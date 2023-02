Whether or not you agree that dogs are man's best friend, I hope we can at least agree that they're an endless source of wholesome and heartwarming moments.

These loyal and loving creatures bring joy not only to their owners but also everyone they pass as well. All it takes is a single enthusiastic tail wag or a quirky head tilt, and we're smiling like fools.

The fact that these precious animals can do that even on the toughest days — when negativity is at the forefront — is tough to beat.

So we at Bored Panda compiled a new list of pictures that capture dogs in all of their glory. Continue scrolling to check them out and when you're done, catch up on the series with our earlier publications here and here.