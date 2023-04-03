We all behave totally derpy from time to time, usually completely by accident. And though it can be slightly embarrassing to be seen as a total goofball, it helps to know that it isn’t just a human quality—animals aren’t immune to silliness either.

The r/AnimalsBeingDerps online community is a wonderful niche on the internet that never fails to improve our mood. Members of the subreddit share photos and videos of animals behaving like total derps, and we’ve collected some of their top pics to make you smile, dear Pandas. Scroll down, and upvote your fave pics, but be warned—you might have the sudden urge to adopt a(nother) pet!

#1

Proof That Cats Not Only Give Emotional Support, But Physical Too

Proof That Cats Not Only Give Emotional Support, But Physical Too

Get off the chair. I was here first.

#2

Is Beauty. Is Grace. Is Fell On The Face

Is Beauty. Is Grace. Is Fell On The Face

haha their face at the end, doesn't even look hurt or surprised, it just looks confused

#3

My Derps

My Derps

That cat looks so done lmao, I have a feeling this isn't the first time

We all want our beloved floofs, feathery-friends, and scalies to live their best lives. But sometimes, we do run out of ideas on how to keep them entertained. And nobody wants to see their pet bored and mopey! According to RSPCA Queensland, something that you could try out is playing hide and seek or tug of war with your dog.

Meanwhile, even something as ‘simple’ as playing with a ball can mean a great time for your pet (and, let’s be honest, us, too). You could play catch with your doggo or use a bouncy ball to keep your cat entertained as well.
#4

Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

lol makes an even better face

#5

Guess Which Is The Weird One

Guess Which Is The Weird One

#6

The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

They're getting ready to riot.

Something else that your pets might find fun is looking for treats that you’ve hidden around your home. Or you could try teaching them a new trick that you recently saw on the internet. If in doubt, even something like grooming your pet can be an enjoyable bonding experience for both of you. And if you happen to have some non-toxic bubbles, you could blow them for your pets to chase.

The ‘Animals Being Derps’ subreddit started out as a run-of-the-mill subreddit all the way back in 2013. However, in the decade since, it has grown into one of the most popular communities on the entire site.
#7

Majestically Derpy Deer That Goes - >: D

Majestically Derpy Deer That Goes - >: D

Looks strangely like my uncle

#8

My Goat Broke His Trampoline And He's Very Upset. Anyone Have A Small One For Cheap?

My Goat Broke His Trampoline And He's Very Upset. Anyone Have A Small One For Cheap?

Aw well we can't have him upset, I'd give you one for free if I could

#9

I Think This Is Derp Enough

I Think This Is Derp Enough

Ate a little bit of catnip I see

At the time of writing, the sub boasted nearly 7.5 million members. And, this May, the group will be celebrating its 10th founding anniversary. If it’s one thing that the internet loves, it’s silly animal pics. And r/AnimalsBeingDerps gives the people what they want!

It only makes sense that r/AnimalsBeingDerps is dedicated to [drumroll followed by dramatic gasp] derpy animals. Despite that being made very clear, some internet users do have a tough time figuring out whether the photo they want to share is actually derpy or not.
#10

So I Bought This Vase Specifically For Her Yesterday And She Approved

So I Bought This Vase Specifically For Her Yesterday And She Approved

That's a nice vase, and a pretty fish

#11

How And Why

How And Why

#12

My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here's Mingus With The Cactus

My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here's Mingus With The Cactus

You can't stop cats, he should know this. You could put literal spikes up there and Mingus would find a way.

The moderator team running the subreddit explains that derpy pics can be cute, but not all cute pics will be derpy. Cute pet pics are a fabulous thing to look at and they will undoubtedly improve your day, but there are other online communities dedicated to that. Meanwhile, r/AnimalsBeingDerps is all about turning up that goofiness to the max.
#13

Photobomb Turtle

Photobomb Turtle

He looks mad they're invading his area

#14

How To Catch A Mountain Lion (Or Any Cat). Place Cardboard Box In The Open Where Said Cat May See It. Sit Back And Wait. A Cat Is A Cat Is A Cat

How To Catch A Mountain Lion (Or Any Cat). Place Cardboard Box In The Open Where Said Cat May See It. Sit Back And Wait. A Cat Is A Cat Is A Cat

I love bigger kitties, I would gladly lose an arm to play with one. Get it a bigger box plsss

#15

Your Package Of Derp Will Arrive On Caturday

Your Package Of Derp Will Arrive On Caturday

Package of adorable is more like it, look at those toe beansss

“Animals just existing, or not doing anything, or otherwise engaging in normal animal behavior will be removed. Do not post images with superimposed text adding context for the ‘derp’ to be understood. Your post should be able to stand on its own without help from the title or additional text,” the team running the subreddit explains that the content that members share ought to be high quality and full to the brim with derpiness.
#16

My Man Looking Like Those Ancient Japanese Depictions Of Tigers

My Man Looking Like Those Ancient Japanese Depictions Of Tigers

#17

Squirrel Not Enjoying That Wind

Squirrel Not Enjoying That Wind

Animal meteorologist forced to report from the field during a hurricane

#18

Saw The Labradors Breaching Today. Just Spectacular

Saw The Labradors Breaching Today. Just Spectacular

Either a Mer-dog or a dobhar-chu

Meanwhile, members are also encouraged to be original with their pics and videos. Reposts can be removed “at mod discretion,” and the subreddit discourages people from “repost farming” for the sake of racking up karma. Yes, it feels nice to get upvotes and positive comments on posts, but don’t lose sight of the end goal—celebrating silliness and making people’s day better, one goofy post at a time.
#19

Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats

Taken From My Parents' Kitchen Window. They Don't Have Any Cats

I suggest you keep your doors and windows locked, I think a murder is being planned

#20

Gave Her A Tp Tube To Play With, And She Proceeded To Breathe Through It Like This For Over A Minute

Gave Her A Tp Tube To Play With, And She Proceeded To Breathe Through It Like This For Over A Minute

I laughed more than I should've

#21

Update: We Moved, He's Lost Some Chonk, But Its Still His Favorite Sitting Position

Update: We Moved, He's Lost Some Chonk, But Its Still His Favorite Sitting Position

Good job for making him lose chonk, he looks like a very good boi

What’s more, if you plan on being an active and respectful member of the online community, you should also avoid sharing any compilations or memes. Keep it simple.

Staged submissions also have no place here. The mod team puts it simply that there should be “no provoking animals to do something derpy or setting up a scene for an animal to do something cute or quirky.”
#22

Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

#23

This Guy Sure Knows How To Take A Photo!

This Guy Sure Knows How To Take A Photo!

I think I'm in love with him! such a beautiful boi! (:

#24

My Cousin's Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn

My Cousin's Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn

According to the mods, photoshopped or manipulated videos are also a no-go. As are TikTok trends or challenges. Moreover, “a human playing with their pet is considered staged and not derp.” And finally, members are encouraged to focus on positivity and avoid sharing sad content. Again, there are other online communities dedicated to those things, but r/AnimalsBeingDerps is not one of them.
#25

Caught My Cat Sunbathing Today

Caught My Cat Sunbathing Today

Must feel safe if they're showing their belly

#26

My Dog Really Loves Bubbles

My Dog Really Loves Bubbles

He looks like Disney character :D

#27

This Last Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

This Last Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I've Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

And I'm joining you XD

Which of these animal pics did you think were the derpiest, dear Pandas? Who’s goofier: the animals here or your own pet at home? Share your thoughts in the comments. Meanwhile, if you’d like some more derpy goodness, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier features about the r/AnimalsBeingDerps community right over here, here, and here.
#28

Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently

Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently

I read the title wrong and thought it said Tuna likes pickles lol

#29

At Least He's Trying!

At Least He's Trying!

His napping buddy: "Carl, do you realize how offensive you're being right now?"

#30

If I Lick It, No One Else Can Have It

If I Lick It, No One Else Can Have It

#31

Sign: Beware Of Dog

Sign: Beware Of Dog

#32

Took My Rescue Greyhound To Get Her Photo Taken. Nailed It

Took My Rescue Greyhound To Get Her Photo Taken. Nailed It

#33

Annie Loves Her Leaves!

Annie Loves Her Leaves!

Look at those floppy ears! Dumbo if he was a dog

#34

Bad Goats Get The Restraint Noodles

Bad Goats Get The Restraint Noodles

#35

He Was Exhausted After Doing Nothing On Our 15hr Road Trip

He Was Exhausted After Doing Nothing On Our 15hr Road Trip

#36

I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To…

I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To…

#37

When You Don't Know What You're Doing But You Want To Help

When You Don't Know What You're Doing But You Want To Help

Aww the goodest boi/girl

#38

Hello, Clarice

Hello, Clarice

#39

Being Sexy For Ya

Being Sexy For Ya

#40

Still Fits!

Still Fits!

Still got the massive ears, adorable

#41

Heeeelp Meeeee

Heeeelp Meeeee

It was impaled, it is too late to save kitty

#42

My Boy Got Neutered Yesterday. The Vet Office Took A Photo For Me After He Woke Up.

My Boy Got Neutered Yesterday. The Vet Office Took A Photo For Me After He Woke Up.

High as a kite that dog is

#43

The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

#44

This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty

This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty

It looks traumatized, cow has seen something it shouldn't have.

#45

Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo

Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo

#46

Found This On Facebook And Honestly It's A Big Mood

Found This On Facebook And Honestly It's A Big Mood

I love horses, but there is a reason they've never been awarded a Nobel price. I've got cheese that are smarter than some of my horses. Oddly enough it seems that the bigger the horse, the dumber it is, my big draft horse is dumb as a rock, and the Shetland ponies are mensa members.

#47

The World's Most Interesting Lamp

The World's Most Interesting Lamp

#48

"I Promise You It Wasn't Me"

"I Promise You It Wasn't Me"

#49

Derping Is Exhausting

Derping Is Exhausting

#50

I Am Duck

I Am Duck

He would become dinosaur if it meant food

#51

Truly Majestic

Truly Majestic

This image simultaneously delights and terrifies me

#52

Bobo (17 Yr Old) After Getting Some Head Rubs

Bobo (17 Yr Old) After Getting Some Head Rubs

#53

This Baby Onion

This Baby Onion

#54

I Had No Idea This Sub Existed, But I'm So Glad Someone Let Me Know About It Because This Photo Of Sophie Fits Here Perfectly. 🐶

I Had No Idea This Sub Existed, But I'm So Glad Someone Let Me Know About It Because This Photo Of Sophie Fits Here Perfectly. 🐶

Sophie really really really likes her adderall.

#55

Gizmo's Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed

Gizmo's Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed

#56

Dog Accidentally Runs Half-Marathon After Being Let Out For Pee, Finishes 7th

Dog Accidentally Runs Half-Marathon After Being Let Out For Pee, Finishes 7th

I would've kept going just to stay next to the dog, I hope they got a medal.

#57

Appa Being His Typical Majestic Self

Appa Being His Typical Majestic Self

#58

These Images Have Been Selected For Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards!

These Images Have Been Selected For Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards!

#59

I Was Told You Guys Might Like This Picture Of My Cat :)

I Was Told You Guys Might Like This Picture Of My Cat :)

#60

Potatoes Gonna Potate

Potatoes Gonna Potate

#61

He’s Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie

He's Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie

#62

The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down…

The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down…

#63

Just A Good Boy Trying To Make Some Friends

Just A Good Boy Trying To Make Some Friends

He can sit on me whenever, look at that face

