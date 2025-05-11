ADVERTISEMENT

The magic of Disney World completely faded for one Florida father.

Craig Stowell went viral on social media after giving a breakdown of his one-day visit to the amusement park with his family of five.

“Here’s how much 1 day at disney for a family of 5 cost,” he wrote in the caption.

    Man wearing Minnie Mouse ears and a girl sparking debate over price of one-day family trip to Disney World.

    In the video that quickly caught fire online, the father-of-three gave his viewers a rundown of his expenses, starting with the $30 he had to pay for parking.

    As for tickets, he had to pay $974 for his family of five even with a Florida resident discount.

    “It started with the ticket purchase, and then it ran right into the parking, and then it just was like a cash cow for the rest of the day,” he said during a chat with FOX & Friends.

    Cars lined up at Disney World entrance with text overlay asking how much a day at Disney costs, sparking price debate.

    The small business owner said they decided not to buy the Lightning Passes because they would have taken another $400 out of his bank account.

    Even though the Lightning Passes would have allowed them to skip the long queues for the rides, Craig believed the price really wasn’t worth it.

    “Trying to put a price tag versus value, what’s it worth?” he said. “The lines were so long, so we’re already a thousand [dollars] deep into the park. Now we’re going to drop another $400 to get Lightning Passes.”

    Family at Disney World discussing the high price of one-day tickets sparking debate over the cost of a family trip.

    “I don’t want to say it this way, but if you do the average of cost per ride, it probably isn’t really worth it,” he continued.

    The frustrated father revealed that his young son wanted to take home a lightsaber from Disney World, but it was a “hard no” because of its $44.99 price tag.

    Lunch for the family came at around $44, but dinner turned out to be an extravagant affair that cost Craig $245.27.

    Menu at Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant held by hands, related to Disney World one-day family trip prices debate.

    By the end of the day, the auto vlogger said he spent nearly $1,400 to treat his family to a day at famous Orlando theme park.

    “The grand total for our day was $1,391.91,” he concluded.

    While talking about the video, Craig said he had a feeling it would “go viral” because it’s “very relatable” and “family-friendly.”

    Receipt showing total cost over 245 dollars for one-day family trip expenses sparking debate over Disney World prices

    Disney’s always a hot topic and we’re all trying to pinch pennies,” he told the outlet. “So, I kind of had an idea that people would be able to relate to it, just maybe not so much.”

    Netizens related to the father as he lamented over the high prices.

    “Finally a realistic day in a life at Disney…” read one comment, while another wrote, “Thank you for exposing the craziness that is Disney.”

    People walking outside a store with text asking if spending that much on a day at Disney is really worth it family trip debate.

    “This is why we NEVER go, we literally live about an hour 15 minutes away but feel like you get robbed to walk around and stand in line,” said another.

    “I cant believe this dude – from fl apparently – is surprised at these costs,” wrote another. “Has he been living under a rock? Totally normal in 2025. Getand why complain publicly? It wont change things. I feel like it was just to get attention for his business.”

    Last year, when Walt Disney World put its 2025 tickets on sale, visitors noticed that pricing had increased from the 2024 prices.

    Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro had addressed the concerns over their pricing in a statement earlier this year.

    Man wearing white cap and tank top, looking sideways indoors as debate over Disney World family trip price sparks reactions.

    “The number-one thing we hear from the millions of guests who visit our parks each year is how much a Disney vacation means to them, and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel, and dining options to welcome as many families as possible, whatever their budget,” Josh said in the statement.

    “We also know that, in inflationary times, it’s especially important to give families ways to save on their visits,” he continued. “We haven’t increased the lowest-priced ticket to Disneyland since 2019, and we recently introduced a kids’ ticket for as little as $50, just to name a couple of examples.”

