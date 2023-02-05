Whether or not you agree that dogs are man's best friend, I hope we can at least agree that they're an endless source of wholesome and heartwarming moments.

These loyal and loving creatures bring joy not only to their owners but also everyone they pass as well. All it takes is a single enthusiastic tail wag or a quirky head tilt, and we're smiling like fools.

The fact that these precious animals can do that even on the toughest days — when negativity is at the forefront — is tough to beat.

So we at Bored Panda compiled a new list of pictures that capture dogs in all of their glory. Continue scrolling to check them out and when you're done, catch up on the series with our earlier publications here and here.

#1

Banks In Georgia (Country) Allow Dogs To Take Shelter In A Freezing Cold

Banks In Georgia (Country) Allow Dogs To Take Shelter In A Freezing Cold

#2

My 11yr Old Dog Is Blind But Still Loves Hiking So I Got Her Doggles To Protect Her Eyes From Sticks

My 11yr Old Dog Is Blind But Still Loves Hiking So I Got Her Doggles To Protect Her Eyes From Sticks

Looks like cataracts. It's too bad the surgery is so expensive, you could probably fix that.

#3

I Just Found Out That My Neighbors Tell Their Dog I'm Outside When They Want Him To Hurry Up And Get Out The Door. This Is Him Waiting For A Treat From Me.

I Just Found Out That My Neighbors Tell Their Dog I'm Outside When They Want Him To Hurry Up And Get Out The Door. This Is Him Waiting For A Treat From Me.

Oh my goodness! That sweet boy loves you!

#4

I Saw One Of The Debreed Pugs That Can Breathe Properly

I Saw One Of The Debreed Pugs That Can Breathe Properly

#5

That Look When You Meet Your Best Friend

That Look When You Meet Your Best Friend

Oh my gosh. What a sweetheart!

#6

My Foster Dog Had Never Been Indoors Before. This Is Her First Nap, On A Bed, In A Home. ♥️

My Foster Dog Had Never Been Indoors Before. This Is Her First Nap, On A Bed, In A Home. ♥️

#7

Sat Next To These Ladies Who Insisted Our Dog Facetime With Theirs

Sat Next To These Ladies Who Insisted Our Dog Facetime With Theirs

#8

Jax Is 13 Years Young, He Can’t Walk Very Far Nowadays But Would Be Heart Broken If We Didn’t Take Him For A Walk. So We Pull Him In His Wagon!

Jax Is 13 Years Young, He Can't Walk Very Far Nowadays But Would Be Heart Broken If We Didn't Take Him For A Walk. So We Pull Him In His Wagon!

#9

This Is Kabosu, She's 17 Years Old And Was The Original Face Of The Doge Meme In 2013

This Is Kabosu, She's 17 Years Old And Was The Original Face Of The Doge Meme In 2013

#10

An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog

I'm coming! Does anyone want to hitch a ride with me?

#11

Wholesome

Wholesome

Can you imagine that person's incredible arm strength to be able to wheel that wheelchair in sand?! Kuddos!

#12

Wife And I Got A Bus For Our Dog Business!

Wife And I Got A Bus For Our Dog Business!

I want to be on that bus too.

#13

Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

#14

Greyhound Rescue Group Posted This Picture With The Caption "Athletes In Retirement"

Greyhound Rescue Group Posted This Picture With The Caption "Athletes In Retirement"

#15

Super Dog For Sure

Super Dog For Sure

#16

Some Images Require No Title, Just A Smile.

Some Images Require No Title, Just A Smile.

That is one cuddly looking dog.

#17

Old Man Is Deaf. Waking Him Up Using My Scent So I Don’t Spook Him By Touching Him When He’s Asleep. Here’s The Moment He Knows It Me By My Scent. Good Old Boi.

Old Man Is Deaf. Waking Him Up Using My Scent So I Don't Spook Him By Touching Him When He's Asleep. Here's The Moment He Knows It Me By My Scent. Good Old Boi.

#18

Can I See

Can I See

#19

Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 - I Think We Found A Winner ☺️

Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 - I Think We Found A Winner ☺️

#20

Keeping My Promise To Take Her To The Beach After Having To Cancel Last Year Due To Covid

Keeping My Promise To Take Her To The Beach After Having To Cancel Last Year Due To Covid

#21

Seems Like The Dog Is Concerned

Seems Like The Dog Is Concerned

Such a handsome best man!

#22

Teen's Service Dog Get Photo In Yearbook

Teen's Service Dog Get Photo In Yearbook

I presume Alpha Schalk is this lovely dog's name?

#23

Double Vision! What Perfect Pictures Of These Pups

Double Vision! What Perfect Pictures Of These Pups

They need to keep going with it.

#24

If I Ever Took A Good Photo It's This One 😍

If I Ever Took A Good Photo It's This One 😍

Beautiful!

#25

Dog Fan

Dog Fan

#26

Wholesome

Wholesome

#27

Miller Believes In You

Miller Believes In You

#28

This UPS Man Taking Selfies With Every Dog He Comes Across On His Delivery Route!

This UPS Man Taking Selfies With Every Dog He Comes Across On His Delivery Route!

#29

Sir Patrick Stewart And A One Week Old Puppy ❤️

Sir Patrick Stewart And A One Week Old Puppy ❤️

#30

The Proudest Mom I've Ever Seen

The Proudest Mom I've Ever Seen

The wink! She's the best mom ever!

#31

My Work Installed A Wide Angle Security Camera

My Work Installed A Wide Angle Security Camera

#32

10 Years Old Today!

10 Years Old Today!

#33

His First Day At Work

His First Day At Work

First days are hard! It'll get better.

#34

Grandma Looking Cute

Grandma Looking Cute

The costumes I can't!!!

#35

Homeless Man Throws Birthday Party For Dogs

Homeless Man Throws Birthday Party For Dogs

#36

Before And After Of Rescuing A Fought Dog (Mods Delete If Not Allowed). 2020 To 2023

Before And After Of Rescuing A Fought Dog (Mods Delete If Not Allowed). 2020 To 2023

#37

Random Girl At Farmer’s Market Seduces My Partner In Front Of My Very Eyes

Random Girl At Farmer's Market Seduces My Partner In Front Of My Very Eyes

#38

"I'll Protect You, Little One" ❤️❤️❤️

"I'll Protect You, Little One" ❤️❤️❤️

#39

My Cat Passed Away A Couple Weeks Ago And My Dog Now Sleeps Next To His Bed And Stares At His Tower… Sometimes She Whines While Staring At It… Does She Miss Him? Or Am I Just Crazy? They Were Really Really Close

My Cat Passed Away A Couple Weeks Ago And My Dog Now Sleeps Next To His Bed And Stares At His Tower… Sometimes She Whines While Staring At It… Does She Miss Him? Or Am I Just Crazy? They Were Really Really Close

My cat ripped her hair out for a month after her momma doggo was put down. Yes they miss them a lot.

#40

Barney's First Visit To Bunnings (A Hardware Store In Australia). Dogs Are Allowed To Visit If They Stay In The Trolley

Barney's First Visit To Bunnings (A Hardware Store In Australia). Dogs Are Allowed To Visit If They Stay In The Trolley

#41

(Oc) Today His Intrusive Thoughts Won After 2 Years Of Fighting The Urge To Jump In

(Oc) Today His Intrusive Thoughts Won After 2 Years Of Fighting The Urge To Jump In

#42

King Of The Tripods 🤣 (And This Household)

King Of The Tripods 🤣 (And This Household)

I once had a male tripod collie. Took the poor baby a while to learn that he could no longer hike his leg to pee without falling over. He adjusted and lived many happy years after losing his leg.

#43

Got A Job At A Doggy Daycare And It’s Going Pretty Much As Expected

Got A Job At A Doggy Daycare And It's Going Pretty Much As Expected

#44

Woof_irl

Woof_irl

#45

My Wife Made Our Dog A “Barkuterie Board” For His Birthday

My Wife Made Our Dog A "Barkuterie Board" For His Birthday

#46

Not All Heroes Wear Capes; Many Wear Collars

Not All Heroes Wear Capes; Many Wear Collars

#47

Wholesome

Wholesome

#48

She Destroyed All The Stuffed Animals Except For This One

She Destroyed All The Stuffed Animals Except For This One

#49

After 30 Years Of Begging My Parents For A Dog, We Compromised And I Moved Out, Got A GF And Got A Dog. Reddit, Meet Zeus! (Border Collie/Australian Shepard)

After 30 Years Of Begging My Parents For A Dog, We Compromised And I Moved Out, Got A GF And Got A Dog. Reddit, Meet Zeus! (Border Collie/Australian Shepard)

#50

Still The Cute Face 😊

Still The Cute Face 😊

#51

My Brother’s Puppy Protecting Her Sister At The Vet.

My Brother's Puppy Protecting Her Sister At The Vet.

#52

The Finnish President And His Dog Lennu

The Finnish President And His Dog Lennu

#53

She Was Scared Of The Thunder So I Made Her A Fort

She Was Scared Of The Thunder So I Made Her A Fort

#54

Best Date Ever

Best Date Ever

#55

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

They seem to be working quite well

#56

The Vet Is Very Familiar With My Boxer. They Know He's Good Natured, So They Decided To Put A Cap On Him. They Sent Me This Picture

The Vet Is Very Familiar With My Boxer. They Know He's Good Natured, So They Decided To Put A Cap On Him. They Sent Me This Picture

#57

The King....

The King....

#58

Forgot To Give Him His ”go” Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep.

Forgot To Give Him His "go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn't Make A Peep.

#59

Meg Would Like To Offer You A Leaf During These Trying Times

Meg Would Like To Offer You A Leaf During These Trying Times

#60

One Year Difference… Some Things Never Change 🥰

One Year Difference… Some Things Never Change 🥰

#61

If It Rains, She Won't Go Out Without It

If It Rains, She Won't Go Out Without It

#62

Retired But Still Adventuring

Retired But Still Adventuring

#63

I’m 6 Days Past My Due Date And She Gathered All Her Favorite Toys And Gave Me These Puppy Dog Eyes

I'm 6 Days Past My Due Date And She Gathered All Her Favorite Toys And Gave Me These Puppy Dog Eyes

#64

When One Human’s Upstairs And The Other’s Downstairs

When One Human's Upstairs And The Other's Downstairs

#65

He Looks Very Happy With His New House With A Terrace

He Looks Very Happy With His New House With A Terrace

#66

When You Tell Her A Story That She Doesn't Understand, But She Loves You Anyway

When You Tell Her A Story That She Doesn't Understand, But She Loves You Anyway

#67

Double Vision

Double Vision