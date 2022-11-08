Disney world isn't just princesses and fairy tales; it's also personal stories, the rise of an empire, and some pretty cool facts stemming from it all. And if you're as huge of a fan as we are, you'll find these Disney facts thoroughly entertaining and enlightening, too.

Rest assured that these facts about Disney will leave no stone unturned as we go from the very beginnings of the animation studio to the present times. From such interesting pieces of information as the studio's very first logo to specific drawing techniques to some statistics (the fun kind, of course), these fun Disney facts will surely give something new even to the most dedicated fans. For instance, did you know that Disney owns a cruise ship line or that the legendary spaghetti scene from The Lady and The Tramp almost didn't happen? Can you imagine the world without it? Neither can we! So, you get the gist - the stories about Disney are endless, and so are the Disney world facts. But, all the better for us - more stuff to oooh and ahhh about!

#1

Monsters, Inc. Was Originally Centered Around A Grown Man Haunted By His Drawings

Monsters, Inc. Was Originally Centered Around A Grown Man Haunted By His Drawings

writingcooperative.com Report

#2

Disney Pixar’s Lamp Mascot Is Named Luxo Jr.

Disney Pixar's Lamp Mascot Is Named Luxo Jr.

pixar.com Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
36 minutes ago

The hopping lamp in Spirited Away was a tribute to Luxo Jr! Apparently the guy behind it is a big Pixar fan.

#3

For 2 Years, Walt Disney Was The Only One Who Could Produce Colored Films

For 2 Years, Walt Disney Was The Only One Who Could Produce Colored Films

lethbridgenewsnow.com Report

#4

The Spaghetti Scene From Lady And The Tramp Almost Never Happened

The Spaghetti Scene From Lady And The Tramp Almost Never Happened

In fact, Walt found it to be silly, thinking that no dog would ever share their food with another. Because of this, the scene almost got scrapped if not for animator Frank Thomas' persistence. 

disneydining.com Report

#5

The Name Of The Little Girl In Monsters Inc Is Mary

The Name Of The Little Girl In Monsters Inc Is Mary

pixar.fandom.com Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
35 minutes ago

And she was voiced by an actual kid who was far too young to say things on cue, so they just followed her around with a recording device for a while and spliced it all together later.

#6

Disneyland Once Denied Entrance To People With Beards

Disneyland Once Denied Entrance To People With Beards

This was one the Disney's aesthetic - 'a fresh, clean, and approachable' look, ensuring that every guest feels comfortable with the entire cast. This way, Walt wanted to emphasize the importance of the show and not the individual.

weeklyview.net Report

#7

Hidden Mickeys Can Be Found Throughout Disneyland

Hidden Mickeys Can Be Found Throughout Disneyland

lajollamom.com Report

#8

The Movie Wall-E Was Originally Titled Trash Planet

The Movie Wall-E Was Originally Titled Trash Planet

lostmediawiki.com Report

15points
POST
#9

The Little Mermaid Was The Last Disney Film To Use A Traditional Animation Process

The Little Mermaid Was The Last Disney Film To Use A Traditional Animation Process

And everything that came after it was done using a digital method of animation known as the Disnay Computer Animation Production System, or CAPS for short. First movie to be made using CAPS was 1990s The Rescuers Down Under.

americanhistory.si.edu Report

#10

Merida Is The Second Disney Princess To Not Have An American Accent

Merida Is The Second Disney Princess To Not Have An American Accent

hero.fandom.com Report

#11

Wall-E And The Robot R2-D2 Are Played By The Same Actor

Wall-E And The Robot R2-D2 Are Played By The Same Actor

backstage.com Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
35 minutes ago

That's one talented robot!

#12

The First Disney Film Produced After Walt Disney’s Death Was The Aristocats

The First Disney Film Produced After Walt Disney's Death Was The Aristocats

imdb.com Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
30 minutes ago

🎵 Everybody wants to be a cat, cause a cats the only cat who knows where it's at 🎶🎵

#13

As Of 2019, Princess Aurora Is The Only Real Blonde Disney Princess

As Of 2019, Princess Aurora Is The Only Real Blonde Disney Princess

princess.disney.com Report

Ambeck22
Ambeck22
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Cinderella is a bottle blonde?

#14

Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Married In Real Life

Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Married In Real Life

The couple, though, kept their personal romance private. They did not want their marriage to color how Disney fans viewed Mickey and Minnie, who have never officially married. Once, radio host Paul Harvey asked them to share their romantic story with his “The Rest of the Story” listeners, Farmer recounts. They refused. That would have drawn the spotlight away from their characters.

washingtonpost.com Report

#15

You Can Send Certain Disney Characters An Invitation To Your Wedding

You Can Send Certain Disney Characters An Invitation To Your Wedding

Disney’s top couple is known for sending a postcard and a “Just Married” pin from one of the theme parks. Cinderella and Prince Charming are also reported to send a similar keepsake. 

insideweddings.com Report

#16

The Little Mermaid Features Over One Million Hand-Painted Bubbles

The Little Mermaid Features Over One Million Hand-Painted Bubbles

m.imdb.com Report

#17

Merida Is The Only Disney Princess To Not Sing In Her Movie

Merida Is The Only Disney Princess To Not Sing In Her Movie

sites.psu.edu Report

#18

Walt Disney Was A Big Fan Of Trains

Walt Disney Was A Big Fan Of Trains

waltdisney.org Report

#19

The Early Concept Of Inside Out Included Over 27 Different Emotions

The Early Concept Of Inside Out Included Over 27 Different Emotions

Before the final five characters were settled upon in Inside Out, there were 27 emotions in the running! The roster included Pride, Greed, Irritation, Shame, Gloom, Love, Ennui, Hope and even Schadenfreude.

independent.co.uk Report

#20

Disney World Buys The Second-Most Explosives In The United States

Disney World Buys The Second-Most Explosives In The United States

edtimes.in Report

#21

There Are Approximately 2.3 Million Individual Hairs On Sulley From Monsters Inc

There Are Approximately 2.3 Million Individual Hairs On Sulley From Monsters Inc

Pixar Report

#22

Disney Animators Often Hide Other Classic Characters In The Background Of Certain Scenes

Disney Animators Often Hide Other Classic Characters In The Background Of Certain Scenes

businessinsider.com Report

#23

Mickey Mouse Became The First Animated Character To Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Mickey Mouse Became The First Animated Character To Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

walkoffame.com Report

#24

Many Disney Films Do Not Feature A Mother Due To Walt Disney Losing His Mother

Many Disney Films Do Not Feature A Mother Due To Walt Disney Losing His Mother

snopes.com Report

#25

The Snowman Olaf Was Originally Going To Be Elsa’s Sidekick

The Snowman Olaf Was Originally Going To Be Elsa's Sidekick

Olaf is one of the greatest parts of Frozen, but the original version of Disney's iconic snowman, where he was mean, would have made him a much less beloved character. Olaf started the animated feature as a typical Disney sidekick, brought to life by Elsa's magic. Josh Gad's performance as Olaf and a major deviation from the original plan, which had Frozen writer and director Jennifer Lee ready to kill the character off, resulted in a delightful companion that truly made the movie magical.

screenrant.com Report

#26

The Film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Received A Special Academy Award

The Film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Received A Special Academy Award

d23.com Report

#27

Tiana Is The First Black Disney Princess

Tiana Is The First Black Disney Princess

today.com Report

#28

Disney Acquired The Star Wars Franchise In 2012

Disney Acquired The Star Wars Franchise In 2012

thewaltdisneycompany.com Report

Jessica Wood
Jessica Wood
Community Member
6 minutes ago

That's kind of stating the obvious.

#29

Over 100 Garments Were Made For The Film The Incredibles

Over 100 Garments Were Made For The Film The Incredibles

12 unique garments and 6 different body types were created for all the male background figures. Adding variations in patterns and colors totaled  72 uniquely costumed male characters! When it comes to the women, they made 20 unique garments and 7 body types. Changing some variations, they came up with 64 uniquely costumed characters.

mamasgeeky.com Report

#30

Belle’s Blue Dress Is Meant To Symbolize Her Role As An Outsider

Belle's Blue Dress Is Meant To Symbolize Her Role As An Outsider

The color blue gives a bit of power to a character - the color of yearning and wishes, resembling the sky. So, although it symbolizes an outsider, the color is also a mean to empower these on-screen ladies! 

allure.com Report

#31

All Screams In Monsters Inc Were Supplied By The Children Of The Animators

All Screams In Monsters Inc Were Supplied By The Children Of The Animators

pixarpost.com Report

Kel_how
Kel_how
Community Member
32 minutes ago

"Previous acting credits?" "Scream #2 in Monster's Inc."

#32

There Are 10,297 Balloons In Disney Pixar’s Movie Up

There Are 10,297 Balloons In Disney Pixar's Movie Up

wired.com Report

#33

Pixar’s First Human-Only Feature Film Was The Incredibles

Pixar's First Human-Only Feature Film Was The Incredibles

looper.com Report

#34

Each Pixar Film Holds An Easter Egg That Features The Code ‘A113

Each Pixar Film Holds An Easter Egg That Features The Code 'A113

A113 (pronounced A-One-Thirteen) is the classroom number used by character animation students at the California Institute of the Arts. Many of its alumni (including Pixar staff) have used the number in their professional works. It is said to appear in some way, shape, or form in every Pixar film.

pixar.fandom.com Report

#35

Disney Was Founded On October 16, 1923

Disney Was Founded On October 16, 1923

history.com Report

#36

Walt Disney's First Original Character Was A Rabbit

Walt Disney's First Original Character Was A Rabbit

disney.fandom.com Report

#37

Pocahontas Is The Only Disney Princess Based On A Real Life Person

Pocahontas Is The Only Disney Princess Based On A Real Life Person

nps.gov Report

#38

Disney’s First Real Original Film In Terms Of Storyline Was The Movie The Lion King

Disney's First Real Original Film In Terms Of Storyline Was The Movie The Lion King

rogerebert.com Report

#39

The Disney Company Owns A Line Of Cruise Ships

The Disney Company Owns A Line Of Cruise Ships

center.cruises Report

#40

The Horses That Are Found On Disneyland’s Main Street Have Rubber-Soled Shoes

The Horses That Are Found On Disneyland's Main Street Have Rubber-Soled Shoes

wdwinfo.com Report

#41

As Of 2012, A Total Of Three Babies Have Been Born At Disneyland

As Of 2012, A Total Of Three Babies Have Been Born At Disneyland

wdwinfo.com , nytimes.com Report

#42

The First Words Mickey Mouse Ever Spoke Were “Hot Dog!”

The First Words Mickey Mouse Ever Spoke Were "Hot Dog!"

disneydiary.com Report

#43

There Are Exactly 6,469,952 Black Spots In The Film 101 Dalmatians

There Are Exactly 6,469,952 Black Spots In The Film 101 Dalmatians

d23.com Report

#44

Disney Princesses Found At Disney’s Theme Parks Must Fit A Specific Body Type

Disney Princesses Found At Disney's Theme Parks Must Fit A Specific Body Type

commons.lib.jmu.edu Report

#45

A Unified Theory Connecting All Pixar Films Is One Of The Most Popular Disney Theories Among Fans

A Unified Theory Connecting All Pixar Films Is One Of The Most Popular Disney Theories Among Fans

The point of this theory is to have fun and exercise your imagination while simultaneously finding interesting connections between these fantastic movies.

jonnegroni.com Report

#46

Many Believe That Walt Disney Was Cryogenically Frozen To Be Revived At A Later Date

Many Believe That Walt Disney Was Cryogenically Frozen To Be Revived At A Later Date

bbc.com Report

#47

The Image Of The Beast From Beauty And The Beast Was Inspired By Several Animals

The Image Of The Beast From Beauty And The Beast Was Inspired By Several Animals

It's a mixture of many and known to be inspired by wild boars, goats, and mandrills.

screenrant.com Report

#48

If You Are An Employee At Any Disney Theme Park, You Are Not Allowed To Date A Coworker

If You Are An Employee At Any Disney Theme Park, You Are Not Allowed To Date A Coworker

cepfranco.files.wordpress.com Report

#49

In 2007, A Teenager Died On A Roller Coaster In Disneyland Paris

In 2007, A Teenager Died On A Roller Coaster In Disneyland Paris

nbcnews.com Report

#50

The Disney World Resort Measures As Big As San Francisco

The Disney World Resort Measures As Big As San Francisco

allears.net Report

#51

Disney World Has A Network Of Secret Tunnels Used By Staff

Disney World Has A Network Of Secret Tunnels Used By Staff

nypost.com Report

#52

Mickey Mouse Was Named By The Wife Of Walt Disney

Mickey Mouse Was Named By The Wife Of Walt Disney

loc.gov Report

#53

Employees Are Not Allowed To Break Character At Any Of The Disney Theme Parks

Employees Are Not Allowed To Break Character At Any Of The Disney Theme Parks

mirror.co.uk Report

#54

Zootopia Originally Intended To Revolve The Story Around Nick Wilde Instead Of Judy Hopps

Zootopia Originally Intended To Revolve The Story Around Nick Wilde Instead Of Judy Hopps

slashfilm.com Report

#55

Disney’s Mulan Is Based On The Legend Of A Real Female Warrior In China With The Same Name

Disney's Mulan Is Based On The Legend Of A Real Female Warrior In China With The Same Name

historyextra.com Report

#56

The Vultures Found In The Jungle Book Were Based On The Band The Beatles

The Vultures Found In The Jungle Book Were Based On The Band The Beatles

independent.co.uk Report

#57

Disney Has A Special Event Called Disney After Hours

Disney Has A Special Event Called Disney After Hours

Once in a while, the parks stay open for three extra hours after the official closing time. That's when, if you have the tickets to Disney After Hours, you can visit the place sans queues! 

disneyworld.disney.go.com Report

#58

Lilo And Stitch Is The First Feature-Length Animated Film Set In Hawaii

Lilo And Stitch Is The First Feature-Length Animated Film Set In Hawaii

homeyhawaii.com Report

#59

Toy Story 2 Was Almost Entirely Deleted

Toy Story 2 Was Almost Entirely Deleted

Toy Story 2, after months and months of tedious work, got almost deleted from the company's servers after an erroneous command. Luckily, though, this was discovered right on time to retrieve the movie! 

independent.co.uk Report

#60

The Movie Cars Was Paul Newman’s Last Film That He Had Worked On

The Movie Cars Was Paul Newman's Last Film That He Had Worked On

abcnews.go.com Report

#61

There Was No Disney Pixar Movie Released In 2014

There Was No Disney Pixar Movie Released In 2014

businessinsider.com Report

#62

In The Movie Cars, Mater’s Name Was Inspired By A Real Nascar Fan

In The Movie Cars, Mater's Name Was Inspired By A Real Nascar Fan

pixarcars.fandom.com Report

#63

The Voice Of Dashiel Parr From The Incredibles Was Made To Run Laps Around The Studio

The Voice Of Dashiel Parr From The Incredibles Was Made To Run Laps Around The Studio

moviedetail Report

#64

The Personality Of Disney Villain, Hades Was Inspired By The Audition Of James Woods

The Personality Of Disney Villain, Hades Was Inspired By The Audition Of James Woods

screenrant.com Report

#65

Disney’s Chernabog Is Considered To Be The Best Representation Of Pure Evil

Disney's Chernabog Is Considered To Be The Best Representation Of Pure Evil

ign.com Report

#66

The Garbage Compactor, Wall-E Has A Real Name

The Garbage Compactor, Wall-E Has A Real Name

And its full name is Waste Allocation Load Lifter. Fancy, right!

disney.fandom.com Report

#67

Mickey Mouse Has A Wardrobe Of Around 300 Outfits

Mickey Mouse Has A Wardrobe Of Around 300 Outfits

anaheiminn.com Report

#68

It Took Six Years To Make Sleeping Beauty

It Took Six Years To Make Sleeping Beauty

nytimes.com Report

#69

Walt Disney Kept Live Animals On The Set Of Some Of His Productions

Walt Disney Kept Live Animals On The Set Of Some Of His Productions

syfy.com Report

#70

Until 2013, The Lion King Was The Highest And Best-Selling Home Movie Of All Time

Until 2013, The Lion King Was The Highest And Best-Selling Home Movie Of All Time

the-numbers.com Report

#71

Disney Princesses Who Do Not Wear Gloves Were Born Into Royalty

Disney Princesses Who Do Not Wear Gloves Were Born Into Royalty

seventeen.com Report

#72

Snow White Is The Youngest Disney Princess

Snow White Is The Youngest Disney Princess

cheatsheet.com Report

#73

The Color Of Elsa’s Ice Palace Changes Depending On Her Mood

The Color Of Elsa's Ice Palace Changes Depending On Her Mood

sane.org.uk Report

#74

The Girl Who Voiced Boo In Monsters Inc Had Difficulty Staying Still For Her Lines

The Girl Who Voiced Boo In Monsters Inc Had Difficulty Staying Still For Her Lines

newsweek.com Report

#75

Disney Was Founded By Walt Disney And Roy O. Disney

Disney Was Founded By Walt Disney And Roy O. Disney

history.com Report

#76

Dumbo Almost Made The Cover Of Time Magazine In 1941

Dumbo Almost Made The Cover Of Time Magazine In 1941

TIME editors, hoping to release an uplifting issue for the Christmas season, commissioned artists from The Walt Disney Studios to draw a black-and-white portrait of the elephant for the cover. The accompanying story was scheduled to run on December 29 and would anoint Dumbo the “Mammal-of-the-Year.”
 
But on December 7, Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor. The attack propelled the United States into World War II and sent TIME editors scrambling to rewrite their December 15 issue.

time.com Report

#77

Walt Disney Dropped Out Of School When He Was 16

Walt Disney Dropped Out Of School When He Was 16

d23.com Report

#78

The Original Disney Logo Showed A Profile Of Its Mascot Mickey Mouse

The Original Disney Logo Showed A Profile Of Its Mascot Mickey Mouse

logo.com Report

#79

A Hyena Researcher Once Sued Disney

A Hyena Researcher Once Sued Disney

One biologist felt so strongly about the portrayal of hyenas in The Lion King, that they sued Disney studios for defamation of character! 

bbc.co.uk Report

#80

The Disney Skyliner Was First Opened On September 29, 2019

The Disney Skyliner Was First Opened On September 29, 2019

disneyparks.disney.go.com Report

#81

Disney Has Strict Rules For All Of Its Cast Members

Disney Has Strict Rules For All Of Its Cast Members

cepfranco.files.wordpress.com Report

#82

Over 1,500 Costumes Were Made For The Second Movie Of Disney’s Descendants

Over 1,500 Costumes Were Made For The Second Movie Of Disney's Descendants

hollywoodreporter.com Report

#83

Alligators Have Been Found Swimming In Disney World Frequently

Alligators Have Been Found Swimming In Disney World Frequently

orlandosentinel.com Report

#84

The Most Popular Souvenirs Bought At Disney Parks Are The Famous Mickey Mouse Ears

The Most Popular Souvenirs Bought At Disney Parks Are The Famous