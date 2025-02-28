Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Who Needs Two Seats On Disneyland Rides Furious After Park-Goers Start Filming Her
Lifestyle, News

Woman Who Needs Two Seats On Disneyland Rides Furious After Park-Goers Start Filming Her

Gracie Bon, a plus-sized influencer/model who frequently makes headlines on account of her uniquely shaped figure, is back with another incident. 

After a recent trip to Disneyland, the influencer shared her experience with her followers. Lamenting that other theme park-goers stared at and filmed her, she also said that she needed two seats to go on a theme park ride. 

Highlights
  • Gracie Bon shared that she needed two seats on a Disneyland ride due to her figure.
  • Plus-size influencer said park-goers stared at and filmed her, which made her feel like a "zoo animal."
  • Online users fired back at Gracie over her posts, saying that her body is not natural.
RELATED:

    Gracie Bon said that she felt like a “zoo animal” after people began staring at her

    Woman taking a selfie in a sparkling maroon outfit, showcasing style and confidence.

    Image credits: graciebon

    The self-described “Panamanian plus-size model” shared on social media that her recent Disneyland trip was not what she imagined it would be.

    On social media, Gracie shared, “Today I came to Disney with my family, ready to have fun, but the second I arrived, the nightmare started.”

    Sharing her troubles with her followers, the 27-year-old expressed that she felt like a “zoo animal” after noticing that she was being stared at and recorded by other park-goers. 

    Gracie “needed two seats” on a theme park ride

    Woman at Disneyland wearing a letterman jacket and leggings, surrounded by park-goers.

    Image credits: graciebon

    In her viral Instagram video that has since amassed 5.4 million views, Gracie asks, “Is it just me or are people not used to seeing big girls like me at Disneyland?”

    Despite the negativity, Gracie said that she “had so much fun.”

    Unable to fit in one seat due to her figure, “I needed two seats on the slinky dog ride, but that just means double the fun!” she exclaimed. 

    People were staring at and recording Gracie during her Disneyland trip

    Woman posing with an Incredible character at Disneyland, colorful wall backdrop.

    Image credits: graciebon

    In a bid to enjoy themselves, Gracie and her family visited Disneyland. Walking around the theme park, the plus-sized influencer quickly noticed people staring at and even recording her unique body shape. 

    Seeing that people were staring at and recording her, Gracie decided to “change the game.” Bringing her camera sunglasses along with her to the theme park, she decided to give them to her brother to capture what was happening.

    Gracie decided to record people who were staring at her

    A woman at Disneyland with park-goers filming in the background.

    Image credits: graciebon

    “If they were going to record me, I was going to record them,” she said, and asked her brother to record other people who were staring at her in a bid to expose them.

    In the footage, people can be seen staring at the influencer while she walks around.

    Gracie reacted to the video, saying, “I couldn’t believe my eyes. People were shocked to see my body, like hello, this is America, almost 40% of people here are plus size, so why were they acting like I was some rare creature?” 

    Speaking up on her size, Gracie expressed that “not everybody looks the same”

    Woman in black with Disney character, smiling at Disneyland ride attraction.

    Image credits: graciebon

    As a plus-sized model who openly supports body positivity on her social media, Gracie complained about the way she was perceived by others.

    After the reactions she received in the theme park, Gracie wondered, “What do people expect me to do? Shrink myself so I can go to an amusement park?” 

    “I can’t just wake up one day and be skinny, it’s 2025 and people need to realize that not everybody looks the same and that’s okay,” she added. 

    Online users fired back at Gracie: “You thrive off of the attention”

    Woman seated on Disneyland ride, wearing a red and white jacket, looking at the camera with a cheerful expression.

    Image credits: graciebon

    As an answer to Gracie’s questions, her followers ran to the comments section of her post.

    “She’s not serious,” a user said. 

    “You’re not naturally ‘big,’ that’s the issue,” one user wrote. “No one wants to see that at a theme park with children,” another added.

     “Girl, you know why,” another netizen said, while another exclaimed, “You thrive off of the attention.”

    “It’s not because you’re plus size. It’s because your body has been modified and looks too ridiculous for most people,” a commenter noted.

    “They are looking ’cause it’s not natural,” another user agreed.

    Gracie Bon said her body is “literally what God gave” her

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by GRACIE BON (@graciebon)

    But this is not the first time Gracie has spoken up about this topic. Becoming an internet sensation with her unique body shape, the influencer frequently shares how shocked people are due to her large bosom. 

    In June 2024, the influencer shared a similar incident in Disneyland Paris. Sharing that people were making fun of the size of her body, she said, “They kept taking photos of me, they gave me bad looks all the time or just kept laughing at me.”

    Gracie also said her body is “literally what God gave” her and that she has not had any plastic surgery done on her.

    “I know you may think that I am exaggerating and that it’s my fault for being a big girl. But this is literally what God gave me. And I have to embrace every single part,” she said.

    Online users lashed out at Gracie’s self-victimizing posts

    Text comment on social media reading "Girl, you know why" with 15427 likes, related to Disneyland rides.

    Comment on social media about a woman needing two seats on Disneyland rides.

    Comment on social media discussing filming at Disneyland rides.

    Instagram comment about public attention and attractiveness, with a profile image and username visible.

    Comment supporting body confidence at Disneyland, highlighting inclusivity and positivity.

    Social media comment discussing plus size categorization with emojis and user reactions.

    Social media comment criticizing a woman's Disneyland visit; discusses filming her for needing extra seats.

    Instagram comment screenshot criticizing body proportions.

    Social media comment saying "You chose to be a spectacle" related to Disneyland rides discussion.

    Instagram comment discussing a woman filmed at Disneyland; user finds it weird.

    Comment endorsing a confident woman, mentioning "you are hot" with eye, fire, and heart emojis.

    Comment criticizing woman needing two seats on Disneyland rides.

    Comment on social media discussing intentions and attention at Disneyland.

    Comment discussing Disneyland rides, mentioning attention-seeking behavior and appropriateness in a children's park.

    Comment questioning filming a woman needing extra seats at Disney rides.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While it's not polite to stare, and people SHOULD know better than to stare, people who do extreme cosmetic surgery on themselves (e.g., this lady, Stalking Cat [bro who made himself look like a tiger], or The Enigma) basically, in my opinion, waive their moral right to get outraged when people stare at them like the sideshow exhibits they are. Because they literally purposefully MADE themselves into sideshow exhibits. We all know that Gracie Bon had plastic surgery, even though she lives in Delulu Land herself and tries to insist she's "all natural" and has never had plastic surgery. And she did it because she wanted to, not because it was forced on her. She actually WANTS the attention - she just wants to pick and choose WHAT attention she gets. If it's negative or she doesn't like it, she wants you to stop looking at her. Sorry, friend, that's not how reality works.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    athinajohn avatar
    nm (he/him)
    nm (he/him)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She chose that ugly plastic butt. She chose to be a spectacle. FAFO.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
