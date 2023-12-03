ADVERTISEMENT

One of the kindest things you can do in life is help an animal in need. Millions of animals enter shelters in the United States alone, and they need caring new owners and a forever home. One way to raise awareness about this issue is with the power of memes. And what’s a better combo on the internet than cats and memes?

The Odd Cat Sanctuary, a not-for-profit feline rescue organization, aims to do a lot of good in the world. The volunteers rescue and find forever homes for felines who are in desperate situations. We’ve compiled some of the funniest and most relatable cat memes they shared on their Instagram page and you’ll find them as you scroll down. They might just convince you that your home needs a(nother) cat!

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly team running The Odd Cat Sanctuary, and they were kind enough to tell us all about the project which helps and celebrates cats with disabilities. Read on for our full interview with them.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Linktree | Donate | TheOddCatSanctuary.com