It was an unimaginable sight that Paris Hilton witnessed last Friday (November 17), as she walked into a room half empty, leaving her with a very diminished crowd to hype up from her DJ booth.

The Y2K icon was set to mix the vinyl at a Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix party, but the room ended up being only half-filled.

Upon arriving at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, where the party was taking place, Paris reportedly looked around at a half-empty dance floor.

A video posted by the Instagram account @real.vegas.locals showed the anticlimactic moment the 42-year-old starlet was confronted with.

Image credits: real.vegas.locals

The Instagram page captioned the video: “The priceless moment when Paris Hilton realizes there’s no one there at the F1 after party.”

Paris was captured wearing a custom-made bedazzled racing jumpsuit, as she was filmed lifting her sunglasses to analyze the half-empty tables of fans who were cheering upon hearing a separate DJ introducing her upcoming set.

Instagram users rushed to the comment section to share their opinions of the un-“sliving” moment.

Image credits: real.vegas.locals

You can watch the funny clip below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Vegas Locals (@real.vegas.locals)

A person wrote: “The panic set in the moment she lifted those sunglasses.”

Another user joked: “My agent is so fired.”

An additional person quipped: “She pulled up to bingo night like wtf.”

“She looks so gorgeous sadly no one is there,” a fan chimed in.

“She still gonna get paid,” someone else remarked.

Image credits: parishilton

Image credits: parishilton

However, other people thought the not-so-grandiose event had been captured from an unflattering angle, as Paris went on to share her own set of photos from the party, which displayed her surrounded by a massive crowd of partygoers.

Taking to Instagram, the heiress wrote: “Had a blast DJing for the Hilton X McLaren Stay on the Grid Experience at the F1.”

In the carousel of pictures shared, Paris exhibited a pack of fans dancing to her music while filming her performance on set.

A fan commented: “Looked like such a sick set.”

Paris was DJing at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas

Image credits: parishilton

Paris has rarely displayed her bother for online criticism, with the exception of mentioning her family.

Last month, the Simple Life star posted an endearing set of pictures on her Instagram account, showcasing her 10-month-old Phoenix during his first visit to New York City, the city where she was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Nonetheless, what was meant to be heartwarming news shared with her 25.5 million Insta followers turned into a joke, as hurtful remarks concerning Phoenix’s appearance started to overtake Paris’ comment section.

People were particularly referring to the size of the baby boy’s head, making comments that were too vicious to be granted further exposure, especially considering that the subject of these comments is too young to defend himself.

Paris went on to directly address the comments on the post, writing: “There are some sick people in this world.

“My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

