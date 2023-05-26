“Unusual Art” Welcomes All Kinds Of Creators And Here Are 134 Of Their Most Precious Works
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we don’t always seek out beauty. Horror films, true crime documentaries, and a towering, freshly grilled burger are all “beautiful” in their own way, but perhaps not universally appealing. So it’s not surprising that some artists would choose to create works that stimulate us precisely by avoiding conventions.
This internet group gathers examples of “strange, weird, unique” art from around the world, from drawings to sculptures and art installations. So scroll through and upvote the pieces you find the most interesting. And if you feel like sharing, let us know in the comments about what you enjoyed and why.
Bicycle Chain Sculpture, By Me
My Over The Garden Wall Fanart, Ballpoint Pen
The “Unusual Art” internet group is one of many places online where people can share and discuss various artistic endeavors. While the topic is somewhat niche, it boasts a healthy 59 thousand users, all interested in the “weirder” side of art. Some artists who end up having their works rejected from other groups will also post them here, so give “Unusual Art” a follow, if that sounds right in your wheelhouse.
While perceptions of beauty will vary, we do have a fascination with the unusual. In the early 20th century, when artists started to experiment with more “strange” styles and images, there was pushback from some segments of society. People, used to generally realistic images of nature, people, and so on were now encountering abstract and sometimes unsettling images that were downright hard to label.
"Experiment". Oil On Canvas, 40x60 Cm
When Death Fell In Love With Life, Graphite And Colored Pencil On Paper, Sergey Zagarovski, 2021
Moonrise, Phyllis Shafer, Oil On Canvas, 2015
Artists pushed back, as many believed that photography had made “realistic” painting completely unnecessary. So the role of the artist was to create art, not just a visual depiction. Clement Greenberg, an American essayist, summed it up nicely in a 1960s article: “Realistic, naturalistic art had dissembled the medium, using art to conceal art; modernism used art to call attention to art. The limitations that constitute the medium of painting—the flat surface, the shape of the support, the properties of the pigment—were treated by the Old Masters as negative factors that could be acknowledged only implicitly or indirectly. Under Modernism, these same limitations came to be regarded as positive factors, and were acknowledged openly.”
Woman With Schizophrenia Drew What She Saw On Her Walls
Last Light By Kim Dorland
Western By Me Anoxical
Most people see this debate as a question of beauty, and modern art no longer values beauty is the traditional response. However, this overlooks the reality that even the “old masters” could and would depict events that were hardly beautiful in any sense of the word. Francisco Goya, who painted in the 17th century, depicted, for example, French soldiers shooting Spanish captives.
Carved Avocado Pits Art , Me , 2019
R/Art Rejected This So I Thought Y’all Would Like It
I May Have Ruined Christmas Lunch By Saying That I See A Dinosaur In My Brother-In-Law's Expensive Painting. Now It's All That Anyone Can See. Do You See It Too?
This just goes to illustrate the difficulty we have when it comes to accurately describing beauty and how it makes us feel. It's “in the eye of the beholder," yet most people can find common elements that they find visually appealing, like turquoise water on a clean, sandy beach. But at the same time, tastes will differ in nearly every aspect of our lives, from music, to film to literal taste.
Happy Little Accident. Blender Collision Simulation Acted Weird And I Got This Result By Accident
Dance Of The Dandelion, Salvador Dali, Oil On Canvas, 1944
Made From Recycled Skateboards By Disabled Skater (Me)
But these sorts of debates on beauty overlook the fact that art doesn’t just exist to reveal beauty. In some sense, this is an egoistic way to see it, as often enough we just happen to be observers of what an artist has felt compelled to create. Some researchers argue that to create is just human nature, as we are the only animal that just does it. There are examples in nature of animals creating non-functional structures, but these tend to be part of a mating ritual. But who is to say that impressing others wasn’t the origin of our own artistic drives?
Oc
Two Of Swords, Digital Artwork By Anna Christenson, 2021
Strawberry, Me, Ink And Digital Color, 2022
Sis, Get Out The Way I Wanna See The Rainbow, By Marie Ève Richard, Oils 2022
Power Of Imagination, Me, Watercolor And Ink, 2017
The Strings
Artwork By Lizz Lopez
The Will, Enrique Martínez Celaya, Oil And Wax On Canvas, 2022
Mundane Things [oc]
Onward By Parker Steven Jackson
I Make Preserved Spiderwebs! *no Spiders Are Harmed Making These*
Artist Unknown. Found This In A Box In The Basement
Tattoo Design Venetian Doctor
Artwork By Gaku Azuma
I’m Somewhat New To Reddit But I Was Told My Art Would Be Appreciated Here. These Are Some Slimy Brain Shelves My Wife And I Painted Together
Illustration By Andrew Blucha
K.o By Me
I Made A New Yarn Bowl
Sunset Sailing
For A Minute There I Lost Myself By Gaia Alari
Untitled
I've Been Repainting Unsolicited Pics And Sending Them Back The The Person
The Garden Of Deception, Artwork By Andrew Blucha, 2022
The Abyss Watchers - Draca Wilford, Oil On Canvas, 2022
I Like To Paint Over Thrift Store Artwork. Finally Got Ahold Of A Norman Rockwell.
An Unusual Guitarist
A Few New Blacklight Monsters I’ve Made Recently. Thanks For Looking!
My First Post! I Have No Clue What I’m Doing
