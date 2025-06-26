Guide Accused Of ‘Abandoning’ Tourist In Active Volcano Breaks Silence After Family Blasts Rescue Team

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Juliana Marins, the Brazilian tourist who lost her life after falling from a cliff during a hike on a volcano in Indonesia, has blamed the local search and rescue team for the young woman’s tragic passing.

Authorities announced on Tuesday (June 24) that the body of the 26-year-old dancer had been found on Mount Rinjani, located on Lombok Island, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down the active volcano during a hike on Saturday (June 21).

“Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team,” the family posted on social media on Wednesday (June 25).

Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

“If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” the family’s post continued.

“Juliana deserved much more! Now we are going to seek justice for her, because that is what she deserves! Don’t give up on Juliana!”

Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency reportedly posted and later deleted a series of photos on Instagram that allegedly showed first responders retrieving Juliana’s body.

“Trekking to Mount Rinjani is an Extreme Tourism Sport,” a caption on one post read.

“Be respectful, understand limitations. When accident happend [sic], do not blame rescuers unless you have walked in their shoes!”

The Brazilian tourist was “abandoned” by her guide after feeling tired during a hike, her family said

Image credits: g1 / YouTube

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil shared, “After four days of work, made difficult by adverse weather, ground and visibility conditions in the region, teams from the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist.

“The Brazilian government extends its condolences to the family and friends of the Brazilian tourist for the immense loss caused by this tragic accident.”

Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

Juliana’s family also confirmed the tragedy in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Today, the rescue team managed to reach the place where Juliana Marins was,” read the message.

“With immense sadness, we inform you that she did not survive. We remain very grateful for all the prayers, messages of affection and support that we have received.”

Her body was reportedly retrieved from the site by a rescue team and later taken to Indonesia’s Bhayangkara Hospital.

“If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” the family stated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @resgatejulianamarins

“This evacuation involved cross-agency collaboration and volunteers, working in extreme terrain with unpredictable weather,” the park informed on social media.

Manoel Marins, Juliana’s father, identified his daughter’s body, according to a report by Brazilian newspaper Folha.

Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Juliana had joined six tourists and a tour guide for the excursion on the active volcano.

The dancer and publicist had been backpacking through Asia since February, visiting the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand before arriving in Indonesia.

The family said fundraising accounts are fake after people pretended to be Juliana’s relatives raising money to repatriate her body

Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

Juliana’s family claims that she was “abandoned” by the guide on the second day of the hike when she was too tired to continue.

“We found out about this after contacting people who work at the park,” said her sister, Mariana.

“Juliana was in this group, but she got very tired and asked to stop for a while. They kept going, and the guide didn’t stay with her.

“She didn’t know where to go, she didn’t know what to do. When the guide came back, because he saw that she was taking too long, he saw that she had fallen down there.”

The hiker’s loved ones thanked volunteers who “courageously” collaborated to help speed up the rescue process

Image credits: agam_rinjani / Instagram

According to Brazilian outlet G1, the hiker fell about 300 m (approx. 980 ft) below the original trail. Around three hours later, she was located by a group of tourists passing by the site, who used a drone to record and share videos showing Juliana still alive.

Image credits: eyes_globe / X

The 20-year-old guide, Ali Musthofa, refuted the family’s claims in an interview with O Globo.

“Actually, I didn’t leave her, but I waited three minutes in front of her. After about 15 or 30 minutes, Juliana didn’t show up,” he said.

“I looked for her at the last resting place, but I couldn’t find her. I told her I would wait for her ahead. I told her to rest.”

Ali said he realized Juliana had fallen when he saw the light of a flashlight and heard the voice of a young woman calling for help.

“I told her I would help her. I tried desperately to tell Juliana to wait for help.”

Juliana’s sister previously accused Indonesian authorities of sharing a “forged” video showing a rescue that never took place

QUAL MOTIVO DA COMEMORAÇÃO 😭❓O c9rpo de Juliana Marins foi resgatado nesta quarta-feira (25) do Monte Rinjani, na Indonésia! Em nossa opinião, mesmo sendo voluntários ou não, não existe motivos para comemoração! O silêncio seguidos de abraços entre si seria melhor 🖤 pic.twitter.com/w9UTg6Oc8n — realengotv (@realengotv) June 25, 2025



The fall occurred at about 6:30 a.m. local time while Juliana and the group were en route to the peak.

In the hours that followed, the tourist’s family accused Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian Embassy of sharing a “forged” video of a rescue that never took place.

Image credits: resgatejulianamarins / Instagram

“The information that the rescue team brought her water, food, and clothing, as reported by the Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian embassy in Jakarta, is not true,” Juliana’s sister stated. At the time, Juliana had been missing for approximately 36 hours.

“All the videos that were made are lies, including the one of the rescue team reaching her.

“The video was forged to look like that, along with this message associated with it. We even celebrated. It was a shock to find out that it was a lie.”

Born in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Juliana had been backpacking through Asia since February

Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

On Thursday, Juliana’s family thanked volunteers who “courageously” collaborated to help speed up the rescue process and said their gesture “will never be forgotten.”

“We know about the extremely adverse conditions and the great risks you faced. It was thanks to your dedication and experience that the team was finally able to reach Juliana and allow us, at least, this moment of farewell,” reads the social media post.

Juliana’s father, who had previously said that the Brazilian Embassy had not offered any support for the family, paid tribute to his daughter and remembered her “remarkable” presence.

“Your presence stays in our home, in your room, in your favorite place on the sofa in the living room,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Make your presence remarkable in the lives of those who have had the privilege to know and walk with you.”

Image credits: ajulianamarins / Instagram

Juliana’s sister, Mariana, wrote, “You’ve always been with me through it all, even through the worst of times. We always said we would move mountains for each other, and from here in Brazil, I tried to move one there in Indonesia for you. Sorry it wasn’t enough, sis.

“You would be a great aunt. Your nephews will know all about you. Don’t worry about it. But they won’t have the privilege to hang out with you. And it has finished me.

“My twin sister, 5 years apart, who has loved me, protected me, encouraged me, welcomed me. Life is going to be so hard without you.”

People shared their thoughts on the statement made by Juliana’s family

