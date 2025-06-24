Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Outrage Grows As Tourist’s Final Post Goes Viral Days After She Was Abandoned In Active Volcano
Young tourist smiling outdoors with wet hair and casual jacket, amid growing outrage over active volcano abandonment.
News

Outrage Grows As Tourist’s Final Post Goes Viral Days After She Was Abandoned In Active Volcano

Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins’ final Instagram post has become a heartbreaking memorial after she lost her life while trapped on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia.

Juliana, 26, was stranded for four days in a ravine after falling during a hike. Despite being spotted alive by a drone, help came too late. She passed away before rescue teams could reach her.

Highlights
  • Juliana Marins passed away after being trapped for four days on Indonesia’s Mount Rinjani.
  • Her final Instagram post is now flooded with grief, rage, and emotional tributes.
  • A heartbreaking comment from her best friend has gone viral.
  • Juliana’s family accuses both Indonesian and Brazilian authorities of abandoning her.

Now, her last post, shared before the tragedy, is flooded with grief, disbelief, and fury, as friends and strangers mourn her passing.

RELATED:

    Juliana’s final social media interaction with her friend makes the incident even more tragic

    Young tourist smiling outdoors wearing a maroon jacket and black bikini top with hills in the background.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    Before the tragedy, Juliana posted a peaceful carousel of selfies from her hike. She was smiling, radiant, and just glowing with joy. 

    Her short caption for the post read, “never try never fly.”

    Tourist smiling near waterfall with rainbow, highlighting outrage after viral final post from active volcano incident.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    In the comments, a best friend wrote: “Goddess of my life. I’m not ready to exist without you around.”

    Juliana replied playfully: “Friend STOP!!!!! You’ll blink and I’ll be right back.” 

    Smiling tourist wearing helmet and sunglasses on a motorbike ride near an active volcano during adventurous travel.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    But days later, after Juliana had gone silent, her friend returned with a heart-wrenching follow-up comment: “I just blinked, friend. Come back to me, come back?”

    That comment has since gone viral, echoing the heartbreak netizens felt across Brazil and beyond.

    Juliana was allegedly left behind by her guide and fellow hikers when she showed signs of fatigue

    Aerial view of an active volcano surrounded by a crater lake under clear blue sky, highlighting volcanic terrain and rocky cliffs.

    Image credits: g1

    Juliana had been backpacking solo through Asia since February, exploring the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, before arriving in Indonesia

    She opted to hike Mount Rinjani, an active volcano located on the island of Lombok. The volcano is a popular but perilous trekking destination for tourists.

    Tourist abandoned in active volcano sitting on rocky ground, viewed from above, sparking outrage and viral attention.

    Image credits: g1

    According to her family, Juliana began showing signs of fatigue during her group hike. 

    Rather than helping her, the guide and her fellow hikers reportedly abandoned her and continued trekking to the summit.

    Tweet about tourist abandoned in active volcano, highlighting outrage as her final post goes viral.

    Image credits: thismaeu

    Juliana later slipped and fell over 300 meters into a ravine.

    She survived the fall, and just hours later, tourists flying a drone captured footage of her alive, waving for help. 

    Tweet discussing outrage over tourism risks after tourist abandoned in active volcano, highlighting irresponsibility and lack of preparation.

    Image credits: vitorbedeti

    The drone footage reached her family in Brazil, and it provided some hope that she would be rescued. Unfortunately, that was not to be the case.

    Juliana’s rescue proved difficult, and her family claims that they were misled

    Young tourist taking a selfie with a group on a hiking trail near an active volcano, capturing the moment outdoors.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins

    While Juliana was confirmed to be alive in the drone footage, conflicting reports soon spread online.

    Some claimed she was rescued and was receiving food, but her family stated that these claims were a lie.

    “All the videos that were made are lies, including the one of the rescue team reaching her. The video was forged to look like that,” her sister Mariana told the media.

    Young tourist smiling near a blue tent in foggy conditions on an active volcano, capturing a final viral moment.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins

    According to The Independent, rescue teams struggled to reach Juliana due to heavy fog, worsening weather, and treacherous terrain.

    Rescuers reportedly spotted Juliana as recently as Monday, and she was reportedly still alive then. 

    The rescuers, however, were reportedly forced to retreat due to bad weather conditions.

    Grief about Juliana’s passing has turned to fury across social media 

    Juliana’s story, particularly the timeline of her final days, has triggered a wave of outrage online.

    “She asked for help. She screamed. And silence was all she received in response,” one post on X read.

    “Juliana didn’t d*e in the fall. She d**d in abandonment. She fell from a cliff, was seen alive by drones, but spent days waiting for a rescue that never came,” another X user wrote.

    “Juliana didn’t d*e in the fall, but in the void between profit and rescue,” another commenter stated.

    Mount Rinjani has reportedly seen eight de*ths and 180 injuries in the past five years, according to G1. Yet there remains little oversight on rescue preparedness for tourist incidents.

    Image credits: eufabianaofc

    Juliana’s father Manoel Marins also expressed his frustrations with Brazil’s embassy in Jakarta for not acting fast enough.

    “She is a 26-year-old girl, a Brazilian citizen, and no one aside from family and friends cares,” he told TV Globo.

    Juliana’s final post has become a digital vigil

    Smiling tourist wearing sunglasses and denim jacket, standing on rocky cliff by ocean, with camera around neck and candy in hand.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    Juliana’s Instagram, which is filled with snapshots of her wanderlust, has become a digital shrine.

    Beneath her final post, the comments keep growing. Some are love letters from friends, others are angry demands for accountability. Many come from complete strangers.

    “In 26 years, you lived a much more complete life than most people will live in 100,” one commenter wrote.

    Young tourist sitting on railing outdoors, smiling under blue sky, capturing moment before abandoned near active volcano incident.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins

    “I’m crying and I never met you.”

    “May you be in an enlightened place, full of peace, happiness and joy!” another stated.

    But no comment captures the emotional devastation quite like the one from her friend: “I just blinked, friend. Come back?”

    Netizens mourned Juliana’s passing, with many stating that they were rooting for her possible rescue

    Comment expressing sadness and tribute to adventurer after tourist's final post goes viral following volcano abandonment.

    Comment expressing sympathy for the tourist abandoned in active volcano as final post goes viral.

    Comment expressing sorrow and outrage over tourist abandoned in active volcano and her viral final post.

    Comment expressing sadness about a tourist’s suffering after being abandoned in an active volcano, reflecting growing outrage.

    Comment from a user expressing condolences and mentioning search and rescue efforts after tourist abandoned in active volcano.

    Comment expressing hope that the body of tourist abandoned in active volcano can be found and returned to family.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a tourist abandoned in an active volcano.

    Comment expressing sadness and hope for a miracle related to tourist abandoned in active volcano incident.

    Comment expressing sympathy for tourist seeking adventure after being abandoned in active volcano incident.

    Text post showing a distressed comment about outrage growing over tourist's final viral post after being abandoned in active volcano.

    Comment expressing outrage over tourist abandonment near active volcano after final post goes viral online.

    Comment expressing outrage over Indonesian authorities' poor rescue efforts for a tourist abandoned in active volcano.

    User comment expressing outrage over tourist abandoned in active volcano and viral final post provoking public response.

    Comment questioning the decision to leave a tourist behind after she fell during an active volcano tour.

    Alt text: Comment expressing outrage over tourist abandoned in active volcano and her final post going viral.

    Comment expressing sorrow over tourist abandoned in active volcano, criticizing slow rescue efforts and offering condolences.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing outrage over a tourist abandoned in an active volcano.

    Comment expressing sympathy for tourist abandoned in active volcano, highlighting growing outrage and viral final post reactions.

    User comment discussing the difficulty of a hike at an active volcano and expressing sympathy for the abandoned tourist.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a tourist abandoned in an active volcano, sharing sympathy and concern.

