145 Disney Facts You Might’ve Not Heard Before
Disney world isn't just princesses and fairy tales; it's also personal stories, the rise of an empire, and some pretty cool facts stemming from it all. And if you're as huge of a fan as we are, you'll find these Disney facts thoroughly entertaining and enlightening, too.
Rest assured that these facts about Disney will leave no stone unturned as we go from the very beginnings of the animation studio to the present times. From such interesting pieces of information as the studio's very first logo to specific drawing techniques to some statistics (the fun kind, of course), these fun Disney facts will surely give something new even to the most dedicated fans. For instance, did you know that Disney owns a cruise ship line or that the legendary spaghetti scene from The Lady and The Tramp almost didn't happen? Can you imagine the world without it? Neither can we! So, you get the gist - the stories about Disney are endless, and so are the Disney world facts. But, all the better for us - more stuff to oooh and ahhh about!
You know what to do here, right? Scroll on down below to reveal our selection of interesting facts and give the ones that raised your astonished eyebrow a vote so they’ll find their place on the top of our list. Once that is all well and done, share these facts about Walt Disney and his magnificent creation with anyone who you think would find them useful.
Monsters, Inc. Was Originally Centered Around A Grown Man Haunted By His Drawings
Disney Pixar’s Lamp Mascot Is Named Luxo Jr.
The hopping lamp in Spirited Away was a tribute to Luxo Jr! Apparently the guy behind it is a big Pixar fan.
For 2 Years, Walt Disney Was The Only One Who Could Produce Colored Films
The Spaghetti Scene From Lady And The Tramp Almost Never Happened
In fact, Walt found it to be silly, thinking that no dog would ever share their food with another. Because of this, the scene almost got scrapped if not for animator Frank Thomas' persistence.
The Name Of The Little Girl In Monsters Inc Is Mary
And she was voiced by an actual kid who was far too young to say things on cue, so they just followed her around with a recording device for a while and spliced it all together later.
Disneyland Once Denied Entrance To People With Beards
This was one the Disney's aesthetic - 'a fresh, clean, and approachable' look, ensuring that every guest feels comfortable with the entire cast. This way, Walt wanted to emphasize the importance of the show and not the individual.
Hidden Mickeys Can Be Found Throughout Disneyland
The Movie Wall-E Was Originally Titled Trash Planet
The Little Mermaid Was The Last Disney Film To Use A Traditional Animation Process
And everything that came after it was done using a digital method of animation known as the Disnay Computer Animation Production System, or CAPS for short. First movie to be made using CAPS was 1990s The Rescuers Down Under.
Merida Is The Second Disney Princess To Not Have An American Accent
Wall-E And The Robot R2-D2 Are Played By The Same Actor
The First Disney Film Produced After Walt Disney’s Death Was The Aristocats
As Of 2019, Princess Aurora Is The Only Real Blonde Disney Princess
Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Married In Real Life
The couple, though, kept their personal romance private. They did not want their marriage to color how Disney fans viewed Mickey and Minnie, who have never officially married. Once, radio host Paul Harvey asked them to share their romantic story with his “The Rest of the Story” listeners, Farmer recounts. They refused. That would have drawn the spotlight away from their characters.
You Can Send Certain Disney Characters An Invitation To Your Wedding
Disney’s top couple is known for sending a postcard and a “Just Married” pin from one of the theme parks. Cinderella and Prince Charming are also reported to send a similar keepsake.
The Little Mermaid Features Over One Million Hand-Painted Bubbles
Merida Is The Only Disney Princess To Not Sing In Her Movie
Walt Disney Was A Big Fan Of Trains
The Early Concept Of Inside Out Included Over 27 Different Emotions
Before the final five characters were settled upon in Inside Out, there were 27 emotions in the running! The roster included Pride, Greed, Irritation, Shame, Gloom, Love, Ennui, Hope and even Schadenfreude.
Disney World Buys The Second-Most Explosives In The United States
There Are Approximately 2.3 Million Individual Hairs On Sulley From Monsters Inc
Disney Animators Often Hide Other Classic Characters In The Background Of Certain Scenes
Mickey Mouse Became The First Animated Character To Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Many Disney Films Do Not Feature A Mother Due To Walt Disney Losing His Mother
The Snowman Olaf Was Originally Going To Be Elsa’s Sidekick
Olaf is one of the greatest parts of Frozen, but the original version of Disney's iconic snowman, where he was mean, would have made him a much less beloved character. Olaf started the animated feature as a typical Disney sidekick, brought to life by Elsa's magic. Josh Gad's performance as Olaf and a major deviation from the original plan, which had Frozen writer and director Jennifer Lee ready to kill the character off, resulted in a delightful companion that truly made the movie magical.
The Film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Received A Special Academy Award
Tiana Is The First Black Disney Princess
Disney Acquired The Star Wars Franchise In 2012
Over 100 Garments Were Made For The Film The Incredibles
12 unique garments and 6 different body types were created for all the male background figures. Adding variations in patterns and colors totaled 72 uniquely costumed male characters! When it comes to the women, they made 20 unique garments and 7 body types. Changing some variations, they came up with 64 uniquely costumed characters.
Belle’s Blue Dress Is Meant To Symbolize Her Role As An Outsider
The color blue gives a bit of power to a character - the color of yearning and wishes, resembling the sky. So, although it symbolizes an outsider, the color is also a mean to empower these on-screen ladies!
All Screams In Monsters Inc Were Supplied By The Children Of The Animators
There Are 10,297 Balloons In Disney Pixar’s Movie Up
Pixar’s First Human-Only Feature Film Was The Incredibles
Each Pixar Film Holds An Easter Egg That Features The Code ‘A113
A113 (pronounced A-One-Thirteen) is the classroom number used by character animation students at the California Institute of the Arts. Many of its alumni (including Pixar staff) have used the number in their professional works. It is said to appear in some way, shape, or form in every Pixar film.
Disney Was Founded On October 16, 1923
Walt Disney's First Original Character Was A Rabbit
Pocahontas Is The Only Disney Princess Based On A Real Life Person
Disney’s First Real Original Film In Terms Of Storyline Was The Movie The Lion King
The Disney Company Owns A Line Of Cruise Ships
The Horses That Are Found On Disneyland’s Main Street Have Rubber-Soled Shoes
As Of 2012, A Total Of Three Babies Have Been Born At Disneyland
The First Words Mickey Mouse Ever Spoke Were “Hot Dog!”
There Are Exactly 6,469,952 Black Spots In The Film 101 Dalmatians
Disney Princesses Found At Disney’s Theme Parks Must Fit A Specific Body Type
A Unified Theory Connecting All Pixar Films Is One Of The Most Popular Disney Theories Among Fans
The point of this theory is to have fun and exercise your imagination while simultaneously finding interesting connections between these fantastic movies.
Many Believe That Walt Disney Was Cryogenically Frozen To Be Revived At A Later Date
The Image Of The Beast From Beauty And The Beast Was Inspired By Several Animals
It's a mixture of many and known to be inspired by wild boars, goats, and mandrills.
If You Are An Employee At Any Disney Theme Park, You Are Not Allowed To Date A Coworker
In 2007, A Teenager Died On A Roller Coaster In Disneyland Paris
The Disney World Resort Measures As Big As San Francisco
Disney World Has A Network Of Secret Tunnels Used By Staff
Mickey Mouse Was Named By The Wife Of Walt Disney
Employees Are Not Allowed To Break Character At Any Of The Disney Theme Parks
Zootopia Originally Intended To Revolve The Story Around Nick Wilde Instead Of Judy Hopps
Disney’s Mulan Is Based On The Legend Of A Real Female Warrior In China With The Same Name
The Vultures Found In The Jungle Book Were Based On The Band The Beatles
Disney Has A Special Event Called Disney After Hours
Once in a while, the parks stay open for three extra hours after the official closing time. That's when, if you have the tickets to Disney After Hours, you can visit the place sans queues!
Lilo And Stitch Is The First Feature-Length Animated Film Set In Hawaii
Toy Story 2 Was Almost Entirely Deleted
Toy Story 2, after months and months of tedious work, got almost deleted from the company's servers after an erroneous command. Luckily, though, this was discovered right on time to retrieve the movie!
The Movie Cars Was Paul Newman’s Last Film That He Had Worked On
There Was No Disney Pixar Movie Released In 2014
In The Movie Cars, Mater’s Name Was Inspired By A Real Nascar Fan
The Voice Of Dashiel Parr From The Incredibles Was Made To Run Laps Around The Studio
The Personality Of Disney Villain, Hades Was Inspired By The Audition Of James Woods
Disney’s Chernabog Is Considered To Be The Best Representation Of Pure Evil
The Garbage Compactor, Wall-E Has A Real Name
And its full name is Waste Allocation Load Lifter. Fancy, right!
Mickey Mouse Has A Wardrobe Of Around 300 Outfits
It Took Six Years To Make Sleeping Beauty
Walt Disney Kept Live Animals On The Set Of Some Of His Productions
Until 2013, The Lion King Was The Highest And Best-Selling Home Movie Of All Time
Disney Princesses Who Do Not Wear Gloves Were Born Into Royalty
Snow White Is The Youngest Disney Princess
The Color Of Elsa’s Ice Palace Changes Depending On Her Mood
The Girl Who Voiced Boo In Monsters Inc Had Difficulty Staying Still For Her Lines
Disney Was Founded By Walt Disney And Roy O. Disney
Dumbo Almost Made The Cover Of Time Magazine In 1941
TIME editors, hoping to release an uplifting issue for the Christmas season, commissioned artists from The Walt Disney Studios to draw a black-and-white portrait of the elephant for the cover. The accompanying story was scheduled to run on December 29 and would anoint Dumbo the “Mammal-of-the-Year.”
But on December 7, Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor. The attack propelled the United States into World War II and sent TIME editors scrambling to rewrite their December 15 issue.
Walt Disney Dropped Out Of School When He Was 16
The Original Disney Logo Showed A Profile Of Its Mascot Mickey Mouse
A Hyena Researcher Once Sued Disney
One biologist felt so strongly about the portrayal of hyenas in The Lion King, that they sued Disney studios for defamation of character!