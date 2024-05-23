Kate Middleton’s Portrait Blasted Online Shortly After King Charles Painting Debacle

ADVERTISEMENT

This year hasn’t exactly been a masterpiece for the British royal family and their portraits. First, King Charles’ gory Dracula-esque portrait had everyone in stitches (and not the artistic kind). Now, Kate Middleton is the latest royal to be skewered in the gallery of failed paintings.

On Wednesday (May 22), Tatler Magazine released its July 2024 cover with a portrait of the Princess of Wales by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor.

A first look at the issue, which will be on sale from 30 May, was shared on social media, where brutally honest critics lurk.

Hannah depicted the 42-year-old princess wearing a long white gown adorned with a sash and a yellow brooch.

Kate’s attire is complemented by a regal cape that flows to the ground, adding an air of majesty, as her hair is styled neatly under a tiara.

The painter, known for her expressive and emotive portraiture, depicted the princess as composed and serene.

The background of the painting is a solid, deep blue, which contrasts the white of Kate’s dress and adds to the overall elegance of the portrait.

Nevertheless, the artist’s signature vivid colors and embodiment of heritage failed to impress certain harsh X users (formerly known as Twitter):

“This looks nothing like the Princess of Wales. It’s so awful, it’s disrespectful. Why did you choose an anti-monarchist to paint the Princess of Wales,” an observer remarked.

A person wrote: “Doesn’t look like Catherine at all. If she wasn’t wearing that dress I’d have no clue as to who it’s meant to be.”

Someone commented: “Are you kidding me? What is that rubbish of a painting?

“Hope you won’t sell any of those trash copies … you must be joking!”

A viewer penned: “This is dreadful – somehow, I’m not sure the artist is a fan of the Princess – it looks like a bad GCSE project!”

If you thought King Charles’s portrait was bad, feast your eyes on this abomination of Kate Middleton… it’s actually almost impossibly terrible. @stephiegal pic.twitter.com/7lSdB0RPdx — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) May 23, 2024

A respondent asked: “Where are they getting these artists/painters from? It’s like high school art class level at best.”

“The face is just not Catherine. Also, why does she appear to be hunched and not holding her back straight?” a netizen wondered.

A participant stated: “Dreadful: unrecognizable face, wrong shape, lopsided, no detail to the clothing.”

I am unsure which is the worst portrait; at least Charles’s finger looks like his. What are they trying to accomplish with Kate Middleton; is this what she will look like when she returns or if she ever return? #WhereIsKateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/czkRKh5X7L — Muluye (@Mulugold) May 22, 2024

A contributed added: “Put different clothes on her, and no one would know that is supposed to be Catherine. It doesn’t look like her at all, not one little bit.”

A separate individual chimed in: “This picture is atrocious.”

In a clip shared by Tatler on X, Hannah was filmed explaining her process of creating the portrait and revealed she mainly relied on photographs and footage of Kate that she had reviewed.

The 42-year-old, whose portrayal of Sarah Forbes Bonetta was acquired by English Heritage, was particularly inspired by a floor-length Jenny Packham white dress that Kate wore with a blue ribbon wrapped around her at a state banquet in 2022.

The mom-of-three hasn’t been seen in public since attending the annual Christmas service at one of the royal residences, Sandringham, along with her husband, Prince William, on December 25, 2023.

The King of England unveils a portrait that screams Satanic servitude, while the elusive Kate Middleton remains nowhere to be seen. We are living through some fucking crazy times.pic.twitter.com/kskfuzeskJ — Ryan (@offgriddesigner) May 14, 2024

Kate underwent a “planned” abdominal procedure, but after months of having seemingly disappeared from the eye of the public, the palace offered few updates on her health, leading to wild conspiracy theories.

The “Where is Kate Middleton” saga ended on March 22, 2024, when the princess shared the devastating news that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing “a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

Bored Panda has contacted Hannah for comment.

