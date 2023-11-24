ADVERTISEMENT

From Y2K icon to entrepreneur to international DJ, to… momager?

That’s right, Paris Hilton is extending her family and having her second child with her husband Carter Reum.

Paris took to her Instagram on Thanksgiving (November 23) to surprise her fans with the announcement that she was “thankful” for her daughter London.

The 42-year-old heiress shared the exciting news with pictures of a pink baby outfit with the name London.

As of today (November 24), we can’t confirm whether her baby girl has already been born or not.

Paris Hilton announced that she had welcomed baby girl London

The Simple Life star had previously used a surrogate to welcome her first child, baby boy Phoenix.

“Thankful for my baby girl”, Paris wrote in the caption of the adorable image.

The starlet had previously opened up in a live chat episode of her podcast about her future baby’s name.

As she had previously welcomed baby boy Phoenix via surrogate, Paris has yet to confirm whether London was also born via surrogate or not, and if she has already been born

Image credits: parishilton

She said: “I’m really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day—named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London.

“I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years.

“I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Phoenix was born via surrogate on January 16, 2023

Image credits: parishilton

Paris went on to reveal that she initially had wanted to keep the tradition of having being named after a city alive with her own family, but had had trouble settling on a name for her son.

She explained: “It was hard to pick (Phoenix) because a lot of the cities that I like just wouldn’t sound good as a name.

“Like Ibiza would be so weird as a kids’ name, Vegas would be weird

“It’s difficult to find a cool name that’s a city for a boy.

“Besides London, (because) that works for both.”

Paris and Carter Reum got married in November 2021

Image credits: parishilton

While as of now, there have not been any clarifications on Paris’ side regarding whether she and Carter had used a surrogate again or not, she previously opened up about being discouraged from undergoing childbirth.

She told Glamour UK: “When I was in ‘The Simple Life,’ I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me.”

Paris went on to admit that even if she was 20, she would still have a baby with the help of a surrogate.

The socialite said: “I want a family so bad.

“It’s just the physical part of doing it.

“I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

Paris further explained that the abuse she had faced while in high school at Provo Canyon in Utah grew her fear of seeking medical care, something that would’ve been inevitable with a pregnancy.

She said: “I’m just so scared.

“Leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that, the shots, the IVs that they put in.”

As a result, surrogacy appeared to Paris as the best option, admitting that Kim Kardashian, a childhood friend, had helped her with the decision.

She recalled: “I went and did the one round of IVF because Kim had told me about it.

“So I had eggs frozen.”

Paris was flooded with congratulatory messages on Instagram from friends and family

Kim has been open about her surrogacy journey, particularly on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where viewers got to see clips of her family’s journey play out.

The Skims founder carried her first two children, North and Saint, but later welcomed her second two children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Other celebrities who have famously welcomed their babies via surrogate include Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who had their first child via surrogate in January of 2022.

The couple announced the birth with matching Instagram posts that read: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also welcomed baby girl Raddix via surrogate in 2020.

