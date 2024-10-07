“Stop With The Implants”: Plus-Size Influencer Requests Two Chairs At Restaurant, Sparks Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Panamanian plus-size influencer Gracie Bon has once again sparked debate after posting a video demanding to be provided with two chairs at a restaurant in early September.

The model, who became famous for her unique physique, which stores most of her fat on her lower half, posted the clip on her Instagram page, in which what seemed to be the restaurant’s owner laughed alongside her while arranging the seats.

Highlights Plus-size model Gracie Bon sparked debate by requesting two chairs at a restaurant for her physique.

The influencer's video amassed over 5 million views and 80 thousand comments.

Critics question Bon's claims of her natural body, suspecting surgical enhancements.

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 5 million views and 80 thousand comments of people impressed and mystified by the influencer’s appearance, who sports a toned midriff and waist, coupled with wide legs and buttocks.

“She isn’t plus-sized; she is surgically altered,” one viewer stated, believing Bon’s physique cannot be achieved normally.

“I know of some women who have this body type naturally,” another replied.

Image credits: GRACIE BON

The 27-year-old went viral on January 19, 2024, for posting a petition for airlines to increase the size of their seats to accommodate the bodies of plus-sized women.

“It’s not my fault to have an a– this big,” she says in the clip, prompting her detractors to question the integrity of her claims, with many arguing that she went under the knife to get the hourglass figure she has.

“There’s no way that’s natural. It’s your fault,” one replied, with similar comments constantly filling up the comment sections of her videos, prompting her to address part of the plastic surgery allegations.

Image credits: GRACIE BON

“Life changes when you love yourself. I’m happy to have you all witness my evolution, and to those who criticize me: no, I have never done any procedure to my face,” she wrote in a post on January 24, featuring photos of the influencer as a child.

While the model has denied having undergone any facial procedures, she didn’t address her followers’ concerns surrounding her notoriously slim waist, which appears toned and firm considering her weight. “This body is literally what God gave me. And I have to embrace every single part,” she stated.

Some surgeons, however, doubt her claims and insist that she has undergone not one but many complex procedures to achieve her unique look

Image credits: GRACIE BON

“While she advocates for self-love and body positivity, she has reportedly dabbled in cosmetic surgery,” said Dr. Tarick Smiley, a certified surgeon with Beverly Hills and Dubai offices.

“Reports suggest she has undergone several cosmetic procedures, such as breast implants, lip injections, fillers, botox, and a Brazilian butt lift,” he added, believing the last one to be the most impactful when it comes to creating her infamous hourglass figure.

Image credits: GRACIE BON

The procedure involves removing excess fat from an area and injecting it into the buttocks with the objective of improving the aesthetics of the entire lower half of the body. As the procedure is, in essence, a liposuction, any fat removed from the “donor area” will never come back, as the method not only removes the fat but also the cells responsible for producing it.

This means that the surgery irreversibly alters how the body stores fat afterward. In Bon’s case, any weight that would previously make its way into her waist now goes to other areas of her body, mainly her lower half.

Whether her body is natural or the result of plastic surgery, one thing is sure: it catches eyes wherever she goes for better and for worse

Image credits: GRACIE BON

On June 3, 2024, the model made headlines after a trip to Disneyland with her family was “ruined” by visitors staring at and judging her, prompting her to share her discomfort on a video.

“I wanted to have fun with my siblings, but our day was ruined by all the people [who] were making fun of the size of my body,” she continued. “And the worst part is that they teach their kids to do the same. They kept taking photos of me, they gave me bad looks all the time, or just kept laughing at me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE BON (@graciebon)

The influencer’s fans leapt to her defense, congratulating her for being brave and expressing their support.

“Don’t be ashamed of your body; be proud. You’re a top model, fantastic and beautiful,” one wrote.

“I think it’s just something other people haven’t seen before, and they’re curious. Still, though, that doesn’t give them the right to laugh and make you feel bad,” another stated.

While her fans regularly leave positive and supportive comments on her posts, they remain littered with the doubt and concern of other users who doubt her claims of being “natural”

Image credits: GRACIE BON

“Her spine must be under a lot of stress. I can’t imagine that she’s not in pain,” one user stated.

“She’s natural; I know many who have this body,” another argued. “Her booty might, but her waist is not,” a viewer replied.

“She’s natural; she just has a health condition that stores fat around the legs,” said another.

“This results from a procedure where they take the fat from the waist and put it on the waist and buttocks. At least she monetized it, which is good for her.”

Image credits: GRACIE BON

As Gracie Bon’s social media presence grows, she remains steadfast in her message of self-love and acceptance. In a pinned post on June 4, 2024, she compares her current self with her “pre-surgery” appearance.

“I’m not ashamed anymore of my curves, and I’ll not hate my body because you hate it! Some of you normalize hating on girls for nothing, just for being themselves. Mind you, the thighs match,” she wrote, showcasing notable differences in her breast size, waist, and face.

“Plus size or surgically enhanced?” Despite Bon’s clarifications, the debate over her body continued

Image credits: www.facebook.com

