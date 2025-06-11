“Downgrade”: Homeless Man’s Makeover Viral After Barber Is Slammed For Ruining “Potential Model”
A Colombian barber known for giving free haircuts to homeless people is facing a wave of backlash after one of his latest transformations went massively viral—but for all the wrong reasons.
Estiwar Rodríguez, who has built a following of over 900,000 on Instagram by offering grooming services to those in need, typically receives praise for his charitable work. But a video he uploaded on May 28 had many questioning his skills, with viewers accusing him of destroying the natural charm of a homeless man many called a “potential model.”
“He went from rockstar to ex-con,” a viewer wrote.
Influencer barber got slammed by his fans after ruining the “model-like” good looks of a homeless man
Image credits: stylacho7
The clip began like many in Rodríguez’s profile, with him approaching a random homeless person on the streets of Medellín and offering them a heartwarming transformation.
The barber approaches a young man who appears to be in his 20s. His long wavy hair, striking light brown eyes, and angular features instantly caught the attention of viewers.
Image credits: stylacho7
For many, in another life, the man could’ve easily been a model plastered on advertisements and magazine covers—in Colombia, however, he was homeless.
Viewers were excited to see how their favorite influencer barber would transform the man into the star he was seemingly born to be—but instead, they got nothing but disappointment.
Image credits: stylacho7
“You made him look worse!” a fan said.
“Where’s your barbershop? So I know never to go there,” another added.
“He looked way better before! All he needed was a trim and some shape to the beard.”
Viewers believed the haircut not only didn’t suit the man, but also made him look “like a criminal”
Image credits: stylacho7
Instead of highlighting the man’s already attractive features, Rodríguez opted for a drastic change.
He gave the man a close-cropped, football-star-style haircut, shaved off his beard entirely, and sharply lined his eyebrows. For many, the change not only stripped him of all his charm and quiet magic—it made his situation as a homeless man even more obvious.
Image credits: stylacho7
The long waves and soft beard had given him dignity, mystery, and even allure. Now, with his hardened features fully exposed, the man looked more like a cautionary tale than a transformation success.
Image credits: stylacho7
Making matters worse, some viewers said the sharp, sterile cut resembled the kind often associated with criminals—not the glow-up they were hoping for.
“You made him look 10 years older and like he’s been arrested three times,” a viewer wrote.
Rodríguez’s next charitable haircuts were much better received, but failed to go as viral as the one featuring the “model”
Image credits: stylacho_7
@stylacho_7 Nace un nuevo modelo 😱#stylacho#paravoce#tendencia♬ sonido original – stylacho
Some viewers pointed out how the transformation, which was intended to clean up the man’s appearance, ended up highlighting his rougher features.
Without the long waves and beard softening his face, the man’s angular bone structure and broken nose became more pronounced.
Image credits: stylacho_7
“The long hair was one of his strengths. All he needed was a little grooming,” a user pointed out.
“Why do barbers think ‘shaved and lined’ is the only style that exists?” another asked. “He was already beautiful. He just needed a shower, food, and a light trim.”
“You managed to make a handsome man look bad with that ugly haircut trend.”
Instead of addressing the backlash, Rodríguez opted to move on, following up with similar videos that, while better received, failed to become as popular as the one featuring the “potential model.”
“Ruined his beauty.” Viewers kept criticizing the video days after it was uploaded
The way that barber went up and grabbed that sleeping man. He's going to get himself punched and then the narrative will be that homeless people are violent. I find this kind of social media content so gross and exploitative. If you want to do something charitable, then go ahead, and if you want to share it, then get the person's permission before you start recording. A homeless person is not your opportunity to get content
