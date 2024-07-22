Tourist Bitten By King’s Guard Horse After Ignoring Warnings And Getting Too Close

ADVERTISEMENT

A tourist in London learned the hard way that the King’s Guard horses are not just for show.

The King’s Guards have long been a beloved tourist attraction in London. Visitors eagerly arrive at the location to snap a photo for their travelogues with the impeccably dressed soldiers and their horses.

A video shared over the weekend by a TikTok account, Buska in The Park, captured the moment a woman received a bad chomp from one of the majestic horses.

The video showed visitors crowding the horse, prompting the animal to bite one tourist's arm.

The injured woman collapsed and received medical attention as armed police officers checked on her.

Many online comments blamed the woman for ignoring multiple warnings from the horse.

A woman was captured being badly bitten by a King’s Guard horse in London

Image credits: Buska in the park (kingsguard) / TikTok

Image credits: Buska in the park (kingsguard) / TikTok

Buska in The Park’s video showed the must-see tourist attraction being crowded by visitors while the horse seemed clearly fed up with admirers inching closer for their photo ops.

Several tourists were captured taking turns and posing next to the imposing horse, triggering the animal to chomp hard on one of the tourists’ arms.

As the crowd gathered around her, the woman eventually collapsed to the ground and received medical attention.

The horse showed its not-too-glamorous side and served a hard bite to one of the tourists

A group of armed police officers were seen coming to check up on her after she fainted.

Some people online believed the group of tourists should have paid heed to the horse’s warnings.

“Four warnings that horse gave!” one said.

Another wrote, “Play stupid games win stupid prizes…”

“Its her own fault,” said one comment, while another quipped, “So the horse tries to bite you he misses, but then you go back in again that’s crazy!”

“There’s a souvenir to take home,” one joked.

It is a common sight to see tourists getting bitten by the horses at the must-see tourist attraction in London

“It honestly blows my mind that people can’t read, a horses, body language or signs that clearly state that they will bite potentially and not to touch the rain [sic]. When are people gonna learn regardless,” another wrote.

“It had already been nipping at people as a warning. plus there are signs everywhere. I feel bad she got hurt but it’s her own fault,” said yet another.

“I feel bad for the horses,” another said. “It’s become a stressful environment for them now.”

The spot also makes way for some heartwarming moments shared with the majestic four-legged animals

This incident isn’t exactly an isolated case. Despite clear warnings about the risks of horse kicks and bites, some tourists still give in to the temptation of getting as close as possible to the four-legged creatures.

Buska in The Park has shared several other videos of people getting bitten by horses after getting too close. Nevertheless, the scene still makes way for some tender moments shared between humans and the horses.

