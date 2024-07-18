94 Funny Animal Memes, As Shared In This Facebook Group
The best things in life are often the simplest. The smell of rain after a good storm. A large mug of tea with a fascinating book. And a selection of well-crafted memes to boost your mood, make you giggle, and say ‘mood.’
The ‘Funny Animal Memes’ Facebook group really does live up to its name. The members of this online community share animal memes that are hilarious and extremely relatable, whether you’re a pet owner or not. We’ve collected some of our personal favorites to share with you. Pssst, Pandas, don’t forget to upvote the ones you enjoyed the most, and be sure to send ‘em to your friends, too.
‘Funny Animal Memes’ is a public group, meaning that it’s open to anyone who has an interest in humor, cute pets, memetic content, and the combination of all of the above.
The social media project has been around on Facebook for quite a while now. It was created more than five years ago, in mid-April of 2019, and continues to thrive.
After half a decade of entertaining Facebook users from all around the globe, the online community grew to a whopping 218.5k members. As you can glean from the name of ‘Funny Animal Memes,’ all members are expected to share animal memes and animal memes only.
Sure, there are lots of great other meme genres out there! But save those ideas for other groups. In the meantime, like in most online communities, everyone’s expected to be kind and respectful of each other. The aim is to create an online space where everyone feels welcome.
Memes can be hilarious, sad, cute, wholesome, chaotic, contextless, etc., so the specific format and genre are going to change from creator to creator, especially over time. But what a meme cannot do without is relatability.
By definition, memes are ideas and bits of content that are shared and reshared. And you can’t have virality without the content resonating with you at least on some level.
So, any viral meme that you stumble across is most likely going to be relatable to a lot of people. Maybe not you personally (a lot of content is niche), but to others. However, animal memes are generally oriented toward a very broad online public. Who doesn’t like looking at pictures of animals, after all?
Cuteness, humor, and wit are great ways to boost any meme's visibility. So, animal memes definitely have that going for them.
However, you also want the captions to resonate with your viewers. They can’t be too generic or your audience will feel bored. But make them too specific, and you’ll only attract a very niche following.
There’s a lot of unseen work that goes into making a quality meme behind the scenes. Visual clarity is of utmost importance here. In this day and age, when people’s attention spans are getting shorter and social media is flooded with content (from short-form video clips and memes to artificial intelligence-generated slop), quality is more important than ever.
Not only do you have to compete with other legit creators, but you also have to fight to have your images seen in a chaotic flood of content. With that in mind, the more you can polish the visual aspects of your meme, the better.
Essentially, this means using high-resolution images as a base, as well as a format that’s clear and understandable in a heartbeat. Furthermore, you want to use a font that is easy to read and in a color that doesn’t get lost in the background.
It’s not just cuteness that grabs our attention, though. Sooner or later, many of us crave freshness, whether in terms of content or format.
Author and the creator of the ‘Neuromarketing’ blog Roger Dooley explained to The Christian Science Monitor in an interview why people enjoy grumpy animal memes, not just adorable images. According to him, there’s a novelty factor involved here. People get tired of cutesy content.
“Even animal lovers get tired of looking at the same old thing. People can only stand so much cuteness,” Dooley stated.
“If you can assign this sort of unexpected emotion to an animal, it’s effective. I think we don’t expect our animals to be grumpy, so as a result you have that novelty factor at work too.”
