Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal
News, Parenting

Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

A two-year-old girl lost her life in a hot car in Arizona, USA, after her father was too “distracted” by playing video games. The disgraced parent is now facing second-degree murder and child abuse charges. Text exchanges with the dad and his wife further exposed the horrific nature of the incident.

According to an interim complaint, the man’s other two children, ages nine and five, said that their father, whose name is Christopher Scholtes, had left all three children alone in the vehicle regularly and stated that “he got distracted by playing his game and putting his food away” when their sister was in the car, KOLD News 13 reported.

Highlights
  • A two-year-old girl lost her life in a hot car in Arizona after her father was too distracted by playing video games.
  • The father, Christopher Scholtes, is facing second-degree murder and child abuse charges.
  • Scholtes' wife texted him, warning not to leave the children in the car; he apologized, but the incident led to their daughter's death.

A PlayStation was reportedly taken by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation, as well as several other electronics. The vehicle, a 2023 Acura MDX, was also taken by detectives from the Marana Police Department.

The interim complaint, which serves as a preliminary legal document filed during the early stages of an investigation, also reportedly showed that Scholtes received text messages from his wife, who has not been identified, while their daughter was being transported to the hospital.

    A two-year-old girl lost her life in a hot car in Arizona after her father was too “distracted” by playing video games

    Image credits: CNN

    Image credits: CNN

    “I told you to stop leaving them in the car,” his wife’s text reportedly read. “How many times have I told you.”

    “Babe, I’m sorry!” Scholtes responded, to which his wife countered: “We’ve lost her, she was perfect.” 

    As per KOLD News 13, Scholtes went on to write: “Babe our family. How could I do this? I killed our baby, this can’t be real.”

    Additionally, the 37-year-old reportedly told investigators he knew his vehicle had a safety feature that would turn off the engine after 30 minutes. 

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Moreover, Scholtes reportedly said that he knew of his car’s safety feature from a previous experience.

    Marana Police officers and the Northwest Fire District responded to Scholtes’ residence on July 9, shortly after 4 pm, for a report of an unresponsive child who had been left in a vehicle, Marana Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey Pridgett outlined in an official statement.

    At the time, Scholtes had told officers that when he had arrived home, his two-year-old was still asleep in the vehicle in her car seat, Pridgett explained. 

    The alleged offender left his vehicle on and running in the driveway, with the air conditioning on and the child inside, the police department stated.

    Christopher Scholtes is now facing second-degree murder and child abuse charges

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Scholtes told detectives he did not want to wake his daughter up so she could continue sleeping in the vehicle, and he subsequently went inside his home without his toddler.

    His wife, who wasn’t at the couple’s residence at first, arrived at a later stage, discovering her daughter inside the car with the air conditioning turned off. 

    Upon calling 911, the now-grieving mother performed CPR until first responders arrived at the scene. The little girl was then transported to Banner University Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

    Marana Police detectives obtained video surveillance from nearby residences during a subsequent investigation, which helped them determine that the child had been in the vehicle for approximately three hours, Pridgett detailed in the official statement.

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Image credits: Chris Scholtes

    Scholtes’ wife then pulled into the family’s driveway several hours later at 4:08 p.m., and minutes later, at 4:16 p.m., a call to 911 was made. The temperature at the time of his wife’s call was 109°F (almost 43°C).

    As a result, Scholtes was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for second-degree murder and child abuse.

    “This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles,” Pridgett wrote. “The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even on relatively mild days, leading to potentially fatal outcomes within minutes.”

    Scholtes made his initial court appearance on Friday (July 12), and a not-guilty plea was entered by the judge, KOLD News 13  reported.

    “He got distracted by playing his game and putting his food away,” Scholtes’ children said

    Image credit: Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu

    He was later released to pre-trial services. The state had asked for a $1 million bond, but the judge refused to set it that high.

    Scholtes’ wife reportedly spoke during his appearance and said she wants him back home with their other children to begin the grieving process. She also said he is not a risk to the community.

    Arizona’s stark heat and fatal parental misjudgment claimed the life of another child this month.

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    Four-month-old Tanna Rae Wroblewski suffered a heat-related illness while on a boat around 5:10 p.m. on Friday (July 5) during a weekend getaway with her parents, Matthew and Alyssa Wroblewski, on Lake Havasu, Arizona.

    Tanna was rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

    The infant’s family reportedly performed CPR on her until first responders arrived. Unfortunately, the sheriff’s office said that Tanna died a short time later.

    Marana Police officers and the Northwest Fire District responded to Scholtes’ residence on July 9

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    Image credits: Erika Scholtes

    Records showed the temperature in the Lake Havasu area at that date and time was 118°F (nearly 48°C).

    Sarah Monahan-Estes, a pediatric hospitalist at Mission Children’s Hospital in North Carolina, told WLOS News 13 that she has been seeing heat-related illness among young children more frequently.

    “Heat stroke is actually the leading cause of non-crash vehicle-related death in children less than 15 years of age,” the doctor explained. 

    She added: “A child’s body actually heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s body temperature does and a child can have a heat stroke or die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 42°C).”

    “This is a tragedy of the worst kind,” a reader commented

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Dad Who Left Two-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Car Was Busy Playing Video Games, Court Docs Reveal

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a journalist who works for Bored Panda's News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light".

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Wasn't there a post like this a week or so ago? A child taken on a boat? I think i said that charging the parent involved would serve no purpose because of lack of intent and because they would feel guilty to the end of their lives. Since then, my opinion has shifted mainly because it's every, single, effing, bloody year that children and animals die a horrific death and no one seems to learn from those deaths. What also gets my goat is the utter stupidity of the excuses: got distracted by playing a game. For heaven's sake, you've left a child in a car, everyone (except you apparently) knows that is a recipe for disaster. YOU DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN IN A CAR! There is just no excuse for this kind of thing. I hope they will prosecute, if only to send a message, but I've no doubt this message will be short-lived in people's memories. This will happen again and again.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    What the absolute F.U.C.K?! How can a person do this? He didn't want to wake his child up? When we get home, the child is brought from the car to the house, no exceptions, especially in summer. 43 degrees? It's not like there aren't warnings about doing this exact thing. This wasn't a freak accident. There are so many warnings.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Lauren Caswell
    Lauren Caswell
    Lauren Caswell
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited)

    There is no excuse. So many people think "Oh it happens to Other People", not realizing that includes them. The amount of children and dependents dying from sheer negligence, selfishness and risk taking at someone else's expense is sickening. It's a heatwave there right? Anger beyond words. He shouldn't have had the ability (ie not sole caring) after the first time he left her in a car, or the second, third, however many times he's done it before.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't there a post like this a week or so ago? A child taken on a boat? I think i said that charging the parent involved would serve no purpose because of lack of intent and because they would feel guilty to the end of their lives. Since then, my opinion has shifted mainly because it's every, single, effing, bloody year that children and animals die a horrific death and no one seems to learn from those deaths. What also gets my goat is the utter stupidity of the excuses: got distracted by playing a game. For heaven's sake, you've left a child in a car, everyone (except you apparently) knows that is a recipe for disaster. YOU DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN IN A CAR! There is just no excuse for this kind of thing. I hope they will prosecute, if only to send a message, but I've no doubt this message will be short-lived in people's memories. This will happen again and again.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the absolute F.U.C.K?! How can a person do this? He didn't want to wake his child up? When we get home, the child is brought from the car to the house, no exceptions, especially in summer. 43 degrees? It's not like there aren't warnings about doing this exact thing. This wasn't a freak accident. There are so many warnings.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laurencaswell4 avatar
    Lauren Caswell
    Lauren Caswell
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no excuse. So many people think "Oh it happens to Other People", not realizing that includes them. The amount of children and dependents dying from sheer negligence, selfishness and risk taking at someone else's expense is sickening. It's a heatwave there right? Anger beyond words. He shouldn't have had the ability (ie not sole caring) after the first time he left her in a car, or the second, third, however many times he's done it before.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
