Disney parks are known for their magic, but infamous for their costly experiences.

And yet, despite the common knowledge that visiting a Disney park is never cheap, a woman still managed to shock people online after splurging on a particular Disney restaurant with extravagant price tags.

Taking to her TikTok page dedicated to reviewing Disney Parks’ food, Bethany Vinton posted a video where she shared the time she paid a visit to Disney World Florida’s high-end establishment, Victoria & Albert’s, back in September.

Image credits: juan mendez/Pexels

Image credits: bethanyvinton

She had splurged on the theme park’s most expensive restaurant in what she described as her “number one bucket list place”.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, Bethany revealed how much she had spent in Victoria & Albert’s.

She started the video by explaining that once you’re sat at your table, you’re given two options: the dining room menu, or the chef’s menu.

Image credits: bethanyvinton

The Disney food connoisseur went on to reveal that the dining room menu is a seven-course meal and is priced at $295 per person, while the chef’s menu is a nine-course meal that costs a whopping $375 per person.

Bethany, who was joined by three other guests for their luxurious culinary experience, opted for the lavish chef’s menu.

However, the expensive dining experience wasn’t enough for Bethany and her friends, who also decided to get wine, and therefore they spent $200 per person for eight pours of wine.

Image credits: bethanyvinton

The TikTok revealed to her 383,300 followers that the wine pairing for the other menu was $50 cheaper.

In total, Bethany showed that the group of four ended up spending a mighty $1500 on food, and $800 on wine, and then the tax was $149.50. Subsequently, their bill totaled $2,449.50 before a tip.

She admitted in the video: “Obviously this is a huge splurge, but it has always been on my Disney bucket list.

“When I started my Disney food and drink podcast last year, The Main Street Dish, this [restaurant] was our ultimate goal and we were so excited to finally check this off the bucket list.”

Image credits: bethanyvinton

You can take a look at the appetizing dishes below

Victoria & Albert's. 🍽️ Come dine with me at the most expensive restaurant in Disney World, Victoria & Albert's at the Grand Floridian. Victoria & Albert's 📍Grand Floridian 🍽️ Dinner – 5:30 PM to 8:05 PM, Closed Sunday and Monday 📅 This is easily one of the hardest reservations to get in Disney World as seating is limited. Be online at 5:45 60 days out from your check in day, and if you are staying on property focus on the end of your trip for more availability. 💵 Dining Room Menu $295 per adult, plus tax and gratuity Chef's Menu $375 per adult, plus tax and gratuity Dining Room Menu Wine Paring $150 per adult , plus tax and gratuity Chef's Menu Wine Paring $200 per adult , plus tax and gratuity This was a huge bucket list item for me, and my podcast co-hosts over on @The Main Street Dish. On our latest episode we pull back the curtain on what it is like to dine here.

Bethany revealed that she and her friends made the most of the experience, staying at the restaurant for four hours.

As her TikTok went viral, Bethany was flooded with divided opinions rushing to her comment section as a person wrote: “That’s 6 months of my rent.”

Another person commented: “That’s literally like a whole month of bills including rent for me.”

Image credits: bethanyvinton

Entering the happiest and most magical places on Earth has recently become more expensive.

According to a recent report by Today, Disney has increased the price of some tickets and parking at its Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.



The unique dining experience took four hours and was “well worth the price,” according to Bethany

Image credits: bethanyvinton

The Disney enthusiast described the pricey meal as “the best food and dining experience I’ve ever had in my life”

While a basic one-day ticket for the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will reportedly remain $104, as of October 11, guests have to pay more for the other daily passes. The most expensive tier now costs $194, up from $179, the American broadcaster reported.

The price hikes reportedly affected the Park Hopper add-ons except for the one-day pass. They affected the Magic Key passes and Genie+ add-on, too. Disneyland Resort parking is also up $5, from $30 to $35.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement: “We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks, and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer.”

