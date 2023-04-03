The r/AnimalsBeingDerps online community is a wonderful niche on the internet that never fails to improve our mood. Members of the subreddit share photos and videos of animals behaving like total derps, and we’ve collected some of their top pics to make you smile, dear Pandas. Scroll down, and upvote your fave pics, but be warned—you might have the sudden urge to adopt a(nother) pet!

We all behave totally derpy from time to time, usually completely by accident. And though it can be slightly embarrassing to be seen as a total goofball, it helps to know that it isn’t just a human quality—animals aren’t immune to silliness either.

#1 Proof That Cats Not Only Give Emotional Support, But Physical Too

#2 Is Beauty. Is Grace. Is Fell On The Face

#3 My Derps

We all want our beloved floofs, feathery-friends, and scalies to live their best lives. But sometimes, we do run out of ideas on how to keep them entertained. And nobody wants to see their pet bored and mopey! According to RSPCA Queensland, something that you could try out is playing hide and seek or tug of war with your dog. Meanwhile, even something as ‘simple’ as playing with a ball can mean a great time for your pet (and, let’s be honest, us, too). You could play catch with your doggo or use a bouncy ball to keep your cat entertained as well.

#4 Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

#5 Guess Which Is The Weird One

#6 The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

Something else that your pets might find fun is looking for treats that you’ve hidden around your home. Or you could try teaching them a new trick that you recently saw on the internet. If in doubt, even something like grooming your pet can be an enjoyable bonding experience for both of you. And if you happen to have some non-toxic bubbles, you could blow them for your pets to chase. The ‘Animals Being Derps’ subreddit started out as a run-of-the-mill subreddit all the way back in 2013. However, in the decade since, it has grown into one of the most popular communities on the entire site.

#7 Majestically Derpy Deer That Goes - >: D

#8 My Goat Broke His Trampoline And He's Very Upset. Anyone Have A Small One For Cheap?

#9 I Think This Is Derp Enough

At the time of writing, the sub boasted nearly 7.5 million members. And, this May, the group will be celebrating its 10th founding anniversary. If it’s one thing that the internet loves, it’s silly animal pics. And r/AnimalsBeingDerps gives the people what they want! It only makes sense that r/AnimalsBeingDerps is dedicated to [drumroll followed by dramatic gasp] derpy animals. Despite that being made very clear, some internet users do have a tough time figuring out whether the photo they want to share is actually derpy or not.

#10 So I Bought This Vase Specifically For Her Yesterday And She Approved

#11 How And Why

#12 My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here's Mingus With The Cactus

The moderator team running the subreddit explains that derpy pics can be cute, but not all cute pics will be derpy. Cute pet pics are a fabulous thing to look at and they will undoubtedly improve your day, but there are other online communities dedicated to that. Meanwhile, r/AnimalsBeingDerps is all about turning up that goofiness to the max.

#13 Photobomb Turtle

#14 How To Catch A Mountain Lion (Or Any Cat). Place Cardboard Box In The Open Where Said Cat May See It. Sit Back And Wait. A Cat Is A Cat Is A Cat

#15 Your Package Of Derp Will Arrive On Caturday

“Animals just existing, or not doing anything, or otherwise engaging in normal animal behavior will be removed. Do not post images with superimposed text adding context for the ‘derp’ to be understood. Your post should be able to stand on its own without help from the title or additional text,” the team running the subreddit explains that the content that members share ought to be high quality and full to the brim with derpiness.

#16 My Man Looking Like Those Ancient Japanese Depictions Of Tigers

#17 Squirrel Not Enjoying That Wind

#18 Saw The Labradors Breaching Today. Just Spectacular

Meanwhile, members are also encouraged to be original with their pics and videos. Reposts can be removed “at mod discretion,” and the subreddit discourages people from “repost farming” for the sake of racking up karma. Yes, it feels nice to get upvotes and positive comments on posts, but don’t lose sight of the end goal—celebrating silliness and making people’s day better, one goofy post at a time.

#19 Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats

#20 Gave Her A Tp Tube To Play With, And She Proceeded To Breathe Through It Like This For Over A Minute

#21 Update: We Moved, He's Lost Some Chonk, But Its Still His Favorite Sitting Position

What’s more, if you plan on being an active and respectful member of the online community, you should also avoid sharing any compilations or memes. Keep it simple. Staged submissions also have no place here. The mod team puts it simply that there should be “no provoking animals to do something derpy or setting up a scene for an animal to do something cute or quirky.”

#22 Didn't See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

#23 This Guy Sure Knows How To Take A Photo!

#24 My Cousin's Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn

According to the mods, photoshopped or manipulated videos are also a no-go. As are TikTok trends or challenges. Moreover, “a human playing with their pet is considered staged and not derp.” And finally, members are encouraged to focus on positivity and avoid sharing sad content. Again, there are other online communities dedicated to those things, but r/AnimalsBeingDerps is not one of them.

#25 Caught My Cat Sunbathing Today

#26 My Dog Really Loves Bubbles

#27 This Last Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

Which of these animal pics did you think were the derpiest, dear Pandas? Who’s goofier: the animals here or your own pet at home? Share your thoughts in the comments. Meanwhile, if you’d like some more derpy goodness, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier features about the r/AnimalsBeingDerps community right over here, here, and here.

#28 Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently

#29 At Least He's Trying!

#30 If I Lick It, No One Else Can Have It

#31 Sign: Beware Of Dog

#32 Took My Rescue Greyhound To Get Her Photo Taken. Nailed It

#33 Annie Loves Her Leaves!

#34 Bad Goats Get The Restraint Noodles

#35 He Was Exhausted After Doing Nothing On Our 15hr Road Trip

#36 I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To…

#37 When You Don't Know What You're Doing But You Want To Help

#38 Hello, Clarice

#39 Being Sexy For Ya

#40 Still Fits!

#41 Heeeelp Meeeee

#42 My Boy Got Neutered Yesterday. The Vet Office Took A Photo For Me After He Woke Up.

#43 The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

#44 This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty

#45 Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo

#46 Found This On Facebook And Honestly It's A Big Mood

#47 The World's Most Interesting Lamp

#48 "I Promise You It Wasn't Me"

#49 Derping Is Exhausting

#50 I Am Duck

#51 Truly Majestic

#52 Bobo (17 Yr Old) After Getting Some Head Rubs

#53 This Baby Onion

#54 I Had No Idea This Sub Existed, But I'm So Glad Someone Let Me Know About It Because This Photo Of Sophie Fits Here Perfectly. 🐶

#55 Gizmo's Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed

#56 Dog Accidentally Runs Half-Marathon After Being Let Out For Pee, Finishes 7th

#57 Appa Being His Typical Majestic Self

#58 These Images Have Been Selected For Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards!

#59 I Was Told You Guys Might Like This Picture Of My Cat :)

#60 Potatoes Gonna Potate

#61 He’s Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie

#62 The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down…