of Arta

Parigoritissa Or Paregoretissa Church Is The 13th-Century Byzantine Metropolitan Church Of The Greek City Of Arta

Part of the building housed the Arta Archaeological Collection. Church approx. 1290 Despot of Epirus, Nikephoros I Komnenos Doukas and his second wife Anna Kantakouzene

Ancient Library HV Report

#54

Maison Picassiette In 1928, A Graveyard Attendant By The Name Of Raymond Isidore Purchased A Small Plot Of Land Outside The City Of Chartres In France For Himself And His Family

Maison Picassiette In 1928, A Graveyard Attendant By The Name Of Raymond Isidore Purchased A Small Plot Of Land Outside The City Of Chartres In France For Himself And His Family

 In 1938, Isidore found some pieces of crockery that set him on an obsessive path that would one day gather the attention of Picasso.

Myra Clergé Report

Neat but not gaudy....

#55

Detail Of The Lion Armour Of French King Henry II, 500 Years Old

Detail Of The Lion Armour Of French King Henry II, 500 Years Old

Ketty Key Report

#56

One Of The Oldest Diving Suits In Existence - Called Wanha Herra. Finland, 18th Century

One Of The Oldest Diving Suits In Existence - Called Wanha Herra. Finland, 18th Century

Ketty Key Report

#57

Turquoise Glass Cameo Of Circa 20ad, Allegedly Of Tiberius

Turquoise Glass Cameo Of Circa 20ad, Allegedly Of Tiberius

Chiara Fiore Inverno Report

#58

Roman Horse Armor From The 3rd Century Ad, Composed Of About 2000 Bronze Scales. Found In Syria 1932. Now In The National Museum In Damascus

Roman Horse Armor From The 3rd Century Ad, Composed Of About 2000 Bronze Scales. Found In Syria 1932. Now In The National Museum In Damascus

Artefact History Channel Report

Can you imagine how heavy this must have been for the horse. ?? Plus a rider and whatever equipment he was carrying? Just wow. Poor horse.

#59

The Great Wall Of China Is A Massive Ancient Defensive Structure Located In Northern China. It Is One Of The Most Famous Architectural Wonders In The World And A Unesco World Heritage Site

The Great Wall Of China Is A Massive Ancient Defensive Structure Located In Northern China. It Is One Of The Most Famous Architectural Wonders In The World And A Unesco World Heritage Site

Jitender Malik Report

