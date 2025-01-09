Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form top
Add Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Choked Me Up”: Prince William’s Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears
Celebrities, News

“Choked Me Up”: Prince William’s Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William celebrated his wife Kate Middleton’s 43rd birthday with a heartfelt message.

Taking to the couple’s social media, William highlighted Kate’s resilience in facing her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” he wrote on social media on Thursday (January 9).

“The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine.”

Highlights
  • Prince William shared an emotional tribute for Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday.
  • The future king praised Kate's strength during her cancer battle.
  • The Princess of Wales is celebrating her birthday at Adelaide Cottage with her family after completing chemotherapy.
RELATED:

    Prince William shared an emotional message to celebrate his wife Kate Middleton’s 43rd birthday
    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: Danny Lawson/Getty Images

    “We love you. W,” he closed the message.

    He accompanied the post with a black and white portrait of Kate taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer.

    After a challenging year, the Princess of Wales is reportedly celebrating with her loved ones at Adelaide Cottage, the Wales’ family home.

    The couple share three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, who will be joining the family celebrations.

    The royal family’s official social media accounts also posted a birthday message. “Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales! 🎂,” King Charles and Queen Camilla’s account wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a photo of her smiling during the Christmas day service.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    The King and Queen of England and Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are expected to join the princess for an intimate, family-filled dinner, says King Charles’ former personal butler Grant Harrold.

    “I have no doubt that the King and Queen will have a dinner for her at some point, either at Clarence House or Highgrove, as the King is quite good at that kind of thing.

    “William will be making sure there is a nice meal and some gifts, and it will be celebrated with the children, who will, of course, want to celebrate with her.”

    Harrold, who worked for the king for seven years, believes Kate’s brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, will send her a message on her big day.

    William praised his wife’s “strength” after facing a cancer diagnosis and treatment

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    The couple has reportedly been estranged from Prince William and Kate since stepping down as senior working royals and moving to California in 2020.

    “I think Harry and Meghan will reach out to wish her happy birthday,” the former royal staffer says.

    “I always get the impression that despite the damage within the family, I still think they would reach out to each other.”

    Kate returned to her royal duties after announcing in September that she had completed chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    In a highly personal video, she described the past year as “incredibly tough.”

    “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

    “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kate said she looked forward to “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months” while prioritizing her health and recovery.

    Kate is spending her birthday at Adelaide Cottage, the Wales’ family home, with her husband and three children

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Since then, she has participated in different public events, including in November when she honored the fallen British and Commonwealth armed services members on  Remembrance weekend.

    She also greeted well-wishers on Christmas Day as the family walked to and from church at Sandringham, Norfolk.

    The princess announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Two months earlier, she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery.

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    “George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine,” William wrote


    Although she has completed chemotherapy, the princess remains cautious about jumping to conclusions regarding her health.

    “We are being encouraged not to look at this as a chapter that’s over, and then it’s back to normal because cancer doesn’t work like that,” Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, recently told People.

    “The details remain private, but there’s no getting over the reality that it’s an unpredictable disease. The clue is in her phrase ‘one day at a time’ — that’s how she’s going to approach it.”

    People sent their birthday messages to the Princess of Wales

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: tanyapoulter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: brontecottage

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: Chamaerion

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: RoCoGB

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: LeescoLee3

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: BowDarrow

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Islablonde

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: Clementine22119

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: according2_taz

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: mari_2527

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: cambridgepower

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Image credits: MilenaSchillerN

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    "Choked Me Up": Prince William's Tribute To Kate Middleton For Her 43rd Birthday Has Fans In Tears

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brit, I would say that we couldn't want for a better Princess/ Queen than her. She has not put a foot wrong in her royal duties. She has been everything that Meghan isn't.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brit, I would say that we couldn't want for a better Princess/ Queen than her. She has not put a foot wrong in her royal duties. She has been everything that Meghan isn't.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda