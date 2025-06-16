Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Viral Image Of ‘Mole Woman’ Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World
Woman resembling a mole crawling from a sewer drain on a busy street with motorcycles waiting nearby.
News, World

Viral Image Of ‘Mole Woman’ Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

A “mole woman” crawling out of a sewer in broad daylight in Makati City in the Philippines has shocked bystanders and sparked a viral storm, drawing attention to the invisible homeless population living beneath the streets of one of the country’s wealthiest business districts.

The strange and haunting scene, captured in now-viral photographs, shows the woman, nicknamed “Rose” by local media, emerging from a drainage hole. Within hours, the image had spread across Reddit and Facebook, prompting a frenzy of speculation online. 

  • A “mole woman” stunned pedestrians in Makati, Philippines, by crawling out of a sewer in broad daylight.
  • The viral moment revealed a hidden community of homeless people living in underground drainage tunnels.
  • Experts say the case highlights failures in housing policy and social services for the urban poor.

But behind the meme-worthy moment was a real-life crisis. Rose, as it turns out, was one of many people living in Makati’s hidden network of underground tunnels.

    The photographer who caught it all on camera was just passing by

    The photographer who caught it all on camera was just passing by

    Image credits: One PH

    Hobbyist photographer William Roberts, who works in software, captured the now-viral photographs. 

    In a comment made to the South China Morning Post’s This Week in Asia, Roberts said he was simply walking home when the bizarre moment unfolded.

    “While waiting at a pedestrian light, (I saw a head) pop out of a canal. Since I was already taking photos, I framed her within the camera, kept taking photos, and she kept crawling out,” Roberts said.

    Hobbyist photographer William Roberts, who works in software, captured the now-viral photographs.

    Image credits: iammrthirty/William Roberts

    A nearby police officer quickly spotted the woman and tried to question her, but she ran away. 

    “I just kept clicking until she started running towards me… then she just ran past me,” Roberts stated.

    The viral photo led to online theories and a government response

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Image credits: iammrthirty/William Roberts

    Roberts posted his photos on Reddit and Instagram, where they quickly went viral. The post earned thousands of views and sparked wild speculation online, with some wondering if it was a publicity stunt.

    Local media eventually dubbed the woman “Rose,” and authorities promptly launched a search for her. 

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Image credits: iammrthirty/William Roberts

    When she was found, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) granted her PHP 80,000 (USD 1,435) in financial aid and even named her an “honorary social worker” so they could reach out to other street dwellers.

    The real shock, however, came when Roberts and journalists learned that Rose wasn't the only one living underground

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    She was part of a group of about 15 people who had been taking shelter in a culvert by a creek near the Makati Medical Center, roughly a kilometer away.

    “I spoke to (an officer from the Makati Central Estate Association) who admitted that they didn’t know where the pipes go,” Roberts said.

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Image credits: iammrthirty/William Roberts

    This Week in Asia visited the area and described piles of trash, a strong stench, and flooding from recent rain. Rose and the others were nowhere to be found, likely scared off by increased police patrols in the area.

    Experts say the case speaks volumes about homelessness in Metro Manila

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Image credits: iammrthirty/William Roberts

    Gino Antonio Trinidad, a doctoral researcher on urban poor communities, said the viral moment captivated the public because of its novelty

    “A lot of us are familiar with street dwellers of our urban areas… but for a person to emerge literally out of a sewer in the capital region’s central business district is relatively new,” he said.

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Trinidad also criticized the DSWD’s response as performative and temporary. His sentiments were shared by other netizens, many of whom were disappointed in the government agency.

    Other Filipino netizens also turned Rose into a meme.

    One post read, “Requirements to receive 80K from the government: a cutter and a drainage hole.”

    Another joked, “Wish this happened to everyone. Maybe I should also crawl into a sewer.”

    The reality for Manila's homeless population is much darker

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Image credits: iammrthirty/William Roberts

    Arvin Dimalanta from the Philippine Resource Centre for Inclusive Development said Rose’s case has shed light on the country’s housing crisis. 

    A 2023 study by two non-governmental organizations estimated that there are about 4.5 million homeless Filipinos. Of this number, two-thirds live in Metro Manila.

    The pandemic made things worse. Lockdowns led to massive job losses and pushed many further into poverty. 

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Image credits: iammrthirty/William Roberts

    Despite the existence of housing laws, Dimalanta stated that the Philippines still lacks a clear definition of homelessness, which means many people fall through the cracks.

    This means that people like Rose, who live on the street, take odd jobs, or shelter in places like cemeteries and drains, are often treated as invisible.

    Image credits: One PH

    Both Dimalanta and Trinidad argued that aid must go beyond cash handouts. 

    “We don’t even have a homeless shelter,” Dimalanta said. “It wouldn’t take much for local governments to set one up and help people back on their feet.”

    Netizens expressed shock at the plight of homeless people like Rose

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Viral Image Of 'Mole Woman' Crawling Out Of Sewer Drain Stuns The World

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    michaelleedham953 avatar
    Chuck the Cat
    Chuck the Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why blur out the face in the video when we can clearly see her face in the photos?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it quite common for some homeless people to live in the sewers, or is that just a movie thing? Because I've seen that in so many movies/television series.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    seansean avatar
    Sean Sean
    Sean Sean
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are hundreds of homeless people that live in the sewer/drainage system in Las Vegas (and probably many other States in the USA). Plenty more live in tents and vehicles as well. In the USA, roughly 53% of all homeless people have jobs, but still can't afford basic housing, and the wait-time to get into low-income housing can be as long as 5 years.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
