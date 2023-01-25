103 Bad Haircut Ideas That, For Whatever Reason, Were Actually Tried Out Interview
A new hairstyle can either make or break your entire look. On the one hand, a quality haircut will leave you feeling fresh and on top of the world, like you could do anything you set your mind to. On the other hand, a haircut gone wrong can completely destroy your sense of confidence... or you might decide to just go with it and rock it in public.
(Un)fortunately, the world is filled to the brim with some truly hilarious and bizarre haircuts out there. Some of the very worst offenders to good taste end up being featured on the ‘[Effed] Up Looking Hair’ Twitter page. Scroll down to take a peek at what social media thinks are some of the strangest haircuts and hairstyles that you should probably avoid. (Though, we’re not gonna lie, a few of these hairstyles have mad drip, but would take an insane amount of confidence to pull off. Try to figure out which pics we genuinely thought were stylish!)
Just remember, Pandas: it’s not the people in the photos that the internet’s gently poking fun at; it’s their hair and only their hair. If you love your hairstyle, that's awesome, no matter what it looks like. But be warned, some of these [cough] fashion decisions [cough] might make you facepalm and cringe way too hard.
We reached out to the founder of the '[Effed] Up Looking Hair,' and they answered a few of our questions about the inspiration behind the account, why people enjoy looking at messed-up haircuts so much, and where the line between a good and an awful hairstyle lies. You'll find Bored Panda's interview with them below. Meanwhile, if you enjoy the type of photos the Twitter account posts, be sure to follow it.
Bored Panda was interested to learn a bit about the history of the '[Effed] Up Looking Hair' page. According to the founder, they initially drew inspiration from some other popular accounts on the social media platform.
"I was inspired by accounts like '[Effed] Up Foods' and 'Effed Up Cars,' and just had the idea to do it for hair," they explained.
"I got my account started by DM’ing a couple of bigger gimmick accounts and asking them to leave a like on some of my tweets. It only took a few days for my account to reach followers in the tens of thousands," they shared how with the help of some community members, they were able to secure a strong base of followers.
Meanwhile, we were curious to get the '[Effed] Up Looking Hair' founder's opinion as to why the internet loves looking at photos of weird and questionable hairstyles so much.
"People like looking at bad haircuts because messed up looking things are typically more unique and interesting than normal/good things. If you see a guy with a nice haircut you don’t really think much of it, but someone with a really bad haircut will get lots of attention," they pointed out that bad haircuts stand out far more.
"I also think people like seeing bad haircuts for the same reason people find things like people falling over funny" people like seeing the misfortune of others," the page founder added that schadenfreude plays a large part in this as well!
When you ask your hairdresser for a side parting without realising Moses is your barber.
In the page founder's opinion, the line between a good and bad haircut is "very blurry, as it's subjective."
"For me, if it’s a haircut you wouldn’t want to go out in public with then usually it’s a haircut that belongs on my account," they shared a very simple litmus test to check if someone probably has a bad hairstyle.
The ‘[Effed] Up Looking Hair’ account has just over 70k followers on Twitter, and it claims that it posts “sometimes fabulous looking hair.” The emphasis is on ‘sometimes,’ most likely.
What’s more, in a pinned tweet, the founder of the page has promised to “go bald” after they get 100k followers. Somehow, we don’t doubt that they’ll stay true to their word.
From our perspective, there are four different ways how someone might end up with a weird or ‘effed up’ hairstyle. The first is the most straightforward: the person had decided that they’re going to cut their own hair. So they grab a pair of scissors or some electric clippers and go nuts in front of the mirror.
Now, we don’t know how many of you Pandas have tried cutting your own hair at home, but it’s far, far more difficult than you’d think. Practice makes perfect, sure… but you’ll need a ton of practice before you get to the level of actual professionals. Unless you’re shaving your head military style or literally just trimming your sideburns, it might be best to ask a friend or a pro for help. (Trust us, we've had some experience messing up our own hair...)
Why does it make his forehead look bigger even though we can't see his forehead....
The second way how you might end up with a haircut you regret is going to see a hairstylist who, as it turns out, doesn’t really know what they’re doing. Look, we get it, everyone has to start somewhere. Stylists aren’t born with an innate sense of how to make everyone look beautiful (at least, we don’t think they are?): they slowly hone their skills over years and years.
When you can't decide between being emo or being a karen
Mistakes can and do happen, whether you’re an elite professional with your own studio or a stylist barely out of school. Not every haircut will come out great. It’s how your stylist reacts to the mistakes they make that tells you a lot about who they are as a person.
If you’re worried about the end result, do a bit of research. Ask your friends about their stylists if you admire their hair. Meanwhile, check out the pro’s posts on social media and check if their sense of style and level of experience matches your expectations. Not every pro will be a good fit for every client.
The third reason why we believe someone might end up with seriously messed-up hair is simply misjudging what’s trendy. A swing and a miss! Not every hair trend will pan out. Some trends end up sputtering out incredibly quickly.
Others, however, become iconic representations of the era when they first spread. Often, it’s best to go for hairstyles that you personally look good in, not just what’s considered to be ‘fashionable’ by your peers. All that really matters is that you’re happy with how you look.
Is it just me or does this hairstyle look oddly satisfying? Weird tho, but satisfying
And finally, some people decide to get objectively bizarre haircuts because they want to make a statement. For example, someone might want to comment on social and beauty conventions, so they might wear clothes and sport hair that would shock most people.
Others might want to push the boundaries of fashion and art, so they experiment with brave new looks. Not every look will work out, of course, but some people don’t enjoy the idea of looking like everyone else—they want to be original and as unique as possible. So, in that sense, the haircuts aren’t really ‘awful’ so much as experimental.
Others still might enjoy bizarre haircuts because they like to have fun!
If you haven't seen this photo, then you haven't been on the internet long enough.
One way that you can tell if a haircut is artistic and fashion-forward or just plain bad is to hone in on the details. It’s them that really give it away. So, while someone who is unfamiliar with hair trends might see chaos, a professional might see controlled asymmetry.
Similarly, what might look neat and orderly to someone on the street might make a pro stylist cringe because they see the holes, patchy techniques, and broken hairlines.
Just remember, your safest bet is to pay someone to cut your hair. If you’re not feeling confident about your own skills and you’re not aiming for a simple buzz cut, it’s fine to ask for help. Heck, not even the best of the best cut their own hair all the time.
Detachable head? I’d like to be able to do that sometimes, when my head won’t shut up.
I'd be crying my makeup off too if someone gave me this hideous haircut and then I got arrested for assaulting then.
"where you off to bro?"........ 'oh, wherever the wind takes me'.