Disneyland Wedding Interrupted By Staff The Moment They Notice The Bride Was A 9-Year-Old Girl
Disneyland castle with visitors and vibrant flower beds under a blue sky, scene fitting for a wedding interrupted by staff.
News, World

Disneyland Wedding Interrupted By Staff The Moment They Notice The Bride Was A 9-Year-Old Girl

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

7

A “wedding” at Disneyland Paris turned into a disturbing spectacle when guests realized the “bride” was a 9-year-old girl, and the “groom” was a 22-year-old man from the UK.

The British man and three others were arrested after staff at the amusement park realized the bride appeared alarmingly young.

The “groom” later claimed to authorities that the ceremony with about 100 invited guests was staged.

Highlights
  • Disneyland Paris raised the alarm when they realized a wedding at the park, with 100 guests, involved a 9-year-old bride.
  • The 22-year-old groom, the child's mother, and two others were arrested.
  • “I saw a little girl dressed in white,” a witness said. “...I realized when I saw the child. It was atrocious.”

“Mental illnesses at its greatest,” one commented on the incident.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Witnesses attending a wedding at Disneyland Paris were alarmed to see that the “bride” was just a child

    Entrance sign of Disneyland Park with elaborate architecture, linked to Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff over a 9-year-old bride.

    Image credits: Kurt Sunkel/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    It was reported that the “groom” had hired the theme park complex outside Paris for what was believed to be a real private wedding.

    For a total of 130,000 euros ($150,000), the arrested man had booked the park’s complex several weeks before, and the ceremony was scheduled to take place in the early hours of Saturday, June 21, outside the opening hours for the public.

    Man adjusting black bow tie wearing a dark suit with boutonniere at a Disneyland wedding ceremony outdoors.

    Image credits: Stanislav/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    About 100 people, believed to be guests, had gathered at the ceremony that was set against the backdrop of the park’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.

    It was later found that these guests were possibly paid actors, hired to participate in the stunt.

    Witnesses saw the bride struggling in her heels and being picked up by a lady

    Performers in colorful costumes entertain crowds during a Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff over the young bride's age.

    Image credits: Bhumil Chheda/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Comment on a post mentioning Count Olaf with emojis, related to Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff noticing bride was a child.

    Witnesses said they couldn’t believe the age of the bride who was carried in her mother’s arms.

    “We all thought we were going to attend a wedding. Everyone was stunned, no one expected it,” one witness told Le Parisien.

    “I saw a little girl dressed in white. I saw her hair prepared with curls and a lady picking her up in her arms,” said one of the extras, Yeleen, who attended the event with her own daughter.

    “At that moment, I was shocked. I realized when I saw the child. It was atrocious,” she added.

    Disneyland wedding interrupted as staff notice the bride is a 9-year-old girl during parade with Mickey and Minnie.

    Image credits: angy vanegas/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Comment from Sabrina Miller reacting to a Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff noticing the bride was a 9-year-old girl.

    Netizes, too, expressed disbelief at the thought of a 9-year-old child being involved.

    “Disgusting,” one called it, while another commented, “I’m guessing the bride picked the venue.”

    “What is wrong with people anymore,” wrote another.

    “Can we send them over a wood chipper to administer the punishment?” one asked.

    The police arrested four people, including the British “groom” and the child’s Ukrainian mother 

    Close-up of a Police Municipale vehicle, representing staff intervention at a Disneyland wedding with a 9-year-old bride.

    Image credits: HJBC/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Comment expressing outrage over Disneyland wedding interrupted due to the bride being a 9-year-old girl.

    The park’s staff were baffled to see the “bride” wearing a wedding dress and struggling to stand in her heels.

    They eventually alerted authorities about the bride possibly being a child.

    “A private event booked at our destination was immediately cancelled by our staff after irregularities were identified. Police were called and arrived quickly,” Disneyland Paris told France Inter radio.

    Young girl in a tulle dress dancing with a man in a bright room, related to Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff.

    Image credits: Vasyl/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Comment about Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff after noticing the bride was a 9-year-old girl in a staged event.

    Witnesses said the park put an end to the ceremony when they realized the “bride” was a child.

    Disneyland did things very well,” one told local media. “They canceled everything as soon as they realized the bride was a child. We were sh*cked to see that.”

    Authorities arrested four people, including the 22-year-old groom, the child’s Ukrainian mother, aged 41, and two Latvian nationals, ages 24 and 55.

    The mother and the 55-year-old Latvian were eventually released, while the other two were kept in custody over potential financial fraud and money laundering, the prosecutor’s office revealed.

    Investigators were told that the wedding was staged and that the guests were paid actors

    Disneyland wedding scene with castle and visitors, highlighting moment staff notice bride was a 9-year-old girl.

    Image credits: Toni Pomar/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The event organizers told investigators that the wedding was staged and that the “guests” were all hired actors, who were brought to the park for the fake ceremony and not told too many details about it.

    The extras said they had been driven in buses from central Paris to the venue at around 5 a.m.

    They were provided pink bracelets with “bride and groom” printed on them.

    Young girl in white dress posing outside doorway, related to Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff keyword.

    Image credits: AS Photo Family/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    “It wasn’t a wedding but a staged wedding that was to be filmed with a hundred extras. They privatised Disneyland, claiming that it was a real marriage,” said Alexandre Verney, assistant prosecutor for the Seine-et-Marne département.

    When questioned by investigators, the mother reportedly claimed she allegedly turned the child into the fake bride so she could feel like  a Disney “princess” for the day.

    A medical examination revealed that the 9-year-old girl had not suffered any harm.

    “This is sick beyond comprehension,” one commented online

    Comment by a top fan named Bonni Prskalo saying Leave the kids alone people with a sad emoji.

    Comment by Chris Irrizarry expressing skepticism about a prank related to a Disneyland wedding involving a 9-year-old girl.

    Comment expressing concern about a Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff after noticing the bride was a 9-year-old girl.

    Comment by Molly Malone saying Throw him to the crocs, reacting to Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff after noticing the bride was a 9-year-old girl.

    Comment by Alyssa Limon about Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff noticing bride was a 9-year-old girl.

    Comment by James Docherty expressing shock about a Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff noticing the bride was a 9-year-old girl.

    Comment from a top fan named Josue Mejia joking about someone living their Disney dream, related to Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff.

    Comment on Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff noticing the bride was a 9-year-old girl discussing the situation.

    Social media comment reacting to Disneyland wedding interrupted by staff upon noticing the bride was a 9-year-old girl.

    Comment expressing hope that the parents are in jail and the 9-year-old bride involved in Disneyland wedding is safe.

    Comment criticizing a situation involving a child and expressing hope for police action and new family care.

    Text post by Steven Mitchell about a friend wanting to get married at Disneyland but facing high permission costs.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    starstruckbyacomet avatar
    Busy Panda
    Busy Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paris CPS should take custody of the child from the mother. She could try to sell her daughter again if she had a chance.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should have just done this at Disney World, because child marriage is legal in Florida (no age limit so long as there is parental consent)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mistake, Florida outlawed most child marriage in 2018, after I left. California still has no minimum age for marriage though, so I guess Disneyland would be the obvious choice for child traffickers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
