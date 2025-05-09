Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Cowards": Disney Fans Outraged Over Change To Character's Look In Lilo & Stitch's Live-Action
Lilo from Lilo & Stitch's live-action movie interacting with a redesigned Stitch character in a cozy room setting.
"Cowards": Disney Fans Outraged Over Change To Character's Look In Lilo & Stitch's Live-Action

Another Disney remake, another controversy. Fans of the animated studio are taking issue with the redesign of a character from Lilo & Stitch in the upcoming live-action film.

After the trailer was released, director Dean Fleischer Camp posted a video answering fans’ questions about the film.

One of the characters people focused on was antagonist Pleakley, who is on a mission to hunt Stitch after the blue alien experiment escapes to Earth and lands in Hawaii. 

Highlights
  • The Disney Lilo & Stitch live-action remake will feature a change in the appearance of the antagonist, Pleakley.
  • Director Fleischer Camp said he “tried” to have the character wear women’s clothing, as Pleakley did in the original film.
  • Pleakley, an alien, disguises himself as a female tourist to blend in with humans while attempting to capture Stitch in Hawaii.

To succeed in his mission and go unnoticed among humans, Agent Pleakley disguises himself as a female tourist, wearing dresses and wigs.

RELATED:

    Disney fans are slamming the animation studio for changing a character’s look in the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake

    Stitch character from Lilo & Stitch live-action movie with new look sparking Disney fans outrage and debate.

    Image credits: Disney / YouTube

    Unlike in the original 2002 cartoon, both Agent Pleakley and Dr. Jumba Jookiba, another antagonist, are dressed in men’s clothing in the new trailer.

    Responding to a comment that read “How dare they ruin Pleakley’s disguise like that,” director Fleischer Camp revealed: “I have had people message me, ‘Why is Pleakley not wearing a dress?’ And I just want to say, I tried… I tried.”

    He also shared a sketch of his initial concept for the one-eyed extraterrestrial character, depicting it wearing a red wig, a long floral dress, and sandals.

    Young girl smiling next to a redesigned Stitch character in Lilo & Stitch's live-action, sparking Disney fans outrage.

    Image credits: Disney / YouTube

     

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Hollywood, related to Disney fans outraged over changes to Lilo & Stitch character's look.

    In the comments, people accused Disney of rejecting a faithful adaptation for political reasons.

    “When he said he tried, he means Disney said no. Given the political climate, it’s not shocking Disney wanted no part. Sad, but I won’t blame the director. I’ll blame Disney,” one viewer wrote.

    Another said, “If Disney is afraid to include drag, and you recognize that as shameful, why go?”

    “Disney is such cowards if they don’t include Pleakley in a wig and dress… no way a movie made for an audience 20+ years ago had a more accepting climate than current times,” a third agreed. “We’re really regressing.”

    The film will be released on May 23

    Image credits: Image credits: Disney / YouTube

    Lilo & Stitch live-action scene with Stitch character and two female passengers inside a moving car on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Disney / YouTube

    “Thank you for trying to give us the Auntie Pleakley we deserve. ❤️ I’m not blaming you at all for Disney being Disney, but as a member of the LGBTQIA community, it’s very depressing. Especially now,” shared someone else.

    Another person asked: “I have a question. What’s up with casting a non-native Hawaiian in the very few kanaka characters like Nani?”

    Director Dean Fleischer Camp suggested he wasn’t allowed to include Agent Pleakley, one of the villains, dressed in women’s clothing

    Young girl with flower in hair sitting with Stitch character in boat, Disney fans debate character look change in live-action.

    Image credits: Disney / YouTube

    @marceltheshellwshoeson#disney#liloandstitch#animation♬ original sound – Marcel the Shell

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the use of creepy AI related to Disney fans outraged over character changes.

    While Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, who plays Lilo’s older sister Nani, is Hawaiian, some people have accused Disney of whitewashing and colorism, arguing that the role should have gone to a Native Hawaiian with a darker skin tone.

    Siena Agudong is a mixed-race woman born and raised on Kaua’i to a Caucasian mother and a Filipino father.

    The rest of the cast includes Chris Sanders (who voices Stitch, reprising his 2002 role), Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba), and Billy Magnussen (Agent Pleakley).

    In the film, Agent Pleakley and Dr. Jumba Jookiba are two aliens who disguise themselves as women to blend in with humans while trying to capture Stitch

    Stitch playing ukulele outside, Disney fans upset over change to character's look in Lilo & Stitch live-action.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

    Lilo and Stitch surfing together with smiles, capturing the original Disney characters in an animated ocean scene.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

    Disney had to recast Kahiau Machado, who was to play David Kawena, Nani’s surfer boyfriend, when he was found to have used a racial slur on Instagram and Spotify. The role was then given to Kaipo Dudoit.

    Fleischer Camp previously directed the stop-motion film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film in 2023.

    The movie previously faced controversy when Kahiau Machado, who was originally cast as Nani’s boyfriend, was found to have used a racial slur

    Lilo and Stitch celebrating with raised arms in a colorful outdoor market scene from the Disney animated film.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

    His revelations come after Disney was criticized for using CGI (computer-generated imagery) to create Snow White’s seven dwarfs in the live-action remake instead of casting actors with dwarfism.

    Amid the controversy, actor Peter Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism and has played disabled characters throughout his career, called the film a “backward story.”

    Disney fans react to live-action Lilo & Stitch character design change showing Stitch and young girl close together.

    Image credits: Disney / YouTube

    In response, Disney stated that they had made the decision “to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film” and that they had consulted “with members of the dwarfism community.”

    “Given the political climate, it’s not shocking Disney wanted no part,” one person wrote

    Animated scene of Lilo and Stitch dancing in grass skirts, highlighting Disney fans' reaction to character look changes.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

    The film failed to attract audiences, reportedly grossing $145 million worldwide, falling far short of the $270 million it cost to make.

    As per the Hollywood Reporter, Disney paused the live-action remake of its 2010 animated Rapunzel musical Tangled after the underwhelming release of Snow White.

    Tangled‘s pause follows the departure of several key executives who had helped shape Disney’s live-action strategy.

    Close-up of Stitch from Lilo & Stitch live-action, highlighting Disney fans' reaction and change to character's look.

    Image credits: imdb

    Still, the animation studio is set to unveil a live-action version of the beloved Moana next year, with Dwayne Johnson reprising the role of Maui. The animated sequel, Moana 2, grossed $1 billion and became the third-highest-grossing film of 2024.

    The Lilo & Stitch remake will hit theaters on May 23.

    One person said they were “bored” with live-action remakes and preferred watching the original films again

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing Disney fans' outrage over changes to a Lilo & Stitch character's look.

    Social media comment reacting to changes in Stitch's character design, sparking Disney fans' outrage over live-action update.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about live-action remakes, related to Disney fans outraged over changes.

    Comment on a social media post expressing suspicion that an image or content looks AI generated, related to Disney fans outraged over character changes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Stitch’s look compared to the 2002 animated version in Lilo & Stitch live-action.

    User comment expressing frustration with Disney’s changes, reflecting Disney fans outraged over character’s look in Lilo & Stitch.

    Image showing a social media comment expressing frustration over changes to a character’s look in Lilo & Stitch live-action.

    Social media comment expressing Disney fans' outrage over changes to Lilo's character look in live-action Lilo & Stitch.

    Comment on social media expressing strong opinion about changes to a character's look in Lilo & Stitch's live-action by Disney fans.

    Comment criticizing Disney fans as cowards over changes to Lilo & Stitch's live-action character look.

    Social media comment from Disney fans expressing outrage over Pleakley's changed look in Lilo & Stitch live-action.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration with changes to a character's look in Lilo & Stitch live-action.

    Social media comment expressing Disney fans' outrage over change to Pleakley's look in Lilo & Stitch live-action.

    Social media comment praising the look of Stitch and alien characters in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending the character’s look in Lilo & Stitch’s live-action amid Disney fans’ outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending the original animated version amid Disney fans' outrage over Lilo & Stitch character change.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    missal_warrior_0c avatar
    and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
    and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Augh, the original is one of the best ones and it’s in large part because of the style of the animation. Honestly, these kind of alien characters should stay in cartoon form.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    northernsoulgw avatar
    northernsoulgw
    northernsoulgw
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the same people that celebrated changing a white character like Ariel to black are now angry that a native Hawaiian woman cast as a native Hawaiian woman is not dark enough? Seems like they want to black wash everything!

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    If there's something to screw up, expect Disney to do it. The most reliable unreliable company in entertainment. Their entire portfolio sucks.

    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You probably shouldn't waste a lot of headspace with it, then. Such as clicking on an article and commenting. Everything OK at home, Cammy?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
