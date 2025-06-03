ADVERTISEMENT

While many walk past them unnoticed, countless people experiencing homelessness in Brazil share something powerful — an unbreakable bond with their dogs. These animals are more than companions; they’re family, guardians, and a source of love and loyalty in the toughest of times.

The Instagram account 'MRSC,' created by Laila Chaidar, captures this connection through raw, moving photos and stories. Her organization, Moradores de Rua e Seus Cães, supports both the people and their pets, reminding us that love, care, and loyalty don’t depend on having a roof — just a heartbeat.

