Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we don’t always seek out beauty. Horror films, true crime documentaries, and a towering, freshly grilled burger are all “beautiful” in their own way, but perhaps not universally appealing. So it’s not surprising that some artists would choose to create works that stimulate us precisely by avoiding conventions. 

This internet group gathers examples of “strange, weird, unique” art from around the world, from drawings to sculptures and art installations. So scroll through and upvote the pieces you find the most interesting. And if you feel like sharing, let us know in the comments about what you enjoyed and why. 

#1

Bicycle Chain Sculpture, By Me

Pink_Sock_Bandit

#2

Tower Of Souls, Scott Dow Of Corry Pa

BerkshireMtnSculptor

#3

My Over The Garden Wall Fanart, Ballpoint Pen

ArtofDecay

Mags Perold
Mags Perold
Oh wow! So unexpected and very awesome!

The “Unusual Art” internet group is one of many places online where people can share and discuss various artistic endeavors. While the topic is somewhat niche, it boasts a healthy 59 thousand users, all interested in the “weirder” side of art. Some artists who end up having their works rejected from other groups will also post them here, so give “Unusual Art” a follow, if that sounds right in your wheelhouse.

While perceptions of beauty will vary, we do have a fascination with the unusual. In the early 20th century, when artists started to experiment with more “strange” styles and images, there was pushback from some segments of society. People, used to generally realistic images of nature, people, and so on were now encountering abstract and sometimes unsettling images that were downright hard to label. 
#4

"Experiment". Oil On Canvas, 40x60 Cm

osapavlova

#5

When Death Fell In Love With Life, Graphite And Colored Pencil On Paper, Sergey Zagarovski, 2021

AspiringOccultist4

Mags Perold
Mags Perold
Wow, I did not expect the emotional reaction I just felt. Really awesome.

#6

Moonrise, Phyllis Shafer, Oil On Canvas, 2015

AspiringOccultist4

Will Cable
Will Cable
This picture seem to envelop me in the night itself.

Artists pushed back, as many believed that photography had made “realistic” painting completely unnecessary. So the role of the artist was to create art, not just a visual depiction. Clement Greenberg, an American essayist, summed it up nicely in a 1960s article: “Realistic, naturalistic art had dissembled the medium, using art to conceal art; modernism used art to call attention to art. The limitations that constitute the medium of painting—the flat surface, the shape of the support, the properties of the pigment—were treated by the Old Masters as negative factors that could be acknowledged only implicitly or indirectly. Under Modernism, these same limitations came to be regarded as positive factors, and were acknowledged openly.”
#7

Woman With Schizophrenia Drew What She Saw On Her Walls

QuantumAna

Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she is a talented artist---I hope creating this helped her and helped others understand her

#8

Last Light By Kim Dorland

MinneyGucci

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd see this as a poster for a horror movie

#9

Western By Me Anoxical

hecticpillow

Most people see this debate as a question of beauty, and modern art no longer values beauty is the traditional response. However, this overlooks the reality that even the “old masters” could and would depict events that were hardly beautiful in any sense of the word. Francisco Goya, who painted in the 17th century, depicted, for example, French soldiers shooting Spanish captives
#10

Carved Avocado Pits Art , Me , 2019

monday_maybe

#11

R/Art Rejected This So I Thought Y’all Would Like It

OPG_GOD

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
How could anyone reject this masterpiece?

#12

I May Have Ruined Christmas Lunch By Saying That I See A Dinosaur In My Brother-In-Law's Expensive Painting. Now It's All That Anyone Can See. Do You See It Too?

MonkeyMan504

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
A crowned dinosaur. First thing I saw, too.

This just goes to illustrate the difficulty we have when it comes to accurately describing beauty and how it makes us feel. It's “in the eye of the beholder," yet most people can find common elements that they find visually appealing, like turquoise water on a clean, sandy beach. But at the same time, tastes will differ in nearly every aspect of our lives, from music, to film to literal taste. 
#13

Happy Little Accident. Blender Collision Simulation Acted Weird And I Got This Result By Accident

zebvisionx

#14

Dance Of The Dandelion, Salvador Dali, Oil On Canvas, 1944

AspiringOccultist4

#15

Made From Recycled Skateboards By Disabled Skater (Me)

mobiusmaples

But these sorts of debates on beauty overlook the fact that art doesn’t just exist to reveal beauty. In some sense, this is an egoistic way to see it, as often enough we just happen to be observers of what an artist has felt compelled to create. Some researchers argue that to create is just human nature, as we are the only animal that just does it. There are examples in nature of animals creating non-functional structures, but these tend to be part of a mating ritual. But who is to say that impressing others wasn’t the origin of our own artistic drives? 
#16

Oc

00Bolzak00

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
How most of us feel when we go in a store, the music is loud and they have moved the stock around.

#17

Two Of Swords, Digital Artwork By Anna Christenson, 2021

AspiringOccultist4

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
Beautiful!!! Looks like something out of Elden Ring.

#18

Strawberry, Me, Ink And Digital Color, 2022

00Bolzak00

#19

Sis, Get Out The Way I Wanna See The Rainbow, By Marie Ève Richard, Oils 2022

marieeverichard

#20

Power Of Imagination, Me, Watercolor And Ink, 2017

Franco_R

#21

The Strings

Ginandmilk87

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
This reminds me of Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dali.

#22

Artwork By Lizz Lopez

AspiringOccultist4

#23

The Will, Enrique Martínez Celaya, Oil And Wax On Canvas, 2022

AspiringOccultist4

#24

Mundane Things [oc]

tan_v159

#25

Onward By Parker Steven Jackson

Slow-moving-sloth

#26

I Make Preserved Spiderwebs! *no Spiders Are Harmed Making These*

wickednympet

Mags Perold
Mags Perold
Community Member
Not a fan of spiders. Their art though! This is quite clever.

#27

Artist Unknown. Found This In A Box In The Basement

SamW20910

#28

Tattoo Design Venetian Doctor

No_Nectarine_3687

#29

Artwork By Gaku Azuma

AspiringOccultist4

#30

I’m Somewhat New To Reddit But I Was Told My Art Would Be Appreciated Here. These Are Some Slimy Brain Shelves My Wife And I Painted Together

Carrion_heart

Mags Perold
Mags Perold
Community Member
Aaaahhhh braaiinnzzzz! Love it.

#31

Illustration By Andrew Blucha

AspiringOccultist4

#32

K.o By Me

hecticpillow

#33

I Made A New Yarn Bowl

OtherwisePop6430

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
I am not sure why I love this

#34

Sunset Sailing

starwaterbird

#35

For A Minute There I Lost Myself By Gaia Alari

ceally

#36

Untitled

00Bolzak00

Soozie Beech
Soozie Beech
Community Member
Got the spaghetti all knotted up!

#37

I've Been Repainting Unsolicited Pics And Sending Them Back The The Person

marveldeadpool

#38

The Garden Of Deception, Artwork By Andrew Blucha, 2022

AspiringOccultist4

#39

The Abyss Watchers - Draca Wilford, Oil On Canvas, 2022

dw_art

#40

I Like To Paint Over Thrift Store Artwork. Finally Got Ahold Of A Norman Rockwell.

murdrfaze

#41

An Unusual Guitarist

jamesshedden

#42

A Few New Blacklight Monsters I’ve Made Recently. Thanks For Looking!

iamryancase

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
Trippy and terrifying. Awesome!

#43

My First Post! I Have No Clue What I’m Doing

thislatteblows

terene webb
terene webb
Community Member
Bursting with colour and many wierd and wonderful expressions ...love it

#44

Someone Suggested This Subreddit, Hope You Like It

The_LenNerd

#45

Lord Of The Rings/ Eye Of Sauron Hoodie Painted With Bleach By Me!

GRiME_G59

#46

Jardinone, Mini Pop Art, Acrylic And Spray Paint, 2019

gammapsi05

#47

"The Way I Want To Dance"

gulugul_gulugulu

#48

I Made A Flyer To Advertise Luxury Cave Apartments

FraternityMan

#49

Möbius Ship

reddit.com

#50

Death, Me, Mixed Media, 2022

00Bolzak00

#51

Giant Cheese Slice Painting, Acrylic On Wood

MMMearsArt

#52

Immateria Study 1, Me, Ink And Acrylic, 2023

GoblinSuplex

#53

[oc] I Paint These Eerie Cats!

Ashbreeze

#54

“Fig” The Trash Frog

Sugarfox_art

#55

I Draw On Post-It Notes

bryanthebryan

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
How I feel from start of the day to the end of it.

#56

Flauna Sculpture Of A Squirrel Monkey. By Me

Antsculpt

#57

I Was Hired By Cheech & Chong To Design A Surreal Themed Poster. Here It Is!

Joeyhowellart

Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
Community Member
very cool!! love the colours .... and everything else!

#58

The Star, By (Me) Brock Springstead

BrockSart

#59

Shadow People By Me

cloudpeoples

#60

I Drew This With My Hands

pylonfisher

#61

Cyberethereal, Me, Procreate, 2022

00Bolzak00

#62

I Paint With My Own Blood!

-_Hey_Adora_-

Mieke Mcdonald
Mieke Mcdonald
Community Member
This is a bit.......... gross........

#63

Original Art By Me

Cat_Skellington_Art

#64

My Grandma's Last Fight

lofiartist_n

#65

Check It Out. Submitted This To The Pabst Blue Ribbon Contest Guess They Didn’t Like It Too Much. All Good

thetaylorlove

Mags Perold
Mags Perold
Community Member
They missed a really cool opportunity. Great work.

#66

My Sister Works In Customer Care Over The Phone. She Draws Pictures Of What She Thinks The Person On The Other End Of The Line Looks Like Based On How They Sound. This Was Today’s

wetdreamteam

#67

Sedentary Animal, By Me, Ceramic Sculpture, 2020

Sedentary Animal, By Me, Ceramic Sculpture, 2020