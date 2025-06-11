ADVERTISEMENT

A Colombian barber known for giving free haircuts to homeless people is facing a wave of backlash after one of his latest transformations went massively viral—but for all the wrong reasons.

Estiwar Rodríguez, who has built a following of over 900,000 on Instagram by offering grooming services to those in need, typically receives praise for his charitable work. But a video he uploaded on May 28 had many questioning his skills, with viewers accusing him of destroying the natural charm of a homeless man many called a “potential model.”

“He went from rockstar to ex-con,” a viewer wrote.

    Image credits: stylacho7

    The clip began like many in Rodríguez’s profile, with him approaching a random homeless person on the streets of Medellín and offering them a heartwarming transformation.

    The barber approaches a young man who appears to be in his 20s. His long wavy hair, striking light brown eyes, and angular features instantly caught the attention of viewers.

    Homeless man with curly hair and beard sitting outdoors before a viral makeover and barber controversy.

    Image credits: stylacho7

    For many, in another life, the man could’ve easily been a model plastered on advertisements and magazine covers—in Colombia, however, he was homeless.

    Viewers were excited to see how their favorite influencer barber would transform the man into the star he was seemingly born to be—but instead, they got nothing but disappointment.

    Homeless man receiving a viral makeover haircut outdoors, barber using clippers with red cape and gloves.

    Image credits: stylacho7

    “You made him look worse!” a fan said.

    “Where’s your barbershop? So I know never to go there,” another added.

    “He looked way better before! All he needed was a trim and some shape to the beard.”

    Viewers believed the haircut not only didn’t suit the man, but also made him look “like a criminal”

    Barber giving a makeover to a homeless man outdoors, with viral reactions over potential model downgrade.

    Image credits: stylacho7

    Instead of highlighting the man’s already attractive features, Rodríguez opted for a drastic change.

    He gave the man a close-cropped, football-star-style haircut, shaved off his beard entirely, and sharply lined his eyebrows. For many, the change not only stripped him of all his charm and quiet magic—it made his situation as a homeless man even more obvious.

    Homeless man’s viral makeover by barber sparks debate over potential model downgrade and style transformation.

    Image credits: stylacho7

    The long waves and soft beard had given him dignity, mystery, and even allure. Now, with his hardened features fully exposed, the man looked more like a cautionary tale than a transformation success.

    Comment reading Went from hero to zero on a viral post about a homeless man's makeover after barber is criticized for downgrade.

    Comment on TikTok post criticizing barber for ruining homeless man's makeover, mentioning hairstyle was better before.

    Comment criticizing barber’s makeover on homeless man, claiming haircut ruined his potential model look.

    Young man in casual streetwear standing on road, representing homeless man makeover and viral downgrade story.

    Image credits: stylacho7

    Making matters worse, some viewers said the sharp, sterile cut resembled the kind often associated with criminals—not the glow-up they were hoping for.

    “You made him look 10 years older and like he’s been arrested three times,” a viewer wrote.

    Rodríguez’s next charitable haircuts were much better received, but failed to go as viral as the one featuring the “model”

    Man and woman sitting outdoors in park, with inset of woman posing under purple lighting, related to homeless man makeover viral story.

    Image credits: stylacho_7

    @stylacho_7 Nace un nuevo modelo 😱#stylacho#paravoce#tendencia♬ sonido original – stylacho

    Some viewers pointed out how the transformation, which was intended to clean up the man’s appearance, ended up highlighting his rougher features

    Without the long waves and beard softening his face, the man’s angular bone structure and broken nose became more pronounced.

    Image credits: stylacho_7

    “The long hair was one of his strengths. All he needed was a little grooming,” a user pointed out.

    “Why do barbers think ‘shaved and lined’ is the only style that exists?” another asked. “He was already beautiful. He just needed a shower, food, and a light trim.”

    “You managed to make a handsome man look bad with that ugly haircut trend.”

    Instead of addressing the backlash, Rodríguez opted to move on, following up with similar videos that, while better received, failed to become as popular as the one featuring the “potential model.”

    “Ruined his beauty.” Viewers kept criticizing the video days after it was uploaded

    Tweet text criticizing a barber for ruining a homeless man’s makeover, calling it a downgrade and a big transformation.

    Image credits: AnaJuliaSNS

    Social media screenshot showing user commenting on homeless man’s makeover and barber’s criticized downgrade.

    Image credits: _k_a_c_l

    Twitter post by user gab criticizing a player's haircut amid a viral downgrade homeless man makeover debate.

    Image credits: teamognab

    Tweet text saying Arrest this barber, related to viral homeless man’s makeover and potential model controversy.

    Image credits: Oliverti21

    Tweet expressing disappointment over a homeless man's makeover downgrade after barber criticized for ruining potential model look.

    Image credits: lullabyrainbow_

    Tweet about a homeless man’s makeover gone wrong, sparking viral reactions over potential model downgrade.

    Image credits: luanmgp2

    Tweet criticizing barbers for ruining a homeless man's potential model makeover with a bad haircut and unnecessary trim.

    Image credits: what_hellh

    Tweet from user joao victor discussing how not every man looks good with a straight cut haircut in a social commentary.

    Image credits: eyelessowl3

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment about hair and beard growth in a discussion on homeless man’s makeover controversy.

    Image credits: mariAgayzona

    Tweet criticizing a barber for ruining a homeless man’s potential model look by not tailoring the haircut properly.

    Image credits: jaegervitoria_

    Tweet text discussing men's appearance with and without beards and hats, relating to the homeless man's makeover and barber controversy.

    Image credits: Sincero_oculto

    Tweet discussing a homeless man's makeover, mentioning unkempt hair and beard, and reaction to barber's controversial haircut.

    Image credits: Fugod2

    Tweet by Felicat saying the only thing the homeless man needed was to eat and take a bath after his makeover went viral.

    Image credits: felicat_s

    Tweet text discussing a homeless man’s makeover and the backlash a barber faced for changing his appearance.

    Image credits: lusose_

    Tweet text on a social media post criticizing a barber's makeover of a homeless man, mentioning the man's lost potential model look.

    Image credits: Nathansantos75

    Tweet from user sharing opinion on homeless man's makeover, discussing barber and potential model downgrade controversy.

    Image credits: userbonitinho

    Screenshot of a tweet about a homeless man's viral downgrade makeover after barber slammed for ruining potential model look.

    Image credits: Livia2022L

    Screenshot of a tweet about a homeless man’s makeover going viral after barber is criticized for ruining potential model look.

    Image credits: Sarcasm3s

    Tweet discussing a homeless man's makeover with opinions on hair care challenges and potential model appearance.

    Image credits: nimacedonia

    Tweet from user thayzinha discussing a homeless man's makeover and barber's haircut choices causing viral debate.

    Image credits: kthaysinhazz

