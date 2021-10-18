Hello again! My name is Liga Liepina, and I am an equine photographer in Iceland. You might have seen some of my work in my previous post. What I do is photograph Icelandic horses in the rough, yet stunning Icelandic nature, and I wanted to share with you some of my newest work.

The most frequent question I get from people who have just found out about my work is – are the photos photoshopped or how do I manage to achieve these kinds of photos? The answer is NO – they are not photoshopped. I do a lot of traveling and location scouting around Iceland in order to find the perfect place for the photoshoot I have in mind. Then comes the day of the shoot, where the horses are driven to a specific location. We make sure that each location is safe for the horses, and we have a permit to shoot, if necessary.

More info: Instagram | Facebook