Outrage Grows As Tourist’s Final Post Goes Viral Days After She Was Abandoned In Active Volcano

Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins’ final Instagram post has become a heartbreaking memorial after she lost her life while trapped on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia.

Juliana, 26, was stranded for four days in a ravine after falling during a hike. Despite being spotted alive by a drone, help came too late. She passed away before rescue teams could reach her.

Highlights Juliana Marins passed away after being trapped for four days on Indonesia’s Mount Rinjani.

Her final Instagram post is now flooded with grief, rage, and emotional tributes.

A heartbreaking comment from her best friend has gone viral.

Juliana’s family accuses both Indonesian and Brazilian authorities of abandoning her.

Now, her last post, shared before the tragedy, is flooded with grief, disbelief, and fury, as friends and strangers mourn her passing.

Juliana’s final social media interaction with her friend makes the incident even more tragic

Before the tragedy, Juliana posted a peaceful carousel of selfies from her hike. She was smiling, radiant, and just glowing with joy.

Her short caption for the post read, “never try never fly.”

In the comments, a best friend wrote: “Goddess of my life. I’m not ready to exist without you around.”

Juliana replied playfully: “Friend STOP!!!!! You’ll blink and I’ll be right back.”

But days later, after Juliana had gone silent, her friend returned with a heart-wrenching follow-up comment: “I just blinked, friend. Come back to me, come back?”

That comment has since gone viral, echoing the heartbreak netizens felt across Brazil and beyond.

Juliana was allegedly left behind by her guide and fellow hikers when she showed signs of fatigue

Juliana had been backpacking solo through Asia since February, exploring the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, before arriving in Indonesia.

She opted to hike Mount Rinjani, an active volcano located on the island of Lombok. The volcano is a popular but perilous trekking destination for tourists.

According to her family, Juliana began showing signs of fatigue during her group hike.

Rather than helping her, the guide and her fellow hikers reportedly abandoned her and continued trekking to the summit.

Juliana later slipped and fell over 300 meters into a ravine.

She survived the fall, and just hours later, tourists flying a drone captured footage of her alive, waving for help.

The drone footage reached her family in Brazil, and it provided some hope that she would be rescued. Unfortunately, that was not to be the case.

Juliana’s rescue proved difficult, and her family claims that they were misled

While Juliana was confirmed to be alive in the drone footage, conflicting reports soon spread online.

Some claimed she was rescued and was receiving food, but her family stated that these claims were a lie.

“All the videos that were made are lies, including the one of the rescue team reaching her. The video was forged to look like that,” her sister Mariana told the media.

According to The Independent, rescue teams struggled to reach Juliana due to heavy fog, worsening weather, and treacherous terrain.

Rescuers reportedly spotted Juliana as recently as Monday, and she was reportedly still alive then.

The rescuers, however, were reportedly forced to retreat due to bad weather conditions.

Grief about Juliana’s passing has turned to fury across social media

Juliana’s story, particularly the timeline of her final days, has triggered a wave of outrage online.

“She asked for help. She screamed. And silence was all she received in response,” one post on X read.

“Juliana didn’t d*e in the fall. She d**d in abandonment. She fell from a cliff, was seen alive by drones, but spent days waiting for a rescue that never came,” another X user wrote.

“Juliana didn’t d*e in the fall, but in the void between profit and rescue,” another commenter stated.

Mount Rinjani has reportedly seen eight de*ths and 180 injuries in the past five years, according to G1. Yet there remains little oversight on rescue preparedness for tourist incidents.

Juliana’s father Manoel Marins also expressed his frustrations with Brazil’s embassy in Jakarta for not acting fast enough.

“She is a 26-year-old girl, a Brazilian citizen, and no one aside from family and friends cares,” he told TV Globo.

Juliana’s final post has become a digital vigil

Juliana’s Instagram, which is filled with snapshots of her wanderlust, has become a digital shrine.

Beneath her final post, the comments keep growing. Some are love letters from friends, others are angry demands for accountability. Many come from complete strangers.

“In 26 years, you lived a much more complete life than most people will live in 100,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m crying and I never met you.”

“May you be in an enlightened place, full of peace, happiness and joy!” another stated.

But no comment captures the emotional devastation quite like the one from her friend: “I just blinked, friend. Come back?”

Netizens mourned Juliana’s passing, with many stating that they were rooting for her possible rescue

