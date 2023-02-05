110 Uplifting Dog Posts To Make Your Day Better (New Pics)
Whether or not you agree that dogs are man's best friend, I hope we can at least agree that they're an endless source of wholesome and heartwarming moments.
These loyal and loving creatures bring joy not only to their owners but also everyone they pass as well. All it takes is a single enthusiastic tail wag or a quirky head tilt, and we're smiling like fools.
The fact that these precious animals can do that even on the toughest days — when negativity is at the forefront — is tough to beat.
So we at Bored Panda compiled a new list of pictures that capture dogs in all of their glory. Continue scrolling to check them out.
Banks In Georgia (Country) Allow Dogs To Take Shelter In A Freezing Cold
My 11yr Old Dog Is Blind But Still Loves Hiking So I Got Her Doggles To Protect Her Eyes From Sticks
Looks like cataracts. It's too bad the surgery is so expensive, you could probably fix that.
I Just Found Out That My Neighbors Tell Their Dog I'm Outside When They Want Him To Hurry Up And Get Out The Door. This Is Him Waiting For A Treat From Me.
I Saw One Of The Debreed Pugs That Can Breathe Properly
That Look When You Meet Your Best Friend
My Foster Dog Had Never Been Indoors Before. This Is Her First Nap, On A Bed, In A Home. ♥️
Sat Next To These Ladies Who Insisted Our Dog Facetime With Theirs
Jax Is 13 Years Young, He Can’t Walk Very Far Nowadays But Would Be Heart Broken If We Didn’t Take Him For A Walk. So We Pull Him In His Wagon!
This Is Kabosu, She's 17 Years Old And Was The Original Face Of The Doge Meme In 2013
An Elderly Neighbor Of Mine Is Throwing A Birthday Party For His Dog
I’m coming! Does anyone want to hitch a ride with me?
Wholesome
Wife And I Got A Bus For Our Dog Business!
Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless
Greyhound Rescue Group Posted This Picture With The Caption "Athletes In Retirement"
Super Dog For Sure
Some Images Require No Title, Just A Smile.
Old Man Is Deaf. Waking Him Up Using My Scent So I Don’t Spook Him By Touching Him When He’s Asleep. Here’s The Moment He Knows It Me By My Scent. Good Old Boi.
Can I See
Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 - I Think We Found A Winner ☺️
Keeping My Promise To Take Her To The Beach After Having To Cancel Last Year Due To Covid
Seems Like The Dog Is Concerned
Teen's Service Dog Get Photo In Yearbook
Double Vision! What Perfect Pictures Of These Pups
If I Ever Took A Good Photo It's This One 😍
Miller Believes In You
This UPS Man Taking Selfies With Every Dog He Comes Across On His Delivery Route!
Sir Patrick Stewart And A One Week Old Puppy ❤️
The Proudest Mom I've Ever Seen
My Work Installed A Wide Angle Security Camera
10 Years Old Today!
His First Day At Work
Grandma Looking Cute
Homeless Man Throws Birthday Party For Dogs
Before And After Of Rescuing A Fought Dog (Mods Delete If Not Allowed). 2020 To 2023
Random Girl At Farmer’s Market Seduces My Partner In Front Of My Very Eyes
"I'll Protect You, Little One" ❤️❤️❤️
My Cat Passed Away A Couple Weeks Ago And My Dog Now Sleeps Next To His Bed And Stares At His Tower… Sometimes She Whines While Staring At It… Does She Miss Him? Or Am I Just Crazy? They Were Really Really Close
Barney's First Visit To Bunnings (A Hardware Store In Australia). Dogs Are Allowed To Visit If They Stay In The Trolley
(Oc) Today His Intrusive Thoughts Won After 2 Years Of Fighting The Urge To Jump In
King Of The Tripods 🤣 (And This Household)
I once had a male tripod collie. Took the poor baby a while to learn that he could no longer hike his leg to pee without falling over. He adjusted and lived many happy years after losing his leg.