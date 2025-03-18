ADVERTISEMENT

An American influencer who made headlines after snatching a baby wombat in Australia has sent a vindictive message to a friend she made in the country.

Samantha Strable, known as Sam Jones on social media, sparked fury online after sharing a video of herself grabbing the joey, distressing both the baby and its mother.

RELATED:

Wombat woman Samantha Strable was revealed to be hiding in Thailand

Share icon

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

Share icon

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

According to Daily Mail Australia’s report, Strable, 24, who was believed to have returned to the United States, is revealed to be staying in Thailand with her sheep shearer and hunting specialist Australian boyfriend, Louis Sixt.

A former friend of the influencer said that they believed Strable was in Thailand after the messages she sent them. “On my flight to Thailand today, guess what I saw?” she wrote to her friend. “A bunch of old, bald Aussie dudes flying to Thailand”

“[The public] is not going to scrutinize them for going abroad to have s-x with children, but I’m the POS [piece of s***],” Strable added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strable sent threatening messages to a former friend, saying she’ll “make [their] life hell too”

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Strable (Illustrated by Bored Panda)

The former friend also shared abusive and threatening text messages Strable sent them, vowing to make their life hell after she accused them of speaking to the media about her after the wombat incident.

“Just wanted to send you a personal F*** YOU, from me to you F*** YOU,” Strable wrote in her message to her former friend.

She said, “We’ll be SURE to make some personal efforts to make your life hell too, just as soon as we can okay? But, thankfully for me, it already is!”

Strable told her former friend, “while you barely scrape by, I’ll go enjoy it all”

Share icon

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

“While you barely scrape by, I’ll go enjoy it all. Buy that daughter of yours the food, life, and Up&Gos she DESERVES and stop wasting it on boat fuel,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She concluded her message with a kissing emoji, repeating her message, “From me to you.”

Strable’s former friend said “she still has no remorse for her actions”

Share icon

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

According to the friend, they had met in a spearfishing group on Facebook but the relationship turned sour when they argued over the wombat video when Strable showed no regret. “She still has no remorse for her actions,” said the former friend.

“She claims it’s just a media beat up for her being ‘a yank’,” she added.

Strable was living with her hunting enthusiast boyfriend in New South Wales, Australia

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Strable (Illustrated by Bored Panda)

Strable was living with her boyfriend Louis Sixt in his hometown of Cooma in New South Wales’s Snowy Mountains around the time of the wombat video. The couple are thought to have met through a Facebook group for hunting enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a friend of Strable’s family, Sixt, the father-of-one, is an experienced hunter. The couple have frequently shared photos of their hunting adventures and boasted of their skills on Facebook groups.

In 2023, Stable also shared disturbing images of two deceased wallabies she hunted during a trip to New Zealand, among other deceased animal posts.

Online users reacted to Strable’s ominous messages to her former friend

Share icon

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

One user said, “She has no proof of these allegations. She’s just making assumptions. But the fact is that she’s obviously NOT remorseful. She’s annoyed at the backlash. She’s entitled and tone deaf. And what she did to that poor Joey and mother she should be ashamed.”

Another slammed her thoughts on the Australian tourists, saying, “She doesn’t know why those men are on the plane. That’s a disgusting message.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The influencer’s former company condemned her behavior after the viral video

Share icon

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

In new details of the story, Strable’s former company shared that she is no longer an employee at their firm and that she didn’t update her LinkedIn profile. According to her profile, she is an environmental scientist for a company called Bowman.

“Ms Strable is NOT employed by Bowman as an Environmental Scientist or in any other capacity,” a company spokesman shared online on Friday.

“The video of Ms Strable with a baby wombat was recorded following her brief time with the company,” they added.

Saying the company does not support such behaviors, they added, “As wildlife conservationists ourselves, we are dedicated to preserving wildlife and their habitats.”

Online users commented on Strable’s threatening messages

ADVERTISEMENT