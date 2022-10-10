Awesome Barber Transforms Homeless People For Free And These 30 Before & After Pics Show Completely Different People Interview
Contrary to what common sense would make us assume, there are several factors that can cause someone to become homeless. Humans are complex and unique from one another. Every person approaches and is impacted by their personal issues differently, and some of these issues can cause someone to lose their home.
Losses, addiction, mental illness, emotional and financial instability, and family abandonment are a few of the numerous circumstances that can lead to homelessness.
Recently a hairdresser in Brazil started an incredible project. At least 3 times a week, he goes out to the streets in search of people he could possibly help. He provides assistance to those people by cutting their hair and beard, doing their makeup, and even giving them clothes for free in hopes of making them feel better.
Leandro Matias is a 37-year-old hairdresser from Votorantim, Brazil, who, as we mentioned before helps out homeless people around his city. With that being said, Bored Panda reached out to Leandro with some questions! First, we wanted to know how Matias came up with the whole idea of helping these people in the first place.
“I've always had this desire to help people, in fact, I've always helped as much as I could but for over 5 years now I've stuck with it...this is my mission!”
According to Leandro, he approaches quite a few people, however, not many of them want to accept his help, and the opportunity to change their lifestyles. “Yes, haha, I have indeed received many no’s, they even attacked me for wanting to help!"
Leandro not only cuts the hair of said people, but he also helps them in many other ways too, “I do the transformation not only by giving a haircut but I also let these people have a bath, food, and some clothes…depending on the person, we seek hospitalization or reconciliation with the family. I also help many families with groceries, clothes, and medicine.”
Given what the hairdresser revealed so far, we were also wondering how Matias usually finds these people, and here's what he shared with us, “By walking on the streets. If I see someone in dire need of help I stop right away...I do this 3 times a week because of my financial limitation...but my heart's desire is to do 1 a day! As I always say: minus one suffering.”
Nowadays, it is very difficult to trust someone, especially strangers, and Leandro agreed with this statement too, however, he always chooses to believe that people he helps genuinely seek out his help. “Yes, that's true, I confess that I get a little apprehensive... but everything I do is God's permission…he protects me…because it's not easy. Sometimes it’s hard when I’m taking these people home, they have a very strong smell so I get sick sometimes. I know many others are disgusted with them but I see them as spectacular people.”
Some people that Matias has helped even returned to their homes and families. We were wondering how the hairdresser feels making such a difference in someone's life.
“I feel very good, you have no idea of the emotion that goes through my heart, I can't really explain it… As you know, I take a lot of people off the street usually, but there's a resident I took off the street who is now the boss of a company!”
We noticed that some of the people not only get new haircuts but also clothes too, therefore, we asked Matias how that came to be. “I buy most of it, but donations always come in too, but as most of the people I help tend to be very thin, then clothes don't fit, so I have to see what other things I can help with.”
Lastly, we asked Leandro to share what his dream in regard to those people is.
“My only wish is that they find the way to a dignified and happy life, it's not what I dream of for them, I genuinely just wish them happiness and long life so they never go through all of that again…may God help me to help them always.”
