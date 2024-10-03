Ex-Playboy Model Who Lived With Hugh Hefner In His $100M Mansion Is Now Homeless, Sleeps In A Tent

ADVERTISEMENT

The life of an ex-Playboy model has taken a dramatic turn as she now finds herself sleeping in a tent and struggling to make ends meet.

For over a month, Louise Glover has been living in an $80 tent on a farm in rural Reading, England, with two hot water bottles to keep her warm and a small stove for cooking.

“I don’t have family to fall back on,” said the 41-year-old woman, who grew up in foster homes.

Once referred to as the “British Carmen Electra,” the beauty pageant star recently spoke about her younger days, where she partied away with A-list celebrities and lived rent-free for a short while in Hugh Hefner’s lavish Los Angeles estate.

“I am trying to stay upbeat and make the most of my situation, but it is difficult,” she told The Sun. “I need to get myself out of this pickle soon. Things have to change before winter hits.”

Louise was only 20 when she first began modelling and quickly caught the attention of people across the world. She was soon taken to the U.S., where she posed for Playboy and became the first British model to be crowned ‘Model of the Year’ in Playboy Special Editions in 2006.

She even briefly lived in the lavish $100 million mansion that belonged to the founder of the Playboy empire.

“It was the best time, like another world,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t even think about it that much at the time, but I was hanging out with the biggest names in the world.”

While there, she was hobnobbing with big shots like Leonard DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, and Matthew Perry.

“We had these wild parties,” she recalled. “I once got my body painted and we all danced around Snoop Dogg as he performed on stage at the house.”

While talking about Hugh, she had only good things to say.

“I loved all the other Playboy models, we were like a family. I really liked Hugh, he was a total gentleman,” she said.

Things took a turn for Louise when she suffered a cardiac arrest in 2010. She revealed that she had a breast implant surgery, which then led to septicemia (a bloodstream infection), causing the cardiac arrest.

“That was a wake-up call for me,” she shared.

After five weeks in the hospital, she decided to make changes to her life and build a career in personal training.

“I started to train and moved into fitness and lifestyle modeling,” she continued. “I had deals with most of the major brands. Nike sponsored me and I felt like I was on the up again.”

Although things were looking up for a while, Louise is now struggling to get personal training clients.

“It is hard now I am older, the modeling work isn’t there,” she said in an interview with The Sun. “ … I refuse to do anything pornographic”

“It is hard now I am older, the modeling work isn’t there,” she shared. “I’d love to do presenting and I still do bits of promo work, but I refuse to do anything pornographic.”

She also said she now refuses to explore OnlyFans or other X-rated platforms.

“I would rather get my life together and live here, in this field. I don’t need to lower myself to that. I have morals and self-respect,” she said.

Before she started calling a humble tent her home, the fitness enthusiast was living in a shared property and was paying £550 (about $720) a month as rent. She was forced to move out when the rent was hiked up to £750 ($980).

She now pitches her tent at a Reading campsite and sleeps in a sleeping bag, spread on top of a double blow-up mattress.

“I have two hot water bottles to sleep with at night,” she said. “I make sure I am on a campsite so I am safe and I also have my car. My luck will change soon”

Despite living in a tent, she continues to stay positive and hopes to develop her dog-walking and personal training business.

“In some ways, I feel calmer now I am here — because I have less to worry about,” she stated. “There have been really special moments. I sat watching the shooting stars the other night, wrapped up in my sleeping bag.”