Kate Middleton Makes King Charles Laugh At Her First Public Appearance Amid Cancer Update

Kate Middleton made her first appearance since making the shocking revelation that she had been diagnosed with cancer. While many Royals fans praised the Princess of Wales’ surprise outing with her family, others slammed a columnist calling other cancer patients “lesser mortals,” highlighting issues of social class and privilege.

Highlights Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, attending Trooping the Colour with her children.

Princess Kate thanked the public for their supportive messages, saying they made a huge difference in her and Prince William's lives.

The Princess of Wales revealed she is making good progress in her chemotherapy journey but still experiences 'bad days' and ongoing treatment.

A columnist's comment about 'lesser mortals' with cancer sparked controversy, highlighting social class issues.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was joined by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour on Saturday (June 15), a ceremonial event performed every year on the Horse Guards Parade in London, United Kingdom.

The 42-year-old British royal family member, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, was on hand in a carriage with her children George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, while Prince William took part in the parade on horseback, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

Upon arriving at Buckingham Palace, the future queen was photographed donning a crisp white structured pencil dress that had a bow along the neckline. The designer is believed to be Jenny Packham — many of whose creations Kate has worn before, The Daily Mail reported.

Share icon

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ahead of her appearance, the princess wrote a heartfelt message thanking the public for their support.

Taking to The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media, she wrote on Friday (June 14): “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

Kate revealed that she was making “good progress” in her chemotherapy journey but that she wasn’t spared from having “bad days.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” C wrote. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The princess continued: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Many Royals fans praised the Princess of Wales’ surprise outing with her family

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

She admitted that she was currently in the process of being patient in times of “uncertainty” while taking the time to listen to her body.

Despite claims that Kate would possibly not appear in public “for the rest of the year,” the mom-of-three has been seen out and about with her family members in recent weeks.

Share icon

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

During the Trooping the Colour, which honors King Charles’ official birthday (he celebrates his real birthday privately on November 14), the Princess of Wales stood next to her father-in-law to watch the Royal Air Force flypast.

The flypast began with senior royals, including Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, and their children, on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

The princess was observed sharing a moment with the king, making him laugh, as The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also joined them, all smiling and waving to the crowd.

But others slammed a columnist calling other cancer patients “lesser mortals,” highlighting issues of social class and privilege

All set for The King’s Birthday Parade! pic.twitter.com/jbangtZvA3 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024

Video credits: KensingtonRoyal

Kate’s attendance was confirmed late, raising doubts after she missed a rehearsal. The event, amid the king’s own cancer battle, symbolized the monarchy’s resilience to many people.

The presence of the heir apparent’s wife at the royal event impressed many onlookers. So much so that British columnist Allison Pearson for The Telegraph wrote on Saturday: “When lesser mortals would have stayed at home, Catherine proved that the show goes on.”

Nevertheless, the article left many people upset, with most readers citing a very poor choice of words to compare other patients sick with cancer with the princess.

Share icon

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The article, entitled “Our Fair Lady: Princess of Wales’s selfless display was the tonic that Britain needed,” went viral over the weekend, drawing an avalanche of criticism.

“‘Lesser mortals’ and it’s people sick with cancer,” a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another X user penned: “‘Lesser Mortals?’ – I would take thousands of Brits who don’t have the luxury not to show up to work but do in spite of their cancer & those who stay home because of it over & above Catherine, Princess of Wales anytime any day.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was joined by her family at Trooping the Colour on Saturday (June 15)

Share icon

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Thousands of British cancer patients suffer long NHS waiting lists, health discrimination, die without treatment, have zero financial/moral/ social support – but Kate Middleton shows up one day epitomizing every advantage systemically denied others with cancer & is the ‘tonic Britain needed’?

“Disrespectfully, p**s off.

“The only lesser mortals here are Allison Pearson & the editor who approved this offensive diatribe to be published.”

Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon 🇬🇧💂@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/9UaYRXyi81 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024

Video credits: KensingtonRoyal

Clive Peedell, a consultant clinical oncologist chimed in on X: “As a cancer specialist, I find this level of journalism absolutely appalling.

“It’s hard to know where to begin when the lack of understanding of how cancer might affect people is this poor.

“I’m more than happy to speak to @AllisonPearson to explain why this is so bad.”

“Welcome back our stunning future queen,” a reader commented

