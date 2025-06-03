ADVERTISEMENT

While many walk past them unnoticed, countless people experiencing homelessness in Brazil share something powerful — an unbreakable bond with their dogs. These animals are more than companions; they’re family, guardians, and a source of love and loyalty in the toughest of times.

The Instagram account 'MRSC,' created by Laila Chaidar, captures this connection through raw, moving photos and stories. Her organization, Moradores de Rua e Seus Cães, supports both the people and their pets, reminding us that love, care, and loyalty don’t depend on having a roof — just a heartbeat.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | moradoresderuaeseuscaes.com.br

#1

Homeless man hugging his dog on a city sidewalk, showing strong bond in photos documenting lives of homeless people and dogs.

moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #2

    Homeless man sitting on a blanket outside with his dogs, showing daily life moments of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #3

    Homeless man wearing a patterned blanket crouching and holding his brown dog in an urban outdoor setting at night

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #4

    Homeless man sitting with his dog outdoors, capturing a moment from lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #5

    Homeless man standing beside a small cart with two dogs, capturing the lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #6

    Smiling child playing with a small dog on her head, highlighting the lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #7

    Homeless person’s bare feet near a small dog sitting on a cobblestone street against a worn red wall.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #8

    Homeless man tenderly holding and comforting his dog, illustrating the bond between homeless people and their dogs on IG page.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #9

    Homeless person resting on the street with their dog, showcasing the bond between homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #10

    Young boy holding a puppy, capturing a heartfelt moment from the lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #11

    Young child carrying small dog in harness, highlighting the lives of homeless people and their dogs in urban setting.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #12

    Black and white photo of a homeless man holding a small puppy, depicting the lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #13

    Man wearing black beanie holding small dog in colorful sweater, highlighting lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #14

    Young homeless boy in a blue hoodie hugging his dog closely, capturing the bond between homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #15

    Homeless man smiling and crouching next to his dog on a city street at night documenting lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #16

    Homeless man washing his dog outside a makeshift shelter surrounded by trees showing lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #17

    Black dog resting on a worn mattress beside dog food, capturing the lives of homeless people and their dogs on the street.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #18

    Homeless person resting on sidewalk with dog and dog food, capturing lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #19

    Homeless man sitting on a cart interacting with his dog in an urban park, capturing lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #20

    Black and white photo of a homeless person with their dog, capturing the bond shared in difficult living conditions.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #21

    Homeless man wearing a hat holding his black dog inside a shelter, capturing lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #22

    Child in a pink dress holding a small white puppy, illustrating the bond between homeless people and their dogs outdoors.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #23

    Homeless man sitting on a sidewalk mat, smiling and holding his dog wearing a sweater, showing the bond between homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

    #24

    Man wearing a beanie playing with two dogs under a bridge in a park, capturing the lives of homeless people and their dogs.

    moradoresderuaeseuscaes Report

