Guide Accused Of ‘Abandoning’ Tourist In Active Volcano Breaks Silence After Family Blasts Rescue Team
Two women smiling and hugging on a beach with a mountain and ocean in the background, related to volcano guide topic.
Society, World

Guide Accused Of ‘Abandoning’ Tourist In Active Volcano Breaks Silence After Family Blasts Rescue Team

The family of Juliana Marins, the Brazilian tourist who lost her life after falling from a cliff during a hike on a volcano in Indonesia, has blamed the local search and rescue team for the young woman’s tragic passing.

Authorities announced on Tuesday (June 24) that the body of the 26-year-old dancer had been found on Mount Rinjani, located on Lombok Island, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down the active volcano during a hike on Saturday (June 21).

Highlights
  • Juliana Marins' family accused the rescue team of negligence, claiming she could have been saved had the team reached her earlier.
  • Juliana fell hundreds of feet from Mount Rinjani during a hike and was found lifeless after four days.
  • The family said authorities did not do enough to rescue her and criticized the Brazilian Embassy in Indonesia.

Officials said the rescue operation was hindered by challenges such as bad weather and low visibility, but Juliana’s family accused rescuers of “great negligence.”

“Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team,” the family posted on social media on Wednesday (June 25).

    Juliana Marins’ family has blamed the rescue operation for her passing after her body was found on Mount RinjaniWoman smiling at a coastal cliff, representing the guide accused of abandoning tourist in active volcano incident.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

    “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” the family’s post continued.

    “Juliana deserved much more! Now we are going to seek justice for her, because that is what she deserves! Don’t give up on Juliana!”

    Woman smiling and wearing a rain poncho near waterfall with rainbow, unrelated to guide accused of abandoning tourist in active volcano.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency reportedly posted and later deleted a series of photos on Instagram that allegedly showed first responders retrieving Juliana’s body.

    “Trekking to Mount Rinjani is an Extreme Tourism Sport,” a caption on one post read.

    “Be respectful, understand limitations. When accident happend [sic], do not blame rescuers unless you have walked in their shoes!”

    The Brazilian tourist was “abandoned” by her guide after feeling tired during a hike, her family said

    Tourist stranded in active volcano crater with rescue attempts underway amid abandonment accusations against guide.

    Image credits: g1 / YouTube

    In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil shared, “After four days of work, made difficult by adverse weather, ground and visibility conditions in the region, teams from the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist.

    “The Brazilian government extends its condolences to the family and friends of the Brazilian tourist for the immense loss caused by this tragic accident.”

    Two women embracing happily on a beach with mountains and water in the background, related to volcano rescue guide news.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

    Juliana’s family also confirmed the tragedy in a statement posted on Instagram.

    “Today, the rescue team managed to reach the place where Juliana Marins was,” read the message.

    “With immense sadness, we inform you that she did not survive. We remain very grateful for all the prayers, messages of affection and support that we have received.”

    Her body was reportedly retrieved from the site by a rescue team and later taken to Indonesia’s Bhayangkara Hospital.

    “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” the family stated

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @resgatejulianamarins

    Social media comment accusing Indonesian government of fake news amid active volcano rescue controversy involving a guide and tourist.

    Comment from user djcalixto defending volunteers and blaming the Indonesian government amid volcano rescue dispute.
    “This evacuation involved cross-agency collaboration and volunteers, working in extreme terrain with unpredictable weather,” the park informed on social media.

    Manoel Marins, Juliana’s father, identified his daughter’s body, according to a report by Brazilian newspaper Folha.

    Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Juliana had joined six tourists and a tour guide for the excursion on the active volcano.

    The dancer and publicist had been backpacking through Asia since February, visiting the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand before arriving in Indonesia.

    The family said fundraising accounts are fake after people pretended to be Juliana’s relatives raising money to repatriate her body

    Image showing a smiling woman and Brazilian flag with text denying fundraising claims amid active volcano guide controversy.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

    Juliana’s family claims that she was “abandoned” by the guide on the second day of the hike when she was too tired to continue.

    “We found out about this after contacting people who work at the park,” said her sister, Mariana.

    “Juliana was in this group, but she got very tired and asked to stop for a while. They kept going, and the guide didn’t stay with her.

    “She didn’t know where to go, she didn’t know what to do. When the guide came back, because he saw that she was taking too long, he saw that she had fallen down there.”

    The hiker’s loved ones thanked volunteers who “courageously” collaborated to help speed up the rescue process

    Guide accused of abandoning tourist carries heavy backpack hiking on foggy active volcano trail.

    Image credits: agam_rinjani / Instagram

    According to Brazilian outlet G1, the hiker fell about 300 m (approx. 980 ft) below the original trail. Around three hours later, she was located by a group of tourists passing by the site, who used a drone to record and share videos showing Juliana still alive.

    Rescue team in bright gear conducting a risky operation on an active volcano amid thick fog and rough terrain.

    Image credits: eyes_globe / X

    The 20-year-old guide, Ali Musthofa, refuted the family’s claims in an interview with O Globo.

    “Actually, I didn’t leave her, but I waited three minutes in front of her. After about 15 or 30 minutes, Juliana didn’t show up,” he said.

    “I looked for her at the last resting place, but I couldn’t find her. I told her I would wait for her ahead. I told her to rest.”

    Ali said he realized Juliana had fallen when he saw the light of a flashlight and heard the voice of a young woman calling for help.

    “I told her I would help her. I tried desperately to tell Juliana to wait for help.”

    Juliana’s sister previously accused Indonesian authorities of sharing a “forged” video showing a rescue that never took place

    The fall occurred at about 6:30 a.m. local time while Juliana and the group were en route to the peak. 

    In the hours that followed, the tourist’s family accused Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian Embassy of sharing a “forged” video of a rescue that never took place.

    Guide accused of abandoning tourist takes selfie with group on hiking trail near active volcano in a rural mountainous area.

    Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

    Comment calling for justice after guide accused of abandoning tourist in active volcano amid family criticism of rescue team.

    Comment from pastorhenriquevieira on social media, calling for justice related to the accused guide in volcano incident.
    “The information that the rescue team brought her water, food, and clothing, as reported by the Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian embassy in Jakarta, is not true,” Juliana’s sister stated. At the time, Juliana had been missing for approximately 36 hours.

    “All the videos that were made are lies, including the one of the rescue team reaching her.

    “The video was forged to look like that, along with this message associated with it. We even celebrated. It was a shock to find out that it was a lie.”

    Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Juliana had been backpacking through Asia since February

    Woman performing pole dance by the beach at sunset, unrelated to guide accused of abandoning tourist in active volcano.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    On Thursday, Juliana’s family thanked volunteers who “courageously” collaborated to help speed up the rescue process and said their gesture “will never be forgotten.”

    “We know about the extremely adverse conditions and the great risks you faced. It was thanks to your dedication and experience that the team was finally able to reach Juliana and allow us, at least, this moment of farewell,” reads the social media post.

    Juliana’s father, who had previously said that the Brazilian Embassy had not offered any support for the family, paid tribute to his daughter and remembered her “remarkable” presence. 

    “Your presence stays in our home, in your room, in your favorite place on the sofa in the living room,” he wrote on Instagram.

    “Make your presence remarkable in the lives of those who have had the privilege to know and walk with you.”

    Young woman smiling outdoors in casual jacket and black bikini top amid mountainous landscape, related to guide accused abandoning tourist volcano.

    Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

    Juliana’s sister, Mariana, wrote, “You’ve always been with me through it all, even through the worst of times. We always said we would move mountains for each other, and from here in Brazil, I tried to move one there in Indonesia for you. Sorry it wasn’t enough, sis.

    “You would be a great aunt. Your nephews will know all about you. Don’t worry about it. But they won’t have the privilege to hang out with you. And it has finished me.

    “My twin sister, 5 years apart, who has loved me, protected me, encouraged me, welcomed me. Life is going to be so hard without you.”

    People shared their thoughts on the statement made by Juliana’s family

    Instagram comment criticizing government negligence in rescuing a tourist abandoned on an active volcano.

    Comment highlighting volunteers' rescue efforts amid guide accused of abandoning tourist in active volcano incident.

    Comment highlighting volunteers risking lives to rescue tourist amid accusations of guide abandoning them in active volcano incident.

    Comment on social media expressing support for justice after guide accused of abandoning tourist in active volcano.

    Comment accusing guide of abandoning tourist in active volcano, detailing neglect and delayed rescue efforts.

    Social media comment expressing grief over tourist abandoned in active volcano, calling for justice and criticizing rescue team negligence.

    Comment on social media discussing controversy over guide accused of abandoning tourist during active volcano rescue.

    Comment on social media discussing accusations against rescue team in tourist volcano abandonment case.

    Social media comment expressing concern over lack of rope and supplies in active volcano rescue effort.

    Comment from user expressing apology with sad emojis, related to guide accused of abandoning tourist in active volcano incident.

    Facebook comment by Nana Benya Ackon questioning how rescuers failed to save tourist abandoned in active volcano incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for the family amid accusations against guide in volcano rescue.

    Comment from Alex Allen about the tour guide in a social media post with 20 likes related to volcano rescue incident.

    Comment from Aurora H Velarde expressing surprise about someone blaming a rescuer in a volcano abandonment case.

    Comment from Sandra Bauer defending the rescue team amid accusations of abandoning tourist in active volcano hike.

    Comment on rescue team support and accountability in tourist active volcano incident shared by user Lesley Hogg Knox.

    Comment from Jenny Baked Goodies expressing doubt about rescue team’s truthfulness regarding proof of life in volcano incident.

    Commenter Ricardas Anzan lists reasons including incompetent hiking company, bad guide decisions, and poorly equipped rescue team.

    Comment by Adrian Ramirez about rescue team response during active volcano incident, with 79 reactions.

    Chat comment discussing a guide accused of abandoning a tourist in an active volcano and family backlash against rescue team.

    Comment from Shannon Mc Adams discussing family grief and rescue risks in Indonesia after tourist abandoned on active volcano incident.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to her was heartbreaking. And now you get scum British tabloids putting "pole dancer" in every article title about her - ignoring the publicist bit. Intentionally make her seem sleazy or less than. We know what you're doing Daily Mail. It's disgusting.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are no handrails in the wilderness. While there were maybe missteps that should be looked at by the rescue system, when you go into the wilderness, you're assuming risk. That's the point. If it's views you want, there are plenty in civilization. Climbing a volcano has even more risk than most mountains, and although having. The right level of fitness, the right equipment and the skills to use it do not guarantee a safe return, going in deliberately without those things is on each person. Yes, lots of I'll equipped idiots wander out and back and are fine, but that doesn't make the risk less. Dont blame others when what killed her was her interaction with the mountain. She weighed up the risk of going, decided it was with it. Let's respect that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except it had been advertised by the travel agency as "suitable for beginners" and was treated by guides like it's a quick trip, so she wasn't prepared with supplies, food, etc.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
