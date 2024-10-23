“She’s Disgusting”: Taylor Swift Slammed For Gushing Letter To Dave Portnoy Amid Abuse Scandal

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift is facing criticism for sending a thank-you letter to Dave Portnoy, despite the allegations of violent sexual misconduct against the media mogul.

Dave, who owns the sports and pop culture company Barstool Sports, attended the singer’s Eras Tour show in Miami, Florida, on Sunday (October 20).

In a video posted after the concert, the 47-year-old shared a handwritten letter that was allegedly hand-delivered by Austin Swift, Taylor’s brother, to the VIP section at the show.

“Dave, I’m so happy to have you at the show tonight! I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t. I hope you have a blast tonight!!” wrote Taylor, whose stationery is signed: “songwriter/feline enthusiast.”

Image credits: David Eulitt / Getty

Dave, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, defended Taylor when the Grammy winner endorsed Kamala Harris in September.

“As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don’t care at all,” Dave wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time.

“People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person. I’m voting the other way but to each their own.”

Their interaction sparked criticism on social media, with some netizens questioning Taylor—who has spoken out against and written songs about the abuse of power by men—about her kind words to Dave.

Image credits: stoolpresidente

“@taylorswift13 writing a letter thanking Dave Portnoy- a man who has been accused of violent sexual abuse by multiple women – for being ‘loyal’ and ‘having her back.’ I guess her ‘believing victims’ era was exactly that, a f**king ERA,” an X user wrote.

Another fan shared a speech Taylor gave during one of her concerts, referencing the time she had been sexually assaulted in 2013 by Colorado DJ David Mueller, who reached under her skirt and grabbed her rear end while they were taking a photo.

“I think of all the people who weren’t believed or were afraid to speak up because they think they won’t be believed. I’m sorry to anyone who wasn’t believed ‘cause I don’t know what turn my life would have taken if people didn’t believe me when I said that something had happened to me.”

The singer allegedly sent a letter to the media mogul thanking him for being “so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t”

Image credits: stoolpresidente

Image credits: stoolpresidente

The fan wrote, “I can’t understand that the woman who made THAT speech in the reputation era is now writing a handwritten letter to thank an abuser for all his ‘support’… it’s surreal and disappointing.”



In 2021, an investigation by the Business Insider alleged that Dave Portnoy engaged in aggressive sexual encounters with three women and filmed two of them without their consent.

“It was so rough I felt like I was being raped. He video taped me and spit in my mouth and choked me so hard I couldn’t breathe,” described one of the women, who used the pseudonym Madison.



After Madison sent a private message to Dave via Instagram, he invited her to his Nantucket home. Madison described the experience as “traumatic.”

Dave read the letter aloud during an Instagram video and shared it on his BFFs podcast account

Image credits: marsh

“It was so painful. I kept trying to get away and he was like, ‘Stop running away from me. Stop running away from me,’” Madison added.

She told him it was “too much” and it hurt, but Dave “just went harder.”

When he started to record her during the private act, Madison feared that Dave would become more aggressive if she confronted him. “I never said anything. I was scared. He was just so mean.”

Nantucket Police spokesman Lt. Angus MacVicar stated at the time that the department was not investigating Dave.

In 2010, Dave faced backlash after writing in a blog post, “[E]ven though I never condone rape if you’re a size 6 and you’re wearing skinny jeans you kind of deserve to be raped right?”

The accusations didn’t stop there. A year after the initial Business Insider exposé, the outlet published another article with allegations from three more women, aged 18 to 25, who accused the 47-year-old of filming them during sex without their permission.

One of them, using the pseudonym Kayla, said that the media mogul broke one of her ribs during a violent sexual encounter in his New York apartment.



Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Kayla said Dave slapped her across the face with “full force” and choked her.

The women were too scared to ask him to stop recording for fear he would hurt them because of his violent behavior. Moreover, they didn’t want him to share the private videos as an act of revenge.

“I’m sorry to anyone who wasn’t believed ‘cause I don’t know what turn my life would have taken if people didn’t believe me,” Taylor said in 2018

In response to the accusations, Dave posted a letter from his attorney, Andrew Bettler, admitting that the sexual encounters took place but claiming they had been “entirely consensual.”

Furthermore, Bettler stated that his client “never filmed any sexual encounter surreptitiously or without the full knowledge and participation of his partners.”

Bored Panda has contacted Taylor Swift and Dave Portnoy’s representatives for comment.

“As a Swiftie, I’m so disgusted,” one of Taylor’s fans wrote

Image credits: wagonwheelTLC

Image credits: Drasticallyy

Image credits: ONIKAV1BES

Image credits: cvntminajjj

Image credits: danijel_444

Image credits: ostrich_trouble

Image credits: racheleigh13

Image credits: thinkinbouu

Image credits: angelikecyrus

Image credits: oligranxde