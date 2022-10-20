What are the most interesting facts about your culture you would like to share? What cultural traditions from other countries surprised you the most?

When you travel abroad, it is a good idea to learn important facts about different cultures. It is absolutely fine if you don’t know every little secret of a foreign culture, but do invest time in researching the basics. This will save you a lot of embarrassment and prevent you from committing a grave mistake or an action that will insult your hosts.

Of course, with globalization and the internet, we share a lot of pop references and common interests with other people on the planet, but we still retain our traditional culture, and that’s what makes each of us unique. But there is one very, very important thing that must be mentioned here. Boasting about your own traditions and diminishing other cultures because they do something differently from you is not just rude but, honestly, downright stupid. You may not understand the concept behind a certain custom, or it may seem bizarre to you, but for those who practice or believe in it, it may be very meaningful and important.

One of the most interesting things about mankind is that we are all the same species, yet somehow manage to be so diverse. We are not only comparing different countries, but even each ethnic group within the same country will have a culture that will be quite different from others.

#1 In Iceland, baby names must be chosen from the official register of approved names. Parents who want to pick a different name must first ask the "Naming Committee" for permission. There are a few legal requirements, one of which is that names must conform to the Icelandic language.

#2 Finland associates saunas with good business.

#3 Dutch people love to bike to actually anywhere. Sometimes you would see even more bicycles than cars riding around in Netherlands. The Netherlands is the bicycle capital of the world with more than 22 million in the country. Fun fact, that there are more bicycles in the Netherlands than people. Furthermore, there are specially-designated bike paths all over the country, which makes it extra safe (as well for foreigners) to bike around the country. It’s absolutely a big part of the Dutch culture.

#4 There is a cherished tradition in Sweden called "Midsummer". "Midsummer" Eve 2022 is on Friday, 24 June and it's always celebrated on a Friday between 19 and 25 June. "Midsummer", which has historically been seen as a magical night, is the longest day of the year. The Swedes held "Midsummer" celebrations to welcome in the season of fertility and summer throughout their agrarian past. The successful midsummer never-ending lunch party formula involves flowers in your hair, dancing around a pole, singing songs while drinking unsweetened, flavored schnapps.

#5 Finns love the word "sisu"."Sisu", roughly translated means determination, grit, and bravery. To Finns, "sisu" is more than just a synonym for determination or persistence, it’s the very essence of the Finnish spirit. "Sisu" is deeply ingrained in Finnish culture and history and defines how Finns view themselves.

#6 Tipping for services (for e.g. waiters/waitresses, taxi drivers), might be viewed as rude and disrespectful in Japan.

#7 Everyone in the Netherlands gets congratulated for celebrating a birthday with the single word "gefeliciteerd' (congratulations), regardless of whose birthday it is.

#8 In Korea, the concept of age is one or two years older than "international age". For Koreans, the first year of life begins when a person is still in the womb. As a result, on New Year, every Korean gains a year on top of their actual age.

#9 In India, "Namaste" is the most often used daily greeting. Simply place your hands together at the heart and bow a little. Namaste means 'the divine in me bows to the divine in you' in Sanskrit.

#10 "Tempura" is actually Portuguese. That most Japanese of delicately fried goodness originates in Portugal. In the 16th century, the Portuguese introduced the dish to Nagasaki using the fritter-cooking method. The word "tempura" comes from the Latin word "tempora," which describes periods of fasting during which Catholics were required to abstain from meat.

#11 Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland and it attracts "suicide tourists". According to Swiss law, anyone who is of sound mind and who has, over a period of time, voiced a consistent wish to end their life can request a so-called assisted voluntary death or AVD. However, people must commit suicide by their own hand, for example by taking the medication themselves.

#12 In Lithuania, the Easter eggs are not brought by a bunny. "The Easter Granny", also known as "Velykė", delivers Easter eggs and treats to children. Children prepare for the Easter Granny by leaving empty homemade egg nests outside their homes in gardens and shrubs. On Easter morning, they wake to search for their hidden treasures.

#13 For Nordic people, leaving small children outside to nap is very common and mostly a regular part of their daily routine, even in the cold winter.

#14 Unlike other cultures where you are typically treated to things on your birthday, the Filipino tradition is to treat your friends to things on your birthday.

#15 There is a word in the Dutch language called "gezellig", which doesn't quite translate but is best described as a sense of coziness that you can see and feel. It expresses the sentiment of getting together with friends or family and having a nice time.

#16 In Japan, there are almost no public trash cans, but the streets are impeccably clean. That's because people carry bags to bring their trash home with them rather of using public trash cans.

#17 You cannot write person's name in red ink in South Korea. It is a widely held belief in Korea that if someone's name is written in red, then death or bad luck will come to that person very soon.

#18 On February 14, Korea celebrates Valentine's Day, although it is customary for the woman to give chocolates and gifts to her partner or crush rather than the other way around. However, on 'White Day', which occurs on March 14, Korean men can show their affection by giving presents and candy to their women or crushes.

#19 4 is considered an unlucky number in south Korea. For instance, many elevators in South Korea skip the number four or use the letter "F" for the number four to represent the fourth floor.

#20 "El Día de los Muertos" ("The Day of the Dead"), is a Mexican holiday, when families welcome back the spirits of their departed loved ones for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.

#21 The Danish and Norwegian word "hygge" refers to an atmosphere of coziness and "comfortable conviviality," as well as sentiments of well-being and contentment. In essence, hygge is about creating cozy social gatherings and intimate get-togethers with family and friends. It's the feeling of wellbeing and a warm atmosphere.

#22 In Egypt, asking for salt during a meal is considered rude. This not only insults the host but also insults the food.

#23 People in Thailand don't use forks to put food in their mouths. The fork is simply used just to transfer food to the spoon.

#24 The Christmas season in Mexico is observed from December 12 to January 6. Throughout this time, here are a series of processions and parties called "Las Posadas" when the traditional star-shaped piñata is broken by children.

#25 Ethiopian years have 13 months and are seven years behind the Gregorian calendar. Due to the Ethiopians continued usage of the calendar that the Roman Catholic Church modified in 525 AD, the new century they celebrated on September 11, 2007.

#26 It is illegal to throw out food in France. As of 2016, any unsold but edible food must be donated rather than thrown away, or you could come up against the long arm of the law.

#27 Soju, the national drink of Korea, is the most popular spirit in the world by volume, and sales have only been growing in recent years. Soju is a clear spirit that contains 20–24% alcohol by volume (ABV). It comes from Korea and is mainly consumed in all three countries, along with China and Japan. "Jinro" is the most well-known brand.

#28 Although "Vyshyvanka" (an embroidered shirt) is a part of traditional Ukrainian attire, it is a trendy piece for everyday life as well. It is well known that Ukrainians wear embroidered shirts as a representation of their rich cultural heritage and moral values. The embroidered shirt has a long history of being revered and used as a talisman against evil.

#29 Despite the polite and friendly nature of Canadians, they have a passion for one of the most brutal sports on planet Earth, hockey. As a matter of fact, hockey is Canada’s national sport for the winter and lacrosse is their national summer sport.

#30 Fantasy coffins or figurative coffins, also called "FAVs" (fantastic afterlife vehicles) and custom, fantastic, or proverbial coffins are functional coffins made by specialized carpenters in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The custom of creating elaborate coffins for persons of prominence originates from the Ga people’s belief that life carries on after death. The theme for the coffin is usually based on the person’s vocation, and the goal is to make a good impression once the deceased gets to the other side.

#31 One of the most interesting cultural traditions in Chile takes place on the islands of the Chiloe archipelago - the "minga". When a family wants to move their house, the community comes together to literally remove the wooden house from its foundations, and uses a team of oxen and logs to pull it to its new home, or ties it to a boat and gently floats it to a different island.

#32 In many cities around the Netherlands people do the "Nieuwjaarsduik" (also known as the "Polar Bear Plunge") on New Year. Over 30.000 people from all over the country jump into the cold waters of the North Sea at 12 p.m. on New Year's Day in an effort to start the year over fresh. The event is also free to attend and professionally organized at 89 beaches around the coast.

#33 Greeks wave with the palm closed. Waving with the palm opened and the fingers extended is considered an insult. A "mountza" or "moutza" is the most traditional gesture of insult among Greeks. The insulting gesture involves spreading out all of the fingers of the hand and extending the palm in front of the target's face.

#34 The maximum prison sentence in Portugal is 25 years. The Portuguese Penal Code states that a person must not be sentenced to a prison sentence longer than 25 years. This means that even if multiple crimes such as homicides are committed, no one will serve more than 25 years in prison.

#35 Owning a dog in Switzerland has some rules. Your dog is allowed with you practically everywhere—in restaurants and while you shop. However, they are taxed (in some cantons depending on the dog’s size and weight). Dog-owning rules include that they must be able to exercise, have daily contact with humans, and get microchipped by a vet.

#36 People in Iceland have no surnames or family names. Although a few family names exist in Iceland, primarily Danish, they're rare and usually originate from foreigners marrying into an Icelandic family. Iceland is determined to preserve the traditional patronymic (and increasingly matronymic) practice of giving the child their father's or mother's Christian name and referring to them as their son or daughter.

#37 Luxembourgers own the most cars in Europe. Luxembourg has the highest rate of car ownership in the world, with an average of 676 car owners for every 1,000 inhabitants in 2018.

#38 On the Micronesian island of Pingelap, the majority of the inhabitants are colorblind.

#39 In Hawaiian and other polynesian languages, there are no gendered pronouns. There are three types of genders: male, female, and māhū (which contains aspects of both).

#40 In China and Japan, loudly slurping your noodles is considered a compliment to the cook for your one-bowl meal.

#41 The Japanese have 3 writing formats: kanji, hiragana, and katakana.

#42 It is illegal to gamble in Japan.

#43 "Hanami", which means "flower viewing" in Japanese, is the custom of enjoying the beauty of cherry blossoms. It is often associated with public picnics, gatherings of friends and family with food and beverages under the trees.

#44 If a curtain, called "Noren", is hung up outside a restaurant in Japan, it usually means it’s open.

#45 It’s common in Korea to ask about blood types. One of the interesting facts about blood kinds in South Korea is that people believe that they influence a person's personality and characteristics.

#46 Filipinos have the longest Christmas celebrations starting from September 1, extending until January 6 during the Feast of the Three Kings. Philippines are not afraid to go crazy when it comes to Christmas because it is the only Catholic and the first Christian country in Asia.

#47 One of the first things that catch your attention in Istanbul is an evil eye bead, in Turkish language called Nazar boncuğu. It is a cultural thing with over 5000 years of history that is still used across the country, particularly for a newborn infant, a brand-new car, or even a newly built house to keep away bad energy.

#48 Thailand, is known as the "Land of Smiles". It may be a marketing slogan used by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, but there are plenty of visitors who will agree that Thailand really is the "Land of Smiles". Thai people have a lot different smiles, each of which has a very specific meaning.

#49 France might be the spiritual home of the croissant, but the pastry actually began its days in Austria. The "kipferl" – ancestor of the croissant, born in the coffee shops of Vienna in the 13th century – was the original crescent-shaped morning sweet.

#50 The average Brit says "sorry" around eight times per day. The average British person has probably used out at least one apology in the last hour or so, whether it was for the weather, to get someone’s attention or because they had knocked into someone else.

#51 British humor contains a significant amount of satire that is directed at the absurdity of daily life. Sarcasm, banter, insults, self-deprecation, taboo subjects, puns, innuendo, wit, and the British class structure are common themes - making it hard to know when someone is cracking a joke. Also, there are are very few taboos and Brits love to poke fun at their politicians and people in the public eye, including the Royal Family.

#52 The family name Kim is present in about 20% of South Korea's 49.3 million estimated population in 2015. About 10 million people, in all. The second most popular name is Lee, while the third is Park (or Pak).

#53 According to Colombian law, the national anthem or "Himno Nacional de la República de Colombia" plays twice a day. It plays once at 6 am and again at 6 pm. The law requires that TV broadcasts and radio stations do this every day.

#54 There is the "Living Goddess" in Nepal – "Kumari" (or "Kumari Devi"). Kumari is one of the icons of Nepal – she is a young girl who is believed to be a living goddess and the incarnation of the demon-slaying Hindu goddess Durga. Dating back at least to the Middle Ages, the cult of the Kumari is popular among both Hindus and Nepalese Buddhists.

#55 Australia’s Indigenous people are the oldest living civilization on earth. Australia is home to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have inhabited the content for 60,000 years.

#56 Finland is the happiest country in the world. The other Nordic nations maintain Finland company in the top eight spots of the 2022 World Happiness Report. Finland has been named the happiest nation on Earth by the World Happiness Report for five years in a row, beginning in 2018.

#57 The Dutch are the most physically active European country. According to the Euro Barometer - sports and physical activity conducted by the European Commission, 80 percent of Dutch people cycle, walk, garden, or swim at least once a week, compared to 44 percent for all of Europe.

#58 One of the most fun facts about Cuba is that its one of the very few places on Earth where you can find classic American cars on the roads in great numbers. As a result, Cubans had to make do with what they had, relying on ingenuity to fix these old cars and keep them going through breakdowns and adverse conditions. Better-maintained vehicles feature exteriors that sparkle with chrome and fresh paint, while less-than-stellar vehicles are kept together with random bits and scrap metal. You can see Chevrolets, Fords, Pontiacs, Buicks, Dodges, Plymouths in Cuban streets.

#59 Name days are almost as big as birthdays in Greece. Many Greek names come from religious saints and each of these saints is celebrated by the church on a specific day.

#60 The Greecian island of Ikaria is one of the five Blue Zones with one of the longest lifespans in the world. Around 30% live well into their 90s, which is on average 10 years longer than those in the rest of Europe and America.

#61 Sweden is one of the leading pop-music nations today. Swedish-produced or Swedish-written songs (including top British and American hits) have been dominating the charts for years. From ABBA to Swedish House Mafia, Robyn, Tove Lo and First Aid Kit, via Roxette and The Cardigans, there always seems to be at least one Swedish act at the top.

#62 In Israel, from sundown on Friday to sundown on Saturday, many businesses shut down to observe Shabbat. This can include restaurants, public transportation, shops, offices. Many refrain from using electronics, driving, cooking, and using the telephone in order to “keep Shabbat”.

#63 In Middle Eastern culture, complementing someone on something could lead to them giving it to you.

#64 There is a tradition in Rhineland, Germany, when a man collects his friends and strips a birch tree of its branches in the middle of the night. He decorates it, writes the name of his crush, and then anonymously attaches the tree to the house of his crush.

#65 In Spain, it's common to greet someone by kissing each cheek, starting with the left.

#66 A Spanish tradition known as "The Twelve Grapes" involves eating a grape for each of the twelve clock strikes at midnight of December 31 to welcome the New Year.

#67 Yōshoku is the term used for Japanese food based on Western food.

#68 In Venezuela, it is common and expected for visitors to show up late to dinner parties or other gatherings at people's houses. Consider that your host may not be prepared if you arrive too early.

#69 In Korea, using only one hand to while receiving something may be considered rude.

#70 Bowing is very important in Japanese culture. A bow can be anything from a simple head nod to a deep bend at the waist. A longer, deeper bow conveys respect, while a quick head nod is casual and informal.

#71 In China, calligraphy was esteemed higher than painting and sculpture and was regarded as the ultimate visual art form. It was also listed alongside poetry as a way of self-expression and growth from a very early time.

#72 Brazilians of all ages engage in music and dancing as an essential aspect of their culture and way of life. The world's largest carnival, which is held annually in March in Rio de Janeiro, one of Brazil's largest cities, is the best example of this.

#73 The ancient Egyptians mummified both human beings and animals as they believed it would allow the dead to pass safely into the afterlife.

#74 It’s a commonly known fact that the Germans love to drink beer. There are currently more than 1000 breweries in Germany and about 7000 different types of beer.

#75 The weekend in Iran is Thursday and Friday. Thursday is like Saturday, banks and shops are open but some offices are closed, while Friday is like Sunday.

#76 "Taarof" is a key part of Persian and Iranian culture customary back-and-forth of polite gestures and cultural pleasantries used when giving and receiving gifts, food, money, and more. Taarof between friends, or between a host and a guest, emphasizes the importance of friendship above everything else in the world.

#77 Turning a baguette/bread upside down in France is considered unlucky. There are a number of different origin stories linked to this French superstition, but the most likely dates back to medieval times. When an execution was scheduled in town, legend has it the executioner himself would not have time to pop to the bakery before work. The baker would therefore reserve his loaf by turning the bread upside down. Thus, turning a baguette on its head came to be associated with death and misfortune – and the superstition lives on.

#78 Never jump lines, known as “queues” in UK. In some countries jumping the queue may be acceptable, but in UK, people may not be very happy with you and will definitely let you know how unhappy they are about the situation. In a line, everyone is equally miserable, which is perfect for the typical Brit.

#79 Brits love talking about the weather. Brits love small talk and their favorite topic has to be the weather outside. Commenting on the rain or sunshine is always a great conversation starter for them. Great Britain is an island, and therefore blessed with an unpredictable maritime climate. This means there is always something to discuss.

#80 The national sport of Colombia is "Tejo". People will throw tejos or a weighted steel disk towards a metal ring. The ring contains gunpowder pouches, which will explode if you hit them.

#81 Spain has the unique tradition of "La tomatina" festival. The last Wednesday of August in the municipality of Buñol in Valencia, a piece of ham is set at the top of a very tall post in the town square. The famous festival of "La Tomatina" begins when someone climbs this pole and grabs the ham from the top.

#82 Except for Argentina, every person has two surnames in Spain and the Spanish-speaking countries. Traditionally, the first surname is paternal and comes from the father, while the second surname is maternal and comes from the mother.

#83 Today Ukrainians in and outside Ukraine celebrate the New Year twice: officially on 1 January, according to the Gregorian calendar, and unofficially on 14 January (1 January according to the Julian calendar).

#84 Everyone drinks "Milo" in Malaysia. This chocolate-and-malt drink is so integral to Malaysian existence that local food courts and coffee shops will serve "Milo", but not chocolate.

#85 In Tibet and other regions where Tibetan culture is prevalent, prayer wheels, which are cylindrical wheels on spindles made of metal, wood, stone, leather, or coarse cotton, are frequently used. Traditionally, a mantra is written in Ranjana script or Tibetan script, on the outside of the wheel. The most popular mantra is "Om mani padme hum," however other mantras can also be employed. A fascinating fact about Nepal is that people will walk and spin the wheels clockwise to initiate the mantra. The meaning is to help balance karma when you spin them, earn merit for your next life, and release the mantras for the benefit of all beings as they are carried in the air.

#86 Australians suffer from "tall poppy syndrome". The downside of that irreverent, egalitarian ethos is an ugly affliction known as ‘tall poppy syndrome’, where people are disparaged for their perceived wealth or success or status.

#87 Australians eat their national symbol. Also, Australia produces wild kangaroo meat, which is exported to more than 60 foreign markets.

#88 Cuba’s main music genre is "Son". Like many other Cuban music genres, "Son Cubano" contains Spanish and African musical influences. It emerged in eastern Cuba in the late 19th century and was popularized by the Cuban band Buena Vista Social Club. "Son Cubano" remains a widely played genre, especially in the music venues of Santiago de Cuba. What makes "Son Cubano" stand out from other Cuban music genres is its interesting mix of instruments, including bongos, trumpets, claves. The songs tend to be about the everyday life of people, and sometimes son singers (known as "soneros") improvise when performing.

#89 "Fado" is a distinctly Portuguese style of singing that is often associated with pubs, cafés, and restaurants. This music genre officially originated in Portugal around the 1820s, though it is thought to have much earlier origins. "Fado" is known for how expressive and profoundly melancholic it is. In "fado" music, the musician will sing about the hard realities of daily life, balancing both resignation and hopefulness that a resolution to its torments can still occur. It can be described by using the Portuguese word “saudade,” which means “longing” and stands for a feeling of loss.

#90 Vienna has the highest quality of life in the world. For the eighth year running, Austria’s capital has been named as the city with the highest quality of life in the world, in a survey taking into account factors such as political stability, healthcare, education, crime, recreation and transport.

#91 "Russefeiring" (or “russ celebration”) is a traditional celebration for Norwegian high school students in their final spring semester. Students that take part in the celebrations are known as russ. The "russefeiring" traditionally starts around 20 April and ends on 17 May, the Norwegian Constitution Day. Russ are easily identified by the distinctive colored overalls. These are usually red, but are sometimes black, blue, white or green depending on the graduate’s area of study.

#92 Despite the fact that Mandarin, Cantonese, and other Chinese dialects are mutually unintelligible to one another, the written form of each language is the same. When speaking in a different dialect, two Chinese people could not understand one another, but they could communicate perfectly in writing.

#93 In Japan, a "hanko" or "inkan" is a personal stamp that is traditionally used in lieu of a handwritten signature.

#94 Finger fighting is a real sport in Germany. It works like this: Two equally-sized and-aged men pull on a leather band with their middle fingers while seated across from one another at a wooden table.

#95 According to Hinduism, the cow should be protected and venerated since it is a symbol of both divine and natural beneficence. The animal is associated with a number of gods in Hindu mythology, including Shiva, who rides his bull Nandi, and Krishna, the cowherd god.

#96 "Id al Fitr" is one of the biggest celebrations in Egypt. It comes immediately after a thirty days of Ramadan and the Egyptians bake special cookies, called "Kahk", host parties, give gifts, wear new clothes. This season is always marked as a public holiday, as it is indeed a season to relish for Muslims.

#97 The tradition of exchanging wedding rings traces its origin back to ancient Egypt, when people exchanged rings made from braided reeds and hemp.

#98 Many Vietnamese traditions and customs are based around their ancestral beliefs. Vietnamese people believe that ghosts are wandering souls that have an impact on their daily life.

#99 Where is the two-week-long yearly festival known as "Oktoberfest" that takes place in Munich, Germany and ends on the first Sunday in October. The tradition of Oktoberfest started way back in 1810 as a wedding celebration for Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese. During the festival, people party, drink and eat schunkel on the Theresienwiese in the Bavarian capital.

#100 In Turkey, it is impossible to imagine a day without a glass of tea. The traditional Turkish tea is called çay, which is a black tea traditionally served in a small, tulip-shaped glass - a design, that comes from the days of the Ottoman Empire. For Turks, tea plays a big role in social gatherings that take place in tea houses and gardens.

#101 Snails – or escargots – are a popular French delicacy, traditionally served as an hors-d’oeuvre with garlic butter. Each year, the French consume 25,000 tonnes of snails, or 700 million individual snails. Two in every three snails eaten in the world is consumed in France.

#102 "La famiglia" is very much a part of the Italian culture. In fact, it’s common for single children to live at home until their 30s. Generally speaking, males put off leaving the house longer than women do, and this pattern was seen in Italy, where the average guy moved out at the age of 31.3 compared to their female counterparts, who normally lived alone by 29.

#103 Italians are known for communicating with hand gestures and facial expressions. The majority of gestures in the Italian vocabulary involve hand and finger movements, though they can also involve movements of the mouth and eyebrows.

#104 South Africa is known known as the "Rainbow Nation". When considering South Africa’s long list of official languages, it’s only fair to assume that it’s a melting pot of different cultures. President Nelson Mandela elaborated on the statement in his first month in office, saying: "Each of us is as intimately attached to the soil of this beautiful country as are the famous jacaranda trees of Pretoria and the mimosa trees of the bushveld – a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world."

#105 Something of a rather unusual concept for many Westerners, love motels are big business in Korea. Love motels are mostly created for one specific purpose and offer accommodations for few hours or one night. This is so because most young Koreans remain with their parents or in dormitories until well after the start of their academic careers.

#106 Seoul is considered the "Home of eSports". Whether "Dota", "League of Legends", or "Blizzard's StarCraft", there's hardly a game in the eSpo​rts universe that doesn't feature one of South Korea's top teams.

#107 "La siesta" in Spain is a famous tradition which consists of a short nap, usually 15-30 minutes, taken in the early afternoon, often after the midday meal. Breaks, free time and "siestas" are a huge part of everyday Spanish culture.

#108 A popular Ukrainian custom is "Maslenitsa" ("Pancake week") week. It is country’s most picturesque and cheerful holiday, which is traditionally accompanied by songs, dances and large-scale feasts. During a week, people said good-bye to winter, organizing mass festivities with all thinkable funs, and performed ceremonies, ensuring fertility. The holiday always ended with burning a straw effigy of winter, which symbolized destruction of the old outdated world and making place for a new one.

#109 In Afghanistan, the "Nowruz" celebration usually happens on March 21 and lasts for two weeks. The event marks both the start of spring and the Afghan New Year. On this day, usually March 20 or 21, Farvardin or the first month in the Solar Hijri calendar begins.

#110 Canada’s national animal is actually a beaver. On March 24, 1975, "An Act to provide for the Recognition of the Beaver (Castor canadensis) as a Symbol of the Sovereignty of Canada" obtained royal assent, officially designating the beaver as a national emblem of Canada.

#111 Inca Cola, is a national icon of Peru. It is a soft drink that was created in Peru in 1935 by British immigrant Joseph Robinson Lindley. Dine at almost any restaurant in Peru frequented by locals and you are certain to find a large bottle of Inca Cola on many tables.

#112 Peruvians express their culture through dress. In Peru, clothing is a cultural and national expression as well as a fashion statement. A clear example of this is the classic Peruvian hat or "Chullo", which has become a representative symbol of country and customs. And Peru is a country with numerous regions, festivities, and traditions that blend harmoniously. As a result, in the Andes of Peru, people dress according to the particular style of their region or group.

#113 Traditional African names often have interesting backstories. The names parents choose for their children are influenced by a number of things, including the day and time of the baby's birth as well as the circumstances surrounding it.

#114 Australians are egalitarian. One concept Australians do hold in high regard is the idea of the "fair go" — the belief that everyone should be given an equal opportunity — which manifests itself in universal support for publicly funded education and healthcare systems.

#115 Belgians love to party. "Tomorrowland" is the biggest and most sought-after electronic festival in the world and it takes place in the town of Boom, near Antwerp. Although there are many festivals held in Belgium, Tomorrowland is just one of them. A few others worth mentioning are Rock Werchter, Pukkelpop, Graspop Metal Meeting and Couleur Café.

#116 Dominoes is a national Cuban past-time. Cuban dominoes are a regular social activity that blends competition and camaraderie. It's common to hear boisterous arguing or laughing as well as the click-clack of dominoes while walking through the streets.

#117 Radio is an important part of Bolivian culture, often reaching very rural areas. Radio is the main, if not the only, information source for the nation's large rural indigenous population.

#118 Unlike other European countries or Japan, the UAE has, in fact, more than just one royal family. Each Emirate of the UAE is ruled by a different royal family, with the most famous and powerful of them being the Al Nahyan royal family of Abu Dhabi and the Al Maktoum royal family of Dubai.

#119 Irish Celtic traditions remain alive. Religion has been an important part of Irish society since ancient times. Along with religion, holidays are an important part of Irish society. Holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day, Samhain, Imbolc and many others, in Ireland feature a mix of Celtic and Christian traditions, including Celtic seasonal celebrations.

#120 There is an unofficial Danish law for "no one is better than the other" called "Janteloven" ("Law of Jante"). It plays a key part of the Danish culture and mentality where everyone is accepted and equal. There are ten rules in the law and all expressive of variations on a single theme and usually referred to as a homogeneous unit: You are not to think you're anyone special, or that you're better than us.

#121 "Allemannsretten", or "everyman's right," is a Norwegian law that gives everyone the right to roam freely on uncultivated land. Practically speaking, this means that you are free to responsibly hike, camp, and breathe in the fresh air in the woods, mountains, and coastal regions that make up the majority of Norwegian nature.

#122 Compared to it's Asian neighbors, South Korea has a strong drinking culture. South Koreans believe that drinking helps to get closer to others.

#123 Tea is extremely popular in Pakistan and goes with their every mood. In Pakistan, chai is likely as widespread as beer is in countries that drink alcohol. Even though some tea is grown locally, Pakistan is the third-largest importer of tea.

#124 Approximately 95% of Egypt's population lives along the banks of river Nile, which is known to be the longest river on the globe. Today, the river continues to be a major trade and transportation route as well as a source of irrigation for many Egyptians.

#125 Fashion is very important in Italy. Since the 11th century, Italy has been known for its superb craftsmanship, precise tailoring, luxurious designs, and the production and export of fashionable goods plays a significant role in the nation's economy. After all, some of the world’s most sought after designers, such as Armani, Versace, and Prada, hail from Italy.

#126 The largest open-air music festival in Europe is held in Poland. "Pol'and'Rock Festival", formerly known as 'Woodstock Festival Poland', is a yearly free rock music festival that was inspired by Woodstock. The festival has been held since 1995. The average attendance for last few years was more than 600,000 people.

#127 Mushroom picking is a popular activity in Poland. In Poland, mushroom picking is most productive during the end of summer and beginning of autumn.

#128 A colorful rectangular cloth known as a "Tibetan prayer flag" is frequently seen hanging from peaks and paths high in the Himalayas. They are the traditional Tibetan prayer flags with 5 colors and representations of the five elements and are inscribed with prayers– blue for the sky, white for the wind, red for the fire, green for the water, and yellow symbolizes earth.

#129 There is a so-called "gossip tense" in Turkish, a specific kind of past tense that indicates that you were told this by someone else.

#130 The Jain (ancient Indian religion) cuisine is completely lacto-vegetarian and does not include root or underground vegetables like potatoes, garlic, onion, etc. in order to protect tiny insects and microorganisms as well as to prevent uprooting and killing the entire plant.

#131 Irish music is recognizable across the world. Traditional Irish music is the heart and soul of Ireland’s culture. Instead, wherever you are in the country, head into a pub and there’s a good chance that you’ll witness an incredible live performance.