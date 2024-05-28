Kate Middleton Out And About After Claims Of Not Appearing In Public “For The Rest Of The Year”: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton has reportedly been seen out and about with her family members in recent weeks.

The outings come after recent claims were made about the Princess of Wales possibly not appearing in public “for the rest of the year.”

The 42-year-old member of the British royal family has been receiving chemotherapy following her recent cancer diagnosis.

It is possible the royal mother of three has stepped back from her public life, royal sources and friends of Kate and husband Prince William said.

“The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better. They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up,” a friend told the Daily Beast.

Kate Middleton has been out and about with her family members in recent weeks as she undergoes cancer treatment, reports say

Image credits: Kate Middleton

The princess will probably “not appear in public for the rest of the year,” sources told the outlet last week.

However, a recent report published by the Daily Mail claimed she has been out and about more with her family in recent weeks.

The Future Queen Consort has also been receiving thousands of gifts and get well soon cards, all sent to Buckingham Palace from well-wishing royal fans. The palace reportedly receives about a thousand letters each week from members of the public; however, after Kate’s announcement of her cancer diagnosis, there has been an uptick in this number.

Some sources claimed this month that the Princess of Wales may stay out of the public eye for the rest of 2024

Image credits: Kate Middleton

In a March announcement, the Princess of Wales said she underwent abdominal surgery in January. She said in the same video that her medical team diagnosed her with cancer, after which she “should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the princess said.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The princess has been leaning on a tiny “circle of trust” since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The princess has been leaning on her family, including parents Carole and Michael Middleton, following the cancer diagnosis, sources said.

“The circle of trust is tiny. She has been surrounded by Carole and Michael, and (sister) Pippa and (brother) James have obviously been there for her as well,” a source told the Daily Beast. “They are an incredibly tight family, and Catherine feels absolutely confident relying on them. They have been there for her for decades and never let her down.”