I Just Visited A Wonderful Place In Vietnam

…and I think I must share it with you guys!

If you ever find yourself in Dalat, Vietnam, you absolutely HAVE to visit The Florest-Hoa Trong Rung. I was blown away by how beautiful and peaceful this place is. It’s the largest flower garden in Dalat, and the vibrant fields of flowers are just stunning, but that’s only part of the charm.

The real magic happens when you step into the surrounding ancient pine forests. It’s so serene and calming—you feel like you’re in your own little world. What I really loved is how the place is developed. It’s all about preserving the natural beauty of the land. There’s no heavy intervention in the environment, so it still feels completely pure and untouched.

There’s so much to explore here—flower fields, wetlands, farms, and natural lakes—each spot has its own peaceful vibe. Whether you’re strolling through the gardens, sitting by the lake, or just enjoying the quiet of the pine forest, this place feels like an escape into nature.

If you’re looking for a spot to unwind, take in some fresh air, and just enjoy Dalat in its natural glory, The Florest is the perfect place. I definitely recommend it!

Let’s have a look at my photos!

