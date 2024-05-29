Weeks After Criticism Over Car Seats, Paris Hilton Responds To More Parenting Advice On Son’s Life Vest

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Hilton responded to concerned social media users pointing out that her baby boy’s life jacket was on the wrong way.

The 43-year-old star was vacationing in Hawaii with her husband, Carter Reum, and their children Phoenix and London, when she received some parenting advice from fans online.

Enjoying some time under the sun, the mother-of-two was captured splashing around a pool with her 16-month-old son.

The toddler, wearing a blue flotation device, appeared to be having the time of his life as he giggled happily in his mother’s arms.

Paris Hilton received a bout of advice related to her son’s flotation device after sharing a trip from her family holiday in Hawaii

Share icon

Image credits: Paris Hilton

Fans were delighted to watch the mama have some fun with her baby boy.

“There’s nothing in this world that makes me happier than seeing Paris Hilton as a momma,” one said.

“I’ve been around growing up with you for so long!! It warms my heart to see you and your family enjoying life, I truly wish the best for all you and to see what comes next, keep sliving girl,” said another comment, to which Paris replied, “Thank you so much.”

“Adventures with Baby P,” she wrote in the caption of the TikTok video

Others took a moment to point out that the toddler’s flotation device was on backwards.

“So fun! Your puddle jumper is on backwards tho! Flip it!” one said while another wrote, “Puddle jumper is backwards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Double check the puddle jumper. I believe it’s on backward,” another said.

“Oops! Thank you!” the business mogul responded to fans. “I never let him out of my arms.”

Share icon

Image credits: Paris Hilton

“Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy,” read another comment, which was followed by a reply from the reality TV star.

“Oops! Thank you!” she responded. “I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

The high-profile socialite seems to be all ears when it comes to receiving parenting advice as this isn’t the first time she has responded to concerns from fans.

The reality TV star welcomed her son Phoenix in January, 2023, and her daughter London in November, 2023

A few weeks back, the heiress to the Hilton hotel fortune was told by social media users that she had strapped her two children into their car seats the wrong way.

“Please hire someone to install car seats. Crazy unsafe. This is wild,” said one fan, while others pointed out that the car seats were supposed to be rearward facing.

Paris deleted the video and uploaded another one with the car seats properly in place with her kids strapped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this,” she wrote in the caption. “The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van.”

The mother-of-two said she is open to taking parenting advice from fans as long as “it is kind”

“I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice,” a fan commented on the video, to which the entrepreneur replied, “No one is perfect. Love you.”

Another said, “Im glad you didn’t take offense!!!”

“No, I’m not taking offense,” the business mogul replied. “I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be.”

The one time Paris fired back at social media users was when they made cruel comments about her son’s physical appearance.

“My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain,” she said in response to internet trolls mocking the size of her little one’s head.

“I’m loving being in my mom era,” the Fame Won’t Love You singer said about parenting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The celeb, who has spent much of her life in the limelight, welcomed son Phoenix with her venture capitalist husband in January, 2023, via surrogacy. Her 6-month-old baby girl, London, joined the family also via surrogacy in November, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m loving being in my mom era,” the media personality said about motherhood, as quoted by Parents.

“These two little babies have just brought me so much love, so much joy, and make my heart feel so full,” she added. “I just feel like my life is finally complete.”