"Masterpiece": Taylor Swift Praised For Wearing Woman's Product, Boosts Her Sales By Over 1,000%

Taylor Swift changed a small business owner’s life by wearing one of her products and driving her sales up by over 2000%.

The 34-year-old star cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday (October 7).

The Karma singer sported a red and brown plaid minidress and a handbag by Vivienne Westwood. However, it was her original makeup that caught fans’ attention online, as Taylor was photographed wearing glitter freckles.

Aliett Butts, the owner of Fazit Beauty, has since reacted to the impact the superstar has had on her business.

Taylor Swift stunned with an original makeup look featuring her signature red lips… and glitter freckles



Image credits: Jon Robichaud/Shutterstock

“I can’t believe this is real right now,” the New York City beauty entrepreneur said on her TikTok, overwhelmed with tears of joy.

Aliett then opened up about the dedication she has put into her business in the past two years.

“For the last two years, my co-founder Nina and I worked day and night. As all my friends got corporate jobs and climbed the ladder and were making so much money, we sacrificed so much in our twenties to make this company happen.

“Having Taylor Swift out of any person to be wearing my product at the Chiefs Game right before her tour…I literally couldn’t dream of a more amazing day of my career.”

The Grammy winner sported the shimmery makeup statement while cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Game against the New Orleans Saints

Image credits: David Smith/Shutterstock

Aliett said she has received thousands of comments since Taylor was photographed wearing the sparkly accessory.

“The love I’m feeling is so insane. This is a day I’m never going to forget.”

In a separate post, the Fazit Beauty founder shared that the Grammy winner’s makeup choice made her sales go up by 2500% in just 13 hours.

“Grateful to @TaylorSwift amplifying small female founded businesses and the @Fazit team,” Aliett wrote in a video that showed her preparing hundreds of packages to be delivered from her warehouse, accompanied by the singer’s song Bejeweled.

After introducing the innovative makeup to the world, Taylor significantly boosted sales of the $16 glitter freckles

The woman who made the sparkling freckles Taylor was wearing last night is crying after her sales and web traffic skyrocketed by over 1,000% in just 12 hours after Taylor was seen wearing them ‼️ pic.twitter.com/b7SU4oYp6n — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 8, 2024

Image credits: fazitbeauty

The makeup patches are available on the company’s website for $16.

“Our innovative makeup patches ensures a seamless application process, allowing you to unveil your luminous transformation in mere seconds. Simply press, pat, and peel to reveal effortless glamour,” the product description reads.

“Each patch is adorned with shimmering speckles to highlight your beauty like never before.”

“I literally couldn’t dream of a more amazing day of my career,” said Fazit Beauty founder Aliett Butts

Image credits: aliettbutts

After Taylor introduced the glitter freckles to the world, Aliett stayed up working overtime with the help of her fiancé and brother-in-law.

Since then, the product has garnered attention from several prestigious fashion magazines, including Vogue, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan.

Aliett’s success wasn’t just luck. As she revealed in another video, she had sent the patches to Taylor’s makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, back in April.

“It was my goal to get them on Taylor Swift. I was going to do everything and find a way, so I reached out to Lorrie Turk’s makeup agency and they provided her mailing address,” she explained.

Fazit Beauty reported a sales increase of over 2000% after Taylor wore their makeup patches

Image credits: aliettbutts

“I wasn’t expecting anything to happen. Not sure if that’s how she found our products, or maybe she bought them. We had so many videos going viral on TikTok and Instagram, so maybe her team organically saw it.

“This is so unreal, and the Swiftie community is unbelievable.”

Aliett had sent the product to Taylor’s makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, back in April

Image credits: aliettbutts

Additionally, the business owner sent the product to Sabrina Carpenter, another glitter enthusiast who is currently touring the United States on her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

Before launching Fazit Beauty, Aliett worked in the modeling industry for ten years, and her experience motivated her to ‘redefine’ the unattainable beauty standards set by pop culture, beauty, and the fashion industry, according to her website.

"Taylor's influence is really powerful and her support can skyrocket a brand overnight," a fan wrote

Image credits: Dr_beingDoctor

Image credits: ryanbdrm

Image credits: Aam7860

Image credits: readyourm1nd

Image credits: Hir__ch

Image credits: Bobi_1A

Image credits: AussieSehar

Image credits: balawalqayoom

Image credits: Dr_beingDoctor

Image credits: linda_farris914

Image credits: seniorswiftie43

Image credits: xlghat

Image credits: Jmf0709