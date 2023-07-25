Historical landmarks and artifacts continue to inspire and fascinate people all over the world, even hundreds or thousands of years later. Thanks to Facebook groups such as 'Ancient Wonders of Archaeology, Art History & Architecture,' we are able to keep track of these captivating examples, some of which prove to be quite elusive. With that being said, feel free to scroll down and see what we have in store for you!

Human talent knows no bounds, and this holds true both for the people of the past and those in our current times, especially when it comes to crafting impressive structures. These range from small yet stunning creations like hand-carved coins bearing the faces of past rulers to large-scale structures as vast as the Colosseum's Basement in Rome.

#1 Colosseum's Basement, Rome

#2 Known For Their Building Skills, The Khymer Empire Created Many Structures Between The Ninth And Fifteenth Century

#3 Collection Of Ancient Greek Silver Coins

#4 The Ancient Roman Theatre At Hierapolis. Denizli, Turkey

#5 Bazaar Of Kashan Is An Old Bazaar In The Center Of The City Of Kashan, Iran It is thought to have been built in the Seljuk era with renovations during the Safavid period. The bazaar has an interesting spatial structure, especially at its Timche-ye Amin od-Dowleh section, where a grand light well was built in the 19th century. The bazaar is still in use and is a few miles in total length. In the bazaar’s complex, there are several mosques, tombs, caravanserais, arcades, baths, and water reservoirs, everything built up in a different periods.



#6 Embark On A Journey Through Time And Marvel At The Exquisite Renaissance Architecture Of The Royal Château Of Blois, Nestled In The Stunning Loire Valley Of France This magnificent complex of buildings spans several centuries of construction, from the 13th to the 17th century, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich history of this storied region.



#7 The Grand Staircase At Palace Of Knossos (2200-1400 Bc), Crete, Greece. It Is The Oldest Palatial Center Of Europe

#8 The Main Stairway Up The Ziggurat Of Ur. Still Standing With Its Original Baked Mud Bricks From The Euphrates River, Created Over 4,000 Years Ago In The Oldest Parts

#9 The Well Preserved State Chariot Of Pharaoh Thutmose Iv (R. 1401-1388 Bc, 18th Dynasty), Showing Pharaoh Smitting His Enemies. It Was Discovered From His Tomb Kv43, Luxor, Egypt. Museum Of Egyptian Civilization, Cairo

#10 The Column Of Marcus Aurelius, Located In Rome, Italy, Is A Remarkable Historical Monument That Depicts Various 𝚋𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚜𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚜 And Narratives From The Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius' 𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚢 Campaigns. It Is Situated In The Piazza Colonna, In Close Proximity To The Palazzo Chigi

#11 St Pancratius Skeleton In Armor. Church Of St Nikolaus, Switzerland. 16-19th Century

#12 "Devil's Bridge" In Ceredigion, Wales

#13 Victorian Courting Conversation Chair, Europe 19th Century. Three Tub Back Chair With Fine Turned Wood Spindles Over Finely Turned Legs Ending In Castor Wheels Upholster In Deep Green And Botanical Velvet

#14 Khotyn Fortress Is A Fortress Of The 10th-18th Centuries Located In The City Of Khotyn, Ukraine. Founded 1325 Construction 1250 - 1340s Status State Historical And Architectural Reserve

#15 Michelangelo Buonarotti Was Only 23 Years Old When He Created The Famous Pietà. A French Cardinal Commissioned The Work And It Took Michelangelo Only Two Years To Complete (1498-1500). It Was Made From A Single Block Of Carrara Marble And It's The Only Sculpture The Artist Ever Signed

#16 The Gold Roman Ring In The Form Of A Snake. 2000 Years Old

#17 Schwerin Castle, Is A Schloss Located In The City Of Schwerin, The Capital Of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State, Germany. It Is Situated On An Island In The City's Main Lake, Lake Schwerin For centuries the castle was the home of the dukes and grand dukes of Mecklenburg and later Mecklenburg-Schwerin. Today parts of it serve as the residence of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state parliament (German: Landtag), other parts are open for tourists



#18 The Hearth, Still In Good Condition Of A Popina. Pompeii

#19 Dracorex Hogwartsia : This Fossil Is Truly Amazing, Hard To Believe It Is Real It looks very much like a dragon. This is the skull of Dracorex hogwartsia a dinosaur with a armoured skull. Upper Maastrichtian, Late Cretaceous



#20 The Mystery Of Göbekli Tepe; Humanity's First Temple Intrigues Researchers. The Structure Was Erected Around 10,000 Years Before Christ By Nomadic Societies Of Hunter-Gatherers From The Neolithic Period

#21 The 4,000-Year-Old Al Naslaa Rock Formation Has A Mystery Laser-Like Cut Through Its Center This Incredible Pair Of Standing Stones Of Al-Naslaa, Is Located At The Tayma Oasis In Saudi Arabia And Of Course, It Looks Like A Huge Boulder Cut In Half With Laser-Like Precision Ever since it was first discovered in 1883 by Charles Huvor, the formation has fuelled debates amongst academics, alternative researchers and tourists, and there are many who believe that what we are looking at is evidence of Ancient High



#22 Taking Care Of The Extraordinary "Mosaico Di Orione" (Orion Mosaic) From The Late II Bc - Early I Bc. This Amazing Piece Of Art Is Located In The “House Of The Orion”, Pompeii. The “House Of Orion” Survived With Much Of Its Interior Preserved

#23 This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap A cat was paid a penny each week, to keep down the rats and mice in the north tower, and a cat flap was cut into the door below the astronomical clock to allow the cat to carry out its duties.

Records of payments were entered in the Cathedral archives from 1305 to 1467, the penny a week being enough to buy food to supplement a heavy diet of rodents



#24 Acropolis Of Athens

#25 The Hanging Temple, Also Known As The Hanging Temple Of Hengshan, Is A Remarkable Architectural Marvel Located In Shanxi Province, China Perched precariously on the side of a cliff in the Hengshan Mountains, the temple defies gravity with its unique design and construction



#26 Petra

#27 The Hidden Treasure Of Bharat! Built 1000+ Years Ago In The Abhaneri Village Of Rajasthan. India 64 Ft Deep, 13 Floors, And Has 3,500 Narrow Steps Arranged In Perfect Symmetry! The Chand Baori Is One Of The Largest Stepwells In The World And Also One Of The Most Beautiful Ones

#28 The Old Bath Of Pompeii

#29 Sacsayhuaman Also Spelled Saksaywaman (Quechua Word Meaning Satisfied Falcon), Is One Of The Most Stunning Inca Ruins, Located On The Northern Outskirts Of The Old City Of Cusco, Peru, The Former Capital Of The Inca Empire It is one of the most important archaeological complexes of the Inca Empire, is admiring the precision of the engineering used and delving into the history of what was once the greatest civilization in America pre-Columbian. Built like a fortress, the complex cover a huge area, but they constitute perhaps only a quarter of the original complex, which could easily house more than 10,000 men



#30 Ionic Temple Of Garni Armenia. 1st Century Ad

#31 Egyptian Stele From The Sunken City Of Heracleion

#32 Pair Of 4,000-Year-Old Ceramic Pipes Discovered In 2020. Pingliangtai, China, Longshan Culture, 2200-2000 Bc

#33 Sumela Monastery, Trabzon, Turkey

#34 Colossal Statues Of Pharaoh Amenhotep III On The West Bank Of The Nile, Luxor, Egypt. I Have Put More Photos And Stories About The Treasures Of Luxor

#35 Roman Road-Construction. Cross Section Of An Ancient Roman Road!what Do You Think About Their Technique ?

#36 Intricately Carved Violin Of Domenico Galli, 1687

#37 The Trilingual Inscription Found At The Bisitun Pass In Iran Is Indeed A Significant Archaeological Discovery That Played A Crucial Role In Deciphering Cuneiform, One Of The World's Oldest Writing Systems. The Inscription, Which Dates Back Approximately 2,500 Years, Provided A Key Breakthrough In Understanding And Translating Cuneiform Texts

#38 Hallgrímskirkja Is A Lutheran Parish Church In Reykjavík, Iceland At 74.5 meters (244 feet) tall, it is the largest church in Iceland, and its tower offers a spectacular panoramic view over the city. It has become one of Reykjavik’s best-known symbols



#39 Chimneys Of The Palau Güell, Designed By The Architect Antoni Gaudí, Built Between 1886 And 1888, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. It Is Part Of The Unesco World Heritage Site "Works Of Antoni Gaudí"

#40 Among All The Varying Façades Of Ambleside Sits The Bridge House This fine example of 17th-Century architecture is a rare survival in a region where the climate is bitter and the weather rules all. The little stream of Stock Beck meanders its way through the quaint town of Ambleside. Towering above it stand a whole array of houses dating from various periods; Victorian, Georgian and earlier are all represented in the slates and stones that make the region’s architecture so famous, and ever so iconic. This is also where you’ll find Bridge House, straddling both sides of the river



#41 The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 160 Years Apart. Stunning!

#42 Bridge Of Sighs, Italian Ponte Dei Sospiri, Enclosed Limestone Bridge In Venice, Italy, Spanning The Narrow Canal (Rio Di Palazzo) Between The Doge’s Palace And The Prisons Commissioned by the doge Marino Grimani, whose familial coat of arms is depicted in the centre of the facade, the Baroque-style bridge was built about 1600 by the architect Antonio Contino



#43 This 18th Century Sculpture Called Disillusion, Which Includes An Intricate Net Carved From A Single Block Of Marble, Was Created By Francesco Queirolo Without Assistance, Since No Apprentice Would Touch It For Fear Of The Delicate Net Crumbling In Their Hands. It Took Him Seven Years. Amazing

#44 Corinthian Helmet From The Battle Of Marathon (490 Bc) Found With The Warrior's Skull Inside

#45 Bust Of The Pharoah Userkaf, Founder Of The Fifth Dynasty And Builder Of The First Egyptian Sun Temple At Abusir

#46 Everyday Life In Pompeii Fantastic Fresco Fragment Showing A Woman Drinking Water On A Balcony. End Of First Century Bc Getty Villa Malibu

#47 Ephessus

#48 Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India

#49 This Is A 5,000-Year-Old Crystal Dagger Discovered In A Megalithic Tomb In Present-Day Spain

#50 Colossal 16th-Century Sculpture Unveiled In Florence, Italy

#51 An Ancient Egyptian Faience Ring Depicting A Mother Cat With Kittens Would Have Been A Charming And Significant Artifact In The Context Of Ancient Egyptian Culture Faience is a type of glazed ceramic material that was commonly used in ancient Egypt for various decorative and functional objects. These objects were often crafted with great skill and attention to detail



#52 The Beryl Intaglio With A Portrait Of Julia Domna Is An Ancient Roman Artifact Dating Back To The Late 2nd Or Early 3rd Century Ad, Specifically Around 210-220 Ad. It Is An Engraved Gemstone Known As An Intaglio, Which Means The Design Is Carved Into The Surface Rather Than Raised Edit This Submission

#53 Parigoritissa Or Paregoretissa Church Is The 13th-Century Byzantine Metropolitan Church Of The Greek City Of Arta Part of the building housed the Arta Archaeological Collection. Church approx. 1290 Despot of Epirus, Nikephoros I Komnenos Doukas and his second wife Anna Kantakouzene



#54 Maison Picassiette In 1928, A Graveyard Attendant By The Name Of Raymond Isidore Purchased A Small Plot Of Land Outside The City Of Chartres In France For Himself And His Family In 1938, Isidore found some pieces of crockery that set him on an obsessive path that would one day gather the attention of Picasso.



#55 Detail Of The Lion Armour Of French King Henry II, 500 Years Old

#56 One Of The Oldest Diving Suits In Existence - Called Wanha Herra. Finland, 18th Century

#57 Turquoise Glass Cameo Of Circa 20ad, Allegedly Of Tiberius

#58 Roman Horse Armor From The 3rd Century Ad, Composed Of About 2000 Bronze Scales. Found In Syria 1932. Now In The National Museum In Damascus