Plus-Size Model “Banned” For Wanting Bigger Seats On Flights Says She Now Travels By Private Jet

Gracie Bon has decided she’s done with the discomfort of commercial travel.

The 27-year-old plus-size model said she was banned from some airlines after campaigning for bigger seats on aircraft.

Hence, taking matters into her own hands, the Panamanian star said she’s ditching the undersized seats of commercial airlines for her own private jet.

Gracie Bon claimed she said goodbye to cramped commercial seats and hello to the plush comfort of a private jet

Image credits: Gracie Bon

Image credits: Gracie Bon

“Some airlines banned me so this is how I have to travel,” Gracie said in a video showing her experience traveling on a private jet.

“Everytime I travel, I used to buy two or three seats. So I started a campaign requesting bigger seats and they didn’t like it. Now flying private is my only solution,” she said in the clip posted last month.

The model then flaunted her new flying solution and showed the jet’s comforts to her 9.4 million followers on Instagram and her 318.5K followers on TikTok.

After asking for bigger seats on commercial airlines, the plus-size model said she was “banned” by some carriers, prompting her to take matters into her own hands

Image credits: Gracie Bon

Image credits: Gracie Bon

“This is a 10-hour flight, so my only requirement is a lot of food. The take off was very fast and the plane felt lighter,” she said.

“I eat a lot. So let’s go to my fourth meal. It was the perfect healthy snack. After eating, I’m napping. I slept like a queen for three hours,” she continued.

Finding her comfort zone in a private jet miles above the clouds, she concluded by saying: “Being banned from airlines is the best thing that happened to me. Now I can enjoy all these experiences. Is flying private the solution for big girls like me?”

Sharing her luxurious 10-hour flight with her 9.4 million Instagram followers, the Panamanian woman detailed the perks of flying privately

Image credits: Gracie Bon

Image credits: Gracie Bon

The content creator’s post struck a chord with both fans and critics. Fans rallied in her comments section with messages like “Wow this is a smart idea!!!” and “Go girl have fun do your thing you are living way better and look 100 times better than a lot of your haters.”

“Good for her. She’s beautiful and love her confidence. I wish I could travel privately,” another said.

“I need BIGGER seats so this is how I travel,” Gracie wrote in the caption of her video below

But as is to be expected on social media, not everyone was cheering. Some critics took aim at her physique and speculated about her cosmetic surgeries.

“Your surgeon should be locked up for what he’s done to you,” one said, while another wrote, “This should be illegal. No doctor should be allowed to do this to someone.”

“The lady needs psychiatric help,” said another.

The social media influencer has often been targeted in speculations about having had butt lifts, lip injections, and breast implants

Image credits: Gracie Bon

Image credits: Gracie Bon

Gracie often gets targeted in speculations about having had butt lifts, lip injections, fillers, breast implants, and Botox to alter her appearance.

While she has not directly addressed all the allegations of going under the knife, the internet-famous personality once said she never underwent any face surgery.

Despite mixed reactions, Gracie remains undeterred, embracing her curves and self-confidence while shutting down critics

Image credits: Gracie Bon

Image credits: Gracie Bon

“How life changes when you start loving yourself. Happy to have you who have seen all my evolution and also those who criticize and wish to be me. And no, I have never had face surgery,” she said, as quoted by Mirror.

In the past, she has also asserted that she is not “ashamed” of her curves and refuses to allow people to say what she can and cannot wear.

“Sorry I’m not ashamed anymore of my curves and I’ll not hate my body because you hate it,” said the body confidence advocate

Image credits: Gracie Bon

Sharing before-and-after pictures of her body transformation, she wrote: “WHAT GOD GAVE ME👑 you can clearly see in the first picture how my ‘natural’ body looked and GUESS WHAT in that time they looked at me strangely and got body shamed too because I look different and dress differently.”

“So because I’m a plus size girl I cannot wear whatever I want and go outside?” she continued. “Sorry I’m not ashamed anymore of my curves and I’ll not hate my body because you hate it‼️some of you normalize hating on girls for nothing, just for being themselves. mind you, the thighs match.”